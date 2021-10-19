Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/11/2021 through 10/17/2021:

Ervine Charles Armstrong, B/M, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 15, 2021, Etheridge St; Charges: aggravated assault, interference with emergency call. Arresting officer: Ptl Barr.

Marcus Ray Bell, W/M, 25, of Rutherford; Arrest date and location: October 13, 2021, Chere Carol; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling methamphetamine, simple possession. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Jayci Breann Brooks, W/F, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 11, 2021, 21st Ave; Charges: public intoxication, criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Keith Marcell Cole, B/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 12, 2021, N 20th; Charges: domestic assault, theft of property, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Mateo Gomez-Perez, H/M, 26, of Nashville; Arrest date and location: October 12, 2021, N Central Ave; Charges: driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Benjamin Jason Grant, W/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 13, 2021, Campbell St; Charges: domestic assault, emergency committal. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Christina Hamilton, W/F, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 16, 2021, Regal Inn; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Micrin Cortez Johnson, B/M, 31, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: October 11, 2021, Main/Sacred Heart; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Robert Wayne McClanahan, W/M, 36, of Bells; Arrest date and location: October 15, 2021, HPD; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Jaquaez Deonte McHaney, B/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 12, 2021, HPD; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Joshua D Starks, B/M, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 11, 2021, Vine St; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Leigh Elizabeth Turnage, W/F, 26, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: October 15, 2021, Central; Charges: speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

__________________________________________________

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/11/2021 through 10/17/2021:

Robert Wayne McClanahan, W/M, 36- sexual battery, escape.

Jeffery Dewight Collins, W/M, 50- vandalism, aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Dominique Detray Vaughn, B/M, 27- criminal trespass.

Paul D Berry, B/M, 55- violation of probation.

Chantel Alece Clayton, W/F, 35- violation of probation.

Christina Hamilton, W/F, 34- capias.

Antonio Cortez Lee, B/M, 34- evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, aggravated assault.

Robert Wayne McClanahan, W/M, 36- capias.

Jaquez Deonte McHaney, B/M, 24- domestic assault.

Jennifer S Seavers, W/F, 41- attachment order.

Anitia Charnea Shivers, B/F, 29- capias.

Josh Landon Todd, W/M, 42- violation of parole.

Ayanna Yazmine Collier, B/F, 18- contempt of court.

Steven Edward Crawford, W/M, 29- capias.

Jonathan William Eaves, W/M, 43- capias.

Gina Carol Farmer, W/F, 61- attachment order.

Ricky Cheyenne Greenwell, W/M, 48- violation of probation, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Perrez D’Qurzar Hilson, B/M, 30- attachment order, violation of probation.

Michael Blair Leming, W/M, 34- capias.

Roy Milton Mathis, B/M, 58- driving under the influence second offense.

Jamiah Thomas Mays, B/M, 21- capias.

Christian Keaphone McDowell, B/M, 29- violation of probation.

Marcus Antonio Mitchell, B/M, 29- capias, violation of probation.

Bryan Junard Pearson, B/M, 43- violation of probation.

Jerika Devon Pendergrass, W/F, 29- violation of probation.

Heath Lee Price, W/M, 44- capias.

David Glynn Riggs, W/M, 35- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Robert Lesley Robertson, B/M, 26- capias.

Anthony Joseph Snyder, W/M, 32- assault.

Devon Leigh Stone, W/F, 39- slow poke law, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Kelli Elizabeth Sullender, W/F, 28- capias, contraband in penal institution.

Fred Tyler Taylor, B/M, 48- driving under the influence first offense.

Charles Nickolas Vasser, B/M, 41- capias.

Montreal Larmar Warren, B/M, 26- capias.

Jasmine Cheyenne Wilson, W/F, 22- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Harmony Starr Winsett, W/F, 29- capias.

Channing Bencintell Wright, B/M, 42- capias, violation of probation.

Adeeb Sharaf Alwahany, I/M, 52- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, reckless endangerment, attempted murder.

Ervine Charles Armstrong, B/M, 38- interfere with emergency call (911 calls) aggravated assault.

Marcus Ray Bell, W/M, 25- simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Jayci Breann Brooks, W/F, 31- criminal trespass, public intoxication.

