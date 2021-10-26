Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/18/2021 through 10/24/2021:

Joshua Jujuan Glenn, B/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 22, 2021, Hillside; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt Bomer.

Douglas Dewitt Hill, W/M, 57, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 24, 2021, 22nd and Mitchell; Charges: criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Leon Thomas Holmes, B/M, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 19, 2021, Ferrell; Charges: violation of order of protection, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.

Melissa Susanne Howard, W/F, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 20, 2021, Ingram St; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Christian Keaphon McDowell, B/M, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 24, 2021, W Mitchell; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Dylan Nathaniel Murphy, W/M, 18, of Milan; Arrest date and location: October 19, 2021, N 22nd Ave; Charges: aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon in commission of felony, unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession, theft of property, manufacturing/delivery/sell/possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Nick John Poulon, B/M, 41, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: October 23, 2021, Main/Honeysuckle; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Kenneth Shaw, B/M, 24, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: October 20, 2021, Chere Carol Rd & Main St; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: S.A. Hill.

__________________________________________________

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/18/2021 through 10/24/2021:

Ronald Kendle, B/M, 64- expunged offense.

Howard McCaleb Jones II, W/M, 35- driving on revoked/suspended license, domestic assault.

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 33- capias.

William Shannon Douglas, W/M, 51- weekender.

Julie Viola Theresa Edie, W/F, 33- simple possession/casual exchange.

Joshua Lynn Hollowell, W/M, 27- capias.

Shamya Re’Jean Hunt, B/F, 20- vandalism.

Abagail Lou Ann Kennedy, W/F, 31- violation of probation.

Kavarsia Deuntez Watkins, B/M, 24- child abuse or neglect (non-violent), domestic assault.

Steven Dwayne Adams, W/M, 60- capias.

Ladarrius Ramonte Bailey, B/M, 22- contempt of court.

William James Clayton, W/M, 44- attachment order.

Lacey Nicole Cozart, W/M, 29- capias.

William Mack Cross IV, W/M, 23- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, driving under the influence.

Nicklaus Lee Duncan, W/M, 43- domestic assault.

Julie Viola Theresa Edie, W/F, 33- violation of probation, capias.

Jonathan Blake Gordon, W/M, 36- capias.

Madison Alyssa Honeycutt, W/F, 21- violation of probation.

Eden Marlena Hood, W/F, 28- contempt of court.

Bryan Eric Johnson, W/M, 34- capias.

Brittany Ann Jumper, W/F, 25- capias.

Kanyon Tiler Keel, W/M, 24- rape of a child.

Ronald De’Shunta Kendle, B/M, 33- aggravated assault, domestic assault, vandalism.

Daniel Lee Kimble, W/M, 64- public indecency, indecent exposure, driving under the influence.

Wendell Perry Jr, B/M, 54- capias.

Amber Brittney Ries, W/F, 33- attachment order.

William Joshua Shumate, W/M, 34- capias.

Joshua Dewayne Starks, B/M, 32- contempt of court.

Leon Thomas Holmes, B/M, 51- violation of order of protection/restraining order, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent).

Melissa Susanne Howard, W/F, 53- public intoxication.

Dylan Murphy, W/M, 18- aggravated assault, theft of property, aggravated burglary, simple possession/casual exchange, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, possession of controlled substance analog, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Kenneth Isiah Shaw, B/M, 24- driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 33- attachment order.

Stephen Thomas Crawford, W/M, 35- attachment order.

Phillip Allen Gordon, W/M, 27- attachment order.

Joshua Lynn Hollowell, W/M, 27- capias.

Abagail Lou Ann Kennedy, W/F, 31- theft of property.

James Tallie Nesbitt, B/M, 63- fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/atm card, theft of property.

Billie Jo Thompson, W/F, 46- aggravated burglary, domestic assault.

Joshua Deshun Newby, B/M, 24- hold for other agency.

Mart Anthony Griggs, W/M, 36- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence.

Marquaviou Dushuan Hughes, B/M, 29- driving under the influence.

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 33- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Amanda Michelle Garner, W/F, 36- capias.

Joshua Jajuan Glenn, B/M, 22- domestic assault.

Matthew Dwane Baker, W/M, 28- weekender.

Willie Deshun Huffman, B/M, 29- weekender.

Alex Guardian Sanchez, H/M, 25- weekender.

Timothy Alan Sexton, W/M, 49- weekender.

