Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 1/17/2022 through 1/23/2022:

Angela Sue Dean, W/F, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 19, 2022, East End Dr; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Willie James Foxx, B/M, 33, of Milan; Arrest date and location: January 17, 2022, Brown St; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Michael Dwayne Gooch, B/M, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 23, 2022, Central and Dover’s; Charges: violation of light law, failure to maintain control, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Jajuan Amarius Hodges, B/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 19, 2022, HPD; Charges: aggravated cruelty to animals. Arresting officer: Ptl Barr.

Devonta Elijah Jones, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 17, 2022, St James and Main; Charges: resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Fleming.

Ashley Rena McCarter, B/F, 19, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: January 22, 2022, Central and ConAgra; Charges: speeding, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Anitia Charnea Shivers, B/F, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 21, 2022, Central/Mitchell; Charges: public intoxication, indecent exposure. Arresting officer: Lt Moore.

Molly Stallings, W/F, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 19, 2022, HPD; Charges: aggravated cruelty to animals. Arresting officer: Ptl Barr.

Kaylon Deon Thomas, B/M, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 21, 2022, Hadley Dr; Charges: following too close, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, retaliation for past action, unlawful possession of a weapon, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Jaliahya Arie Ward, B/F, 19, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: January 22, 2022, Central and ConAgra; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

_________________________________________________________________

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 1/17/2022 through 1/23/2022:

Houston Perry Hays, W/M, 35- contempt of court.

Jeffrey Lynn Griggs, W/M, 56- refuse to sign agreement to appear.

Kevon Diquan Hill, B/M, 26- weekender.

Colby A. Jarnigan, W/F, 22- capias.

Devonta Elijah Jones, B/M, 19- capias, violation of probation.

Robert William Joyce, W/M, 55- weekender.

Quavion Devon Lipscomb, B/M, 21- weekender.

Hannah Claire Milligan, W/F, 23- capias.

Jeffrey Oneal Patterson, B/M, 34- hold for other agency.

Alan Trent Pruitt, W/M, 53- capias.

Alex Guardian Sanchez, W/M, 26- violation of probation.

Quantavious Deshawn Spinks, B/M, 28- weekender.

Timothy Lovell Wardlow, B/M, 56- weekdner.

James Clifford Williams, B/M, 57- attachment order, capias.

Aaja Dylantia Barksdale, B/F, 26- capias.

Joshua Mandrell Clay, B/M, 34- capias.

Alicia Corey Griffith, W/F, 31- domestic assault.

Edward Eugene Guy, W/M, 47- violation of probation.

Houston Perry Hays, W/M, 35- violation of probation.

Ramona Kay Hendon, W/F, 53- driving on revoked/suspended license, fail to yield, misuse of registration.

Finis Edward Hooten, W/M, 38- reckless endangerment.

Jessica Lynn Hubble, W/F, 33- violation of probation.

Andrew Thomas Kelley, W/M, 31- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

James Thomas Lambert, B/M, 54- capias.

Joshua R. Leaver, W/M, 32- evading arrest, reckless driving.

Darius Rashun Love, B/M, 30- theft of property, forgery.

Jeffrey Oneal Patterson, B/M, 34- capias.

Tyler Ashton Pipkin, B/M, 29- fraud by home improvement services provider.

Tyler Kamal Pirtle, B/M, 22- violation registration law, possession of controlled substance analog.

Christian James Robbins, W/M, 31- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, failure to signal for turn, simple possession/casual exchange.

Lalie Taylor Wren, W/F, 20- domestic assault.

Angela Sue Dean, W/F, 38- false reports/statements.

Jajuan Amaruis Hodges, B/M, 24- aggravated cruelty to animals.

Devonta Elijah Jones, B/M, 19- resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent).

Christopher Brian Newell, W/M, 37- driving on revoked/suspended license, aggravated assault, vandalism.

Anitia Charnea Shivers, B/F, 29- public indecency/indecent exposure, public intoxication.

