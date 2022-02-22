Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 2/14/2022 through 2/20/2022:

Rachel Michelle Bivens, W/F, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 14, 2022, WalMart; Charges: theft of property-merchandise, burglary. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Vassar Earl Brooks, B/M, 23, of Clarksville; Arrest date and location: February 20, 2022, 45 and Viking Dr; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell/possession of controlled substance analog, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Charles Allen Crawford, B/M, 27, of Milan; Arrest date and location: February 18, 2022, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

James Edward Dabbs, W/M, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 18, 2022, Crockett Co; Charges: stalking. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Graniven Lee Estes, B/M, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 14, 2022, Central and McLin; Charges: driving under the influence, violation implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, obedience to signal (train approach). Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Mauri Adalid Flores-Cruz, H/M, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: February 20, 2022, 21st Ave; Charges: disobeying traffic signals, felony evading in vehicle, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Timothy Lynn Gordon, W/M, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 20, 2022, Hawks Law Office; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Joseph Aaron Haynes, W/M, 28, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: February 15, 2022, Wal-Mart/N Central; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl Hamlett.

Dion Manley, B/M, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 17, 2022, HPD; Charges: assault. Arresting officer: SRO Hudson.

Neel Patel, W/M, 28, of Middleton; Arrest date and location: February 19, 2022, Wal-Mart; Charges: driving under the influence, leaving the scene of accident. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Kadia Elise Pearson, B/F, 21, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: February 14, 2022, Main and Honeysuckle; Charges: stop sign violation, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, felony evading in vehicle, manufacture/delivery/sell/possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Briana Latilha Pewitte, B/F, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 19, 2022, Sonic; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Damonte Rayshar Prewitt, B/M, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 14, 2022, Humboldt High School; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: SRO Hudson.

Eric Wayne Visnick, W/M, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 15, 2022, Teri Leigh Cove; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 2/14/2022 through 2/20/2022:

Dion Manley Jr, B/M, 19- other charges.

Quincey Leshun Porter, B/M, 42- driving under the influence first offense, improper lane usage, violation of implied consent law, failure to exercise due care, reckless endangerment.

Amber Deann Camp, W/F, 31- capias.

Redona Paige Campbell, W/F, 53- violation of probation.

Carl David Carroll, W/M, 35- weekender.

Jeffery Dewight Collins, W/M, 51- violation of probation, escape.

Dama Rose Gumiran, W/F, 41- failure to appear.

Kevon Diquan Hill, B/M, 26- weekender.

Carlee Lynn Meyers, W/F, 28- violation of probation.

Rickey Keyontae Nolan, B/M, 22- weekender.

Marshay Lavalle Nunn, B/M, 28- contempt of court.

Lonnie Peoples Jr, B/M, 51- contempt of court.

Alexis Patrice Phillips, B/F, 20- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, production/manufacturing/distribution/possession of salvia divinorum.

Jessica Ann Smallwood, B/F, 38- capias.

Michael Stewart Jr, B/M, 41- capias.

Billie Jo Thompson, W/F, 46- violation of probation.

Kevin Alan Thompson, W/M, 42- capias, attachment order.

Richard Duane Waltrip, W/M, 37- drug sanction.

Ricky Eugene Adkisson, B/M, 55- failure to appear.

Larry Wayne Barrett, W/M, 20- simple possession/casual exchange, violation of alcoholic beverage laws.

Stephanie Diane Bolin, W/F, 43- capias.

Tiffani Leann Borders, W/F, 27- contempt of court.

Damaris James Coleman Jr, B/M, 21- improper display of plates, violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense.

Bobby Lynn Curtis, W/M, 49- capias, evading arrest.

Evelyn Marie Curtis, W/F, 45- hold for other agency.

Deborah Rhea Goodrich, W/F, 59- violation of probation.

Jamie Lewis Gordon, W/M, 27- domestic assault, burglary.

Tyrice Graves, B/M, 44- failure to appear.

Cody Shane Little, W/M, 31- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Randal Keith Smith, W/M, 33- domestic assault.

Tyjuan Lennell Snowden, B/M, 44- capias.

Mary Ann Tucker, W/F, 51- capias.

Jason Edward Wall, W/M, 35- domestic assault.

Richard Duane Waltrip, W/M, 37- public intoxication.

Rachel Michele Bivens, W/F, 26- burglary, theft of property.

Charles Allen Crawford, B/M, 27- hold for other agency.

James Edward Dabbs, W/M, 43- stalking.

Graniven Lee Estes, B/M, 60- driving under the influence first offense, failure to stop at railroad crossing, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law.

Dion Manley Jr, B/M, 19- assault.

Neel Ketan Patel, H/M, 29- driving under the influence first offense, leaving scene of accident.

Kadia Elise Pearson, B/F, 22- fail to yield, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of controlled substance analog.

Damonte Rayshar Prewitt, B/M, 18- disorderly conduct.

Elijah David Sellers, W/M, 36- burglary, theft of property.

Eric Wayne Visnick, W/M, 50- false imprisonment, domestic assault.

Melisa Jean Whitaker, W/F, 53- false imprisonment.

