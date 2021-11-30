Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/22/2021 through 11/28/2021:

Curtis, Richard Rashun, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 24, 2021, Humboldt Trailer Lot 38; Charges: Child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Futrell, Ivan Marquez, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 22, 2021, N 17th Ave/Elm St; Charges: Unlawful possession of a weapon, falsification of drug test. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Moore, Cortez Desteon, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 22, 2021, 119 S 7th Ave; Charges: Domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Potts, Rocky Aken, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 27, 2021, 22nd Ave; Charges: Driving revoked, suspended, expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Thomas, Jimmy, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 25, 2021, 1401 N 17th Ave; Charges: Aggravated assault, assault, retaliation past action. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Weaver, Nikema Renee, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 22, 2021, Impound lot; Charges: Manufacturing, delivery, selling controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia Arresting officer: Inv Hill.

Yarbrough, Loukisha Machell, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 22, 2021, 1619 Etheridge; Charges: Picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt Fleming.

__________________________________________________

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/22/2021 through 11/28/2021:

Deshaun Lekwa Alexander, BM, 19- Violation of probation.

Troy Alexander Bacon, BM, 24- Capias.

Michael Laron Brooks, BM, 42- Evading arrest, improper display of plates.

Joseph Grant Coker, WM, 33- Violation of probation.

Athena Kamaya Freeman, WF, 43- Attachment order.

Amy Marie Haynes, WF, 45- Capias.

Deborah Janene Jones, 57, WF- Attachment order.

Daniel Steven Kinkade, WM, 38- Driving under the influence third or subsequent.

Zackevious Tevin Pirtle, BM, 26- Manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance.

Walter Donny Smith, WM, 61- Capias.

Justin Drake Sullivan, WM, 34- Manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation of registration law.

Jose David Walls, WM, 26- Capias.

Austin Keith Wingo, WM, 24- Capias.

Ricahrd Rachun Curtis, BM, 26- Child abuse or neglect (non-violent).

Ivan Marquez Futrell, BM, 20- Falsification of drug test result, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat.

Cortez Desteon Moore, BM, 27- Domestic assault.

Rocky Allen Potts, Jr., WM, 31- Driving on revoked/suspended license.

Jimmy Thomas, Jr., BM, 46- Assault, aggravated assault, retaliation for past action.

Nikema Renee Weaver, BF, 35- Unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance.

Loukisha Machell Yarbrough, BF, 48- Attachment order.

Dannesha Matrese Dickerson, BF, 34- Violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense.

Deoabry Lasean Dunlap, BM, 35- Public intoxication, domestic assault, possession of controlled substance analog, retaliation for past action, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

Morgan Lee Murray, WF, 30- Driving under the influence, first offense, failure to provide proof of insurance.

Jaheim Marlick Warlick, BM, 20- Speeding, reckless driving, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, reckless endangerment, murder, first degree, evading arrest.

Steven Lee Ford, BM, 21- Driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Sammy Eugene Moore, WM, 66- Driving under the influence second offense.

Mary Jovan Cotton, BF, 41- Capias.

James Michael Green, WM, 32- Domestic assault.

Crystal Dawn Lewis, WF, 50- Attachment order.

Christina Antonette Ramey, WF, 34- Weekender.

Timothy Alan Sexton, WM, 49- Weekender.

Rusty Lee Shepherd, WM, 35- Weekender.

Quantavious Deshawn Spinks, BM, 28- Weekender.

__________________________________________________

Marriage Licenses

Jeremy Reynolds Haynes, of Milan, to Ashlyn Breann Massey, of Milan.

Dustin Ray Phifer, of Milan, to Melody Lynn Lemonds, of Milan.

Bobby Wayne Moody, of Milan, to Crystal Lynn McMinn Grace, of Milan.

Bruce Tyler Jones, of Rutherford, to Jessica Dawn Myrick Pipkin, of Rutherford.

Joseph Mizzel Person, of Jackson, to Mary Ann Williams, of Jackson.

Ricky Wayne Nichols, of Milan, to Evelyn Kay Middleton Neal, of Milan.

Corbin Bain Jenkins, of Medina, to Bethany Marie Wells, of Ballwin, Missouri.

Dalton Reed Stone, of Medina, to Kassidy Elizabeth Jones, of Medina.

__________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Vera Emerson to Samaritan’s Road, LLC, $26,500 – Milan.

Larry D. Western to Eddie Bolton and wife, Linda Bolton. $2,500 – Milan.

Max R. Lewis, Sr. and wife, Donna K. Lewis to Kirt Parker, $4,000 – Kenton.

Robert Wayne Frere to Ethan Jackson, $92,900 – Milan.

Kerry A. Thomas to Samuel Lee Vestal, $70,000 – Milan.

EternalArya, LLC, to Samir Helmey and wife, Ahlam S. Sharabi, $525,000 – Humboldt.

Adam N. Essary and wife, Heather N. Essary to Kim Lowery, Trustee for The Kal Living Trust, $259,900 – Medina.

Ladawn Hudson and Michelle Lewis, co-executors of the Estate of Bobby G. Moore to Jordan Brooke Gage, $191,000 – Trenton.

Matthew L. Hudgins, AKA Matthew I. Hudgins to Deasia MacRonald and husband, Tanner MacRonald, $275,400 – Medina.

Justin Truett and wife, Lucy Truett to Brian Henson and wife, Erika Henson, $249,900 – Medina.

Ross A. McMillan and Ashley Arrington to William D. Howell amd wife, Gwendolyn R. Howell, $180,000 – Milan.

Carthel Jack Finch and Blake Spellings to Peter Son Farm, LLC, and Rebecca Diep, $710,000 – Trenton.

Jun K. Wong to Michael S. Kosard and wife, Shellie Kosark, $255,000 – Trenton.

Debra Lynn Bowermaster to Robert G. Mayo, $75,000 – Milan.

Remy Valdiva and wife, Tammy Valdiva to Wade Pearce Jones and wife, Sherry L. Jones, $150,000 – Medina.

Mary M. Bowman, Deborah Cosat and Teresa Brown to Dynamic Properties, LLC, $75,000 – Humboldt.

Martha Rollins and Jack Rollins to Brenda Hopkins and Michael S. Hopkins, $30,000 – Humboldt.

Keona Shipp to Ed Norman, $15,000 – Trenton.

Christopher T. Asher and wife Meagan M. Asher to Nancy A. Werstine, $210,000 – Medina.

Clark Family Holdings, LLC, to Cody Crews and wife, April Crews, $350,000 – Medina.

Robert Anthony Mitchell to Christopher L. Mitchell and wife, Julie A. Mitchell, $4,000 – Milan.

Terry L. Reasons and wife, Betty S. Reasons to Ibrahim Kamara, $138,000 – Humboldt.

Brian D. McMillan and wife, Hannah McMillan to Kaitlyn Elizabeth Kegley, $145,000 – Milan.

James McKinney and wife, Tabitha McKinney to Jesse Dahms, $194,000 – Medina.

Lance Reasons, Christopher Dycus and Blake Spellings to Donald Perkins, $45,000 – Bradford.

__________________________________________________