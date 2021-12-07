Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/29/2021 through 12/5/2021:
Kevin Dwayne Alexander, W/M, 50, of Rutherford; Arrest date and location: November 29, 2021, 3 Doors Down; Charges: driving under the influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.
Veronica Dinah Burgess, B/F, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 4, 2021, East End Dr; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Jadon Davon Hardiman, B/M, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 1, 2021, Osborne St; Charges: murder first degree, possession of weapon in commission of felony, tampering with or fabricating evidence, carrying weapon on school grounds. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.
Marquita Nicole Jackson-Hart, B/F, 34, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: December 4, 2021, Plaza parking lot; Charges: possession of Schedule IV, simple possession, manufacture/sell/delivery or possession of controlled substance analog, failure to yield right of way, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.
Jason Troy Pedersen, W/M, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 2, 2021, HPD; Charges: theft criminal simulation, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.
Tamara Zerlinda Weathers, B/F, 35, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 29, 2021, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.
Dorian Jamarcus Williams, B/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 1, 2021, Fed Ex; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/29/2021 through 12/5/2021:
Darius Daraymon Campbell, B/M, 44- bond revoked.
Janice Ann Harrell, W/F, 57- Schedule II drug violations.
Toby Jacob Carey, W/M, 22- capias.
Nicole Marie Cornforth, W/F, 30- assault.
Jason Troy Pederson, W/M, 46- criminal simulation, theft of property.
Rickey Dale Privitt II, W/M, 61- assault.
Angelina Helen Christine West, B/F, 33- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange.
Katie Alisa Barnett, W/F, 30- capias, violation of probation.
Gavin Lazarec Bond, B/M, 29- capias.
Darius Dearamone Campbell, B/M, 44- bond revoked.
Julian Navon Jackson, B/M, 20- violation of probation.
Kyle Tyrice Johnson, B/M, 27- domestic assault.
Rebekah Jean Johnson, W/F, 33- capias.
Brian Randall Knight, W/M, 38- improper lane usage, no driver’s license.
David Junior Mays, B/M, 42- knowingly falsify sex offender registry.
John Daren Mays, W/M, 52- bond revoked.
Zackevious Tevin Payne, B/M, 26- violation of probation.
Earl Harvey Prater Jr, W/M, 37- driving on revoked/suspended license, improper lane usage, failure to provide proof of insurance.
Summar Dawn Thomas, W/F, 32- violation of probation, capias.
Austin Keith Wingo, W/M, 24- hold for other agency.
Justin Euel Isbell, W/M, 66- criminal trespass, resisting arrest.
Kevin Dwayne Alexander, W/M, 50- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.
Veronica Dinah Burgess, B/F, 42- public intoxication.
Jadon Davon Hardiman, B/M, 18- murder first degree, carrying weapons on school property, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.
Marquita Nicole Hart, B/F, 34- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, fail to yield, open container law, possession of controlled substance analog.
Dorian J’Marcus Williams, B/M, 23- theft of property.
Marlon Dwayne Artis, B/M, 36- violation of probation, attachment order.
Haylee Elizabeth Hardee, W/F, 18- reckless endangerment, murder first degree, conspiracy to commit, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.
Demario Diaz Partee, B/M, 33- criminal trespass, arrest for violation of protection order.
Nicholas Jerome Simmons, B/M, 40- capias.
Marilyn Stavely, W/F, 74- capias.
Joseph Lowell Wilburn, W/M, 43- stalking, violation of order of protection/restraining order, criminal trespass.
Justin Wayne Montgomery, W/M, 38- driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Nicole Marie Cornforth, W/F, 30- disorderly conduct.
Joe Braxton Williams, W/M, 31- aggravated assault.
Precious Annjenetta Pearson, B/F, 23- weekender.
Latasha Michelle Ross, B/F, 36- serving time.
Brandon Lynn Crabtree, W/M, 42- weekender.
W C Robert Dean, W/M, 42- weekender.
Brittany Leigh Flatt, W/F, 33- weekender.
