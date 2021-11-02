Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/25/2021 through 10/31/2021:

Tony Joe Butler, W/M, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 30, 2021, 45/Sugar Creek Bridge; Charges: driving under the influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Hamlett.

Luis Fransico Martinez, H/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 29, 2021, N 17th Ave; Charges: aggravated assault, domestic assault, child abuse and neglect, manufacture/deliver/sell/possession controlled substance analog, vandalism, interference with emergency call. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Chesslyn Alina Owens, B/F, 22, of Murfreesboro; Arrest date and location: October 29, 2021, N 19th Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Michael Lynn Palmer, B/M, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 28, 2021, N 13th Ave; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Charleston Alexander Short, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 29, 2021, Central and Crenshaw; Charges: manufacture/sell/possession controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Robert Lynn Yeager, W/M, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 31, 2021, HPD; Charges: aggravated sexual battery. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

__________________________________________________

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/25/2021 through 10/31/2021:

Paul D Chandler Jr, W/M, 41- capias.

Kenneth Ray Kight, B/M, 40- violation of probation.

Jacob Dylan Lancaster, W/M, 28- driving under the influence second offense.

Teresa Lynn Larue, B/F, 54- violation of probation.

Michael Lynn Palmer, B/M, 43- domestic assault.

Ralph Craig Baier, W/M, 54- violation of parole.

Christopher Bryan Brown, W/M, 26- domestic assault.

Robbe Catherine Renae Brown, W/F, 31- domestic assault.

Christopher Ryan Cannon, W/M, 36- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Mark Daniel Cole, W/M, 55- capias.

Andrea Lorene Corbin, W/F, 23- capias.

Richard Garrick FLowers, W/M, 32- violation of probation.

Eric James Frilling, W/M, 45- capias.

Joshua Joseph Hauser, W/M, 35- violation of probation.

Justin Lamont Kingdom, B/M, 26- reckless endangerment, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest or search (non-violent), domestic assault.

Letia Montez Leco, W/F, 36- theft of property, forgery.

James Aaron McCoy, W/M, 27- attachment order.

Tony Eltory McHaney Jr, B/M, 32- attachment order.

Joshua David McMillin, W/M, 34- evading arrest, capias.

Thomas Lee Miller, W/M, 54- violation of probation.

Colten Aaron Reed, W/M, 31- attachment order.

James Odell Stafford, W/M, 52- capias.

Terry Stockstill, W/M, 43- domestic assault.

Annette Christine Tessaro, W/F, 51- attachment order.

Terronica Jeanette Verser, B/F, 38- attachment order.

Brittany Marie Vlach, W/F, 32- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on right side of road, impeding traffic.

Robert Shawn Walker, W/M, 38- hold for other agency.

Tony JoeButler, W/M, 51- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence second offense.

Joey Devon Deberry, B/M, 33- attachment order.

Luis Francisco Martinez, H/M, 22- interfere with emergency call (911 calls), aggravated assault, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), vandalism, possession of controlled substance analog.

Christian Keaphone McDowell, B/M, 29- aggravated assault.

Chesslyn Alina Owens, B/F, 22- domestic assault.

Michael Lynn Palmer, B/M, 43- public intoxication.

Charleston Alexander Short, B/M, 19- possession of controlled substance analog.

Brandi Michelle Hill, W/F, 34- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Javaris Devante Powell, B/M, 28- attachment order.

Troy Aeron Whitmore, B/M, 53- attachment order.

Adrianne L Scott, B/F, 38- driving under the influence.

Christie Lee Frame, W/F, 46- evading arrest, Schedule IV drug violations.

Kristie L Frame, 63- criminal impersonation.

Zachary Terrell Hendrix, B/M, 35- assault, criminal trespass.

Gary Lee Little, W/M, 64- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Octavius Demond Luten, B/M, 26- harassment (verbal threat), domestic assault.

Demario Leshun Sumlar, B/M, 35- capias.

Joshua Bradley Ainsworth, W/M, 33- weekender.

William Shannon Douglas, W/M, 51- weekender.

Robert Glenn Grissom III, W/M, 54- weekender.

Willie Deshun Huffman, B/M, 29- weekender.

Christopher Darnalle Mann, B/M, 32- weekender.

