Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/8/2021 through 11/14/2021:

Travontay Tremont Berry, B/M, 35, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 8, 2021, 45/E Main; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell or possession of controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Darrell Cartier Brown, B/M, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 11, 2021, HPD; Charges: reckless endangerment, vandalism. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Jecory Deshaun Grady, B/M, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 8, 2021, 45/E Main; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Christopher Wayne Maness, W/M, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 14, 2021, Maple Circle; Charges: driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

__________________________________________________

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/8/2021 through 11/14/2021:

Jeffery Dewight Collins, W/M, 50- vandalism.

Jaylan Malika Skinner, W/M, 21- evading arrest.

Brandon Rex Blackwell, W/M, 26- weekender.

William Shannon Douglas, W/M, 51- weekender.

Benjamin Russell Fuller, W/M, 27- capias.

Jeremy David Hinson, W/M, 38- driving under the influence second offense.

Lynda D Horne, W/F, 70- worthless checks.

Willie Deshun Huffman, B/M, 29- weekender.

Christina Anonette Ramey, W/F, 34- weekender.

Ashlee Carol Smith, W/F, 35- capias.

Jimmy D Taylor, B/M, 34- violation of probation.

Charles Terrell Warlick, B/M, 51- theft of property.

Robert Anthony Bourgeois Jr, W/M, 37- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Kenneth Edward Brewer, W/M, 33- contempt of court.

Christopher John Calvi, W/M, 42- capias.

Jonathan Dewayne Choate, W/M, 38- capias.

Caleb Johnston Clark, W/M, 28- contempt of court.

Daniel Shaw Coleman, W/M, 26- court.

Lillian Elizabeth Mae Cruse, W/F, 18- driving under the influence first offense, underage driving while impaired.

Samantha Lynn Crutchfield, W/F, 31- capias.

Maggie Renee Davis, W/F, 40- capias.

Xavier Devon Epperson, B/M, 29- violation of probation.

Dalantus Jarqua Fussell, B/M, 28- capias.

Eden Marlena Hood, W/F, 28- capias.

Dylan Nicholas Huey, W/M, 21- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, attachment order, revocation or suspension of sentence, escape.

Howard McCaleb Jones II, W/M, 35- capias.

Melissa Sue Keel, W/F, 42- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, failure to signal for turn.

Jerry Timothy Keeling, W/M, 54- capias.

Joshua Glenn McCaslin, W/M, 40- capias, violation of probation.

Sean Michael Rhodes, W/M, 34- false imprisonment, domestic assault.

Fred Tyler Taylor, B/M, 48- driving under the influence second offense.

Jonathan Deshane Taylor, B/M, 40- court.

Drake Edward Whitby, W/M, 29- driving under the influence third or subsequent.

Dezane Maurice Woods, B/M, 38- capias.

Travontay Tremont Berry, B/M, 35- speeding, possession of controlled substance analog, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Darrell Cartier Brown, B/M, 33- vandalism, reckless endangerment.

Jecory Deshaun Grady, B/M, 38- driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to provide proof of insurance.

Leon Hawkins, B/M, 58- driving on revoked/suspended license, excessive noise, resisting arrest, driving under the influence third or subsequent, open container law.

Kelsey Delylah Schenk, W/F, 25- criminal trespass, theft of property, public intoxication.

Jaylan Malika Skinner, W/M, 21- false reports/statements.

Jeremy Wayne Pickard, W/M, 46- capias, hold for other agency.

James Edward Folks, B/M, 29- Schedule VI drug violations.

Rontravieon Isiah Jestice, B/M, 20- violation of probation.

Jimmy Don Pratt, W/M, 62- Schedule II drug violations.

Matthew Dwane Baker, W/M, 28- weekender.

W C Robert Dean, W/M, 42- weekender.

Quantavious Deshawn Spinks, B/M, 28- weekender.

__________________________________________________

Marriage Licenses

Matthew Brandon Perry of Milan to Danielle Nicole Cain Berlin of Milan.

John Russell Cavaness, of Gadsden, to Tanna Elise Heglar, of Humboldt.

Abbott John Hastings, of Dyer, to Lisa Jill Wollseiffen Kenyon, of Dyer.

Christopher Lee Powers, of Bradford, to Theshia Dawn Christman, of Bradford.

Dalton Hayes Owens, of Troy, to Rebecca Noelle Ainsworth, of Milan.

Jagger Peyton Jenkins, of Milan, to Morgan Taylor King, of Milan.

James Richard Holden, of Bradford, to Kodi Joe Darnell, of Bradford.

