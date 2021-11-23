Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/15/2021 through 11/21/2021:
Donnie W Avery, B/M, 63, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 18, 2021, McKnight/4th; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.
Alexander Carter, B/M, 34, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 19, 2021, 45 and E Main; Charges: driving under the influence, speeding, violation open container law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Jeffery Scott Epperson, W/M, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 18, 2021, Stallings; Charges: possession of handgun while under the influence. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.
Dynasty Marie Hayes, B/F, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 21, 2021, N 18th Ave; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.
Lekita Denise Martin, B/F, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 21, 2021, Elliott St; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.
Antonio Eugene Murphy, B/M, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 15, 2021, Central & Main; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.
Nikema Renee Weaver, B/F, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 21, 2021, 45/E Main; Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of weapon in commission of felony, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
__________________________________________________
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/15/2021 through 11/21/2021:
Glenn Everett Bell, W/M, 58- aggravated assault, driving under the influence.
Jodie Lynn Boswell, W/F, 25- weekender.
Ginger Lee Carmack, W/F, 48- capias.
Amanda Gail Cook, W/F, 34- violation of probation.
Margaret Ann Deloach, W/F, 82- failure to exercise due care, evading arrest, fail/yield emergency vehicle.
William Shannon Douglas, W/M, 51- violation of probation.
Jason Wayne Greer, W/M, 40- weekender.
Brandon Jovan Gunn, B/M, 20- capias.
Daniel Lee Kimble, W/M, 64- weekender.
Quantavious Desjuan Smith, B/M, 21- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, violation stop sign law, reckless endangerment, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, violation of probation, seatbelt law.
Trinity Austin Walls, W/M, 36- violation of probation.
Trymore Derell Bell, B/M, 32- capias.
Barbara Allisson Canady, W/F, 29- slow poke law, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Andrea Lorene Corbin, W/F, 23- aggravated assault.
Samantha Elizabeth Crabtree, W/F, 39- violation of probation.
Donell L Dorval, W/M, 54- attachment order.
Richard Lee Goodman, W/M, 49- domestic assault.
Jacob Warren Hopper, W/M, 31- domestic assault, interfere with emergency call (911 calls).
Jeffery Lynn Hunt, W/M, 47- false reports/statements, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage, violation of probation.
Michael Paul Kelley, W/M, 26- burglary, theft of property.
Michael Douglas Lambert, W/M, 52- domestic assault.
Miranda Nicole Lambert, W/F, 32- domestic assault.
Terrance Lamar Lewis, B/M, 20- capias.
Stephanie Leona-Doll Martinez, W/F, 32- domestic assault, criminal impersonation.
Joseph Ebron Simpson, W/M, 30- domestic assault.
Devon Leigh Stone, W/F, 39- capias.
Nathaniel Wayne Whitehead, W/M, 19- domestic assault.
Angela Louise Williams, W/F, 46- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Sedrick Lavar Yarbrough, B/M, 42- capias.
Donnie Ray Avery, B/M, 63- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Alexander Carter, B/M, 34- speeding, open container law, driving under the influence first offense.
Jeffery Scott Epperson Jr, W/M, 24- possession of a handgun while under the influence.
Antonio Eugene Murphy, B/M, 39- violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Cameron Lee Crabtree, W/M, 20- domestic assault.
Matthew Carl Dark, W/M, 28- capias.
Dylan Joseph Garcia, H/M, 24- violation of order of protection/restraining order.
Quinton M Moore, B/M, 32- failure to complete intervention program in domestic assault.
Teresa Ann Thompson, W/F, 55- capias.
Collin Tayler Vestal, W/M, 20- attachment order, violation of probation.
Troy Aeron Whitmore, B/M, 54- retaliation for past action, criminal trespass, resisting arrest.
Robert Wayne Brown, W/M, 32- evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Louis Lee Wade, B/M, 52- simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense.
Angela Louise Williams, W/F, 46- capias, violation of probation.
Brandon Devon Evans, B/M, 40- capias.
Kenneth Vernon Mays, B/M, 42- serving time.
Willie Deshun Huffman, B/M, 29- weekender.
Quavion Devon Lipscomb, B/M, 21- weekender.
Christina Anonette Ramey, W/F, 34- weekender.
Timothy Alan Sexton, W/M, 49- weekender.
Haley R Shanklin, W/F, 27- weekender.
Kenneth Isiah Shaw, B/M, 24- weekender.
Quantavious Deshawn Spinks, B/M, 28- weekender.
