Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 3/14/2022 through 3/20/2022:

Keith Lebranski Cole, B/M, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 14, 2022, 22nd and Mitchell; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Tanesha Lachell Poston, B/F, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 14, 2022, First Cumberland Presbyterian; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Schaffin Gerel Sanders, B/M, 38, of Milan; Arrest date and location: March 14, 2022, Bledsoe Rd; Charges: aggravated assault, false imprisonment (misd). Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Brandon Christopher Thomas, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 19, 2022, Tony Montana’s; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Terris Geron Young, B/M, 28, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 14, 2022, E. Mitchell; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 3/14/2022 through 3/20/2022:

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 3/14/2022 through 3/20/2022:

Autumn Lyn Cannon, W/F, 46- stalking.

Carl David Carroll, W/M, 35- weekender.

Justin Walter Freeman, W/M, 41- weekender.

Joshua Joseph Hauser, W/M, 36- weekender.

Jacob Dylan Lancaster, W/M, 29- violation of probation.

Benjamin McClain Parker, W/M, 34- capias.

Tawna Nicole Richards, W/F, 47- weekender.

Jacinda Demetria Rinkines, B/F, 30- capias.

Brandon Christopher Thomas, B/M, 28- capias.

Lukas Rye Barger, W/M, 19- open container law, simple possession/casual exchange, drinking under 21, violation of implied consent law, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence, violation light law.

Donald Wayne Berry, W/M, 75- aggravated assault.

Alexis Artudo Campos-Romero, W/M, 21- violation of probation.

Jeffery Dewight Collins, W/M, 51- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Patricia Ann Cooper, B/F, 54- capias.

Scotty Lyn Fortner, W/M, 55- simple possession/casual exchange.

James Kenneth Levingston, B/M, 61- contempt of court.

John Daren Mays, W/M, 53- violation of probation.

Hugh Hampton McCall, W/M, 37- capias.

Oscar Northington, B/M, 53- contempt of court.

Savannah Nicole Powell, W/F, 31- perjury (includes perjury of sexual offender registry, perjury of handgun carry permit).

Jason Bennett Puckett, W/M, 40- violation of probation.

Nolan Patrick Raines, W/M, 19- rape.

Anthony Joseph Snyder, W/M, 32- aggravated assault, vandalism, driving under the influence first offense.

Kecia Shante Tomlin, B/F, 34- violation of probation.

Keith Lebronski Cole, B/M, 42- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, failure to exercise due care.

Tanesha Lachelle Poston, B/F, 29- domestic assault.

Schaffin Gerel Sanders, B/M, 39- aggravated assault, false imprisonment.

Brandon Christopher Thomas, B/M, 28- production/manufacturing/distribution/possession of salvia divinorum.

Terris Geron Young, B/M, 28- domestic assault.

Roger Dale Cothern, W/M, 52- driving on revoked/suspended license, improper display of plates, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage, habitual motor vehicle offender, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Meredith Alexis Johnson, W/F, 42- headlights on during inclement weather, improper lane usage, violation of implied consent law, failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence first offense.

Mark Allen Thomas, W/M, 38- driving on revoked/suspended license, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, speeding, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Cherie Dawn Campbell, W/F, 45- attachment order, Schedule II drug violations.

James Austin Foust, W/M, 35- simple possession/casual exchange, theft of property.

Colby A. Jarnigan, W/F, 22- theft of property.

Drevionne Cortez Johnson, B/M, 18- conspiracy to commit, theft of property, aggravated robbery.

James Leonard Hyde, B/M, 43- simple possession/casual exchange, capias, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence.

Brandon D’Shawn Johnson, B/M, 25- violation of probation, resisting arrest.

Benjamin Jeremiah Scanlon, W/M, 33- driving under the influence first offense.

Daniel Shane Bratcher, W/M, 42- violation of probation.

Alexis Artudo Campos-Romero, W/M, 21- attachment order.

Carla Marie Shutes, B/F, 48- worthless checks.

James Austin Foust, W/M, 35- hold for other agency.

Travoski Lee Hunt, B/M, 38- weekender.

Beth Anne Lummus, W/F, 33- weekender.

Brittany Nicole Moore, W/F, 32- weekender.

Jacinda Demetria Rinkines, B/F, 30- weekender.

