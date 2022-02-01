Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 1/24/2022 through 1/30/2022:

Bailey Scott Hall, W/F, 21, of Henderson; Arrest date and location: January 28, 2022, Little Sugar Creek/45 ByPass; Charges: reckless driving, speeding, driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Darius Reshaun Hart, B/M, 36, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: January 29, 2022, Central at Plaza; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Leon Thomas Holmes, B/M, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 30, 2022, Ferrell St; Charges: resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Jason Troy Pedersen, W/M, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 26, 2022, N 10th Ave; Charges: theft criminal simulation, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Janna Deloach Rickman, W/F, 36, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: January 26, 2022, Airport; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Jalen Montrell Taylor, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 30, 2022, Brown; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Daniel M Williams, W/M, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 28, 2022, Viking Dr; Charges: failure to maintain control, driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

_________________________________________________________________

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 1/24/2022 through 1/30/2022:

Claudia Nicole Gillespie, W/F, 21- domestic assault.

Janna Deloach Rickman, W/F, 37- theft of property.

Ashley Morgan Sherley, W/F, 36- violation of probation.

Octavious Corderell Thomas, B/M, 25- violation of probation.

Detearia Lasha Wilder, B/F, 25- capias.

David Lee Ashley, W/M, 27- aggravated criminal trespass, domestic assault, criminal trespass.

Alexander Ross Dean, W/M, 39- vandalism of utility lines/fixtures/property etc (used by railroads).

Deandre James Dickerson, B/M, 22- capias.

Kari Elizabeth Dover, W/F, 40- driving under the influence second offense.

Christopher Jason Flowers, W/M, 49- violation of probation.

Stephen Thomas Forrest, W/M, 41- evading arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, violation stop sign law.

Daniel Alexander Griffin, B/M, 19- capias.

Steve Anthony Hamman, W/M, 55- bond revoked.

Alec James Hoover, W/M, 29- capias.

Dallas Lee Hudspeth, W/M, 28- violation of probation, contempt of court.

Jarmaland Gweun Marsh, B/M, 21- murder first degree, aggravated arson.

Justin Alexander Mims, B/M, 35- capias.

Nancy Tevizzies Osborne, W/F, 59- capias.

Earnest Lewis Patrick, B/M, 30- reckless endangerment, domestic assault.

Kimberly Diane Pyron, W/F, 48- violation of probation.

Chad Adam Reese, W/M, 34- failure to appear, driving under the influence.

Marilynn Diann Riggs, W/F, 37- violation of probation.

Epiphany Jewel Taylor, B/F, 23- violation of probation.

Antwan Seanthonio Woodruff, B/M, 35- capias.

Bailey Scott Hall, W/F, 22- reckless driving, driving under the influence first offense, speeding.

Darius Reshaun Hart, B/M, 37- driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Jason Troy Pedersen, W/M, 47- theft of property, criminal simulation.

Daniel Menpon Williams, W/M, 57- driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care.

Darius Reshaun Hart, B/M, 37- hold for other agency.

Carla Ann Tarar, W/F, 43- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Nickey Leanna Allen, W/F, 31- attachment order.

Kenneth Ray Beckham, W/M, 36- attachment order.

Kayla Elizabeth Rinks, W/F, 28- domestic assault.

Epiphany Jewel Taylor, B/F, 23- violation of probation.

Michael Houston Wells, B/M, 39- child abuse or neglect (non-violent).

Bryan Christopher Collins, W/M, 56- disorderly conduct.

Sara Leanne Leonard, W/F, 26- driving under the influence first offense.

Jonathan Allen King, W/M, 30- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Detearia Lasha Wilder, B/F, 25- capias.

Kevin Deashawn Jones, B/M, 40- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Veronica Lyn Battle, W/F, 28- weekender.

Carl David Carroll, W/M, 35- weekender.

Kevon Diquan Hill, B/M, 26- weekender.

Lori Marie Kennedy, W/F, 43- weekender.

Quavion Devon Lipscomb, B/M, 22- weekender.

Christian Abel Reyes-Tojin, H/M, 23- weekender.

_________________________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Shirley Ann Harwell to Jason Todd Lewis and Rachel Labeth Lewis- Humboldt- $325,000

Anthony R. Jones and Dawn H. Jones to Jason Cooper and Christy L. Cooper- Dyer- $79,900

John Mark Hornoff and Frances E. Glisson to Timothy Scott Reeves- Kenton- $5,000 in kind

Sheila Carlton to Blake Bogle Spellings and Joseph A. Spellings- Dyer- $160,000

Waylon Hall to Jacob Taylor-Rutherford- $41,500

Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Amber Leigh Jones and Jonathan Thomas Jones- Milan- $206,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Rebecca Caldwell Henry and Franklin Mack Henry- Medina- $509,000

Christina Griffith to Jimmy Ray Daniel- Bradford- $90,000

Rick Fisher and Jeanne Fisher to Stephen G. Buckner and Kimberly Buckner- Medina- $70,000

Rebecca Caldwell Henry and Franklin Mack Henry to Christopher Parrott- Medina- $250,000 Brenda Faye Phelps and Robert Earl Dickson to