Molly Elizabeth Stallings, W/F, 24- aggravated cruelty to animals.

Kaylon Deon Thomas, B/M, 25- retaliation for past action, failure to provide proof of insurance, possession of controlled substance analog, following too close, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Hannah Claire Milligan, W/F, 23- driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care.

Melissa Sue Bernal, W/F, 41- reckless endangerment, assault on first responder, domestic assault.

Willie James Foxx, B/M, 34- attachment order.

Sabrina Louise Rainey, W/F, 41- attachment order.

Lealorn Spinks, B/M, 72- aggravated sexual battery, aggravated rape of a child, child abuse or neglect (non-violent).

John Steven Thomas Jr, B/M, 40- attachment order.

James Clifford Williams, B/M, 57- attachment order, capias.

Skylarfaith Loren Hoots, W/F, 22- domestic assault.

Kevin Tyler Whitley, W/M, 26- domestic assault.

Meribeth Holt, W/F, 27- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense.

Willie Robert Mays, B/M, 50- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence.

Colby A. Jarnigan, W/F, 22- theft of property, assault.

Michael Christopher Skinner, B/M, 31- driving on revoked/suspended license.

_________________________________________________________________

Court Report

Koka Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC-Medina-$35,000

Joan Jackson Jenkins and husband, Joe Jenkins to Robert J. Moore and wife, Ceil H. Moore-Humboldt-$30,000

Michael Armour to Enrico Dowdy and wife, Donna Dowdy-Medina-$459,900

Ben Davis Belew and wife, Martha Jane Belew to Nathaniel James Crenshaw and wife, Chelsea D’Anca Crenshaw-Milan-$537,500

RMK Assets, LLC to Carthel Jack Finch-Dyer-$620,000

Linda D. Neal to Nathan McDowell and wife, Amanda McDowell-Medina-$410,133

Stacy White and husband, Bruce White to Jerry Cannon and wife, Amanda Cannon-Medina-$179,500

William Dale Martin and Paul Travis Martin to Chad M. Karnes and wife, Kristine J. Gibbs-Karnes-Humboldt-$18,000

Scott Reeves to KJB Properties, LLC-Kenton-$20,000

Brian Savage and wife, Rebekah Savage to Cameron Hauhe-Milan-$83,500

Keith Reynolds and Lyle Swingler to Carlton Read Ronk and Marcy Reynolds Ronk-Gibson County-$240,000

Brad Arnold to Charles Keplinger and wife, Patricia Keplinger-Medina-$294,500

Michael Crocker and wife, Stella Crocker to Joshua T. Vellios and wife, Elizabeth L. Vellios-Bradford-$270,000

Chad Mathis and wife, Laura Nicole Mathis to Jared Mathis-Trenton-$129,000

Willie Donald Reed to Jonathan Paul Glaesemann and wife, Mary Elizabeth Glaesemann-Humboldt-$145,000

Shirley Scott, Cathy Williams, and Kenny Denton to Santiago Ismael Quisque Lajuj and Elena Primero Raymundo-Trenton-$30,000

Phillip K. Cardwell and wife, Jan L. Cardwell to William Brent Griggs and wife, Christine K. Griggs-Kenton-$3,000

Bernard Harris to Enaequo LLC-Humboldt-$32,000

Raymond Robinson to Derrick Scofield-Bradford-$8,500

David White to Peggy Jean Stone, Gregory Neal Stone and Eric Matthew Stone-Rutherford-$25,000

Bob Bolin and wife, Irene Bolin to Roy L. Bonds, Jr and wife, Chasita Bonds-Trenton-$15,000

Pennye Neal to Lisa Carter-Milan-$55,000

Katheryn Allen to Corey Edwards and wife, Haley Edwards-Milan-$75,000

Clerk and Master of Gibson County to Ashley Barker-Dyer-$2,211.60

Jimmie Lacy to Francisco Elizalde Caldera-Bradford-$20,000

Jonathan Betts to James Davies-Humboldt-$20,000

Nick Cates and Jacob Hopper to Taylor Marie Stout and Kelsey Suzanne Bratton-Bradford-$136,300