__________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Fisher to Alfredo Rocha and wife, Mariana Rocha Leon-Trenton-$80,000

Jay Shires and wife, Brandi Shires to Kendall Cox-Medina-$175,000

Aubrey King to Margaret Carter-Humboldt-$127,000

David T. Bunney and wife, Karla K. Bunney to Melvin Lewis-Humboldt-$280,000

John F. Hazlewood and wife, Paula D. Hazlewood to Eric Cates and wife, Angel Cates-Milan-$23,000

Melissa D. Delong, Melanie K. Townsend, Crystal L. Johnson and Jeremy N. Cantrell to Kenny Townsend and wife, Melanie K. Townsend-Bradford-$1,000

Mary Ann Orgain to Madison Stewart-Trenton-$160,500

Locust Grove Cemetery to Andrew Steele-Bradford-$8,000

Winfred Lee Allen and wife, Carolyn Ann Allen to Zachary Carter-Humboldt-$124,900

Robert Dean Vaughn and Martha Vaughn to David Ashburn-Humboldt-$9,000

Hillari Hurst to Davy Theis-Bradford-$114,900

Warren W. Edwards to Andrew B. Hicks and wife, Jennifer M. Hicks-Medina-$160,000

Jack Finch to KJB Properties LLC-Trenton-$20,000

Thomas E. Brown and wife, Janet Marie Brown to Scott Fallert and wife, Dawn Fallert-Humboldt-$355,000

Darrell A. Ridgely to Travis W. Bartholomew-Bradford-$41,000

Heather Castano to Mark S. Berube and wife, Jenise C. Berube-Medina-$260,000

Zachary R. Delaney and wife, Melissa A. Delaney-Milan-$93,000

George Cox and wife, Lucy Cox to Wesley A. Morris, and wife, Celeste L. Morris-Medina-$355,000

Randy L. Dodd and wife, LaJeana Dodd to Bruce M. Bordelon and wife, Kathie Garner Bordelon-Trenton-$200,000

John Darren Mays and Ronnie Lee Mays to Joshua McCann and wife, Jeri McCann-Medina-$30,000

Jeremy Dexter Smith and wife, Courtney Smith to Kimberly Nichols and husband, Norman S. Nichols-Milan-$299,900

Clark Family Holdings LLC to Kristie L. Holland-Medina-$235,900

David Gordon and wife, Tanna Gordon to Richard Hopkins-Trenton-$17,000

Jerry W. Dupree and wife, Teresa M. Dupree to Audie Antonio and wife, Melanie Ann Antonio-Medina-$244,000

Walker Huey and Joshua Arnold to John Cooper-Milan-$115,000

Gary W. Moore to Thomas A. Hartigan-Milan-$10,000

H. Grant Bloecher and wife, Kathryn E. Bloecher to William Cody Staggs-Humboldt-$134,900

Kim N. Price and husband, James K. Price to Jonathan R. Lehmann and wife, Jena L. Lehmann-Medina-$370,000

Daniel Jones to JM Partners of Tennessee-Humboldt-$102,500

Dennis Terrell Sanders to Bobby Joe Hobbs and Michael Grant Moss-Trenton-$47,712

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Phillip N. Paul and wife, Erica D. Paul-Humboldt-$416,454

Linda Susan Wright, Randall D. Roark, Brian Dudley Roark, Bradley Lavon Roark and Burton

Randall Roark to Donna Rinks and Roy Nelson, Jr-Milan-$115,000

Jacob A. Lynn, Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Lynn to Brianda Guadalupe Tolentino Flores-Humboldt-$22,000

Jonathan James and Katherine S. James to Reid Investments, LLC-Medina-$250,000

John R. Jones and wife, Doreen J. Jones to Teresa D. Brown-Milan-$198,850

Don David Lannom and wife, Pam G. Lannon to Jesseca Kaye Applegate-Kane-Bradford-$10,000

Josh Arnold to Derek White and wife, Kelsey White-Dyer-$241,400

APCE Acquisitions to Brandon Wolfe-Milan-$137,500

Charles M. Moore and wife, Melva L. Moore, Jennifer McCollum Williams, William DeSouza, H.D. Patel, Ramond Kee to Larry E. Langston and Linda Butler Craig-Rutherford-$150,000

Michael R. Hill and wife, Jean H. Hill to Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Lynn-Milan-$16,000

Bradley Dale Garner and Charles Michael Garner to Thomas Bradley Oliver and wife, Carolyn J. Oliver-Dyer-$178,000

Meloney Dawn Patterson, Crystal Jennettee Denton and Joel Wayne Henry to John B. Phillips, Jr and wife, Linda C. Phillips-Dyer-$18,000

__________________________________________________