Kenneth Isiah Shaw, B/M, 24- weekender.

__________________________________________________

General Sessions Report

General Sessions

Deddrick Bryson – simple possession of Schedule VI

Jayci Brooks – contempt of court

Melissa Howard – contempt of court

Billy Floyd Toler – possession of drug paraphernalia

Alicia Griffith – contempt of court

Frederick Coleman Jr. – unlawful possession, theft

Cordarious McCurry – simple possession of Schedule VI

Kimberly King – resisting arrest

Anthony Cartwright Jr. – vandalism up to $1,000

John Bushart – driving on revoked DL

George Freeland – resisting arrest

Kelli Sullender – simple possession of Schedule II meth

Christian McDowell – driving on revoked DL, evading arrest

Gregory Siddell – contempt of court

Jimmy Rogers – contempt of court

Kimberly Pyron – theft under $500, simple possession of meth, resisting arrest

Roy Mathis – DUI (2nd)

Rev. Milton Mathis – DUI (3rd)

Alex Sanchez – DUI

Joshua Starks – contempt of court

Brandon Blackwell – driving without DL

Christina Hamilton – resisting arrest

Gina Farmer – driving on revoked DL

Jamiah Mays – driving on suspended DL

__________________________________________________

Marriage Licenses

Brandon Seth Brown and Ashlyn Rae Vestal of Milan

James Edgar Staley of Medina and Tina Renee Simmons Pritchard of Westport, TN

Corey Dale Hendrix and Alexandria Nicole Johnson of Newbern

Bobby Joe Burkhead and Serena Amber Bates of Trenton

James Edward Bell and Cindy Annette Hughey Wells of Newbern

Topher Andrew Jackson and Subrena Loraine Prather Taylor of Santa Rosa Beach, FL

Jeremy David Clenney and Jodi Marie Holt Epperson of Bradford

Johnny Vaughn Tate and Richelle Pauline Mote Ziegler of Trenton

Conner Bradford Adkins and Margaret Morson Jones of Dallas, TX

__________________________________________________

Divorces

Carla Fischer vs Kenneth Fischer

Reginald D. Williams vs Aleacia E. Williams

__________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

James Robert Wilken and wife, Kathleen M. Wilken to Frances Henderson and Christy M. Hugg-Trenton-$260,000

Alex B. Smith and wife, Kelly G. Smith to Shirley J. Parnell-Humboldt-$174,000

John Burch and wife, Harriet Burch to Romus Neil Stanley-Dyer-$10,500

Greg Soto and wife, Wanda Soto to Marsha B. Witwer-Trenton-$205,000

James B. Graves to Cameron R. Miller-Milan-$170,000

Diana K. Crow to Robert Steelman and wife, Ashley Clifford Steelman-Milan-$145,000

James Keith Brawner and Peggy Brawner Turner to David Moore Investments, LLC-Bradford-$21,000

Anthony Keith West and Dillon K. West to David Moore-Milan-$7,400

Billy J. Carroll and wife, Judith Darlene Carroll to Nathon A. Yarbrough and Sarah K. Spiller-Dyer-$260,000

Koka Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC-Medina-$45,000

Dennis L. Arnold to Michael Holt-Humboldt-$7,900

Alma Murray to Cheryl L. Blakemore-Humboldt-$105,000

Jennie Henrietta Jackson to Jeffrey G. Holt and wife, Kimberly P. Holt-Trenton-$126,000

City of Rutherford to Joey Turner and wife, Kathy Turner-Rutherford-$100

W. Ralph Jones to Janice Marie Epperson-Humboldt-$425,000

Lindsey McBride Strauser to Benjamin Hager and wife, Julie Hagar-Trenton-$65,000

SkyView Homes, LLC to Holly Paige Bratcher and Dylan Hall Bratcher-Humboldt-$180,000

Ed Norman to William F. Wade, III and wife, Angela M. Wade-Trenton-$79,000

Jessica Cruise to Ed Norman-Trenton-$57,500

Betty N. Lockard to Melinda Jane Harden and husband, Joe Don Harden-Trenton-$95,000

Jacob D. Faulkner to Jerry N. Faulkner-Rutherford-$40,000

Samyann Roman and Michael Walker, Jr to Christopher Patten and wife, Austin Patten-Humboldt-$200,000

Verde Rebecca Hancock to Joshua C. Brown and wife, Sandie L. Brown-Bradford-$260,000