Terrence L. Vinson to Thomas Turner-Dyer-$54,000

Tracy Abbott to Maecayla Davis and Damon Biddle, Jr-Bradford-$93,000

Trent Cunningham to Tracy Abbott-Rutherford-$1.00

Nathaniel J. Crenshaw and wfie, Chelsea Danca Todd and James H. Crenshaw to Ryan C. Halbasch and wife, Hiedi Poulson-Halbasch-Humboldt-$394,000

Zachary E. Sheets and wife, Shandi Marie Sheets to Alexis Albea and Orlanda Sangster-Medina-$251,500

Proverbs Real Estate, LLC to Jason Sharpe-Trenton-$30,000

Christopher B. Denton and wife, Katherine Mignon Denton to Karen Jayne Walker and husband, Michael J. Walker-Medina-$330,100

Katharine Anne Ford and husband, Alberto Jesus Guerra Murciano to Andrew R. Pacheco-Medina-$265,500

Harris Rentals, LLC to Jonathan Jay Murphree-Medina-$325,000

Clerk and Master of Gibson County to The Bob McCurdy Revocable Trust-Dyer-$3,969.12

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Heather Matson and Paula Whitehead-Medina-$304,997.75

Anthony Olser to Claude Thomas-Humboldt-$700

William Branick to Claude Thomas-Milan-$50,000

Barbara Hunter Cox to Brent Griggs-Kenton-$5,000

Pamela Cochran and husband, Ellis L. Cochran to Rosa Pina and husband, Fernando Pina-Kenton-$60,300

Robin Reed to KJB Properties, LLC-Dyer-$32,000

David T. Bunney and wife, Karla K. Bunney to Jeffery W. Kee, Jr and wife, Meredith Kee-Medina-$304,000

McKenzie Banking Company to Charles P. Wilson Foundation, Inc-Humboldt-$1.00

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Labarrius L. Gray and wife, Shelby L. Gray-Medina-$295,000

Brian Phillips and wife, Lashawna Phillips to Brandy T. Allen and husband, Andrecou A. Allen-Medina-$355,000

Zeko Properties, LLC to Roger Smith and wife, Traci Smith-Milan-$70,000

Kenneth Harris, Tiffany Harris and Kasey Harris to Richard Dale Flatt and wife, Caffie Roberta Flatt-Gibson County-$3,600

Robert H. Duffey and wife, Brenda Duffey to Marshall T. Harrison-Milan-$10,000

Gary Caraway wife, Rosemary Caraway to Jason R. Luckey and wife, Amy H. Luckey-Humboldt-$325,000

Pamela G. Murphy to Richard Murphy, Jr, Megan Murphy and Taylor Murphy-Humboldyt-$10.00

Southern Heritage Real Estate Holdings Company, LLC to Anthem Properties WTFA Tennessee, LLC-Gibson/Medina-$1,590,000

Matessa Fields to Tommy Alan White-Trenton-$60,000

United States Department of Agriculture a/k/a Rural Housing Service, US Department of Agriculture to David Moore Investments, LLC-Trenton-$61,500

_________________________________________________________________

Marriages

Brandon Lamont Herron of Trenton and Jasmine Shanice Leschelle Latham of Trenton

Timothy Lawson Agee of Trenton and Jane Elizabeth Martin Fields of Milan

Dionte Aeron Gray of Humboldt and Amber Leshaunna Chrisp of Humboldt

Bradley Thomas Walls of Milan and Cynthia Maria High Shanklin of Milan

William Norris Wells of Trenton and Jeanessa Suzette Sanders of Trenton

Lamar Jadin Diller of Bradford and Karen Esther Horst of Trenton

_________________________________________________________________