Quavion Devon Lipscomb, B/M, 21- weekender.
Hannah Claire Milligan, W/F, 22- weekender.
Jose Cruz Rodriguez-Romo, H/M, 24- weekender.
Kenneth Isiah Shaw, B/M, 24- weekender.
Quantavious Deshawn Spinks, B/M, 28- weekender.
Olivia Marie Thompson, W/F, 29- weekender.
General Sessions Report
Anthony Young – DUI, 1st offense
Antonio Lee – evading Arrest, driving on Revoked License
Josh McMillin – evading Arrest
James Haban – simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Leobardo Ortiz – driving on suspended license
David Wilson – driving without a license
Ronnie Edmaiston – bound over to grand jury
Sherman Dowell – driving on revoked license and subsequent
Josh Bivens – reckless Driving, possession of drug paraphernalia
Dezane Woods – driving without a license
Letia Leco – attempted forgery up to $1,000
Tammy Fant – driving without a license
Robert Anthony Bougeosis, Jr. – possession of drug paraphernalia
Jonathan Choate – driving on suspended license (three charges)
Lawanda Beard – driving on suspended license
Ethan Allen – DUI, 1st offense
Ashlee Smith – simple possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia
Mark Pagan – simple assault, simple possession of Schedule VI
Julie Edie – DUI, 3rd offense
Dalantus Fussell – unlawful possession of a weapon, driving on suspended license
Christopher Cox – simple possession of Schedule VI
Amber Hicks – violation of implied consent, bound over on DUI, 1st offense, reckless driving and driving on roadways laned for traffic
Joshua Hollowell – driving on suspended license, 2nd offense
Jose Rodriguez-Romo – DUI, 1st offense
Kevon Hill – DUI, 1st offense
Tyrone Jackson – driving on suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia
Thomas Forrest – simple possession of methamphetamine
Howard Sanford – vandalism up to $1,000, simple domestic assault, driving on suspended license
Trenton Kilppel – domestic assault, evading arrest
Desmond Stewart – possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon
Brittany Veach – simple possession of methamphetamine
Willie Mae Edwards – simple possession of Schedule VI
Thomas Douglas Haynes – bound over to grand jury
Nancy Darnell – violation of implied consent, reckless endangerment
Quavion Lipscomb – simple possession of Schedule VI, evading arrest
Divorces
Johnny E. Hunt vs Joyce Hunt
Jeremy S. Dennison vs Amber D. Dennison
Taylor L. McKinney vs Alaina Elizabeth Moore McKinney
Devin A. Grisham vs Sara Grisham
Real Estate Transfers
Martha Rollins and Jack Rollins to Brenda Hopkins and Michael S. Hopkins, $30,000 – Humboldt.
Keona Shipp to Ed Norman, $15,000 – Trenton.
Christopher T. Asher and wife Meagan M. Asher to Nancy A. Werstine, $210,000 – Medina.
Clark Family Holdings, LLC, to Cody Crews and wife, April Crews, $350,000 – Medina.
Robert Anthony Mitchell to Christopher L. Mitchell and wife, Julie A. Mitchell, $4,000 – Milan.
Terry L. Reasons and wife, Betty S. Reasons to Ibrahim Kamara, $138,000 – Humboldt.
Brian D. McMillan and wife, Hannah McMillan to Kaitlyn Elizabeth Kegley, $145,000 – Milan.
James McKinney and wife, Tabitha McKinney to Jesse Dahms, $194,000 – Medina.
Lance Reasons, Christopher Dycus and Blake Spellings to Donald Perkins, $45,000 – Bradford.
