Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 1/10/2022 through 1/16/2022:
Adam Wesley Ballentine, W/M, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 10, 2022, Central Bradford; Charges: violation light law, violation registration law, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Adrienne M Burns, B/F, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 15, 2022, Sonic; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.
Henry Earl Chandler, B/M, 74, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: January 12, 2022, 17th Ave & Main St; Charges: driving under the influence, possession of Schedule IV. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.
Vincent Bernard Dance, B/M, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 15, 2022, East End/Rescue Building; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell methamphetamine, violation light law. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.
Kalen Devon Hickombottom, B/M, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 10, 2022, Hickombottom & Sons; Charges: theft criminal simulation. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.
Timothy Benton Kail, W/M, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 16, 2022, Walmart; Charges: disorderly conduct, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.
Kanesha Lewis, B/F, 28, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: January 14, 2022, Walmart; Charges: criminal impersonation, theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.
Lazcano Luna, H/M, 34, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: January 14, 2022, N 22nd Ext; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.
Lazarus S Meissner, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 11, 2022, N 5th St; Charges: theft of property, vandalism. Arresting officer: Sgt Fleming.
Markavis Treshaun Morton, B/M, 19, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: January 14, 2022, Ft Hill Circle; Charges: driving without a license, felony evading in a vehicle, violation registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.
Christopher Brian Newell, W/M, 36, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: January 16, 2022, St James; Charges: aggravated assault, vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Rickey Keyonte Nolan, B/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 15, 2022, Central/McLin; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Cynthia Kate Parham, W/F, 65, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 11, 2022, N 22nd Ave; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.
Maurice Antonio Patteron, B/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 10, 2022, W Main St; Charges: theft criminal simulation, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.
Lacie Paige Reynolds, W/F, 30, of Nashville; Arrest date and location: January 13, 2022, 30th/Mitchell; Charges: improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.
Schaffin Gerel Sanders, B/M, 38, of Milan; Arrest date and location: January 16, 2022, Bledsoe; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.
Anitia Charnea Shivers, B/F, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 14, 2022, Tony Montanas; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl Spencer.
Sonya Lynn Thompson, B/F, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 11, 2022, N 29th Ave; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.
Gwendolyn Marie Williams, B/F, 50, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: January 13, 2022, Walmart; Charges: theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.
Cesar A Zarate, H/M, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 14, 2022, N 22nd Ext; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.
_________________________________________________________________
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 1/10/2022 through 1/16/2022:
Dustin Lynn Fonville, W/M, 27- failure to appear.
Larry Donnell Estes, B/M, 72- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Carl David Carroll, W/M, 34- simple possession/casual exchange.
Mark Daniel Cole, W/M, 55- hold for other agency.
Bradley Wayne Crouch, W/M, 40- court.
Dustin Lynn Fonville, W/M, 27- bond revoked.
Jason Wayne Greer, W/M, 40- weekender.
Nehemiah Quillon Jackson, B/M, 29- capias.
Vincent Wade McGraw, W/M, 55- weekender.
Joshua Ray Montgomery, W/M, 38- capias.
Rickey Keyontae Nolan, B/M, 22- capias.
Shunmeka Shuntae Payne, B/F, 35- violation of probation.
Sonya Lynn Thompson, B/F, 56- theft of services.
Samaira Elquitta White, B/F, 29- assault.
Kayonna Lashae Willis, B/F, 21- failure to provide proof of insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Thomas Wayne Allison, W/M, 36- assault.
Paul David Berry, B/M, 56- violation of probation.
Bobby Joe Bolin, W/M, 42- violation of probation.
Kristopher Bryant Brown, W/M, 43- violation of probation.
Kevin Jacob Carey, W/M, 30- court.
Mark Daniel Cole, W/M, 55- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, capias.
Kevin John Coleman, W/M, 65- violation of probation.
Brian Christopher Flowers, W/M, 46- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.
Janet Lorene Hardin, W/F, 55- capias.
Lilo Jamar Harrell, B/M, 34- court.
Lonnie Gene Holloman, W/M, 43- violation of probation.
Jaden Michael Houssel, B/M, 19- violation of probation.
Samantha Jo Howell, W/F, 34- capias.
Christopher Lee Kaack, W/M, 48- capias.
Shawn Kelley, M, .– domestic assault.
Kaci Jo Knueppel, W/F, 29- attachment order.