__________________________________________________
Marriage Licenses
Bobby Eugene Terry of Trenton and Tera Jo McCall Gant of Trenton
Kenneth Wayne Finch of Dyer and Lynnessa Celeste Eskew of Rutherford
Eddie Rafael Lopez of Medina and Ronica Ann Kelley of Medina
Deven Rae Mutter of Dyer and Kristy Ann Ricketts of Dyer
Reece Gregory Bessent of Dresden and Nicole Christine Frazier of Milan
Joshua Ray Hefner of Milan and Courtney Brooke Jackson of Milan
Roy Christopher Mullen, III of Trenton and Janet Hope Jarrett Epperson of Trenton
Brady Joe Turner of Atwood and Kelley Erin Ford of Atwood
Guillermo Hernandez of Murray, KY and Trina Raeann Bobbitt of Murray, KY
Emily Grace Archibald Littles of Humboldt and Charles Andrew Pearson of Humboldt
__________________________________________________
Real Estate Transfers
Amy Barker, f/k/a Amy Bolton, to Cindy Reyna – Bradford – $80,000
Russell F. Dudley and wife, Jo Alice L. Dudley to Aston Holdings, LLC – Trenton – $155,000
Chris Malone and wife, Susan Malone to John Richardson and wife, Penny Richardson – Trenton – $19,000
American Cold Storage – North America, L.P. to REB Holdings – Humboldt – $1,000,000
Amanda R. Kelly to Dillon Johnson and Kade Johnson – Medina – $285,100
Brandon T. Petty and wife, Ashton L. Petty to Sarah Elizabeth Smith and husband, Russell Michael Smith – Trenton – $185,000
Betty Ann Rust and Charles William Rust, II and Leigh Ann Rust-Keathley to Dave Mallard and wife, Shahera Mallard – Milan – $45,000
Amanda G. Gray and husband, Earl D. Gray to Alan Roberts and wife, Sara J. Roberts – Medina – $260,000
Kenneth Vaughn and wife, Sherry Vaughn to David Duncan – Dyer – $94,400
Robert K. Lewis and wife, Amy B. Lewis to David Lewis and wife, Donna Lewis – 18th CD – $75,000
Freda Lewis and Gail Forte to Shawanna E. Hunt – Humboldt – $104,000
James M. Garofalo and wife, Dawn M. Garofalo to Matthew Allen Burch and wife, Tabatha Marie Edwards-Burch – Trenton – $265,000
Harold Steve League and wife, Amy League to Ian B. League and wife, Jessica R. League – Milan – $110,000
Danny Ray Bridger to Joshua Youmans – Medina – $25,000
Ronald M. Duff to Horry Dungan – 20th CD – $15,000
Robin Elam to Humboldt Board of Public Utilities – Humboldt – $7,500
Holly Wallace to Timothy G. Jones and Joshua C. Hayes – Dyer – $53,000
Logan Taylor and wife, Merrilee Taylor to Dylan Sisco and wife, Raven Sisco – Medina – $275,000
Dorothea J. McManis to Steven Clark and Vivian Minton – Bradford – $400,000
Madaline Jamieson, f/k/a Manzanarez, and David Jamieson to Grant Robbins, Successor Trustee of the Kimberly H. Robbins Supplemental Needs Trust, – Milan – $157,000
Lucille Boykin, Executrix of the Estate of Fannie Sue Farmer, to Lisa Diescher – Humboldt – $40,000
Barbara Hobock to Sherri Faye Ausland – Humboldt – $160,000
Suzanne Gardner Richardson and Michael Gardner to Joshua Stewart – Milan – $200,000
Joan Cartwright, Sherrel Elaine Cartwright, David James Cartwright, Donna Lisa Cartwright and Brenda Cartwright Hollingsworth – Trenton – $25,000
Sherrel E. Cartwright to Sherrel E. Cartwright and Joan Cartwright – Trenton – $100,000
Corrine Gail Green to Blake Spellings and Ronald Brent Croom – Dyer – $67,500
Brian Moss to Crystal M. Arnold – Trenton – $101,000
Dorothea J. McManis to E & J Rental Co, LLC – Milan – $88,000
Sherman Griggs and wife, Shirley Griggs to Christina Vaughn – Trenton – $115,000
Deborah Matney to Angela Bowden – Milan – $65,500
Christopher R. Jones to Establish Properties, LLC – Milan – $6,000
HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Joanna O. Kilburn – Milan – $134,900
Adrian Jenkins and wife, Laura B. Jenkins to Kody C. Sanderfer and wife, Jennifer A. Sanderfer – Medina – $352,500
Timothy L. Hollars to Lena Rene Steele-Collins – Humboldt – $175,000
Vicie Isbell to Tracy A. Tate – Rutherford – $25,000
William H. Hester and Doris Hester, a/k/a Doris H. Denton, to Todd’s Discount Drugs – 110 East Main Street, Rutherford – $10,400
William H. Hester to Todd’s Discount Drugs – 114 East Main Street, Rutherford – $85,600
Joe Tidwell, acting as Trustee of the Greene Children’s Trust, to Tyson Puckett Greene and wife, Whitney Nicole Greene – Kenton – $10,000
Bradley Arnold and Patrick Bratcher to Andrew Allen – Milan – $110,000
Robert Wright to Teara Hutcheson, Trenton – $28,360.51.
Barry White and wife, Amy White, to Mary Kathleen Workman, Rutherford – $150,000.
Wayne Cyr to William R. Wray and April R. Wray,
Keith Harrison Taylor, Trustee of the Keith Harrison Taylor and Frankie Dione Spearman-Taylor Trust to Michael Adam Scherer and Fransiska Petty Ardianie, Medina – $95,000.
