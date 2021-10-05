Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 9/27/2021 through 10/3/2021:

John R Bozeman, 45, WM, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: September 28, 2021, Central/Fitzgerald; Charges: driving under the influence, financial responsibility law, unlawful possession of a weapon, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Billy Ray Fisk, 41, BM, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 3, 2021, Clinic across from stop; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Jennifer Ann Flores, 39, WF, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 27, 2021, S 17th Ave; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Robert Lee Gabel, 46, WM, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: September 28, 2021, Osborne St/19th Ave; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Lt Smith.

Kalen Devon Hickombottom, 35, BM, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 3, 2021, N 22nd; Charges: simple possession, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, stop sign violation, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Kalen Devon Hickombottom, 35, BM, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 3, 2021, N 22nd; Charges: synthetic cannabinoids, tinted windows. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Kevin Oneal Huddleston, 38, BM, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 28, 2021, 4th & Maple; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Beth Ann Lummus, 32, WF, of Trezevant; Arrest date and location: September 30, 2021, N 28th Ave; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Sinatra Donyell Luster, 45, BM, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 30, 2021, N 28th; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Roy Milton Mathis, 58, BM, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 2, 2021, E Main St & Bypass; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Christian Keaphon McDowell, 29, BM, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 2, 2021, N 13th; Charges: aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Eric Smith Rucker, 32, BM, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 2, 2021, Central & Fitzgerald; Charges: stop sign violation, speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, simple possession, manufacture/delivery/sell/possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Jesse Scott, 29, BM, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 2, 2021, N 13th; Charges: attempted first degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Lavern Denise Seay, 23, BF, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 2, 2021, N 13th; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

__________________________________________________

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 9/27/2021 through 10/3/2021:

Linda Marie Call, WF, 51- domestic assault.

Jennifer Ann åFlores, WF, 39- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Justin Matthew Leming, WM, 33- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Sinatra Donyell Luster, BM, 45- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities

Jennifer Ryan Rogers, WF, 26- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Bradley Dewayne Barham, WM, 23- weekender.

Billy Joe Busby Jr, WM, 48- capias.

Russell Jerrell Caldwell, WM, 72- stalking.

Michael James Gukeisen, WM, 34- capias.

Shilah Lorraine Hobon, WF, 43- weekender.

Kevin Oneil Huddleston, BM, 38- violation of probation.

Kimani Touassint Hunt, BM, 49- capias.

Jackqueline Marie Jordan, BF, 48- violation of conditions of community supervision.

Justin Matthew Leming, WM, 33- capias.

Sinatra Donyell Luster, BM, 45- capias.

Thomas Lee Miller, WM, 54- violation of probation.

Timothy Overstreet, BM, 52- driving under the influence second offense.

Mark Jonathan Pagan, WM, 19- simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation, evading arrest, pedestrians on roadways, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Zachary Blake Powell, WM, 28- violation light law, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, pedestrians on roadways, improper display of plates.

Jimmy Utah Rogers, WM, 27- capias.

Jesse Scott, BM, 29- theft of property.

David Woolfork Sr, BM, 73- harassment (non-verbal threat).

Jesse Tyler Baker, WM, 26- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

James Owen Crider, WM, 55- attachment order.

Shelby Eileen Farner, WF, 29- vandalism.

Alicia Corey Griffith, WF, 30- worthless checks, attachment order.

Clarence Michael Henry, WM, 48- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense.

Erin Hayley Reasons, WF, 33- violation of probation.

Darius Lawrence Riding, BM, 32- adult contributing to delinquency of a child.

Corie Leigh Sullender, WF, 28- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

John Ryan Bozeman, WM, 46- driving under the influence first offense, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, failure to exercise due care, failure to provide proof insurance.

Robert Lee Gabel, WM, 46- disorderly conduct.

Beth Anne Lummus, WF, 32- manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Roy Milton Mathis, BM, 58- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence third or subsequent.

Christian Keaphone McDowell, BM, 29- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, aggravated assault.

Eric Smith Rucker, BM, 32- simple possession/casual exchange, possession of controlled substance analog, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding, violation stop sign law.

Jesse Scott, BM, 29- murder, first degree, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Lavern Denise Seay, BF, 24- aggravated assault.

Krystine Barks, WF, 32- custodial interference.

Dyaln Joseph Garcia, HM, 24- domestic assault.

Michael James Gukeisen, WM, 34- attachment order.

