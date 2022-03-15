Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 3/7/2022 through 3/13/2022:

Herbert Keith Cook, B/M, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 10, 2022, Municipal Building; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Thomas E Cook, B/M, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 13, 2022, Osborne St; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Brent Herron Davis, W/M, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 10, 2022, 17th and Dodson; Charges: falsification of drug test. Arresting officer: DTF Hill.

Xavier Devon Epperson, B/M, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 13, 2022, N 14th; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance, speeding, driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Amy Beth Greene, W/F, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 8, 2022, Ferrell St; Charges: emergency committal. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

David Sylvester Hicks, B/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 13, 2022, Osborne St; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Jerry Louis Sullivan, B/M, 64, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 7, 2022, McLin; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Ivan Avante Waller, B/M, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 7, 2022, 22nd and Mitchell; Charges: violation of light law, unlawful possession of a weapon, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowen.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 3/7/2022 through 3/13/2022:

Marques Devonci Lurry, B/M, 46- domestic assault.

Brent Herron Davis, W/M, 54- falsification of drug test result.

Jerry Louis Sullivan, B/M, 64- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Nicholas Herman Allen, W/M, 35- violation of probation.

Alexander Oneal Blackmon, B/M, 46- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Korrie Lynn Brasher, W/F, 23- capias.

John Thomas Coble Jr, W/M, 52- capias.

Patricia Ann Cooper, B/F, 54- capias.

Jeffery Brent Davis, W/M, 42- capias.

Jeremiah Lamonte Davis, B/M, 18- assault, disorderly conduct.

Jerry Lee Fortner, W/M, 39- capias.

Eden Marlena Hood, W/F, 28- violation of probation.

Jonathan Dale Hughes, W/M, 30- driving on revoked/suspended license, violation light law, bond revoked, failure to provide proof of insurance.

Kisha Marie Lancaster, W/F, 43- capias.

Emily Danielle Pratt, W/F, 27- capias.

Brittni Rene Thompson, W/F, 29- violation of probation.

Austin Chad Williford, W/M, 23- capias.

Barbie Marie Winberry, W/F, 49- violation of probation.

Kyton Lamar Arnold, B/M, 28- violation of implied consent law, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to obey officer, failure to provide proof of insurance.

Nicholas Graham Baker, W/M, 20- driving under the influence first offense.

Mister Anthony Burnett, B/M, 28- driving on revoked/suspended license, evading arrest.

Barbara Allisson Canady, W/F, 30- contempt of court.

Christopher Dale Clark, W/M, 25- violation of probation, evading arrest.

Daniel Shaw Coleman, W/M, 27- Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation.

Lauren Ashley Conner, W/F, 34- capias.

Gregory Eric Harrison, W/M, 41- simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, improper display of plates.

Ronnie Lee Mays, W/M, 42- violation of probation.

Caitlyn Amber McCrary, W/F, 30- capias.

Travis Lynn Medley, W/M, 38- capias.

Jeffery Glenn Moore, W/M, 32- capias.

Jana Marie Pennell, W/F, 23- violation of probation, capias.

Mark Anthony Wise, B/M, 48- contempt of court.

Herbert Keith Cook, B/M, 47- violation of probation.

Teddy Gene Priser, W/M, 49- violation of probation.

Ivan Avonta Waller, B/M, 20- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of controlled substance analog, violation light law.

Mary Katherine Smith Watkins, F, 31- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, public intoxication, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Jonathan Blake Casey, W/M, 20- aggravated assault, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), disorderly conduct.

Chandler Bryant Foster, B/M, 18- improper lane usage, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Rocky Dwayne Snider Jr, W/M, 43- theft of property, violation of probation, Schedule IV drug violations.

Kevin Lynn Jones, W/M, 34- Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Denise Lynn Martin, W/F, 54- contempt of court.

Christopher Alan Warren, W/M, 53- hold for other agency.

Lisa Marie Bell, W/F, 62- Schedule VI drug violations.

