Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/29/2021 through 12/5/2021:

Kevin Dwayne Alexander, W/M, 50, of Rutherford; Arrest date and location: November 29, 2021, 3 Doors Down; Charges: driving under the influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Veronica Dinah Burgess, B/F, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 4, 2021, East End Dr; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Jadon Davon Hardiman, B/M, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 1, 2021, Osborne St; Charges: murder first degree, possession of weapon in commission of felony, tampering with or fabricating evidence, carrying weapon on school grounds. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Marquita Nicole Jackson-Hart, B/F, 34, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: December 4, 2021, Plaza parking lot; Charges: possession of Schedule IV, simple possession, manufacture/sell/delivery or possession of controlled substance analog, failure to yield right of way, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Jason Troy Pedersen, W/M, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 2, 2021, HPD; Charges: theft criminal simulation, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Tamara Zerlinda Weathers, B/F, 35, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 29, 2021, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Dorian Jamarcus Williams, B/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 1, 2021, Fed Ex; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

__________________________________________________

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/29/2021 through 12/5/2021:

Darius Daraymon Campbell, B/M, 44- bond revoked.

Janice Ann Harrell, W/F, 57- Schedule II drug violations.

Toby Jacob Carey, W/M, 22- capias.

Nicole Marie Cornforth, W/F, 30- assault.

Jason Troy Pederson, W/M, 46- criminal simulation, theft of property.

Rickey Dale Privitt II, W/M, 61- assault.

Angelina Helen Christine West, B/F, 33- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange.

Katie Alisa Barnett, W/F, 30- capias, violation of probation.

Gavin Lazarec Bond, B/M, 29- capias.

Darius Dearamone Campbell, B/M, 44- bond revoked.

Julian Navon Jackson, B/M, 20- violation of probation.

Kyle Tyrice Johnson, B/M, 27- domestic assault.

Rebekah Jean Johnson, W/F, 33- capias.

Brian Randall Knight, W/M, 38- improper lane usage, no driver’s license.

David Junior Mays, B/M, 42- knowingly falsify sex offender registry.

John Daren Mays, W/M, 52- bond revoked.

Zackevious Tevin Payne, B/M, 26- violation of probation.

Earl Harvey Prater Jr, W/M, 37- driving on revoked/suspended license, improper lane usage, failure to provide proof of insurance.

Summar Dawn Thomas, W/F, 32- violation of probation, capias.

Austin Keith Wingo, W/M, 24- hold for other agency.

Justin Euel Isbell, W/M, 66- criminal trespass, resisting arrest.

Kevin Dwayne Alexander, W/M, 50- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Veronica Dinah Burgess, B/F, 42- public intoxication.

Jadon Davon Hardiman, B/M, 18- murder first degree, carrying weapons on school property, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Marquita Nicole Hart, B/F, 34- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, fail to yield, open container law, possession of controlled substance analog.

Dorian J’Marcus Williams, B/M, 23- theft of property.

Marlon Dwayne Artis, B/M, 36- violation of probation, attachment order.

Haylee Elizabeth Hardee, W/F, 18- reckless endangerment, murder first degree, conspiracy to commit, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Demario Diaz Partee, B/M, 33- criminal trespass, arrest for violation of protection order.

Nicholas Jerome Simmons, B/M, 40- capias.

Marilyn Stavely, W/F, 74- capias.

Joseph Lowell Wilburn, W/M, 43- stalking, violation of order of protection/restraining order, criminal trespass.

Justin Wayne Montgomery, W/M, 38- driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Nicole Marie Cornforth, W/F, 30- disorderly conduct.

Joe Braxton Williams, W/M, 31- aggravated assault.

Precious Annjenetta Pearson, B/F, 23- weekender.

Latasha Michelle Ross, B/F, 36- serving time.

Brandon Lynn Crabtree, W/M, 42- weekender.

W C Robert Dean, W/M, 42- weekender.

Brittany Leigh Flatt, W/F, 33- weekender.

Quavion Devon Lipscomb, B/M, 21- weekender.

Hannah Claire Milligan, W/F, 22- weekender.