Robin Lynn Reed and wife, Debra Reed and Natalie Reed to Bill W. Kindig and Deborah R. Kindig, Kenton – $276,500.
Billy Daniel Taylor to Steve Swain, Medina – $95,000.
Jeffrey R. Prince and wife, Jennifer M. Prince to Brian Henson and wife Erika Henson, Medina – $295,000.
Heath Taylor Reed to Kelly S. Walker, Humboldt – $170,000.
The Gathering Rutherford to Blake Spellings, Chris Dycus and Lance Reasons, Rutherford – $28,500.
William Allen Roberts, Robert Shelby Hartfield, Christopher Pace Hartfield and Mary Margaret Hartfield to Dennis Albea and Dexter Ramey, Trenton – $50,000.
Andros Morton and Hannah Spegal to Kitzman Company, LLC, Humboldt – $8,000.
Eric W. Davis and wife, Amy L. Davis to Edwin M. Robling and Lauren J. Robling, Medina – $643,000.
Scott Alan Beasley to Kris Bradford, Milan – $68,500.
James R. Edmaiston and wife, Cassandra Edmaiston to Michael G. Fuller and wifre, Brittany L. Fuller, Trenton – $250,000.
Leah P. Daniel and wife Lesley A. Daniel to Daniel E. Williams and wife Angela D. Williams, Humboldt – $475,000.
Sammy D. Wortham and Kristi Wortham to Catrina D. Hillsman and Mary E. Vermillion, Milan – $82,000.
Laverne Cox to YH TN Jackson, LLC, Humboldt – $35,000.
Sandra Wheat to Richard Hopkins, Trenton – $40,000.
Blake J. Garcia and Jim A. Hyde to Bryan Wilson, Trenton – $15,000.
Mark Shayne Fielder to Adan Hernandez, Trenton – $15,600.
Sky View Homes, LLC to Donelda Clayton, Humboldt – $183,400.
Alex Lannom and Golden Ariel Hicks to Don Lannom and wife, Pamela Lannom, Milan – $201,271.27.
Jacob S. Edwards to Donnie Cook, II and wife Melissa Cook, Trenton – $209,250.
Juan Blanco-Ortiz and wife Sandra Perez to Terry Lee Albright, Sr., Humboldt – $200,000.
David Michael Denning and Dale Deveraus Denning to Susan E. Rumrill and Gary C. Rumrill, Bradford – $73,000.
Chad Karnes and wife Kristine Gibbs-Karnes to Lyndsey R. Collins, Medina – $145,000.
__________________________________________________
Restaurant Inspections
Clenney’s Family Restaurant, complete inspection, 85 score, two criticals
Clenney’s Family Restaurant, follow-up inspection, 96 score
McDonald’s of Milan, compete inspection, 98 score
Children’s Learning Center Food, complete inspection, 99 score
Dragon Buffet, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals
Dragon Buffet, follow-up inspection, 96 score
Humboldt Fitness, complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals
Wendy’s of Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Milano’s Pizza, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Milano’s Pizza, follow-up inspection, 100 score
New China, follow-up inspection, 93 score
Bradford Main Street Grill, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Milan Donut, complete inspection, 97 score
TRIO Community Meals, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
TRIO Community Meals, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Chow Wagon, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Sonic of Medina, complete inspection, 99 score
Pizza Hut of Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score
TN State EHS-Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Milan Golf and Country Club, complete inspection, 98 score
Mi Casita, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Mi Casita, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Stacy’s Kitchen, complete inspection, 96 score, one critical
Stacy’s Kitchen, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Spurgeon’s, complete inspection, 84 score, three criticals
Humboldt Fitness, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Jack’s of Trenton, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical
Jack’s of Trenton, follow-up inspection, 96 score
Main Street Grill, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals
Kids Land Kitchen, complete inspection, 97 score
Maria’s, complete inspection, 74 score, seven criticals
TN State EHS, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Rachel’s Diner, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Smokin’ Hot BBQ, complete inspection, 97 score
Rock & Shirl Disco, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals
Rock & Shirl Disco, follow-up inspection, 97 score
321 Early Learning Academy Food, complete inspection, 99 score
Scott’s Pizza & Kitchen, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Scott’s Pizza & Kitchen, follow-up inspection, 99 score
McDonald’s of Trenton, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals
McDonald’s of Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Gibson County Golf Course, complete inspection, 100 score
Todd Family Fun Farm, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Todd Family Fun Farm, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Main Street Grill, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Spurgeon’s, follow-up inspection, 98 score
B’s Potato House, complete inspection, 99 score
Professional Child Care Center Kitchen, complete inspection, 99 score
Rhodes Family Diner, complete inspection, 91 score, two criticals
Red Door Sports Bar & Grill, complete inspection, 100 score
Lunch and Dinner To Go, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Lunch and Dinner To Go, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Toot N Tell It, complete inspection, one critical
Toot N Tell It, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Maria’s, follow-up inspection, 96 score
Helping Hands of Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Helping Hands of Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
TN State EHS-Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Rachel’s Diner, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Crenshaw’s Catfish, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical
__________________________________________________