Teresa Lynn Larue, B/F, 56- violation of probation.
James Kenneth Levingston, B/M, 61- violation of probation.
Joshua Ray Montgomery, W/M, 38- theft of property.
John Eric Morrow, W/M, 51- capias.
Jason Bennett Puckett, W/M, 40- bond revoked.
Samantha Ann Reasons, W/F, 34- violation of probation.
Jeremiah Smallwood, B/M, 35- capias.
Robert Lawrence Sutherby, W/M, 27- capias.
Carla Ann Tarar, W/F, 43- attachment order.
Brian Alan Thomas, W/M, 38- hold for other agency.
Justin Oneal Thompson, B/M, 34- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Franklin Eugene Travis, W/M, 50- violation of probation.
Kristie Cortez Verron, W/F, 30- capias.
David Joseph Walls, W/M, 41- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, violation of probation.
Jessie David Williams, W/M, 42- domestic assault.
Shontarrius Tyray Word, B/M, 25- aggravated criminal trespass, domestic assault, vandalism.
John Wesley Jefferies, W/M, 30- hold for other agency.
Adam Wesley Ballentine, W/M, 39- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, violation registration law, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation light law.
Kendra Danae Bradford, B/F, 33- domestic assault.
Ashley Paige Brown, B/F, 28- domestic assault.
Henry Earl Chandler, W/M, 75- driving under the influence first offense, simple possession/casual exchange.
Vincent Bernard Dance, B/M, 36- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation light law.
Gerry Lynn Hensley, W/M, 41- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Cesar Arturo-Zarate Hernandez, H/M, 26- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent).
Kalen Devon Hickobottom, B/M, 36- criminal simulation.
Gabriel Luna Lazcano, H/M, 34- reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.
Kanesha Monique Lewis, B/F, 29- criminal impersonation, theft of property (shoplifting).
Lazarus Sean-Michael Meissner, B/M, 20- theft of property, vandalism.
Markavis Treshaun Morton, B/M, 19- evading arrest, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Cynthia Kay Parham, W/F, 66- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Maurice Antonio Patterson, B/M, 30- criminal simulation, theft of property.
Lacie Paige Reynolds, W/F, 31- improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Anitia Charnea Shivers, B/F, 29- disorderly conduct.
Sonya Lynn Thompson, B/F, 56- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Gwendolyn Marie Williams, B/F, 51- theft of property (shoplifting).
Dustin Lynn Fonville, W/M, 27- aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Scotty Wayne Kimble, W/M, 32- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Robert Brian Martin, W/M, 54- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Kenneth Earl White, B/M, 41- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, improper display of plates, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Ashley Johnique Burns, B/F, 28- capias.
Autumn Brooke Camp, W/F, 34- failure to provide proof of insurance, failure to obey traffic light, driving under the influence first offense.
Brandon Lynn Crabtree, W/M, 43- violation of probation.
Gina Carol Farmer, W/F, 62- failure to exercise due care, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Shawn Kelley, M, attachment order.
Lois Ann Nesbitt, B/F, 58- bond revoked.
William Howard Thomas, W/M, 56- attachment order, domestic assault.
Russel Wayne Rich, W/M, 32- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, Schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange.
Billie Jo Thompson, W/F, 46- violation implied consent law, driving under the influence.
Juanita Roche Bryson, B/F, 22- capias.
Rickey Keyontae Nolan, B/M, 22- capias.
Bruce Alen Hensler, W/M, 68- failure to appear.
Bruce Steven Rishton, W/M, 51- violation of conditions of community supervision.
Ethan Austin Allen, W/M, 22- weekender.
Carl David Carroll, W/M, 34- weekender.
Robert William Joyce, W/M, 55- weekender.
Quavion Devon Lipscomb, B/M, 21- weekender.
Timothy Alan Sexton, W/M, 50- weekender.