Jose Cruz Rodriguez-Romo, H/M, 24- weekender.

Kenneth Isiah Shaw, B/M, 24- weekender.

Quantavious Deshawn Spinks, B/M, 28- weekender.

Olivia Marie Thompson, W/F, 29- weekender.

__________________________________________________

General Sessions Report

Anthony Young – DUI, 1st offense

Antonio Lee – evading Arrest, driving on Revoked License

Josh McMillin – evading Arrest

James Haban – simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Leobardo Ortiz – driving on suspended license

David Wilson – driving without a license

Ronnie Edmaiston – bound over to grand jury

Sherman Dowell – driving on revoked license and subsequent

Josh Bivens – reckless Driving, possession of drug paraphernalia

Dezane Woods – driving without a license

Letia Leco – attempted forgery up to $1,000

Tammy Fant – driving without a license

Robert Anthony Bougeosis, Jr. – possession of drug paraphernalia

Jonathan Choate – driving on suspended license (three charges)

Lawanda Beard – driving on suspended license

Ethan Allen – DUI, 1st offense

Ashlee Smith – simple possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia

Mark Pagan – simple assault, simple possession of Schedule VI

Julie Edie – DUI, 3rd offense

Dalantus Fussell – unlawful possession of a weapon, driving on suspended license

Christopher Cox – simple possession of Schedule VI

Amber Hicks – violation of implied consent, bound over on DUI, 1st offense, reckless driving and driving on roadways laned for traffic

Joshua Hollowell – driving on suspended license, 2nd offense

Jose Rodriguez-Romo – DUI, 1st offense

Kevon Hill – DUI, 1st offense

Tyrone Jackson – driving on suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia

Thomas Forrest – simple possession of methamphetamine

Howard Sanford – vandalism up to $1,000, simple domestic assault, driving on suspended license

Trenton Kilppel – domestic assault, evading arrest

Desmond Stewart – possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon

Brittany Veach – simple possession of methamphetamine

Willie Mae Edwards – simple possession of Schedule VI

Thomas Douglas Haynes – bound over to grand jury

Nancy Darnell – violation of implied consent, reckless endangerment

Quavion Lipscomb – simple possession of Schedule VI, evading arrest

__________________________________________________

Divorces

Johnny E. Hunt vs Joyce Hunt

Jeremy S. Dennison vs Amber D. Dennison

Taylor L. McKinney vs Alaina Elizabeth Moore McKinney

Devin A. Grisham vs Sara Grisham

__________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Martha Rollins and Jack Rollins to Brenda Hopkins and Michael S. Hopkins, $30,000 – Humboldt.

Keona Shipp to Ed Norman, $15,000 – Trenton.

Christopher T. Asher and wife Meagan M. Asher to Nancy A. Werstine, $210,000 – Medina.

Clark Family Holdings, LLC, to Cody Crews and wife, April Crews, $350,000 – Medina.

Robert Anthony Mitchell to Christopher L. Mitchell and wife, Julie A. Mitchell, $4,000 – Milan.

Terry L. Reasons and wife, Betty S. Reasons to Ibrahim Kamara, $138,000 – Humboldt.

Brian D. McMillan and wife, Hannah McMillan to Kaitlyn Elizabeth Kegley, $145,000 – Milan.

James McKinney and wife, Tabitha McKinney to Jesse Dahms, $194,000 – Medina.

Lance Reasons, Christopher Dycus and Blake Spellings to Donald Perkins, $45,000 – Bradford.

Billy Tippett to Troy Nelson and Slater Nelson, $2,000 – Dyer

James B. Mills, II and wife, Vickie Lynn Mills to Cassie Bolton, $14,500 – Milan

Erin Rae Only to Teddy Jack Bryant and wife, Brenda Bryant, $139,300

Erin Rae Only to Teddy Jack Bryant and wife, Brenda Bryant, $139,300 – Trenton

Uel Benjoshua Pearson to Freddy Ray William Pearson, $5,000 – Milan

Jonathan Johnson and wife, Amanda Johnson to Kevin L. Stanford and wife, Bethany D. Stanford, $200,000 – Rutherford

