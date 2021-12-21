Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/13/2021 through 12/19/2021:

Kelly Ann Boswell, W/F, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 17, 2021, HPD; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: HPD.

Veronica Dinah Burgess, B/F, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 15, 2021, Campbell; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Jennifer Gail Curtis, W/F, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 13, 2021, 22nd and Main; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of drug paraphernalia, display of plates, obtaining controlled substance by fraud. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

William Nathaniel McKinley, B/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 16, 2021, Maple and 16th; Charges: simple possession, violation open container, leaving scene of accident. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Keith Dwight Melton, B/M, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 14, 2021, Mitchell and Central; Charges: violation light law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation open container, possession of handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, violation implied consent law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Enchantra Louise Wise, B/F, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 17, 2021, WalMart; Charges: burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

__________________________________________________

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/13/2021 through 12/19/2021:

Jesse Tyler Baker, W/M, 26- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence.

Raynard Centwane Crawley, B/M, 41- reckless endangerment, assault on first responder, failure to obey traffic light, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper lane usage, speeding.

Christopher Wayne Carter, W/M, 44- capias.

Andre Davis Jr, B/M, 27- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Christopher Cody Depriest, W/M, 30- capias.

Jason Wayne Greer, W/M, 40- weekender.

Justin Matthew Leming, W/M, 33- weekender.

Amanda Gail Seymore, W/F, 42- violation of probation.

Olivia Marie Thompson, W/F, 29- weekender.

Daniel Benjamin Turner, W/M, 34- violation of probation.

Billy Ray Williams, B/M, 64- violation of probation.

Jesse Tyler Baker, W/M, 26- hold for other agency.

Cameron Treon Banks, B/M, 25- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, aggravated burglary, simple possession/casual exchange, false imprisonment, interfere with emergency call (911 calls).

Bobby Neal Binns, W/M, 51- improper display of plates, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Aletha Shania Champion, B/F, 46- capias.

Danny Mack Cobb Jr, W/M, 34- capias.

Sandra Kay Darda, W/F, 59- capias.

Maggie Renee Davis, W/F, 40- capias.

Michael Scott Gant, W/M, 50- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, attachment order, violation of probation.

Marsha Ann Gibbs, W/F, 49- attachment order.

Hunter Martin Greene, W/M, 24- theft of property.

Rebecca Lee Gresham, W/F, 41- violation of probation.

Janice Ann Harrell, W/F, 57- violation of probation.

Kelsey Reyshaun Hunt, B/M, 33- capias.

Rayshion Lewis Johnson, B/M, 37- capias.

Timothy Benton Kail, W/M, 36- violation of probation.

Christopher Jay Laird, W/M, 40- capias.

Franklin Shane Latham, W/M, 47- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Billy Lee Moore, W/M, 35- hold for other agency.

Zachary Blake Powell, W/M, 28- capias, driving on revoked/suspended license.

William David Rainey, W/M, 50- capias, attachment order.

Jennifer Ryan Rogers, W/F, 26- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Raymond Deshun Ross, B/M, 39- failure to appear.

William Nathaniel Sartelle, W/M, 49- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Tomar Carrell Smith, B/M, 32- violation of probation.

Rhyne Blake Thomas, W/M, 35- violation of probation.

Karen Joy Vandolah, W/F, 59- joyriding, driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence second offense.

Jaclyn Brooke Westmoreland, W/F, 28- violation of probation.

Carl Wayne Woods, W/M, 57- violation of probation.

Jewell Dean Woods, W/M, 52- hold for other agency.

Marquavius Contrail Cunningham, B/M, 23- simple possession/casual exchange.

Amanda Nicole Bullington, W/F, 30- unlawful drug paraphernalia Uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Daniel Benjamin Turner, W/M, 34- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Zarrion Baldwin, B/M, 20- alteration of serial numbers, simple possession/casual exchange, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Kristopher Shaun Crabtree, W/M, 33- domestic assault.

Evelyn Marie Curtis, W/F, 44- capias.

Byron Demetrous Pearce, B/M, 20- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, alteration of serial numbers, simple possession/casual exchange, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Brennen D Smithson, W/M, 19- domestic assault.

William Christopher Stephenson, W/M, 25- driving under the influence second offense, speeding, violation of implied consent law.

Daniel Benjamin Turner, W/M, 34- criminal simulation, theft of property.

Anthony Lamar Webster, B/M, 21- alteration of serial numbers, simple possession/casual exchange, speeding, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Andre David Jr, B/M, 27- violation of protection order.

Billy Ray Williams, B/M, 64- leaving scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Brandon Lynn Crabtree, W/M, 42- weekender.

