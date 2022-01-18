Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 1/10/2022 through 1/16/2022:

Adam Wesley Ballentine, W/M, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 10, 2022, Central Bradford; Charges: violation light law, violation registration law, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Adrienne M Burns, B/F, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 15, 2022, Sonic; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Henry Earl Chandler, B/M, 74, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: January 12, 2022, 17th Ave & Main St; Charges: driving under the influence, possession of Schedule IV. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Vincent Bernard Dance, B/M, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 15, 2022, East End/Rescue Building; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell methamphetamine, violation light law. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Kalen Devon Hickombottom, B/M, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 10, 2022, Hickombottom & Sons; Charges: theft criminal simulation. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Timothy Benton Kail, W/M, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 16, 2022, Walmart; Charges: disorderly conduct, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Kanesha Lewis, B/F, 28, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: January 14, 2022, Walmart; Charges: criminal impersonation, theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Lazcano Luna, H/M, 34, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: January 14, 2022, N 22nd Ext; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Lazarus S Meissner, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 11, 2022, N 5th St; Charges: theft of property, vandalism. Arresting officer: Sgt Fleming.

Markavis Treshaun Morton, B/M, 19, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: January 14, 2022, Ft Hill Circle; Charges: driving without a license, felony evading in a vehicle, violation registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Christopher Brian Newell, W/M, 36, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: January 16, 2022, St James; Charges: aggravated assault, vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Rickey Keyonte Nolan, B/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 15, 2022, Central/McLin; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Cynthia Kate Parham, W/F, 65, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 11, 2022, N 22nd Ave; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Maurice Antonio Patteron, B/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 10, 2022, W Main St; Charges: theft criminal simulation, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Lacie Paige Reynolds, W/F, 30, of Nashville; Arrest date and location: January 13, 2022, 30th/Mitchell; Charges: improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Schaffin Gerel Sanders, B/M, 38, of Milan; Arrest date and location: January 16, 2022, Bledsoe; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Davis.

Anitia Charnea Shivers, B/F, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 14, 2022, Tony Montanas; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl Spencer.

Sonya Lynn Thompson, B/F, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 11, 2022, N 29th Ave; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Gwendolyn Marie Williams, B/F, 50, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: January 13, 2022, Walmart; Charges: theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Cesar A Zarate, H/M, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 14, 2022, N 22nd Ext; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 1/10/2022 through 1/16/2022:

Dustin Lynn Fonville, W/M, 27- failure to appear.

Larry Donnell Estes, B/M, 72- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Carl David Carroll, W/M, 34- simple possession/casual exchange.

Mark Daniel Cole, W/M, 55- hold for other agency.

Bradley Wayne Crouch, W/M, 40- court.

Dustin Lynn Fonville, W/M, 27- bond revoked.

Jason Wayne Greer, W/M, 40- weekender.

Nehemiah Quillon Jackson, B/M, 29- capias.

Vincent Wade McGraw, W/M, 55- weekender.

Joshua Ray Montgomery, W/M, 38- capias.

Rickey Keyontae Nolan, B/M, 22- capias.

Shunmeka Shuntae Payne, B/F, 35- violation of probation.

Sonya Lynn Thompson, B/F, 56- theft of services.

Samaira Elquitta White, B/F, 29- assault.

Kayonna Lashae Willis, B/F, 21- failure to provide proof of insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Thomas Wayne Allison, W/M, 36- assault.

Paul David Berry, B/M, 56- violation of probation.

Bobby Joe Bolin, W/M, 42- violation of probation.

Kristopher Bryant Brown, W/M, 43- violation of probation.

Kevin Jacob Carey, W/M, 30- court.

Mark Daniel Cole, W/M, 55- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, capias.

Kevin John Coleman, W/M, 65- violation of probation.

Brian Christopher Flowers, W/M, 46- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Janet Lorene Hardin, W/F, 55- capias.

Lilo Jamar Harrell, B/M, 34- court.

Lonnie Gene Holloman, W/M, 43- violation of probation.

Jaden Michael Houssel, B/M, 19- violation of probation.

Samantha Jo Howell, W/F, 34- capias.

Christopher Lee Kaack, W/M, 48- capias.

Shawn Kelley, M, .– domestic assault.

Kaci Jo Knueppel, W/F, 29- attachment order.

