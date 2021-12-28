Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/20/2021 through 12/26/2021:

Korrie Lynn Brasher, W/F, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 23, 2021, Deerfield Inn; Charges: interfere with emergency call, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Zakeria Duverette Denwiddie, B/F, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 25, 2021, Northwood; Charges: simple possession, financial responsibility law, driving without a license, violation light law, criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: HPD.

Ely Alexander Guzman, W/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 26, 2021, Maple Circle; Charges: aggravated assault, false imprisonment (misd). Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Gerry Lynn Hensley, W/M, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 25, 2021, Bradford Dr; Charges: domestic assault, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

James Kenneth Levingston, B/M, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 23, 2021, Short St; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, driving under the influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Darius D. Manley, B/M, 30, of Bells; Arrest date and location: December 23, 2021, Tyson plant; Charges: public intoxication, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Michael Lynn Palmer, B/M, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 24, 2021, Elliott; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Travis Quentin Potts, W/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 22, 2021, Deerfield Inn; Charges: false imprisonment (misd). Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Jeffery Daniel Rives, W/M, 41, of Paris; Arrest date and location: December 21, 2021, WHMC Gun Shop; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Everett Dewayne Robinson, B/M, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 22, 2021, East End/Elliot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Adrian Oliver Seward, B/M, 32, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: December 26, 2021, Wyatts Laundry; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance, violation light law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Daniel Legerd Shaw, B/M, 38, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: December 25, 2021, Hwy 70/79; Charges: failure to maintain control, driving under the influence, violation open container, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Melissa Ann Terrell, W/F, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 25, 2021, Bradford Dr; Charges: domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

__________________________________________________

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/20/2021 through 12/26/2021:

Jeffery Daniel Rives, W/M, 41- hold for other agency.

Everett Dewayne Robinson, B/M, 55- driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to provide proof insurance.

Daniel Leger Shaw, B/M, 38- driving under the influence first offense, violation implied consent law, failure to exercise due care, open container law.

Melissa Ann Terrell, W/F, 47- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, domestic assault.

Joseph Thomas Bortz, W/M, 35- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, domestic assault.

Edmund Levelle Dotson, W/M, 21- driving under the influence first offense, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, improper lane usage, simple possession/casual exchange.

Megan Samantha-Jean Smith, W/F, 32- contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, criminal trespass.

Timothy Ryan Goode, W/M, 28- theft of property, hold for other agency.

Louis Edward Hopkins, B/M, 83- domestic assault.

Labronski Cantrell Milan, B/M, 39- domestic assault.

Amanda Lynn Powers, W/F, 31- attachment order.

Matthew Logan Stroud, W/M, 18- attachment order.

Christian Abel Reyes-Tojin, H/M, 22- driving under the influence first offense.

Michael Charles Guisto, W/M, 46- domestic assault.

Timothy Dwayne Hill, W/M, 40- sexual exploitation of a minor.

Shawna Lynn Allen, W/F, 37- attachment order.

Elizabeth Anne Burnette, W/F, 35- capias.

Austin Grey Leslie, W/M, 20- capias.

Sandra Kay Bennett, W/F, 55- driving under the influence second offense.

James Earl Brogdon, W/M, 32- aggravated assault, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Jacob Christopher Farley, W/M, 18- capias.

Georgia Ann Jones, W/F, 65- domestic assault.

James Brian Key, W/M, 43- domestic assault.

Christopher Allen Maitland, W/M, 35- driving on revoked/suspended license, habitual traffic offender.

Phillip Jerome Palmer, B/M, 45- bond revoked.

April Michelle Vestal, W/F, 35- capias.

Korrie Lynn Brasher, W/F, 23- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, interfere with emergency call (911 calls).

Zakeria Duverette Denwiddie, B/F, 18- criminal impersonation, violation light law, driving without license, failure to provide insurance, simple possession/casual exchange.

Gerry Lynn Hensley, W/M, 41- domestic assault, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

James Kenneth Levingston, B/M, 60- driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation implied consent law, failure to provide proof insurance.

Darious Manley, B/M, 30- assault, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), public intoxication.

Michael Lynn Palmer, B/M, 43- criminal trespass.

Travis Quinton Potts, W/M, 22- false imprisonment.

