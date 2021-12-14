Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/6/2021 through 12/12/2021:
Shanna Rai Carey, W/F, 36, of Medina; Arrest date and location: December 11, 2021, N 20th Ave; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.
Jose Elias Gomez-Cruz, H/M, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 12, 2021, Hawks Loop; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.
Tory Tanaka Gray, B/M, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 9, 2021, Ferrell and 22nd Ext; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: HPD.
Travoski Lee Hunt, B/M, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 8, 2021, 28th/Main; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence, speeding, violation open container, simple possession, possession of Schedule II. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.
David Ray Kernodle, W/M, 30, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: December 8, 2021, 45/Viking; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation light law, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.
Wilmar David Lopez-Gomez, H/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 12, 2021, Hawks Loop; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.
__________________________________________________
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/6/2021 through 12/12/2021:
Hunter Daniel Skelton, W/M, 28- other charges.
Jeffery Dewight Collins, W/M, 50- capias.
Scotty L. Fortner, W/M, 54- simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Brandon Lynn Crabtree, W/M, 42- weekender.
Torenzo Tyrone Currie, B/M, 43- weekender.
Jarvis Tremain Emerson, B/M, 32- hold for other agency.
Brittany Leigh Flatt, W/F, 33- weekender.
John Everett Gladmon, W/M, 30- hold for other agency.
Jonathan Dale Hughes, W/M, 29- criminal trespass.
Quavion Devon Lipscomb, B/M, 21- weekender.
Christopher Wayne Scallions, W/M, 36- driving under the influence first offense.
Gavin Skelton, W/M, 18- theft of property.
Olivia Marie Thompson, W/F, 29- weekender.
Timothy Lee Williams, B/M, 55- weekender.
Shana Rai Carey, W/F, 36- capias.
Dana Suzanne Castleman, W/F, 44- domestic assault.
Kelly Anne Dickinson, W/F, 54- public intoxication, disorderly conduct.
Timothy Scott Hickey, W/M, 32- violation of probation.
Christopher Lavelle Johnson, B/M, 32- public intoxication, criminal trespass.
Michael Gale Lomax, W/M, 56- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Tovon Marshadn Martin, B/M, 39- capias.
Freddy Lee Moore, W/M, 59- burglary, domestic assault, assault.
Laquita Lynn Powell, W/F, 49- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Christopher Alan Warren, W/M, 52- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, capias, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Cardron Levon Watkins, B/M, 32- capias.
Carl Wayne Woods, W/M, 57- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Jenna Louise Britt, W/F, 36- domestic assault.
Tory Tanaka Gray, B/M, 41- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Travoski Lee Hunt, B/M, 37- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence first offense, speeding, open container law.
David Ray Kernodle, W/M, 30- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation light law, possession of controlled substance analog.
Jonathan Dale Hughes, W/M, 29- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange, unregistered vehicle, misuse of registration.
Lisa Nicole Leslie, W/F, 40- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange.
Shane Darale Akins, B/M, 27- violation of probation.
Cecil Anthony Cohen, B/M, 59- sexual exploitation of a minor.
John Everett Gladmon, W/M, 30- violation of probation.
Elizabeth Ann McCord, W/F, 51- violation of probation.
Nicholas Jerome Simmons, B/M, 40- attachment order.
Consuelo Denise Moses, B/F, 49- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Jarvis Tremain Emerson, B/M, 32- murder first degree, aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, carjacking, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.
Timothy Scott Hickey, W/M, 32- hold for other agency.
Malion Montreal Davis, B/M, 26- weekender.
Kevon Diquan Hill, B/M, 25- weekender.
__________________________________________________
Marriages
William Landon Hogan, of Humboldt, to Lauren Elizabeth Hailey, of Jackson.
Dortanya Chevel Halton, of Alamo, to Betty Ann Williams, of Alamo.
__________________________________________________
Divorces
Steven Lynn Needham vs. Delena Ruth Needham,
Veronica Dawn O’Daniel vs. Thomas Glynn O’Daniel,
Jeannie Louise Carrasco vs. Frank Trinidad Carrasco,
Tisha Goodwin vs. Sean Goodwin.
__________________________________________________
Real Estate Transfers
Easy Living Homes, LLC DBA Tennessee Home Center to Matthew Wesley Wicker and wife, Stephanie Anne Wicker, $145,000.00– Humboldt, TN
Philip S. Phyler to Ivory Hensley and husband, Matthew Hensley, $191,000.00 – Milan, TN
Victor Parkins and wife, Carol Parkins to John William Cooper, $70,000.00 – Milan, TN
Larry Sanders and Sherry Sanders Cooper to Tyler Riggs and Joelie Reynolds, $135,000.00 – Bradford, TN
Thomas Connor and Melissa Knotter to Dennis Chase Bowman and Shannon Marie Bowman, $284,900.00 – Trenton, TN
Tina Duncan to Wade Lee Helton, $34,000.00 – Milan, TN
Reba Haynes to Erik H. Tyge and wife, Tara Dee Putman, $131,850.00 – Trenton, TN
Barbara Hobock to John Crenshaw and wife, Julie Crenshaw, $139,000.00 – Humboldt, TN
Joshua B. Spencer and wife, Lindsey C. Spencer to Patricia Walker and husband, Larry Walker, $320,000.00 – Milan, TN
John C. Crenshaw and wife, Julie K. Crenshaw to Joshua Spencer and wife Lindsey Spencer, $499,900.00 – Humboldt, TN
Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Joshua Smith, $249,300.00 – Milan, TN
Ivory Hensley and husband, Matthew Hensley to Dalton Robert Hibner, $110,000.00 – Milan, TN
Heather Peden to Bobby J. Simpson and wife, Melissa D. Simpson, $239,000.00 -Trenton, TN
Patricia E. Davis to Jaime Alberto Leon Figueroa, $82,500.00 -Humboldt, TN
Sandra Y. Harris to Jonathan Micheal Glover and wife, Lindsey Glover, $299,900.00 – Medina TN
Joan Jackson Jenkins and husband, Joe Jenkins to Mark Jenkins and wife Rachel Jenkins – Trenton, TN
Heather Bryant to Kimberly A. Gezley, $269,900.00 – Medina, TN
Christy Ferrell to Jed Dillon Walker and Elizabeth Eileen Ferguson, $20,000.00 – Humboldt, TN
HHV Partnership to Lonnie B. Knight and wife, Andrea Knight, $12,000.00 – Milan, TN
Eric Langston and wife, Kelly Akin Langston to Jason Akin and wife, Karrinn Akin, $85,000.00 – Bradford, TN
Gary Orlan Vailes and Alan Scott Vailes to Robert Foster and wife, Haley Foster, $138,000.00 – Medina, TN
Clark Family Holdings, LLC, a Tennessee Limited Liability Company to Bethany Ann Richerson and husband, Raymond Barrett Richerson, $377,221.20 – Humboldt, TN
Wlliam Alan Whitby and Brian Edward Whitby to William E. Whitby and Patricia S. Whitby, $210,000.00 – Eaton, TN
Scott Powell to The Justin Allan Powell Living Trust, $ 33,000.00 – Dyer, TN
Clark Family Holdings, LLC, a Tennessee Limited Liability Company to Nancy L. Taylor, $ 489,900.00 – Humboldt, TN
Brain Michael Bradley and wife, Kaitlyn Bradley to Robert Jakubowski and Erik Jakubowski, $90,000.00 – Milan, TN
__________________________________________________