Teresa Lynn Larue, B/F, 56- violation of probation.

James Kenneth Levingston, B/M, 61- violation of probation.

Joshua Ray Montgomery, W/M, 38- theft of property.

John Eric Morrow, W/M, 51- capias.

Jason Bennett Puckett, W/M, 40- bond revoked.

Samantha Ann Reasons, W/F, 34- violation of probation.

Jeremiah Smallwood, B/M, 35- capias.

Robert Lawrence Sutherby, W/M, 27- capias.

Carla Ann Tarar, W/F, 43- attachment order.

Brian Alan Thomas, W/M, 38- hold for other agency.

Justin Oneal Thompson, B/M, 34- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Franklin Eugene Travis, W/M, 50- violation of probation.

Kristie Cortez Verron, W/F, 30- capias.

David Joseph Walls, W/M, 41- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, violation of probation.

Jessie David Williams, W/M, 42- domestic assault.

Shontarrius Tyray Word, B/M, 25- aggravated criminal trespass, domestic assault, vandalism.

John Wesley Jefferies, W/M, 30- hold for other agency.

Adam Wesley Ballentine, W/M, 39- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, violation registration law, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation light law.

Kendra Danae Bradford, B/F, 33- domestic assault.

Ashley Paige Brown, B/F, 28- domestic assault.

Henry Earl Chandler, W/M, 75- driving under the influence first offense, simple possession/casual exchange.

Vincent Bernard Dance, B/M, 36- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation light law.

Gerry Lynn Hensley, W/M, 41- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Cesar Arturo-Zarate Hernandez, H/M, 26- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent).

Kalen Devon Hickobottom, B/M, 36- criminal simulation.

Gabriel Luna Lazcano, H/M, 34- reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Kanesha Monique Lewis, B/F, 29- criminal impersonation, theft of property (shoplifting).

Lazarus Sean-Michael Meissner, B/M, 20- theft of property, vandalism.

Markavis Treshaun Morton, B/M, 19- evading arrest, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Cynthia Kay Parham, W/F, 66- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Maurice Antonio Patterson, B/M, 30- criminal simulation, theft of property.

Lacie Paige Reynolds, W/F, 31- improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Anitia Charnea Shivers, B/F, 29- disorderly conduct.

Sonya Lynn Thompson, B/F, 56- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Gwendolyn Marie Williams, B/F, 51- theft of property (shoplifting).

Dustin Lynn Fonville, W/M, 27- aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Scotty Wayne Kimble, W/M, 32- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Robert Brian Martin, W/M, 54- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Kenneth Earl White, B/M, 41- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, improper display of plates, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Ashley Johnique Burns, B/F, 28- capias.

Autumn Brooke Camp, W/F, 34- failure to provide proof of insurance, failure to obey traffic light, driving under the influence first offense.

Brandon Lynn Crabtree, W/M, 43- violation of probation.

Gina Carol Farmer, W/F, 62- failure to exercise due care, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Shawn Kelley, M, attachment order.

Lois Ann Nesbitt, B/F, 58- bond revoked.

William Howard Thomas, W/M, 56- attachment order, domestic assault.

Russel Wayne Rich, W/M, 32- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, Schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange.

Billie Jo Thompson, W/F, 46- violation implied consent law, driving under the influence.

Juanita Roche Bryson, B/F, 22- capias.

Rickey Keyontae Nolan, B/M, 22- capias.

Bruce Alen Hensler, W/M, 68- failure to appear.

Bruce Steven Rishton, W/M, 51- violation of conditions of community supervision.

Ethan Austin Allen, W/M, 22- weekender.

Carl David Carroll, W/M, 34- weekender.

Robert William Joyce, W/M, 55- weekender.

Quavion Devon Lipscomb, B/M, 21- weekender.

Timothy Alan Sexton, W/M, 50- weekender.