Michael Ray Hudson, WM, 43- driving under the influence first offense, Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Thomas Lee Miller, WM, 54- violation of probation.

Candice Denise Whitlock, WF, 37- attachment order.

Timothy Lee Williams, BM, 55- domestic assault.

Anthony Oteen Elliott, WM, 63- driving under the influence first offense, possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Matthew Dwane Baker, WM, 28- weekender.

Willie Deshun Huffman, BM, 28- weekender.

Martell Da’Angelo Menyard, BM, 31- weekender.

Aliyah Janele Sedgwick, BF, 24- weekender.

Timothy Alan Sexton, WM, 49- weekender.

__________________________________________________

Building Permit

Thomas Hopkins, 294 TJ Scott Road, Humboldt

Joe Tubbs, 195 White Brothers Road, Humboldt

Floyd Blitchington, 2 Vaughn’s Grove Road, Trenton

Vickie Clement, 15R BL Edwards Road, Humboldt

Howard Rollins, 504 Milan Highway, Trenton

Roger Pigg, 311 Alamo Highway, Trenton

Pleasant View Church of Christ, 6 Skullbone Road, Bradford

Anthony and Remelda Ballard, 78 Johnson Chapel Road, Trenton

Brian and Janie Collins, 93 Esquire White Road, Trenton

Mark Hardee, 15 Shady Lane Estates, Humboldt

Jenny Giang, 183 Old Jackson Road, Bradford

Thomas R. Spellings, 69R Grier’s Chapel Road, Dyer

Bill Whoberry, 166 Shiloh Road, Bradford

Gibson Connect, 1207 South College Street, Trenton

Elijah Robinson, 401 West Fifth Street, Trenton

Carl Wardlow, 313 Hayes Extended, Trenton

Karen Smith, 519 Brownsville Street, Trenton

__________________________________________________

Marriage Licenses

Merritt Carson Crenshaw of Trenton and Rachel Morgan Taylor of Trenton

Hunter Philip Crockett of Milan and Faith Michelle Foutch of Milan

Nicholas Shane Ross of Jackson and Brooklyn Erin McCollum of Rutherford

Deedrick Akeem Ramsey of Trenton and Brittney Lacole Hill of Trenton

Hua Lin of Rochester, New York and Meng Li Huang of Medina

Dalton James Northcott of Trenton and Shay Lynn Turner of Trenton

Alexander Gray Roberts of Sharon and Mallory Kay Staley of Milan

Jonathan Brent Marcus of Dyer and Meagan Blair Cole Howard of Dyer

Norman Eugene Dunn of Milan and Bernice Rogers Casey of Warrenburg, Missouri

__________________________________________________

Divorces

Paula Cole vs. Rodney Shane Cole

Kippi Nicole Adams vs. Michel Daniel Adams

Barbara Moore vs. Jaymes Moore

Skylard Beard vs. Lajeda Walsh

__________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Cook Property Management, LLC to MGM Properties – Jackson and Medina – $375,000

Brandon L. Luther and wife, Mary E. Luther to Calvin S. Gray, III and wife, Jennifer Gray – Medina – $374,000

Jeffrey W. Christian and wife, Virginia Christian to Tyler E. Thompson and wife, Megan I. Thompson – Humboldt – $495,000

Larry Hatcher and wife, Sylvia V. Hatcher to Meredith Kathryn Crossett and Stephen Daniel Bell – Milan – $195,400

James M. Burress to Carla R. Barnes – Trenton – $35,000

Roger Worrell, Executor of the Estate of Joann Taylor Dalton, to Jerry Faulkner – Dyer – $130,000

Zackary L. Rowan and William F. Dalton to Riley Watt – Medina – $60,000

Anthony Williamson to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $21,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Qing Lin and wife, Mei Qing Chen – Medina – $220,765

AVC, Inc to Billie B. Wade and wife, Lillie B. Wade – Trenton – $9,000

Barry Flowers and wife, Tammy Flowers to William Tyler White – Kenton – $475,000

David Nelson to Stephen D. Nelson and wife, Patricia C. Nelson – Milan – $30,000

Jason W. Cooper and wife, Christy L. Cooper to Roy R. McCann and wife, Lynn E. McCann – Dyer – $253,300

Elmer Corbin and wife, Eva Corbin to Cassandria Anderson – Gibson County – $3,000

Brenda J. Prince to Byrd Property Buyers, LLC – Trenton – $6,000

__________________________________________________