Elijah David Sellers, W/M, 36- attachment order.

Tyjuan Lennell Snowden, B/M, 44- attachment order.

Carlee Lynn Meyers, W/F, 28- driving on revoked/suspended license, contraband in penal institution, theft of property.

Joshua Brandon Dye, W/M, 36- attachment order.

Derek Alan Hilliard, W/M, 36- disorderly conduct.

Kadia Elise Pearson, B/F, 22- violation of probation.

Joshua Dwayne Puckett, W/M, 29- violation of probation.

Tyjuan Lennell Snowden, B/M, 44- violation of probation.

Olivia Marie Thompson, W/F, 30- contempt of court.

Bradley Keith Eddlemon, W/M, 31- driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked/suspended license.

James Bradley Kent, W/M, 50- driving under the influence first offense.

Amber Deann Camp, W/F, 31- capias.

Peyton Aubrey Cole, W/M, 31- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Nicholas Herman Allen, W/M, 35- weekender.

Matthew Dwane Baker, W/M, 29- weekender.

Dylan Ray Burkett, B/M, 23- weekender.

Victor Dwayne Epperson, W/M, 61- weekender.

Dawn Hayse Fawcett, W/F, 43- weekender.

Real Estate Transfers

Regina R. Smith and Michael L. Smith to Landon R. Little and wife, Amy Little-Medina-$47,500

Joe Johnson and wife, Josie Johnson to Shawn Allred and wife, Stephanie Allred-Rutherford-$1,700

Amanda Lamar to Darrell Dwain Morgan and wife, Angela McClanahan Morgan-Kenton-$15,000

Landon R. Little to John A. Jobst and wife, Jean C. Jobst-Milan-$250,000

Thomas Elam, II to Timothy Scott Reeves-Kenton-$5,000

Rodney Barnes and wife, Sandra Barnes to Timothy Scott Reeves-Kenton-$12,000

Tracy R. Hayes and wife, Tracy K. Hayes to Ryan Lee Crockette and wife, Angela Noelle Crockette-Milan-$667,500

Mary E. Varner and husband, Brent Varner to Aubree D. Bates-Medina-$178,750

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Wesley Langston and wife, Calandra Langston-Medina-$389,900

James Jerry Skefos to CAE Properties, LLC-Milan-$250,000

Francis Thomas Venezia to Mayra Alexsandra Parks Godinez-Rutherford-$25,000

Hemjag Leasing, LLC to Semo Real Estate Company, LLC-Humboldt-$374,000

Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Megan Aleece White-Milan-$183,400

Black Oak Properties, LLC to Gina Bacaylan-Humboldt-$72,900

Charles William Sanderson III to Diane Sanderson-Kenton-$10.00

William D. Simmons to Paul Mahan and wife, Morgan Mahan-Milan-$249,900

ARC Investments, INC to MBA Properties, LLC-Milan-$105,000

Aubree D. Bates to Kyle S. Bryant and wife, Alexi Bryant-Medina-$275,000

Jeff Dodd to Vicki Arnold-Trenton-$30,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Patricia J. Spicer-Medina-$332,925

Stuart Wendell Carroll, Leslie Akin, Wayne Carroll, Randy Carroll and Ben Carroll to Bradley Arnold-Milan-$109,000

List 4 Less Properties, INC to Ramon Guirnalda and Angela G. Rayo-Milan-$35,000

Michael Ramey to Randy Fisher-Trenton-$20,000

Gregory Vinson and Tori Vinson to Cody Haste-Trenton-$11,500

Dennis Dwight Emerson and Janetta Carol Wilson to Joe Tidwell-Dyer-$120,000

Zachary D. Phifer and wife, Ashley N. Collins Phifer to Tony Hoff and wife, Crystal Hoff-Milan-$215,000

Brodie Coughenour and wife, Marta Coughenour to Judy D. Wilson-Bradford-$140,500

Jason Fultz and wife, Jacqueline Fultz to Kevin Davis-Humboldt-$250,000

Sky View Homes, LLC to Russell Stark-Humbolt-$203,500

Russ Garrett and wife, Rose Garrett and Tim Young to Kristan Nilsson-Humboldt-$40,000

David T. Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Jeanette M. Scott-Medina-$299,900

Daren Langston to Warren Langston and wife, Katelyn Langston-Rutherford-$180,000

City of Trenton to Caleb Chandler, LLC-Trenton-$3,003

Jo Lyn Jordan-Beard to Scot Holloway-Medina-$142,000

Mark Shayne Fielder to Adan Hernandez-Trenton-$13,750

Jessie Warren Langston and Katelyn Langston to Daren Langston-Rutherford-$90,000

Divorces

Dustin Lee Wagoner of Humboldt to Amanda Grace Storey Ball of Humboldt

River Vaughn Street of Bradford to Savannah Elaine Melton of Milan

Richard Allen Young of Medina to Jennifer Paige Leggett of Medina

Brandon Shawn Pierce of Trenton to Heather Nicole Grooms Ingram of Trenton

Trey Alan Parks of Martin to Martha Mary Grace Rogers of Kenton