Court Report

Dylan Murphy – bound over to Grand Jury

Javarion Brooks – driving without DL

Josh Bivens – theft under $1,000

Deborah Jones – contempt of court

Phillip Palmer – contempt of court

Travoski Hunt – DUI, possession of Schedule II

Justin Isbell – contempt of court

Latasha Ross – driving on suspended DL

Corrie Sullender – possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court

Erica Adkisson – VBCL

Gayle Crawford – driving on revoked DL

Laquice Newbill – driving without DL

Keniya Edmonson – driving on suspended DL, financial responsibility

Michael Palmer – domestic assault, contempt of court

Marsha Gibbs – criminal trespass

Jason Pederson – attempt criminal simulation

Kenneth Mays – simple possession of Schedule VI

Jennifer Rogers – contempt of court

Justin Leming – contempt of court

Perrez Hilson – driving without DL

Tomar Smith – contempt of court

Ivan M. Futrell – unlawful possession of a weapon, use of substance to falsify drug test, contempt of court

Timothy Kail – contempt of court

Justin Leming – contempt of court

Shana Carey – contempt of court

Justin Reel – contempt of court

Drew Hunt – contempt of court

William Rainey – driving on suspended DL, financial responsibility

Phillip Palmer – contempt of court

Timothy Wardlow – DUI

Marcus Bell – simple possession of Schedule II

Ralph Lanel – contempt of court

John Mays – possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeremy Hubble – contempt of court

Karen VanDolah – DUI (2nd)

Antonio Ford – DUI (2nd), simple possession of meth

Dashawn Morgan – driving without DL

Adrian Seward – simple possession of Schedule VI

Hunter Greene – joyriding

Abigal Kennedy – contempt of court

Joseph Haynes – driving without DL

Shawna Allen – possession of drug paraphernalia

Dahmahmee Johnson – driving on revoked DL with priors

Zackevious Payne – waived to Grand Jury, contempt of court

Marquavious Cunningham – simple possession of Schedule VI

Charles Cato III – possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert Jones – possession of drug paraphernalia

Billy Birmingham – DUI

William Boxley – driving on suspended DL

Makayla Brown – joyriding

Stephen Gordon – possession of drug paraphernalia

Timothy Kail – aggravated criminal trespass

Kacci Knueppel – contempt of court

Khristopher Brown – contempt of court

Bobby Bolin – contempt of court

Lonnie Holloman – contempt of court

Teresa Larue – contempt of court

Adam Ballentine – assault

Kevin Boxley – simple possession of Schedule VI

Marisa Patrick – simple possession of Schedule VI

Shunmeka Payne – contempt of court

Dana Milton – simple possession of Schedule II meth, simple possession of Schedule VI

William Jarrell IV – simple possession of Schedule II

Capital One Bank USA NA vs Kelly D. Vonner

Capital One Bank USA NA vs Dallas D. Hunter

Discover Bank vs Hayden Cary

Goldman Sachs Bank USA vs Linda C. Elmore

Acuity A Mutual Insurance CO. ASO Yana Dyess, Floyd Dyess and Jeffrey Moore vs Phillip Glenn

Hale & Hamilton Properties vs Pamela Heaven

Janice Pillow vs Acey G. Gamblin Jr.

Harold R. Gunn vs Takeisha Norman

Carl Pirtle vs Stuart-Lippman and Associates Inc

LVNV Funding LLC vs Nicole Whitfield

LVNV Funding LLC vs Tony Corbitt

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Santana Harber

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs Susan D. Prescott

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs Vanessa Morgan

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs Kelley Whitehead

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs Cassandra Taylor

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs Ronald A. Coleman

Claude Thomas vs William Branick

Synchrony Bank vs Amy Burress

Cannon Packaging Co. Inc vs Rubin Edwards

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Theresa A. Burkett

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs John Jare

Rent-A-Center #921 vs Whitney Wilson

Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Brittney L. Dickson

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Joseph Fountain

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Theresa Thomas

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Brooklyn Fisher

Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Felicia Lloyd

Cornerstone National Insurance Co vs Courtney O. Thomas

Mariner Financial LLC vs Andrew Humphrey

Discover Bank vs Ricky Goff

Crown Management LLC vs Lillie Pirtle

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Kendyll S. Gateley

Provider LLC vs Michael Sanders or any occupant

C&F Financial Company vs Kenyatta Landers

Ella Carr vs Tarshundra Bingham

Citibank NA vs Thomas L. Sands

HPQ Properties vs Erica McLin

Charles Teague or Matthew Teague vs Melissa Ashley

MBA Properties TN LLC vs Christina Stockstill and Terry Stockstill

HPQ Properties vs Derrick Cole

Joe Chambliss vs Joseph Thomas Bortz