Corie Belmont- Trenton- $16,000

Ashley C. Crandall to Jason A. White and Alicia White- Dyer- $105,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Tina Marie Wiggins-Medina- $287,900

Randall J. Bolin and Marsha S. Bolin to Roy L. Bonds, Jr. and Chasita Bonds- Trenton- $5,000

Thomas McCue and Sherry McCue to Logan Dean Laster, Alfred B. Laster, and Donna Jean Laster- Humboldt- $130,000

Deborah Hearell and Jeffery Wadding to Samaritan’s Road, LLC- Milan- $33,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Justin Truett and Lucy Truett- Medina- $299,900

Debra Lorene Callahan to Michael Spinks- Milan- $15,000

Hunt Family Limited Partnership to Todd and Molly Gean- Rutherford- $1,050

BRC, INC to Paula Green and Monica Choate- Humboldt- $45,165

Reid Investments, LLC to Brian Henson and Erika Henson- Medina- $294,000

Koka Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC- Medina- $35,000

James Michael Pierce and Debra Jo Peirce to Sherry Howell- Humboldt- $85,100

Tammy Sims, Timothy Dwayne Beavers, Calvin Franklin Beavers, and Bobbly Lollar to Richard Hopkins- Trenton- $30,000

Koka Developement, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC- Medina- $35,000

Tommy L. Jones to Larry Eddings and wife, Robbie Eddings-Kenton-$8,500

Donnie W. Knott, executive of Nancy Carolyn Milam estate to Jerry Wood and wife, Shannon Wood-Milan-$12,375

Donnie W. Knott, executive of Nancy Carolyn Milam estate to Paul Malone-Milan-$116,050

Clerk and Master of Gibson County to Caleb Chandler-Gibson County-$5,194.16

Richard Hopkins to Heather Peden-Trenton-$20,000

David L. Baker and wife, Savannah L. Baker to Timothy Scott Reeves and KJB Properties, LLC-Kenton-$7,500

Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon to Brian Moss-Humboldt-$55,000

Michael G. Nance and wife, Mikaela Connor Nance to Perry Webb and wife, Laura Webb-Medina-$305,000

Kandi M. Volner and husband, Adam Volner to Gregory Morris and wife, Brooklyn Morris-Milan-$450,000

Joyce M. Campbell to Kevin Baggett and wife, Cherie Baggett-Humboldt-$122,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Alvin R. Shupert and wife, Charlene J. Shupert-Medina-$245,900

Joseph A. Spellings to Kerry Van Seward-Dyer-$62,500

Christina Keeton to Richard C. Ballinger and wife, Lisa A. Ballinger-Trenton-$330,000

Paul Olexa and wife, Joy Olexa to Christopher Blake Denton and wife, Katherine Mignon Denton-Medina-$375,000

Jerry Faulkner to Trevor Mutter-Dyer-$90,000

Charles Harris and wife, Connie Harris to Jeffery W. Harris and wife, Teresa L. Harris-Humboldt-$93,750

Darryl Holland and wife, Karen Holland to Shane Moore and wife, Pamela Moore-Milan-$22,500

Thomas Hopkins and wife, Connie Hopkins to Anthony W. Moore-Trenton-$320,000

Anthony W. Moore to Christina L. Berry-Trenton-$280,000

Sara G. Maynard through Suzanne Maynard Clark to Gina Marie Clark-Milan-$107,000

Christina L. Berry to William S. Bartholomew and wife, Marian B. Bartholomew-Trenton-$230,000

Peggy Bromley to Corinthia Darice Sansing and husband, Kerry Todd Sansing-Dyer-$38,110

Black Oak Properties, LLC to Anthony Palmer and Jessica Palmer-Humboldt-$70,000

Dana Commercial Vehicle Products, LLC to DCHUTN001, LLC-Humboldt-$25,393,792.16

Randy A. Fisher to Anthony Barros and wife, Laura Barros-Trenton-$160,000

Janice Duncan Powell, Linda Cannon, Donna Hopper, Bill Berryman, Rick Barryman, and Carla Christopher to Patrick Anthony and Patsy Anthony-Gibson County-$16,000

Jeremy James Pinion and wife, Katie Lynne Pinion to Steven D. Trigg-Humboldt-$189,900

_________________________________________________________________

Marriages

Lamar Jadin Diller of Bradford and Karen Esther Horst of Trenton

Stanley Mack Flowers of Bradford to Alice Kay Bratton Hatfield of Bradfield

Randy Melvin Frazier of Bradford to Patty Patrice Denton of Bradford

Peyton Seth Bryant of Milan to Amanda Jeanette Rushing of Milan

Walter Thomas Borello, of Humboldt, to Judy Kay Hammonds Boyd, of Humboldt.

_________________________________________________________________

Divorces

Jessica R. Roney vs Matthew Stroud

Jennifer Lea McAllister-Hill vs Corey Geard Hill

Lee E. Blurton III vs Susan D. Blurton

James D. Waite III vs Rachel Osborne Waite

Ashley Landrum vs. Justin Tyler Landrum

_________________________________________________________________