Elsie M. Pitts to TitleWorks, Of VA-Dyer-$56,671.59

G&M Land Company and John Warmath to Joel D. Cates and wife, Delena Cates-Humboldt-$5,000

Hendren Rentals to Trent Britt-Milan-$300,000

Norma Jane Duvall by Michelle Blanton to Humberto Tomas-Humboldt-$140,000

Jeri Sue Maxwell, Darla Robbins and Gregg Adams to Jodi Newsome and Austin Moore-Humboldt-$357,000

Kathy Bazare to Brian M. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney-Humboldt-$38,000

Kevin S. Allen and wife, Joann Allen to Clyde Lane, Jr. and wife, Jane Ann Lane-Milan-$10.00

Monda Sue Williams Knott to Caleb Wayne Knott-Bradford-$115,000

Curtis Todd Tilghman to Hunter B. Johnson-Kenton-$105,000

Billie M. Jones, Jr and Eula L. Jones Revocable Trust to Eric J. Patton and wife, Aimee G. Patton-Dyer-$240,000

Charles Lee Carroll to Thomas Pate and wife, Stephanie Pate-Bradford-$30,000

Shanna Rene’ Vitullo and Dustin Langford McCartney to William S. Edwards and wife, Harlie M. Edwards-Bradford-$54,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jeffery E. Bratcher and Teresa D. Smotherman-Medina-$299,500

Mark Hale to Gerardo Suarez and wife, Michelle J. Lee-Suaraz-Dyer-$280,000

Blake Spellings and Ronald Brent Croom to Nathaniel Wayne Miller and wife, Crystal Marie Miller-Dyer-$88,000

Joseph L. Ulrich, Jr and wife, Stephanie T. Ulrich to Rodney G. Howard-Milan-$240,000

Daniel Leon Jones and wife, Jennifer Jones to Charles Lee Johnson-Humboldt-$17,000

Katherine Brown to Gregory Smith and Christina Collins-Medina-$156,000

Danny O’Neal Crutcher to June Renee Damm and Joanne Rose-Humboldt-$64,000

Rory Hinson and wife, Angela Hinson to Jackie Lee Long and wife, Janet Sue Long-Medina-$254,000

Richard E. Beden and wife, Kendra J. Beden to Sheila W. Fremont-Medina-$245,000

Bill E. Henessee to Roger Rinkines and wife, Joan Rinkines-Humboldt-$30,000

Ricky L. Sutton and wife, Linda J. Sutton to Ronald Easterday and wife, Jennifer Easterday-Milan-$30,000

Heath Reed and wife, Jenny Reed to Brandon L. Luther and wife, Mary E. Luther and John A. Crocker-Humboldt-$499,900

Johnathan B. Dawson to Deborah H. Buckles-Milan-$135,000

Mackenzie R. Brister to John Bake Hurst and wife, McKenzie Hurst-Milan-$164,000

Donna M. Keylon to Cody Luker and wife, Diana Luker-Milan-$320,000

Deborah Hearell and Jeffery Wadding to Ashley Atnipp-Milan-$59,200

Katie Missildine, Phillip Warwick and Joy Warwick to James Douglas Loeffel and wife, Lauren Loeffel-Milan-$156,000

Abbott Hastings to Daniel River Armstrong-Bradford-$50,000

Andrew Lynn to Jefferey K. Kent and wife, Michelle L. Kent-Milan-$207,500

Golconda, LP to Koka Development, LLC-Gibson County-$50,600

Thomas A. Mikkelsen and wife, Cindy Mikkelsen to Rory Hinson and wife, Angela Hinson-Dyer-$245,000

Helen M. Burton to Nathan Spencer Lilly-Trenton-$50,000

Ricky Wayne Edwards and wife, Christy Edwards to James E. McNeal and wife, Shelia McNeal-Trenton-$13,000

Kristopher Hardin and wife, Laura Hardin to James K. R. Scott and wife, Hayli Scott-Bradford-$142,000

Kathleen J. Wheeler and Vickie Kay Wheeler to Doyle Leonard and wife, Christina Leonard-Milan-$103,000

Drew Martin Cannon and wife, Cherish Brittany Cannon to Carl Anders Johansson and Nina Marie Enqvist-Medina-$366,500

Crosswynd Partners to Dyer Builders, Inc-Milan-$60,000

__________________________________________________