Brittany Leigh Flatt, W/F, 33- weekender.

Kevon Diquan Hill, B/M, 25- weekender.

Quavion Devon Lipscomb, B/M, 21- weekender.

Timothy Alan Sexton, W/M, 49- weekender.

Kenneth Isiah Shaw, B/M, 24- weekender.

Quantavious Deshawn Spinks, B/M, 28- weekender.

__________________________________________________

Marriages

Terry Lee Williams, of Humboldt, to Michelle Ann Avery, of Humboldt.

David matthew McGill, of Milan, to Sonya Lorraine Summer, of Humboldt

Jason Neil Willians, of Milan, to Stacy Marie Baker, of Milan.

__________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Barry Allen Construction LLC to Joshua Smith, $249,300.00, Milan, TN

John C. Crenshaw and wife, Julie K. Crenshaw to Lindsey Spencer, $499,900.00, Humboldt, TN

Joshua B. Spencer and wife, Lindsey C. Spencer to Patricia Walker and husband, Larry Walker, $320,000.00, Milan, TN

Barbara Hobock to John Crenshaw and wife Julie Crenshaw, $139,000.00, Humboldt TN

Reba Haynes to Erik H. Tyge and wife, Tara Dee Putnam, $131,850.00, Trenton TN

Tina Duncan to Wade Lee Helton, $34,000.00, Milan TN

Thomas Conner and Melissa Kotter to Dennis Chase Bowman and Shannon Marie Bowman, $284,900.00, Trenton TN

Victor Parkins and wife, Carol Parkins to John William Cooper, $70,000.00, Milan TN

Victor Parkins and wife, Carol Parkins to John Cooper, $70,000.00, Milan TN

Larry Sanders and Sherry Sanders Cooper to Tyler Riggs and Joelie Reynolds, $135,000.00, Bradford TN

Philip S. Phyler to Ivory Hensley and husband, Matthew Hensley, $191,000.00, Milan TN

Easy Living Homes, LLC DBA Tennessee home center to Matthew Wesley Wicker and wife, Stephanie Ann Wicker, $145,000.00, Humboldt TN

James M. Milligan and wife, Sandra S. Milligan to Betty Hayes and Nathan Coppedge, $6,000.00 Trenton TN

Koka Development LLC to Clark Family Holdings LLC, $55,000.00, Medina TN

Marguerite S. Logan to Bridget Jackson, $41,750.00, Medina TN

Stephen F. Williams and wife, Lisa A. Williams to William T. Griggs and wife Brenda B. Griggs, $37,500.00 Kenton TN

Gregory Ryan Knight to Michael Ramey, $55,000.00, Milan TN

Skye Ellis to Johnny Reed, $15,000.00, Dyer TN

Stephen Schrock and wife Doris J. Shrock to Eric Langston and wife Kelly Akin Langston, $11,800.00, Bradford TN

Don Klein to PHD Properties, $216,666.66, Rutherford TN

Joshua Barrett Spencer and wife Lindsey Carole Spencer to Austin Gullet, $25,000.00, Milan TN

WTN Property Management LLC to Aaron M. Varga, $135,000.00, Trenton TN

Jeff Baker to Crosswynd Partners, a Tennessee General Partnership, $65,000.00, Medina TN

Jeff Baker to David Freeman and wife Darlene Freeman, $65,000.00, Medina TN

Erie Kate P. McCord to Michael Ryan, $235,000.00, Humboldt TN

Regina Gail Dungan, David Lynn Kilzer, Amanda Spence Kilzer, David Hollins Kilzer, Dixie Lynn Cooper and James Clarence Cooper to Leah P. Daniel and spouse Lesley A. Daniel, $340,000.00, Humboldt TN

Joan Evans to Jonathan Kent Goodson and wife Jennifer Dawn Goodson, $67,000.00, Milan TN

Barry Koffman, Sherry Cooper, Tim Koffman and Dennis Cupples to Shannon Brent Smith and wife Lana Brooke Smith, $220,000.00, Trenton TN

Don Berry to Donna Berry Keylon, $12,000.00, Atwood TN

Keith Harrison Taylor to Christopher Barton Prater and wife Emily Alta Lavina Prater, $112,297.50, Medina TN

Tyler W. Nelson and wife Shelby K. Nelson to Sonya C. Goodrich, $172,000.00, Milan TN

Keith Harrison Taylor to Chase R. Willer and Janna Willer, $96,650.00, Jackson TN

Earnest Williamson to MLH Investments, $44,000.00, Milan TN

Megan Porter to Samaritan’s Road LLC, $40,000.00, Trenton TN

__________________________________________________