Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 2/28/2022 through 3/6/2022:

Frank Edward Brown, W/M, 32, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 3, 2022, 22nd and Mitchell; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Martin Coronado Ortiz, H/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 6, 2022, Express Mart; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of light law, financial responsibility law, violation open container, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Sgt Cano.

Heath Lee Price, W/M, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 6, 2022, Heritage Inn; Charges: meth-possession or casual exchange. Arresting officer: Ptl Hamlett.

Daniel William Thompson, B/M, 70, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: March 4, 2022, Central/Wal-Mart; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Mary Katherine Watkins, W/F, 31, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: March 6, 2022, East End Dr; Charges: possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication. Arresting officer: Sgt Cano.

Treva Shundall Watkins, B/M, 31, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: March 5, 2022, ByPass by Sugar Creek Church; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 2/27/2022 through 3/6/2022:

Benjamin McClain Parker, W/M, 33- assault.

Gregory Todd Barnett, W/M, 57- aggravated assault.

Linda Marie Call, W/F, 52- capias, violation of probation.

Christopher Wayne Carter, W/M, 44- violation of probation.

Richard Rachaun Curtis, B/M, 26- violation of probation, capias.

Stephen Todd Gordon, W/M, 38- violation of probation.

Tyler Lee Hearn, W/M, 26- criminal impersonation, evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, domestic assault, escape, reckless driving, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation of probation.

Jason Brian Hedges, W/M, 50- violation of probation.

Jacquita Evette Ingram, B/F, 30- violation of probation.

Deborah Janene Jones, W/F, 58- violation of probation.

Johnathan Blake Parker, W/M, 37- driving on right side of road, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, simple possession/casual exchange.

Michael Douglas Smith, W/M, 28- domestic assault.

Brandon Eugene Townsend, W/M, 44- capias, violation of probation.

Bobby Neal Binns, W/M, 51- bond revoked.

John Ryan Bozeman, W/M, 47- capias.

Brandie Nichole Davis, W/F, 40- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, contraband in penal institution, bond revoked.

Linda Carol Edmaiston, W/F, 51- violation of probation.

Jason Wayne Gordon, W/M, 47- violation of probation.

Travoski Lee Hunt, B/M, 38- violation of probation.

Michael Murry, W/M, 41- capias.

Mary Evelyn Overton, W/F, 37- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, simple possession/casual exchange.

Timothy Brian Price, W/M, 47- capias.

Justin Dean Reel, W/M, 34- capias.

Michael Christopher Skinner, B/M, 31- violation of probation.

Michael Douglas Smith, W/M, 28- violation of probation.

Kwame Ahkeem Tidwell, B/M, 36- capias.

Ronald Merroll Blansit, W/M, 32- Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation.

Jeremy Wayne Abbott, W/M, 25- hold for other agency.

Frank Edward Brown III, W/M, 32- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Jose Guadalupe-Rodriguez Cervantes, H/M, 23- open container law, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving without a license, driving under the influence.

Marcee Lorell Harvey, B/F, 42- aggravated assault.

James Howard Ingram, B/M, 44- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Daniel William Thompson Sr, B/M, 70- possession of controlled substance analog.

Treva Shundall Watkins, B/M, 31- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Jeremy Wayne Abbott, W/M, 25- failure to provide proof of insurance, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation light law.

Scottie Lee Harris, B/M, 40- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Elijah David Sellers, W/M, 36- theft of property, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Joseph Nathaniel Dye, W/M, 35- domestic assault.

Carlos Roshaun Hunt, B/M, 38- capias, domestic assault.

Michael Duane Langley, W/M, 32- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Brandon Leaon Leach, B/M, 35- tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, driving without a license, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), violation registration law, fail to yield for emergency vehicle, simple possession/casual exchange.

Tyler E McMillion, W/M, 27- hold for other agency.

Michael Douglas Smith, W/M, 28- violation of probation.

Corey Richard Spears, W/M, 32- violation of probation.

Collin Tayler Vestal, W/M, 20- domestic assault.

Tanzevius Tah’je Belmont, B/M, 20- theft of property, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Deddrick Andra Bryson, B/M, 37- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Ken’Shawn Dejwan Dixon, B/M, 22- Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence first offense.

David Lee Mathis, W/M, 62- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Abigail Perez Zarate, H/M, 32- driving under the influence.

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 34- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Tanzevius Tah’Je Belmont, B/M, 20- capias.

James Howard Ingram, B/M, 44- capias.

Dalton Dawyne Allen, W/M, 21- evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Amija Lashae Glenn, B/F, 20- disorderly conduct, assault.