__________________________________________________

General Sessions

Jeff Collins – Driving without a License, Domestic Assault, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

Dewey Huggins – Bound over to Grand Jury

Kanyon Tiler Keel – Bound over to Grand Jury

Angela L. Williams – Simple Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

Patsy Smith – Misdemeanor Escape

Ronald Kendle – DomesticAssault

Krystal Thomas ChildEndangerment

William Cole – Bound over to Grand Jury

Charles Hampson – Bound over to Grand Jury

Jeffrey L. Hunt – Simple Possession of Schedule II

Timothy Baker – Simple Possession of Schedule II

CalebClark – DomesticAssault

ChrisCannon – Bound over to Grand Jury

Eden Hood – Simple Possession of Schedule II

Justin Sullivan – Simple Possession of Methamphetamine

Thomas Miller – Attempted Forgery, Theft under $1,000

Carl Carroll – DUI – 1st

Steven Darnell – DUI – 1st

__________________________________________________

Marriages

Robert Anthony Stickel of Milan to Christin Rebecca Miller of Medina

William Michael Lofton of Medina to Jade Alizabeth Haskins Grisham of Medina

__________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

City of Rutherford to Rodney Wilkins-Rutherford-$100

Clerk and Master of Gibson County to Georgia Community Investments, LLC-Trenton-$10,927.20

James Edward Brown and wife, Anna Michelle Brown to Jay R. Krivsky and wife, Josi Krivsky-Medina-$299,900

Jeff Johnson to William J. Mott and wife, Dianna L. Mott-Milan-$104,900

Andrew Emmett Guy to Andrew Fore and wife, Sherry Fore-Medina-$230,000

Jonathan Jay Murphree to Fairlane Drive, LLC-Milan-$440,000

Keith Harrison Taylor and Dione Spearman-Taylor to Brian N. Ballinger and wife, Jennifer W. Ballinger-Medina-$96,650

Ronnie Martin and wife, Pamela Jane Martin to Glendora Stingley-Trenton-$45,600

Philip Colwell, Jr to Buckner Rental Properties-Milan-$100,000

James T. Anderson and wife, Bethany Carol Anderson to Josh Hazlewood-Milan-$95,000

Robert L. Sammons and Sheila S. Settles to W.F. Jones, Jr-Humboldt-$145,000

Zula Dunn to Erwin Fields-Humboldt-$67,800

George Killebrew to Jacob P. Lickliter and wife, Lori Lickliter-Milan-$310,000

Suzanne Fuqua Greer to Christie H. Jones-Milan-$190,000

Chris Crabtree to Tim Watt and wife, Justine Watt-Milan-$90,000

Tina Marie Riggins to Preston P. Embrey and wife, Caitlyn E. Embrey-Medina-$370,000

Michael L. Crone and wife, Renate A. Crone to Edmond L. Alley, Jr-Milan-$260,000

Sarah E. Terry and husband, Joseph Terry to Samuel Lee Vestal and Heath A. Turner-Milan-$12,000

City of Milan to P.M Scotch, LLC-Milan-$51,760

Clerk and Master, Gibson County to Shannon Peevyhouse-Dyer-$1,152.50

Elizabeth L. Bennett Revocable Trust to Wayne Bates and wife, Connie Bates-Trenton-$225,000

Judy Haak to Herbert Lee Williams and wife, Clarissa Ann Williams-Trenton-$190,000

Clerk and Master, Gibson County to 1115 S. Main Street, LLC-Gibson County-$2,603.96

Clerk and Master, Gibson County to ICLP20, LLC-Gibson County-$3,362.67

Kyle M. Bond and wife, Laura M. Bond to John Cooper-Milan-$130,000

Shelia Bell to Memfixerupper, Tennessee General Partnership-Humboldt-$120,000

Bassell Lee Alexander Irrevocable Trust and 7HA Family LLC to Christopher Plunkett and wife, Rhonda Plunkett, Hugh Pat Barnett and wife, Norma Jean Barnett-Trenton-$510,000

James William Estes, Joey Lett Estes and Torey Jay Estes to Alva J. Price, Jr and wife, Sherlyl C. Price-Bradford-$84,975

Christy Ferrell to James Buford and wife, Jo Buford-Milan-$129,900

Randy Moss and wife, Melody D. Moss to Jonathan Blake Estes-Trenton-$145,000

Gail Privett to Mary Ellen Dudley-Trenton-$35,000

Danny Hufstedler, Bobby Hufstedler, Sharon H. Chesser and Jean Launsby to Jean Launsby-Bradford-$130,000

Richard L. Jackson to Sarah Ragsdale-Trenton-$10.00

Barry Allen Construction LLC to Joshua Smith, $249,300.00, Milan, TN

John C. Crenshaw and wife, Julie K. Crenshaw to Lindsey Spencer, $499,900.00, Humboldt, TN

Joshua B. Spencer and wife, Lindsey C. Spencer to Patricia Walker and husband, Larry Walker, $320,000.00, Milan, TN

Barbara Hobock to John Crenshaw and wife Julie Crenshaw, $139,000.00, Humboldt TN Reba Haynes to Erik H. Tyge and wife, Tara Dee Putnam, $131,850.00, Trenton TN

Tina Duncan to Wade Lee Helton, $34,000.00, Milan TN

__________________________________________________