Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/6/2021 through 12/12/2021:

Shanna Rai Carey, W/F, 36, of Medina; Arrest date and location: December 11, 2021, N 20th Ave; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.

Jose Elias Gomez-Cruz, H/M, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 12, 2021, Hawks Loop; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Tory Tanaka Gray, B/M, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 9, 2021, Ferrell and 22nd Ext; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: HPD.

Travoski Lee Hunt, B/M, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 8, 2021, 28th/Main; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence, speeding, violation open container, simple possession, possession of Schedule II. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

David Ray Kernodle, W/M, 30, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: December 8, 2021, 45/Viking; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation light law, manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Wilmar David Lopez-Gomez, H/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 12, 2021, Hawks Loop; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

__________________________________________________

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/6/2021 through 12/12/2021:

Hunter Daniel Skelton, W/M, 28- other charges.

Jeffery Dewight Collins, W/M, 50- capias.

Scotty L. Fortner, W/M, 54- simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Brandon Lynn Crabtree, W/M, 42- weekender.

Torenzo Tyrone Currie, B/M, 43- weekender.

Jarvis Tremain Emerson, B/M, 32- hold for other agency.

Brittany Leigh Flatt, W/F, 33- weekender.

John Everett Gladmon, W/M, 30- hold for other agency.

Jonathan Dale Hughes, W/M, 29- criminal trespass.

Quavion Devon Lipscomb, B/M, 21- weekender.

Christopher Wayne Scallions, W/M, 36- driving under the influence first offense.

Gavin Skelton, W/M, 18- theft of property.

Olivia Marie Thompson, W/F, 29- weekender.

Timothy Lee Williams, B/M, 55- weekender.

Shana Rai Carey, W/F, 36- capias.

Dana Suzanne Castleman, W/F, 44- domestic assault.

Kelly Anne Dickinson, W/F, 54- public intoxication, disorderly conduct.

Timothy Scott Hickey, W/M, 32- violation of probation.

Christopher Lavelle Johnson, B/M, 32- public intoxication, criminal trespass.

Michael Gale Lomax, W/M, 56- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Tovon Marshadn Martin, B/M, 39- capias.

Freddy Lee Moore, W/M, 59- burglary, domestic assault, assault.

Laquita Lynn Powell, W/F, 49- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Christopher Alan Warren, W/M, 52- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, capias, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Cardron Levon Watkins, B/M, 32- capias.

Carl Wayne Woods, W/M, 57- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Jenna Louise Britt, W/F, 36- domestic assault.

Tory Tanaka Gray, B/M, 41- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Travoski Lee Hunt, B/M, 37- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence first offense, speeding, open container law.

David Ray Kernodle, W/M, 30- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation light law, possession of controlled substance analog.

Jonathan Dale Hughes, W/M, 29- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange, unregistered vehicle, misuse of registration.

Lisa Nicole Leslie, W/F, 40- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange.

Shane Darale Akins, B/M, 27- violation of probation.

Cecil Anthony Cohen, B/M, 59- sexual exploitation of a minor.

John Everett Gladmon, W/M, 30- violation of probation.

Elizabeth Ann McCord, W/F, 51- violation of probation.

Nicholas Jerome Simmons, B/M, 40- attachment order.

Consuelo Denise Moses, B/F, 49- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Jarvis Tremain Emerson, B/M, 32- murder first degree, aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, carjacking, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Timothy Scott Hickey, W/M, 32- hold for other agency.

Malion Montreal Davis, B/M, 26- weekender.

Kevon Diquan Hill, B/M, 25- weekender.

__________________________________________________

Marriages

William Landon Hogan, of Humboldt, to Lauren Elizabeth Hailey, of Jackson.

Dortanya Chevel Halton, of Alamo, to Betty Ann Williams, of Alamo.

__________________________________________________

Divorces

Steven Lynn Needham vs. Delena Ruth Needham,

Veronica Dawn O’Daniel vs. Thomas Glynn O’Daniel,

Jeannie Louise Carrasco vs. Frank Trinidad Carrasco,

Tisha Goodwin vs. Sean Goodwin.

__________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Easy Living Homes, LLC DBA Tennessee Home Center to Matthew Wesley Wicker and wife, Stephanie Anne Wicker, $145,000.00– Humboldt, TN

Philip S. Phyler to Ivory Hensley and husband, Matthew Hensley, $191,000.00 – Milan, TN

Victor Parkins and wife, Carol Parkins to John William Cooper, $70,000.00 – Milan, TN

Larry Sanders and Sherry Sanders Cooper to Tyler Riggs and Joelie Reynolds, $135,000.00 – Bradford, TN

Thomas Connor and Melissa Knotter to Dennis Chase Bowman and Shannon Marie Bowman, $284,900.00 – Trenton, TN

Tina Duncan to Wade Lee Helton, $34,000.00 – Milan, TN

Reba Haynes to Erik H. Tyge and wife, Tara Dee Putman, $131,850.00 – Trenton, TN

Barbara Hobock to John Crenshaw and wife, Julie Crenshaw, $139,000.00 – Humboldt, TN

Joshua B. Spencer and wife, Lindsey C. Spencer to Patricia Walker and husband, Larry Walker, $320,000.00 – Milan, TN

John C. Crenshaw and wife, Julie K. Crenshaw to Joshua Spencer and wife Lindsey Spencer, $499,900.00 – Humboldt, TN

Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Joshua Smith, $249,300.00 – Milan, TN

Ivory Hensley and husband, Matthew Hensley to Dalton Robert Hibner, $110,000.00 – Milan, TN

Heather Peden to Bobby J. Simpson and wife, Melissa D. Simpson, $239,000.00 -Trenton, TN

Patricia E. Davis to Jaime Alberto Leon Figueroa, $82,500.00 -Humboldt, TN

Sandra Y. Harris to Jonathan Micheal Glover and wife, Lindsey Glover, $299,900.00 – Medina TN

Joan Jackson Jenkins and husband, Joe Jenkins to Mark Jenkins and wife Rachel Jenkins – Trenton, TN

Heather Bryant to Kimberly A. Gezley, $269,900.00 – Medina, TN

Christy Ferrell to Jed Dillon Walker and Elizabeth Eileen Ferguson, $20,000.00 – Humboldt, TN

HHV Partnership to Lonnie B. Knight and wife, Andrea Knight, $12,000.00 – Milan, TN

Eric Langston and wife, Kelly Akin Langston to Jason Akin and wife, Karrinn Akin, $85,000.00 – Bradford, TN

Gary Orlan Vailes and Alan Scott Vailes to Robert Foster and wife, Haley Foster, $138,000.00 – Medina, TN

Clark Family Holdings, LLC, a Tennessee Limited Liability Company to Bethany Ann Richerson and husband, Raymond Barrett Richerson, $377,221.20 – Humboldt, TN

Wlliam Alan Whitby and Brian Edward Whitby to William E. Whitby and Patricia S. Whitby, $210,000.00 – Eaton, TN

Scott Powell to The Justin Allan Powell Living Trust, $ 33,000.00 – Dyer, TN

Clark Family Holdings, LLC, a Tennessee Limited Liability Company to Nancy L. Taylor, $ 489,900.00 – Humboldt, TN

Brain Michael Bradley and wife, Kaitlyn Bradley to Robert Jakubowski and Erik Jakubowski, $90,000.00 – Milan, TN

__________________________________________________