Jack Finch to Luke A. Hynes, $52,000 – Dyer

Meena P. Yogesh and Kumar P. Yogesh to Cody Lee Baker and wife, Niti Yogesh Baker, $500,000 – Medina

Kevin Dean Webb to Lauren E. Scott, $153,500 – Milan

Jimmy Fish and wife, Diane Fish to Gary Turner, $90,000 – Gibson

Deloris Ramsey to Mark Harper and wife, Mary Lynn Harper and Peyton Harper and wife, Jill Harper, $34,000 – Trenton

Linda D. Alexander to MAR Ventures, $60,000 – Humboldt

Michael Blake Goodgine and wife, Hannah Raye Goodgine to Nicholas Ware and wife, Brandi Ware, $240,000 – Medina

Gary A. Baker and wife, Jeanne Baker to Daniel Jarad Vanalstine and wife, Darlotta Vanalstine, $140,500 – DyerW.L. Hundley and wife, Wilma Hundley to Michael Uselton, $13,000 – Humboldt

Christopher Vandiver and wife, Jennifer Vandiver to Christopher Beau Vandiver and wife, Anna K. Vandiver, $38,000 – Milan

Brett A. Lewis and wife, Bethany Lewis to Adam J. Rushing and wife, Karlyn P. Rushing, $233,000 – Trenton

Karen T. Sinclair and husband, Scott Sinclair to Brian Henson and wife, Erika Henson, $221,500 – Medina

Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon to Terra Jean Berlanga and husband, Ernesto Berlanga, $114,500 – Humboldt

Tom Perkins to Don Garner, $25,000 – Dyer

Alan D. Turner to Emily Lauren Lawson and husband, Garrett Lawson, $246,500 – Medina

Melissa Chandler to Jeffrey Scott Bordelon and wife, Elaine Michelle Bordelon, $309,900 – Milan

Frank Seeley and wife, Phyllis Seeley to Scot Holloway, $20,000 – Milan

Adam Douglas Clark to Caleb Burton and wife, Stephanie Burton, $239,900 – Newbern

Lucinda B. Taylor to Harold Wayne Allen and wife, Trang Thuy Nguyen, $207,000 – Trenton

Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Kristina A. Mahakian and husband, Dikran A. Mahakian, $247,900 – Milan

William Joseph Stewart to Jeffrey D. Berry and wife, Chloe J. Berry, $147,000 – Humboldt

Judith Elaine Honeycutt Latham and Laure Leanne King to Jacob Peltz, $151,850 – Milan

Lelabell Scruggs Baier to Christopher E. Kelly and wife, Dawn M. Kelly, $107,500 – Rutherford

Patricia Kay Gough to Russell Dudley, $52,000 – Trenton

Matthew Todd Halford to 2M Partnership, $149,000 – Humboldt

Sky View Homes, LLC, to C. Steven Bain and John H. Marshall – $180,000 – Humboldt

Timothy Allewn McCall, II and wife, Savannah N. McCall to Joshua A. Riggs, $165,000 – Humboldt

Tennessee Gap Trust and By-Pass Trust to Wanda Fly, $65,000 – Medina

Vera Emerson to Samaritan’s Road, LLC, $26,500 – Milan

Larry D. Western to Eddie Bolton and wife, Linda Bolton, $2,500 – Milan

Max R. Lewis, Sr. and wife Donna K. Lewis to Kirt Parker, $4,000 – Kenton Robert Wayne Frere to Ethan Jackson, $92,900 – Milan

Kerry A. Thomas to Samuel Lee Vestal, $70,000 – Milan

EternalArya, LLC, to Samir Helmey and wife, Ahlam S. Sharabi, $525,000 – Humboldt

Adam N. Essary and wife, Heather N. Essary to Kim Lowery, Trustee for the KAL Living Trust, $259,000 – Medina

Ladawn Hudson and Michelle Lewis, Executors of the estate of Bobby G. Moore to Jordan Brooke Gage, $191,000 – Trenton

Matthew L. Hudgins, aka Matthew I. Hudgins to DeAsia MacRonald and husband, Tanner MacRonald, $275,000 – Medina

__________________________________________________