Tamaba Trinise Leke, B/F, 36- violation of probation.

Michael Christopher Skinner, B/M, 31- weekender.

Jessica Ann Snook, W/F, 31- theft of property.

Kenneth King Street, B/M, 56- aggravated assault.

Michael Duane Langley, W/M, 32- capias.

Nicholas Herman Allen, W/M, 35- weekender.

Christopher Allen Maitland, W/M, 35- weekender.

Dakota Lin McBride, W/M, 26- weekender.

Brittany Nicole Moore, W/F, 32- weekender.

Kevon Diquan Hill, B/M, 26- weekender.

Humboldt Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Victor Epperson – DUI

Tony Butler – public intoxication

Jeffery Moore – possession of drug paraphernalia

George Herron – possession of drug paraphernalia

Deborah Goodrich – contempt of court

Brandy Norman – domestic assault

Voskosty Smith – simple possession of Schedule VI

Dynasty Hayes – simple assault

Monques Williams – driving without DL

Terry Drake – simple possession of Schedule VI

Autumn Cannon – simple possession of Schedule VI

Travoski Hunt – aggravated criminal trespass

Ashley Kelley – violation of bad check law

Brittney Thomas – contempt of court

Dylan Hudspeth – simple possession of Schedule II meth, theft under $1,000 (2 counts), contempt of court

Jason Wall – DUI

Joshua Bivens – contempt of court

Jason Norman – driving without DL

Kanesha Lewis – theft under $1,000

Timothy Gordan – public intoxication

Reginald Yancy – simple possession of Schedule VI

Leopaldo Cortez – simple possession of Schedule II meth

Jesse Scott – theft

Patience Brooks – driving without DL

Civil

Joel Mazyck vs Jame Bass

Stewart Finance Inc vs Matthew Emison

Stewart Finance Inc vs Gary Edwards

Stewart Finance Inc vs Mickerl Herron

Stewart Finance Inc vs Teresnicia Allen

Stewart Finance Inc vs Richard Davis and Katrina Davis

James Haynes vs Alethia Edwards

Brad Webster vs Charles Taylor and Brittney Powell

A&A Property Management vs Cameisha Pankey

Jacob Davenport vs Megan Smith

Hub City Property Management vs Micah Pitts

Roy J. Ward vs Sonya Thompson

Jane Kirk vs Cherri Kendrick and Jamario Kendrick

Roger Reasons vs Justin Ayers and Skylar Matousek Ayers

Annie Wise vs Justin Bell

Brad Lindsey vs Judy Taylor

Robert Stewart vs Gunner Parker

Todd Halford vs Marvin Goodman

Windie Kisha Williams vs Jon Gregory Williams

Autovest LLC vs Alvin Bonds

ABD Supply Company Inc vs Disaster Serv LLC aka Disaster Services LLC and Billy Lee Pope individually

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Shameilla McMullen

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Laketa Boykin

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Terry Eubanks

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Melissa L. Lewis

Harpeth Financial Services dba Advance Financial vs Tabitha Turner

LVNV funding LLC vs Dshelia Ermerson

LVNV funding LLC vs Muthana Qattoum

Cash Express LLC vs Brian Langley

Cash Express LLC vs Marquis Barken

Cash Express LLC vs Robert Barber

Cash Express LLC vs Christopher Summer

Cash Express LLC vs Carlos Bond

Cash Express LLC vs April Huddleston

Cavalry SPV I LLC assignee of Citibank NA vs Chester Epperson

Cavalry SPV I LLC assignee of Synchrony vs Robert Pierson

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Hannah J. Collins

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Erica Clark

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Eric W. Visnick

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank vs Heather B. Barker

OneMain Financial Group LLC vs Natasha Jones and Eddie Jones

Autovest LLC vs Shelby Cole and Labarrius Gray

Cavalry SPV I LLC assignee of CitiBank NA vs Mark Dunn

Synchrony Bank vs Marian Sands

Crestwood Place Apts vs Latrenda McCurry plus any/all occupants

Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance Inc vs Marian Sands

Rickey Hunt vs Jerry L. Cox

The Jackson Clinic vs Michalina Koonce

Discover Bank vs Glenda Moore

Discover Bank vs Alyssa Jill Goff

Barbara Graves vs Schrita Powell and Remail Jenkins

Trenton Court Report

Information listed for the Trenton General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