John Scott Bushart, W/M, 45- driving on revoked/suspended license, public intoxication.

Johnathan Jermaine Carter Jr, B/M, 18- evading arrest, reckless driving.

Keith Marcell Cole, B/M, 25- domestic assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, theft of property.

Mateo Gomez-Perez, H/M, 26- driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving under the influence first offense.

Christina Hamilton, W/F, 34- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), disorderly conduct.

Micrin Cortes Johnson, B/M, 31- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Robert Wayne McClanahan, W/M, 36- theft of property.

Joshua Dewayne Starks, B/M, 32- disorderly conduct.

Leigh Elizabeth Turnage, W/F, 26- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, speeding, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Harkeem Leevounta Kirby, B/M, 20- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, failure to exercise due care, improper lane usage, violation traffic control devise, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Jehuty Zieon McNeil, B/M, 20- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, alteration of serial numbers, theft of property, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Dylan Joseph Garcia, H/M, 24- contempt of court, domestic assault, driving under the influence first offense.

Derek Alan Hilliard, W/M, 35- open container law, violation of implied consent law, littering, driving under the influence first offense.

Antonio Cortez Lee, B/M, 34- contempt of court.

Brigitte Nicole McDaniel, W/F, 41- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense.

Joshua Dwayne Puckett, W/M, 28- capias.

Brandon D’Shawn Johnson, B/M, 23- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), failure to appear .

Josh Landon Todd, W/M, 42- resisting arrest, aggravated assault.

Paul D Berry, B/M, 55- simple possession/casual exchange.

Jennifer Renee McCall, W/F, 45- violation of probation (circuit).

Roland Bernard Adkisson, B/M, 20- weekender.

Miguel Castano-Labra, H/M, 29- weekender.

W C Robert Dean, W/M, 42- weekender.

William Shannon Douglas, W/M, 51- weekender.

Bradley Glenn Fuller, W/M, 52- weekender.

Robert Glenn Grisson III, W/M, 55- weekender.

Willie Deshun Huffman, B/M, 29- weekender.

Christopher Darnalle Mann, B/M, 32- weekender.

Keisha Desirae Martin, B/F, 27- weekender.

Carrie Anne Sansing, W/F, 47- weekender.

Timothy Alan Sexton, W/M, 49- weekender.

Haley R Shanklin, W/F, 27- weekender.

Kenneth Isiah Shaw, B/M, 24- weekender.

Kanelius Dion Ward, B/M, 30- weekender.

__________________________________________________

General Sessions Report

Trenton General Sessions

Tremain Champion – aggravated assault-domestic, vandalism (up to $1,000) bound over to Grand Jury

Traveles D. Scates – driving while license suspended

William Curtis Vestal – domestic assault

Christopher Darnell Mann – simple possession/casual exchange, drug paraphernalia

Frederick Contrell Yates Jr. – first degree murder, possession of firearm with intent to go armed-felony, especially aggravated burglary – bound over to Grand Jury

Kristie Lynn Cortez – driving while license suspended

Billy Busby Jr. – driving while license suspended

Carla M. Johnson – tampering with evidence, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine possession – bound over to Grand Jury

Destiny A. Miller – probation violation

Trevor Garland – theft of property over $1000, joyriding, unlawful possession of weapon, simple possession/casual exchange, drug paraphernalia, driving without license, Schedule VI possession – bound over to Grand Jury

Joe B. Williams – DUI first offense

Kimani T. Hunt – DUI first offense

Destin L. Skinner – resisting, Schedule II drug possession, Schedule VI drug possession, simple possession/casual exchange, drug paraphernalia, synthetic cannabinoids possession – bound over to Grand Jury

Deja Roe – simple possession/casual exchange, driving while license suspended

Jeffrey Allan Cunningham – arson-waived to Grand Jury

Brandon Ingram – theft of property $10-60,000, joyriding

Colby Austin King – drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine possession

KeShonna Edmonson – resisting, simple possession

__________________________________________________

Marriage Licenses

Danny Carroll White, Jr of Dyer and Kelly Jean Warren Tucker of Dyer

Thomas Henry Quello, Jr of Milan and Stephanie Grace Pallarino Pallarino of Milan