Barbie Marie Winberry, W/F, 49- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Marques Devonci Lurry, B/M, 46- capias.

Kevin Hunt Medlin, W/M, 19- domestic assault.

Mackenzie Mae Myers, W/F, 25- capias.

Sarah Michelle Seat, W/F, 41- domestic assault.

Daniel Wayne Young, W/M, 46- capias.

Deborah Janene Jones, W/F, 58- violation of probation.

Megan Leighann Jordan, W/F, 34- capias.

Matthew Dwane Baker, W/M, 29- weekender.

Carl David Carroll, W/M, 35- weekender.

Joshua Joseph Hauser, W/M, 36- weekender.

Kevon Diquan Hill, B/M, 26- weekender.

Jason Edward Wall, W/M, 35- weekender.

Trenton Court Report

Information listed for the Trenton General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

Kenneth Witherspoon – bound over to grand Jury

Lori Robertson – bound over to grand jury

James Bickford – escape, simple possession of Schedule VI

Brandon Reese – DUI (first offense)

Samuel Ivory – driving without a license

Meghan Hudson – simple possession

Blake James – simple possession

Robert Grissom – driving without a license

Michael Robbins – theft up to $1,000, attempted forgery

Jerry Yance – cruelty to animals (three counts)

Roger Collins – simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Marriage licenses

Robert James Burleigh, Jr, of Milan, to Breanna Leigh Gant, of Milan

Larnce B. Davis, of Humboldt, to Mary Alvernia Dotson Davis, of Humboldt

Michael Lynn Wilson, of Huntingdon, to Natalie Rae Coffman Neil, of Huntingdon

Restaurant Inspections

Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.

Rutherford Nutrition, complete inspection, 99 score

Rutherford Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Kenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Hardee’s of Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

Trenton Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Hicks Phelan Taylor VFW Post, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Hicks Phelan Taylor VFW Post, follow-up inspection, 99 score

The City Limits, complete inspection, 98 score

Dyer Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

Clifford’s, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Clifford’s, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Milan High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Humboldt Fitness, complete inspection, 100 score

Golden Palace, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical

Golden Palace, follow-up inspection, 96 score

Yorkville Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Spring Hill Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

The Coffee Shop, complete inspection, 100 score

Medina Nutrition, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Medina Nutrition, follow-up inspection, 97 score

TN State EHS, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Miss Flossie’s Academy Development Kitchen, complete inspection, 99 score

China House, complete inspection, 77 score, six criticals

Noah’s Ark Learning Center Kitchen, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Presbyterian Day School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 98 score

Wendy’s of Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

South Gibson County Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

McDonald’s of Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

McDonald’s of Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Real Estate Transfers

Judy Burkett to David Rone, $20,000 – Dyer

Merit Management, LLC, to SFR Jackson, LLC, $448,000 – Humboldt, Medina, Milan, Trenton and Gibson County

Merit Management, LLC, to SFR Jackson, LLC, $5,228 – Gibson and Carroll counties

Tony W. Kirk and Jan R. Kirk, trustees of the Tony and Jan Kirk Community Property Trust, to Kenneth Pittman, 12th CD

Beach Management, Inc., a Tennessee Corporation, to Bobby Matthews, Jr. and wife, Tara Matthews, Humboldt, $79,000

Marilyn G. Stewart to Josh Arnold, 13th CD, $80,000

John Moore to David Moore Investments, LLC, Bradford, $50,000

Kenneth Ray Teague, Jr. to Morgan B. Hughes and Luke T. Wilson, 2nd CD, $140,000

Darrel Huey to Richard E. Bray and wife, Lesa W. Bray, Medina, $300,000

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney, to Howard Mitchell German and wife, Kathy J. German, 2nd CD, $299,900

Mary Davis to Michael Dennis, 3rd CD, $2,000

James R. Sullivan, Jr., Charles Edward Sullivan, Kenneth E. Sullivan, and Virginia Drake Sullivan to Michael Dennis, 3rd CD, $5,000