Nehemiah Jackson – vandalism up to $1,000

Bradley Hughes – simple possession of meth

Mekeisha Roach – bound over to Grand Jury

Raynard Crawley – bound over to Grand Jury

Ashley Kelley – worthless checks up to $1,000

Dennis Cagle, Sr. – simple possession of Schedule VI

Antonio Bailey – simple possession of Schedule VI

Alan Pruit – bound over to Grand Jury

Terrance Lewis – evading arrest

Mekeisha Roach – bound over to Grand Jury

Samantha Breininger – misdemeanor child neglect

Justin Freeman – simple possession of meth

Dakota McBride – DUI (first offense)

Christopher Maitland – driving without a license

William Shumate – driving while revoked (second offense), simple possession of Schedule VI

Divorces

Windie Kisha Williams vs Jon Gregory Williams

Finerest Jermain Taylor vs Holana Taylor

Marriage licenses

Keith Ray Massey, of Trezevant, to Evelyn Ann Weinkauff, of Milan

Caleb David Robbins, of Humboldt, to Catrina Elizabeth Mayes, of Humboldt

Steven Ray Gilles, of Rutherford, to Lindsey Nicole Hickerson Ingram, of Trenton

Benjamin Curtis Reel, of Humboldt, to Amber Nicols Woodell, of Humboldt

Bradley Keith Eddlemon, of Trenton, to Brittney Jean Bubar, of Trenton

Tyler Kamal Pirtle, of Humboldt, to Melissa Nicole Glenn, of Trenton

Bradley Neil Brewer, of Milan, to Lori Beth Sullivan Whitledge, of Milan

William Wayne Arnold, of Milan, to Natasha Marie Smith, of Milan

Real Estate Transfers

Rural Housing Service, USDA to David Moore Investments, LLC-Milan-$26,175

Sky View Homes, LLC to Sade McCurry-Humboldt-$181,000

City of Gibson to James Skiles-Gibson-$3,500

Dafnis Carranza and Michael McGillen to Jennifer Gonzalez-Medina-$206,300

Steven Hatchett to William B. Griggs and Christine Kate Griggs- Kenton- $450,000

Todd D. James and Cherish L. James to The Feathers Ranch, Inc., A Tennessee For-Profit Corporation- Bradford- $88,000

Richard C. Ballinger and Lisa Ann Ballinger to Zachary T. Thetford and Whitney D. Thetford- Milan- $229,900

Kenneth Ray Casey and Deborah Kay Casey to Isaac Boxely and Santina Boxley- Trenton- $211,500

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Amanda McAlister- Dyer- $140,000

Chris L. Cooper as Trustee of the Hanna Marie Cooper Investment Services Trust to Carthel Jack Finch and Blake Spellings- Haywood County- $1,300,00

Hollis Clenney, Brian W. Zimny and Alane M. Zimny to Jeff D. Martin, Joyce Martin, and Anthony C. McClure- Milan- $187,000

Melanie Oliver and John Scott Oliver to Ashlen Olvier- Milan- $200,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jerald Dean Sibley and Thi Ngoc An Vu Sibley- Milan- $245,900

Jessica D. Smith to Kenneth R. Casey and Deborah K. Casey- Trenton- $124,000

Christian Crawford and Sonya Allen Crawford to Ashley Pritchard- Medina- $215,000

Allen Thompson and Kimberly Thompson to Southern Heritage Enterprises, LLC- Rutherford- $50,000

Winfred Lee Allen and Carolyn Ann Allen, trustees of the Winfred Lee Allen and Carolyn Ann Allen Trust to Michael A. Key- Humboldt- $105,000

Brian L. Butler to Halie E. Crawford and Joseph Blake Crawford- Milan- $108,350

Hopefield Healthcare Services, PLLC to Hannah Collins and Doris Collins, as Joint Tenants with Right of Survivorship- Humboldt- $130,000

Steve Morris a/k/a Stevon Morris and Carol Morris a/k/a Carol Ann Morris to Jeremy McCartney and Ashley McCartney- Milan- $241,080

Jerry Faulkner to Garlan Lee and Diane Lee- Dyer- $185,000

Veneeta King to Douglas Hicks- Dyer- $289,000

Sky View Homes, LLC to Derik Devon Taylor- Humboldt- $210,000

Sky View Homes, LLC to Contrina L. Montague- Humboldt- $175,000

Mary L. Ernest fka Mary L. Blackburn to Rodney Baldwin- Trenton- $160,000

Byrd Property Buyers, LLC to Bobby Joe Whitmore and Amber Waters- Trenton- $49,000

Mark Owen Watkins and Melissa Watkins fka Melissa Monk to David Clarke and Chasity Clarke- Medina- $234,000

David T. Bunney and Karla K. Bunney to Mark Owen Watkins and Melissa Robinson Watkins- Medina- $299,900

Todd L. Costello and Christine Costello to Joshua Ulrich- Medina- $142,000