Charles Justin Davis of Trenton and Christin Leigh Dunlap Lorenson of Trenton

Samuel Jacob Purdum of Beaufort, SC and Kaylianne Marie Felton of Trenton

Norman Eugene Dunn of Humbodlt and Carolyn Bernice Rogers Casey of Warrensburg, MO

Andre Laquand Roach of Rutherford and Janet Weddles Mann of Rutherford

Gavin Ray Meredith of Henderson and Emily Cora White of Jackson

Brandon Rex Blackwell of Milan and Mariah Denise Hill of Milan

Jonathan Steven Dauby of Murray, KY and Gabrielle Faith Rapp of Murray, KY

Timothy Ray Gammons, Jr of Dyer and Kathryn Elizabeth Keith of Rutherford

Christian Hollis Kemp of Rutherford and Erin Taylor Lannom of Dyer

William Maxwell Lahoda and Alexis Durrenberg of Smithville, TN

Jason Thompson Martin of Milan and Nina Michelle Little Bane of Medina

Joseph Bradley Denton and Rebecca Ellen Loyd Denton of Medina

Garrett Davis Lee and Randi Chanel Morris of Milan

Michael Lee Worden and Laura Jean Sibley of Medina

__________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Gail M. Evans to HPQ Properties, LLC-Humboldt-$70,000

Scott Beasley to Joseph L. Ulrich, Jr-Milan-$22,500

Bertha Steele to Miyoshi Brooks and husband, Travis Brooks-Trenton-$20,000

Nicole M. Bolton to Dennise Green-Bradford-$140,000

Ruth Mize to ACPE Acquisitions-Milan-$63,000

Paul Bradley Rogers and James Zachary Rogers to Danny F. Patterson, Sr-Milan-$42,000

Ronald W. Baird and wife, Susan G. Baird to Scott Butler-Dyer-$150,000

Nancy J. Watne to Jeffrey M. Boeger and Patricia F. Sinquefield-Humboldt-$324,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Andrew Tucker Whitman and wife, Brenna Dee Whitman-Medina-$245,900

Tommy L. Fairweather and wife, Deborah A. Fairweather, to William Doss and wife, Kristin Doss-Trenton-$20,000

Vital Properties to Devin L. Edwards, Christopher Williamson and wife, Dawn Williamson-Humboldt-$105,000

Paul D. Harrison to Richard L. Clinefelter and wife, Sharon E. Clinefelter-Humboldt-$240,000

Beverly M. Warmath to William Sipes and wife, Barbara Sipes-Humboldt-$159,500

Phillip Prestininzi and wife, Cassie Prestininzi to Christian Cotner-Trenton-$169,000

Sky View Homes, LLC to Donna J. Hinson-Humboldt-$171,600

Dana Willis to Joshua West-Trenton-$54,000

Judy Johnson to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny-Humboldt-$48,000

Ronnie Wright of Wright’s Auto Sales to Donald Sweatt and wife, Sheri Sweatt-Dyer-$15,000

Shane McAlexander to Riccardo Valdez and wife, Laura Elizabeth Valdez-Medina-$479,000

John Cooper and Jon Kendall to Austin Gullett-Milan-$195,000

Robert A. Love to Gumwood Hunting Club, LLC-Trenton-$86,000

Ruby Nell Hampton to Zac Keymon and wife, Jessie Keymon-Bradford-$16,155

Theeraporn Moore to Josh Hazlewood-Milan-$38,333

Louis T. Barber and wife, Alicia F. Barber to Austin Barber-Bradford-$43,702.43

Bethanie Powers Hall and Autumn Dawn Campbell, guardians of Kalvin Thomas Lyell to Kathy Crews-Milan-$49,000

Roy Mathis to Westhaven Humboldt MHP, LLC-Humboldt-$145,000

Marsha Conrad and Justin Kissell to Yamilet Hernandez and Amber Lara-Trenton-$30,000

Brenda Denise Martin to Dynamic Properties-Gibson County-$5,000

Dylan Murdock and wife, Kathryn Diane Murdock to Aaron Pierce and Madison Ellis-Dyer-$95,745

