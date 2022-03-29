Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 3/21/2022 through 3/27/2022:

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 34, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: March 21, 2022, Murphy; Charges: methamphetamine possession or casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Erica Birmingham, W/F, 34, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: March 21, 2022, Main and Barr; Charges: violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Jennifer Leigh Crowe, W/F, 45, of Bradford; Arrest date and location: March 21, 2022, Murphy; Charges: methamphetamine possession or casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Maviqon Taeshun Green, B/M, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 23, 2022, Bledsoe Rd; Charges: indecent exposure, solicitation of a minor. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Trent Michael Hamman, W/M, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 26, 2022, Central and Main; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Jaden Michael Houssel, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 25, 2022, Poplar; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt Smith.

Dallas Lee Hudspeth, W/M, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 26, 2022, Central and Main; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Shamya Re Jean Hunt, B/F, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 21, 2022, Farmview Cv; Charges: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Pedro Alberto Ibarra Garcia, H/M, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 21, 2022, Maple Circle; Charges: driving under the influence, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.

Allison Michelle Lawrence, W/F, 33, of Atwood; Arrest date and location: March 26, 2022, AHC parking lot; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Wesley Garland Lawrence, W/M, 33, of Atwood; Arrest date and location: March 26, 2022, AHC parking lot; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Ashley Nashae Lyons, B/F, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 22, 2022, Central/Exxon; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Christopher Renard Morris, B/M, 34, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 27, 2022, 45 and airport; Charges: speeding, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Marland Denzel Reed, B/M, 28, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 26, 2022, Taco Bell; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Hamlett.

Adam Richard Seavers, W/M, 42, of Lavinia; Arrest date and location: March 21, 2022, Main and Barr; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Octavious Cordero Thomas, B/M, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 23, 2022, S 7th Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Kanelius Dion Ward, B/M, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 26, 2022, Taco Bell; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Hamlett.

Kavarsia D Watkins, B/M, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 21, 2022, S 17th Ave; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl Wade.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 3/21/2022 through 3/27/2022:

Wesley Carroll Barrett, W/M, 43- hold for other agency.

Isaias Gutierrez Rodriguez, H/M, 47- hold for other agency.

Allen Bernard McClain, B/M, 52- sexual battery, solicitation of person under 18 years of age, solicitation of minor to observe sexual conduct.

Daniel Scott Ferguson, W/M, 34- reckless endangerment, failure to provide proof of insurance, unregistered vehicle, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Carlos Cordera Campbell, B/M, 35- theft of property.

Charles Alex Graham, B/M, 42- contraband in penal institution, Schedule II drug violations.

David Ray Kernodle, W/M, 31- capias, hold for other agency.

Isaias Gutierrez Rodriguez, H/M, 47- rape of a child.

Keith Landon Webb, W/M, 30- aggravated assault.

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 34- driving on revoked/suspended license.

James Thomas Turner, W/M, 49- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), disorderly conduct, open container law, reckless driving, driving under the influence second offense.

Amanda Nicole Bullington, W/F, 31- violation of probation.

Carlos Cordera Campbell, B/M, 35- violation of probation, capias, robbery, burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property.

Ronnie Joe Clark, W/M, 54- capias.

William James Clayton, W/M, 45- attachment order.

Cayden Blake Gravette, W/M, 20- harassment (non-verbal threat).

Maviqon Taeshun Green, B/M, 26- public indecency, indecent exposure, solicitation of minor to observe sexual conduct.

Vickey Lynn Greene, W/F, 59- capias.

Kenneth Wayne Higdon, W/M, 60- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation, improper lane usage, speeding.

Jaden Michael Houssel, B/M, 19- violation of probation.

Ernest Richard Norvell Jr, W/M, 50- capias.

Benjamin Peeler III, B/M, 34- failure to appear.

Dakota Grant Raley, W/M, 22- false imprisonment.

Amanda Nicole Bullington, W/F, 31- violation of probation.

Andrew Norman Clouser, W/M, 46- disorderly conduct.

Austin Dewayne Conway, W/M, 22- capias.

Thelisa Danatte Emery, B/F, 51- harassment (non-verbal threat), assault.

Tracy Lynn Forrest, W/M, 47- violation of probation.

Benjamin Russell Fuller, W/M, 28- violation of probation.

Cayden Blake Gravette, W/M, 20- assault.

Xander Hutson Kent, W/M, 18- aggravated assault.

Dalton Lynn Lindsey, W/M, 23- violation of probation, capias.

Cody Shane Little, W/M, 31- violation of probation.

John Daren Mays, W/M, 53- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Sandra Jean Montgomery, W/F, 59- accessory after the fact.

Cozbia Kenyatta Smith, B/M, 46- capias.

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 34- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Erica Nicole Birmingham, W/F, 35- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, driving on revoked/suspended license, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation light law.

Jennifer Leigh Crowe, W/F, 45- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Trent Michael Hamman, W/M, 34- public intoxication, hold for other agency.

Dallas Lee Hudspeth, W/M, 28- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Shamya Re’Jean Hunt, B/F, 21- reckless endangerment, aggravated assault.

Pedro Alberto Ibarra Garcia, H/M, 35- open container law, driving under the influence first offense.

Wesley Garland Lawrence, W/M, 33- possession of controlled substance analog.

Allison Michelle Lawrence, W/F, 34- possession of controlled substance analog.

Ashley Nashe Lyons, B/F, 36- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Marland Denzell Reed, B/M, 29- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Adam Richard Seavers, W/M, 42- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Octavious Corderell Thomas, B/M, 25- domestic assault.