Marriage licenses

Larnce B. Davis, of Humboldt, to Mary Alvernia Dotson Davis, of Humboldt

Michael Lynn Wilson, of Huntingdon, to Natalie Rae Coffman Neil, of Huntingdon

Gary Christopher Meredith, of Coldwater, MS, to Jenny Elizabeth Warren, of Milan

Dakota Lee Adkisson, of Humboldt, to Makala Enjoli Timberlake, of Humboldt

Colby Mitchell Lents, of Trenton, to Leah Michelle Lambert, of Trenton

Earl Marcus Singleton II, of Dyer, to Qauche’ Denise Bonds, of Trenton

John Hammond Henley, of Gibson, to April Yvonne Hart Hamm, of Jackson

Real Estate Transfers

Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership to Kaitlyn Jones, 21st CD, $72,000

Andrew Christian Wainscott to Kevin Allen, 2nd CD, $260,000

Molly Cupples and husband, Carmen Cupples, to Nathan J. Campbell, 21st CD, $369,900

David Holley to Johnathon Wade Johnson, 21st CD, $40,000

Kevin Finch to Roger Dale Nelson, Sr., 13th CD, $150,000

Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Lynn, to William B. Martin, Jr., Humboldt, $71,000

Hailey Moore to Josh Arnold, 1st CD, $137,500

Jeffrey Todd Milam, trustee for the Danny C. Milam and Teresa A. Milam Irrevocable Trust, to J.C. Teague and J. Charles Teague, 18th CD, $200,000

W. Jean Seiler to W. Jean Seiler and Michael Little, 7th CD, $110,000

John F. Warmath, Sr., to Michael McCurry, 3rd CD, $5,500

Janie D. Wylie, by and through her attorney-in-fact, Van Scott Wylie, and Jan Sims to Jeff Morris, 24th CD, $20,000

Zachary Thetford to Dan E. Samol, Milan, $160,000

Estate of Rebecca Rileen Cash aka Rebecca J. Cash to Michael R. Drummond- Humboldt- $219,900

Jo F. Lutter Irby, Dave Lutter III., Gail Ware, and Will Lutter to Jo F. Lutter Irby- Trenton- $40,000

Julia A. Fletcher to Roy Bryer and Christine Bryer, as tenants by the entirety, their heirs and assigns- Humboldt- $10,000

Julia A. Fletcher to Roy Bryer and Christine Bryer, as tenants by the entirety, their heirs and assigns- Humboldt- $20,000

Julia A. Fletcher to Roy Bryer and Christine Bryer, as tenants by the entirety, their heirs and assigns- Humboldt- $10,000

Robert E Hopper to W. Russell Courtney and Peggy N. Courtney- Milan- $199,900

Julia A. Fletcher to Roy Bryer and Christine Bryer, as tenants by the entirety, their heirs and assigns- Humboldt- $10,000

Timothy M. Lawler to David B. Jones IV.- Humboldt- $20,000

Derrick Adkisson to Rose Darling- Milan- $70,212

Douglas M. Hicks to Allyson Thorton- Dyer- $159,000

Kris Bradford, Jordan Perkins, and Derek Haynes to Prime Development and Associates, LLC- Milan- $135,000

Carolyn Faye Workman to Ronald S. Grabner- Rutherford- $229,000

Debra A. Hook and Ashley Nicole Hook to Stephen B. Lacy- Kenton- $260,000

Michael E. Ort and Deborah A. Ort to Andrew B. Hicks and Jennifer M. Hicks- Medina- $155,000

Timothy D. Scott and Shirley Scott to Jessica Ann Wiggins- Humboldt- $170,000

Susan Adams to Clayton T. Adams and Crystal A. Adams- Milan- $50,000

Amy Matthews to David J. Whitney and Donna K. Whitney, trustees of the David & Donna Whitney Trust- Trenton- $329,900

The Jerry N. Faulkner and Shelby J. Faulkner Revocable Trust by Jerry N. Faulkner as trustee to Penny Overstreet- Rutherford- $119,000

Dominion Christian Ministries, Inc. to Ray Rowan- Humboldt- $15,000

Leigh House to Daniel Geoff Laughlin- Humboldt- $155, 000

Lewcell Barber, dec’d to Robert Holland and Jessica Holland- Trenton- $24, 100

Nancy Gordon to Roger Williams and Martha Williams- Gibson- $48,000

Joshua Massaro to Chad Rainey and Hailey Bennett- Humboldt- $115,000

James Wade Peevyhouse to Austin James Abbott and Megan Elaine Abbott- Rutherford- $18,000

Koka Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC- Medina- $35,000

Koka Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC- Medina- $35,000

Jeff Harrison to Farra Carter and Carl Carter- Dyer- $100,000

Andrew L. Rice and Laura E. Rice to Andrew S. Courtner and Laura C. Courtner- Medina- $489, 900

Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church, Milan, TN, by and through its trustees Roger Hayes and Rick Landrum to John M. French and Brenda K. French- Trenton- $500

Judith A. Harris and Larry Paul Harris to Mark A. Hopper and Mary Lynn Harper- Trenton- $150,000

D.A. Enterprises, Inc. to Jameson Thomas Diamond and Jessica Diamond- Medina- $310,000

Jim Belew Beasley, Billy Warren Beasley, and James A. Beasley to Tristar Auto, LLC- Milan- $719,500

Martha L. Parks and B. J. Roberts to Millicent Duncan- Humboldt- $168,500