Marcus Eugene Trout to Kevin Todd Revocable Trust-Humboldt-$10,000

Timothy A. Brown and wife, Treva L. Brown; Terri B. Davis and husband, Christopher Lane Davis; and Sherri B. Hatcher to Micheal L. Melton and wife, Charlotte R. Melton-Rutherford-$129,900

Dawn Shackelford to Noah Keagan Shackelford-Milan-$73,140

Christopher Vandiver and wife, Jennifer Vandiver to Bailey Grooms and husband, Andrew Grooms-Milan-$10.00

Diana King, Trustee for King Residuary Trusts to Cypress Ridge Partners-Gibson County-$210,000

Kenneth Van Hinson; Dawn Hinson Newbill; and Susanne Hinson Sanderson to James Kennie Dinwiddie, Trustee of James Kinnie Dinwiddie Trust-Humboldt-$302,986

Dyer Builders, Inc to Brandon Van James Moore and wife, Anna Wells Moore-Medina-$60,000

Kaleb Dinnwiddie to Frank G. Sorrells, III-Trenton-$21,285

Brint Mallard to Steve Smith-Bradford-$20,000

First Choice Property and Development to Stinson Properties Partnership-Medina-$1,000,000

John W. Tucker, Jr to Barry Vaulton and Eric D. Faulkner-Trenton-$650,000

Blake Allen and wife, Heather Allen to Avery Leimkuehler and wife, Renae Leimkuehler-Humboldt-$120,000

Richard Albert Smith and Deborah Smith Kroft to Sheree L. Dela Cruz and Andrew W. Gordon-Humboldt-$200,000

Caleb E. Hendricks and wife, Emily Hendricks to Taylor Deinhart and wife, Rachel Deinhart-Milan-$38,900

James Keaton Gregory and Taylor Johnson Gregory to Adam D. Price-Humboldt-$229,900

Ervin Williams to Barry Allen Construction-Medina-$17,000

Kathie Abbott and Karla Abbott to Cheryelle Crane-Rutherford-$85,700

Jonathan M. Mackey and wife, Charissa R. Mackey to Reid Investments-Medina-$244,900

Christina Bates to Larry King and wife, Erica King-Trenton-$6,000

Tim Brown to Glyn Whitworth and wife, Lynn Whitworth-Rutherford-$25,000

Blake Bogle Spellings to Beverly Spellings-Dyer-$15,000

Chad Goodlow Stallings, Brandon Stallings and Amy Billingsley to Troy Odell Jenkins and wife, Deborah Sue Jenkins-Bradford-$50,000

Reba Westbrook and Dana Westbrook to Gregg Long-Kenton-$125,000

Walker Huey to Daniel Proudfit-Milan-$165,000

Daphne Dawn Temple to Denise McMichen-Milan-$85,000

Roy Bolt and Sherry Lukeman to William V. Walker and Ilona M. Danilovich-Rutherford-$5,000

Michael S. Dennis to Jonathan Betts-Humboldt-$20,000

Jonathan Turner to Joseph Neely-Dyer-$150,000

Real estate transfers leftover from 10-19-2021

James Robert Wilken and wife, Kathleen M. Wilken to Frances Henderson and Christy M. Hugg-Trenton-$260,000

Alex B. Smith and wife, Kelly G. Smith to Shirley J. Parnell-Humboldt-$174,000

John Burch and wife, Harriet Burch to Romus Neil Stanley-Dyer-$10,500

Greg Soto and wife, Wanda Soto to Marsha B. Witwer-Trenton-$205,000

James B. Graves to Cameron R. Miller-Milan-$170,000

Diana K. Crow to Robert Steelman and wife, Ashley Clifford Steelman-Milan-$145,000

James Keith Brawner and Peggy Brawner Turner to David Moore Investments, LLC-Bradford-$21,000

Anthony Keith West and Dillon K. West to David Moore-Milan-$7,400

Billy J. Carroll and wife, Judith Darlene Carroll to Nathon A. Yarbrough and Sarah K. Spiller-Dyer-$260,000

Koka Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC-Medina-$45,000

Dennis L. Arnold to Michael Holt-Humboldt-$7,900

Alma Murray to Cheryl L. Blakemore-Humboldt-$105,000

Jennie Henrietta Jackson to Jeffrey G. Holt and wife, Kimberly P. Holt-Trenton-$126,000

__________________________________________________