Erin Rae Only to Teddy Jack Bryant and wife, Brenda Bryant, $139,300 – Trenton
Uel Benjoshua Pearson to Freddy Ray William Pearson, $5,000 – Milan
Jonathan Johnson and wife, Amanda Johnson to Kevin L. Stanford and wife, Bethany D. Stanford, $200,000 – Rutherford
Jack Finch to Luke A. Hynes, $52,000 – Dyer
Meena P. Yogesh and Kumar P. Yogesh to Cody Lee Baker and wife, Niti Yogesh Baker, $500,000 – Medina
Kevin Dean Webb to Lauren E. Scott, $153,500 – Milan
Jimmy Fish and wife, Diane Fish to Gary Turner, $90,000 – Gibson
Deloris Ramsey to Mark Harper and wife, Mary Lynn Harper and Peyton Harper and wife, Jill Harper, $34,000 – Trenton
Linda D. Alexander to MAR Ventures, $60,000 – Humboldt
Michael Blake Goodgine and wife, Hannah Raye Goodgine to Nicholas Ware and wife, Brandi Ware, $240,000 – Medina
Gary A. Baker and wife, Jeanne Baker to Daniel Jarad Vanalstine and wife, Darlotta Vanalstine, $140,500 – DyerW.L. Hundley and wife, Wilma Hundley to Michael Uselton, $13,000 – Humboldt
Christopher Vandiver and wife, Jennifer Vandiver to Christopher Beau Vandiver and wife, Anna K. Vandiver, $38,000 – Milan
Brett A. Lewis and wife, Bethany Lewis to Adam J. Rushing and wife, Karlyn P. Rushing, $233,000 – Trenton
Karen T. Sinclair and husband, Scott Sinclair to Brian Henson and wife, Erika Henson, $221,500 – Medina
Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon to Terra Jean Berlanga and husband, Ernesto Berlanga, $114,500 – Humboldt
Tom Perkins to Don Garner, $25,000 – Dyer
Alan D. Turner to Emily Lauren Lawson and husband, Garrett Lawson, $246,500 – Medina
Melissa Chandler to Jeffrey Scott Bordelon and wife, Elaine Michelle Bordelon, $309,900 – Milan
Frank Seeley and wife, Phyllis Seeley to Scot Holloway, $20,000 – Milan
Adam Douglas Clark to Caleb Burton and wife, Stephanie Burton, $239,900 – Newbern
Lucinda B. Taylor to Harold Wayne Allen and wife, Trang Thuy Nguyen, $207,000 – Trenton
Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Kristina A. Mahakian and husband, Dikran A. Mahakian, $247,900 – Milan
William Joseph Stewart to Jeffrey D. Berry and wife, Chloe J. Berry, $147,000 – Humboldt
Judith Elaine Honeycutt Latham and Laure Leanne King to Jacob Peltz, $151,850 – Milan
Lelabell Scruggs Baier to Christopher E. Kelly and wife, Dawn M. Kelly, $107,500 – Rutherford
Patricia Kay Gough to Russell Dudley, $52,000 – Trenton
Matthew Todd Halford to 2M Partnership, $149,000 – Humboldt
Sky View Homes, LLC, to C. Steven Bain and John H. Marshall – $180,000 – Humboldt
Timothy Allewn McCall, II and wife, Savannah N. McCall to Joshua A. Riggs, $165,000 – Humboldt
Tennessee Gap Trust and By-Pass Trust to Wanda Fly, $65,000 – Medina
Vera Emerson to Samaritan’s Road, LLC, $26,500 – Milan
Larry D. Western to Eddie Bolton and wife, Linda Bolton, $2,500 – Milan
Max R. Lewis, Sr. and wife Donna K. Lewis to Kirt Parker, $4,000 – Kenton Robert Wayne Frere to Ethan Jackson, $92,900 – Milan
Kerry A. Thomas to Samuel Lee Vestal, $70,000 – Milan
EternalArya, LLC, to Samir Helmey and wife, Ahlam S. Sharabi, $525,000 – Humboldt
Adam N. Essary and wife, Heather N. Essary to Kim Lowery, Trustee for the KAL Living Trust, $259,000 – Medina
Ladawn Hudson and Michelle Lewis, Executors of the estate of Bobby G. Moore to Jordan Brooke Gage, $191,000 – Trenton
Matthew L. Hudgins, aka Matthew I. Hudgins to DeAsia MacRonald and husband, Tanner MacRonald, $275,000 – Medina