_________________________________________________________________
Court Report
Dylan Murphy – bound over to Grand Jury
Javarion Brooks – driving without DL
Josh Bivens – theft under $1,000
Deborah Jones – contempt of court
Phillip Palmer – contempt of court
Travoski Hunt – DUI, possession of Schedule II
Justin Isbell – contempt of court
Latasha Ross – driving on suspended DL
Corrie Sullender – possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court
Erica Adkisson – VBCL
Gayle Crawford – driving on revoked DL
Laquice Newbill – driving without DL
Keniya Edmonson – driving on suspended DL, financial responsibility
Michael Palmer – domestic assault, contempt of court
Marsha Gibbs – criminal trespass
Jason Pederson – attempt criminal simulation
Kenneth Mays – simple possession of Schedule VI
Jennifer Rogers – contempt of court
Justin Leming – contempt of court
Perrez Hilson – driving without DL
Tomar Smith – contempt of court
Ivan M. Futrell – unlawful possession of a weapon, use of substance to falsify drug test, contempt of court
Timothy Kail – contempt of court
Justin Leming – contempt of court
Shana Carey – contempt of court
Justin Reel – contempt of court
Drew Hunt – contempt of court
William Rainey – driving on suspended DL, financial responsibility
Phillip Palmer – contempt of court
Timothy Wardlow – DUI
Marcus Bell – simple possession of Schedule II
Ralph Lanel – contempt of court
John Mays – possession of drug paraphernalia
Jeremy Hubble – contempt of court
Karen VanDolah – DUI (2nd)
Antonio Ford – DUI (2nd), simple possession of meth
Dashawn Morgan – driving without DL
Adrian Seward – simple possession of Schedule VI
Hunter Greene – joyriding
Abigal Kennedy – contempt of court
Joseph Haynes – driving without DL
Shawna Allen – possession of drug paraphernalia
Dahmahmee Johnson – driving on revoked DL with priors
Zackevious Payne – waived to Grand Jury, contempt of court
Marquavious Cunningham – simple possession of Schedule VI
Charles Cato III – possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert Jones – possession of drug paraphernalia
Billy Birmingham – DUI
William Boxley – driving on suspended DL
Makayla Brown – joyriding
Stephen Gordon – possession of drug paraphernalia
Timothy Kail – aggravated criminal trespass
Kacci Knueppel – contempt of court
Khristopher Brown – contempt of court
Bobby Bolin – contempt of court
Lonnie Holloman – contempt of court
Teresa Larue – contempt of court
Adam Ballentine – assault
Kevin Boxley – simple possession of Schedule VI
Marisa Patrick – simple possession of Schedule VI
Shunmeka Payne – contempt of court
Dana Milton – simple possession of Schedule II meth, simple possession of Schedule VI
William Jarrell IV – simple possession of Schedule II
Capital One Bank USA NA vs Kelly D. Vonner
Capital One Bank USA NA vs Dallas D. Hunter
Discover Bank vs Hayden Cary
Goldman Sachs Bank USA vs Linda C. Elmore
Acuity A Mutual Insurance CO. ASO Yana Dyess, Floyd Dyess and Jeffrey Moore vs Phillip Glenn
Hale & Hamilton Properties vs Pamela Heaven
Janice Pillow vs Acey G. Gamblin Jr.
Harold R. Gunn vs Takeisha Norman
Carl Pirtle vs Stuart-Lippman and Associates Inc
LVNV Funding LLC vs Nicole Whitfield
LVNV Funding LLC vs Tony Corbitt
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Santana Harber
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs Susan D. Prescott
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs Vanessa Morgan
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs Kelley Whitehead
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs Cassandra Taylor
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs Ronald A. Coleman
Claude Thomas vs William Branick
Synchrony Bank vs Amy Burress
Cannon Packaging Co. Inc vs Rubin Edwards
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Theresa A. Burkett
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs John Jare
Rent-A-Center #921 vs Whitney Wilson
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Brittney L. Dickson
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Joseph Fountain
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Theresa Thomas
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Brooklyn Fisher
Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Felicia Lloyd
Cornerstone National Insurance Co vs Courtney O. Thomas
Mariner Financial LLC vs Andrew Humphrey
Discover Bank vs Ricky Goff
Crown Management LLC vs Lillie Pirtle
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Kendyll S. Gateley
Provider LLC vs Michael Sanders or any occupant
C&F Financial Company vs Kenyatta Landers
Ella Carr vs Tarshundra Bingham
Citibank NA vs Thomas L. Sands
HPQ Properties vs Erica McLin
Charles Teague or Matthew Teague vs Melissa Ashley
MBA Properties TN LLC vs Christina Stockstill and Terry Stockstill
HPQ Properties vs Derrick Cole
Joe Chambliss vs Joseph Thomas Bortz
_________________________________________________________________