Kanelius Dion Ward, B/M, 31- public intoxication.

Kavarsia Deuntez Watkins, B/M, 25- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Mitchell Cove Copeland, W/M, 29- driving on revoked/suspended license, violation light law.

Malcolm Omar Lee Sr, B/M, 51- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Steven Edward Crawford, W/M, 30- violation of probation.

Steven Depaul Epperson, B/M, 37- violation of probation.

Cayden Blake Gravette, W/M, 20- reckless endangerment, assault, theft of property.

Kenwanyn Fontazia Williams, B/F, 32- theft of property.

Benjamin Jeremiah Scanlon, W/M, 34- weekender.

Marriage licenses

Jason Edward Wall, of Humboldt, to Jasmine Nichole Whittemore, of Humboldt

Daniel Kaden Little, of Humboldt, to Stacey Renee White Rushing, of Humboldt

Loren James Stoltzfus, of Munnsville, NY, to Miriam Joy Yoder, of Bradford

Brian Keith Seabrook, of Milan, to Brittanie Marie Gotthardt, of Milan

Brice Matthew Klippel, of Bradford, to Kaylie Leanne Morgado, of Bradford

Tucker David-Neill Risner, of Waynesboro, to Madeline Hope Hall, of Bradford

Christopher Lee Wells, of Murfreesboro, to Kerrigan Taylor Morrisey-Holcomb, of Murfreesboro

Real Estate Transfers

John G. Morrow and Jane Morrow to M. Glenn Morrow, a one-half undivided interest, and Karen Morrow Doles, a one-half undivided interest- Dyer- $20,000

Koka Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC- Medina- $35,000

Koka Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC- Medina- $35,000

Koka Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC- Medina- $55,000

Joyce Cole and Andre Cole to Barry Stephens and Melinda Stephens- Milan- $170,000

Koka Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC- Medina- $55,000

Madaline Hudson to Samuel Essary and Lucy Essary- Humboldt- $206,900

The town of Rutherford Tennessee, a Tennessee Municipal Corporation to Robert Wayne Dawson- Rutherford- $17,000

Charles Edward Autry, Successor Trustee of the Max Autry Trust dated May 16, 2017, to 2JS, LLC- Milan- $105,000

Kenneth T. Williamson to Blake Spellings- Dyer- $75,000

Ed Haltom to Jose Sosa Felipe- Bells- $22,000

Andrea Gay Wheeler and Russell Wayne Avery to Peyton B. Harper and Jill Prince Harper- Trenton- $220,000

Tammy Sims, Timothy Dwayne Beavers, Calvin Franklin Beavers, and Bobby Lollar, being all of the heirs of Virginia Taylor, to Michael Sims and Tammy Sims- Trenton- $25,000

Roger Christopher Hugueley to Richard Connell and Deborah Connell- Trenton- $20,000

The estate of Robert D. Murley by Denise Murley Perkins as Executrix to Zachary L. Estes and Marilyn G. Estes- Humboldt- $217,000

Lindsey M. Jackson and Andrew N. Jackson to The Winfred Lee Allen and Carolyn Ann Allen Trust dated July 31, 2018- Medina- $249,900

H&P Properties, a Tennessee general partnership, to Jacob Taylor-Jackson- $269,250

Stephen Alvin Parker and Danielle Brinley Istvanko, formerly known as Danielle Brinley, to Alan P. Siedenstrang and Melanie R. Siedenstrang- Medina- $231,000

Humboldt Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

James Bickford Jr. – simple possession of Schedule II meth

Bobby Clemmer – domestic assault

Tyler Halliburton – leaving the scene of an accident

Mark Wise – contempt of court

Deborah Jones – contempt of court

Teddy Priser – contempt of court

Heath Price – possession of Schedule II met

Carlos Hunt – driving on revoked DL

Richard Curtis – contempt of court

Beth Lummus – simple possession of Schedule II meth

Devonte Jones – resisting arrest

Barbi Winberry – violation of parole, contempt of court

Darius Love – theft under $1,000

Megan Smith – simple possession of Schedule VI

Andrea Carmen – theft under $1,000, conspiracy insurance fraud

Daniel Griffin – theft of property under $1,000, conspiracy insurance fraud

Makylon Adkisson – simple possession of Schedule VI, theft under $1,000, conspiracy insurance fraud

Jeffrey Moore – domestic assault

Louis Wade – DUI

Daniel Thompson – simple possession of Schedule VI

Jeremy Abbott Jr. – simple possession of Schedule II met

Korrie Brasher – possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin Reed – contempt of court

Ronnie Mays – contempt of court

Stephen Gordon – simple possession of meth, domestic assault

Johnny Coble – interference with emergency calls, contempt of court

David Hicks – unlawful possession of a weapon

Jajuan Hodges – cruelty to animals

James Dabbs – stalking

Trenton Court Report

Information listed for the Trenton General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

Lendell Clark- DUI 1st offense

Carl Norment- bound over to grand jury

Christopher L. Scates Jr.- bound over to grand jury

Emily Pratt- driving on a revoked license

Emily Pratt- simple possession of methamphetamine

Sandy Blakely- DUI 1st offense

Barbie Winberry- simple possession of methamphetamine

Scott Fortner- simple possession of methamphetamine

Scott Fortner- simple possession of Schedule VI

Timothy Price- driving without a license

Megan Jordan- driving without a license

Danny Richardson- driving without a license

Michael Henry- DUI 1st offense

Jordan Watson- DUI 1st offense

Brandon Townsend- driving without a license

Cameron Banks- bound over to grand jury (three cases)