Kenneth Isiah Shaw, B/M, 24- weekender.

Phillip Dewayne Thomas, W/M, 28- weekender.

__________________________________________________

Marriage Licenses

David Alan Leke of Newbern and Deanna Jna Green of Trenton

Jonathan Allen Lewis of Baldwin, MO and Elissa Renee Van Wagoner of Camden, TN

Matthew Thomas Pickard of Dyer and Sarah Katherine Coday of Trenton

Cody Dean Pillow and Paige Nicole Daniel of Dyer

__________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Gibson County Property transfers

Jimmy Chandler to Billy Tippett-Trenton-$50,000

Harold Hadley to Tory Gray and wife, Ashley Gray-Humboldt-$500

Vanessa Barron, Candace Barron Wood, Kelly Barron Greathouse to Jerry Faulkner-Rutherford-$17,000

Jerry T. Davidson and wife, Nina C. Davidson to Matteo DiBenedetto-Dyer-$22,500

Cathy Coleman and husband, Ronnie Coleman to Samuel Lee Vestal and Susan Nicole Hooper-Trenton-$399,900

Jerry Davidson and wife, Nina C. Davidson to Matteo DiBenedetto-Dyer-$65,000

Avacado’s Grill, LLC to BC North Partners-Humbolt-$600,000

Amber Olson to Andreas S. Wozny and wife, Tricia Lynn Wozny-Trenton-$135,000

Waylon Hall to Salvatore Venezia-Rutherford-$16,500

Charles Collins to Carla R. Barnes-Trenton-$10,000

Daniel Walter Lynn and wife, Regina Elizabeth Lynn to Kenneth Lee Stumpenhorst and Marjory Andrea Stumpenhorst-Trenton-$42,500

Crystal Dawn McCaslin and Benjamin Ray Skelton-Trenton-$63,494

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Heather C. Bryant-Medina-$279,935

Randy Parham and wife, Reba Parham to Chad J. Reese and Natalie N. Lindsey-Dyer-$135,000

Premier Rentals, LLC to Carol Anne Eubanks-Humboldt-$134,000

James C. Smith and wife, Barbara A. Smith to Ronald David Turba and wife, Laura Turba-Trenton-$375,000

Koka Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC-Medina Lot #14-$45,000

Koka Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC-Medina Lot #15-$45,000

Koka Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC-Medina Lot #16-$45,000

Koka Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC-Medina Lot #17-$45,000

Koka Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC-Medina Lot #18-$45,000

Gilford Yarborough to Rendell Martin-Gibson County-$14,000

David H. Zarecor and wife, Candace M. Zarecor to Verde Rebecca Hancock-Milan-$189,900

Barbara Hobock to Bradley Scott Steg and wife, Lauren Kathleen Steg-Humboldt-$599,900

Wanda Lee Elder to David W. Dunning and wife, April D. Dunning-Medina-$327,500

Mary Ruth Bledsoe Kent to Ronald Lewis Dodd and wife, Angela Dawn Dodd-Trenton-$10.00

Henry A. Burch and wife, Regina Burch to Richard Hopkins-Trenton-$16,500

Roy W. Capps and wife, Norma F. Capps to Timothy Churchwell-Rutherford-$132,000

Levon Frank Emert and wife, Kathy Emert to Dina Kaing-Humboldt-$330,000

Talonda Melton-Mays to Eric DeWitt and wife, Megan DeWitt-Milan-$39,900

Timothy W. Mays to Talonda Melton-Mays-Milan-$10.00

Carway, LLC to Camden R. Nephew and wife, Hannah Grace Nephew-Humboldt-$198,000

Bro Co to B & C Partnership-Humboldt-$82,000

William Tyler White to Doris Denton-Rutherford-$10,000

City of Rutherford to Doris Hester-Rutherford-$2,000

SkyView Homes, LLC to Natasha S. Steward-Humboldt-$180,500

Bennie L. Emerson to Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Lynn-Milan-$4,500

Daniel Allmon and wife, Taylor Allmon to David Earl Hilderbrand and wife, Brianna Cheyenne Hilderbrand-Milan-$80,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC and Crystal Ann Dickson and Kacy Lynn Collins-Milan-$277,100

__________________________________________________