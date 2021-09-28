Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 9/20/2021 through 9/26/2021:

Moises Solano Gomez, 20, H/M, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: September 26, 2021, 14th & Main; Charges: driving under the influence, underage consumption, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Tyler Lee Halliburton, 27, W/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 26, 2021, Little General; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Jackqueline Marie Jordan, 47, B/F, of Cedar Grover; Arrest date and location: September 24, 2021, Milan; Charges: sexual offender violation. Arresting officer: Ptl Hudson.

Kimberly Snow King, 38, W/F, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 24, 2021, 21st and Ferrell; Charges: public intoxication, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Natrasken Leansean Love, 28, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 20, 2021, Maple St; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Raymond Deshun Ross, 38, B/M, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: September 26, 2021, Vine St; Charges: simple possession, speeding, driving without a license, improper parking. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.

Cheryl Evette Siddell, 43, B/F, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 25, 2021, S 7th Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt Yarbrough.

Gregory Julius Siddell, 40, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 25, 2021, S 7th Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt Yarbrough.

Brandon Christophe Thomas, 27, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 25, 2021, S 7th Ave; Charges: criminal impersonation, simple possession, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Sgt Yarbrough.

Natasha Nicole Walker, 21, B/F, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 24, 2021, Chester Cove; Charges: vandalism, possession Schedule VI. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 9/20/2021 through 9/26/2021:

Jeffrey Lynn Gardner III, B/M, 30- violation of probation.

Keshonna Naja Edmonson, B/F, 24- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), simple possession/casual exchange, public intoxication.

Larry Donnell Estes, B/M, 71- driving under the influence second offense.

Desman Lamar Green, B/M, 27- capias.

Misty Dawn Hayes, W/F, 37- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, failure to exercise due care.

Jerry Malcom Jarnigan Jr, W/M, 48- attachment order.

Natrasken Leansean Love, B/M, 29- attachment order.

Samantha Khrystyne Overall, W/F, 30- weekender.

Allen Charles Pledge Jr, B/M, 61- especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, rape.

Melissa Ann Scobey, W/F, 51- capias.

Wesley Lynn Adams, W/M, 36- driving under the influence.

Kenneth Edward Brewer, W/M, 33- manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, misuse of registration, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Amber Deann Camp, W/F, 30- capias.

Andrea Teresa Carmon, B/F, 43- tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence.

Jarvis Tremain Emerson, B/M, 32- capias.

Eric James Frilling, W/M, 45- bond revoked.

Jason Wayne Gordon, W/M, 46- misuse of registration, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Thomas Douglas Haynes, W/M, 23- solicitation of minor to observe sexual conduct.

Stevie Orlanders King, B/M, 57- capias.

Jeremy Edward Kiser, W/M, 50- manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines, violation light law.

Jonathan Layne Martin, W/M, 33- violation of probation.

Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 21- violation of probation.

Hannah Claire Milligan, W/F, 22- contempt of court.

Michael Carrington Moran, W/M, 22- contempt of court.

Dylan Murphy, W/M, 18- capias.

Carl Norment, B/M, 60- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Tyler Ashton Pipkin, B/M, 28- capias.

Matthew Lynn Ray, W/M, 41- fraud by home improvement services provider.

TT Robinson, B/M, 56- violation of parole.

Jason Andrew Seymore, W/M, 41- violation of probation.

Billie Jo Thompson, W/F, 46- criminal trespass.

Karen Denise Truett, B/F, 47- attachment order.

William Curtis Vestal, W/M, 38- violation of parole, capias.

Katherine Ann Walters, W/F, 39- capias.

Kenneth Lloyd Workman, W/M, 57- capias.

Jackqueline Marie Jordan, B/F, 48- violation sex offender live work restrictions.

Gregory Julius Siddell, B/M, 40- domestic assault, attachment order.

Cheryl Evette Siddell, B/F, 44- domestic assault.

Brandon Christophe Thomas, B/M, 27- criminal impersonation, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), simple possession/casual exchange.

Natasha Nicole Walker, B/F, 21- simple possession/casual exchange, vandalism, possession of controlled substance analog.

Ashley Johnique Burns, B/F, 27- driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense.

Sabrina Gale Johnson, W/F, 43- drug sanction.

Rodney Montrell Johnson, B/M, 52- fugitive from justice.

Quinton M Moore, B/M, 32- theft of property, aggravated burglary, criminal trespass.

Matthew Aiden Nethery, W/M, 20- Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog.

Matthew Logan Stroud, W/M, 18- arrest for violation of protection order, stalking, aggravated burglary, public intoxication.

Hank William Jr, W/M, 67- sexual assault with an object.

William Ryan James, W/M, 21- driving under the influence first offense, simple possession/casual exchange.

Toylon Lavar Smith, B/M, 34- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Phillip Andre Anderson, B/M, 43- order of protection.

Ty Luke Elliott, W/M, 41- violation of probation.

Jerry Malcom Jarnigan Jr, W/M, 48- theft of property, criminal impersonation, assault, aggravated burglary.

Gloria Gail Phillips, B/F, 62- driving under the influence first offense.

Shannon Nicholas Robinson, B/M, 21- reckless endangerment.

Sandra Deloris Luster, B/F, 75- driving on revoked/suspended license.

William Curtis Vestal, W/M, 38- capias.

Finis Edward Hooten, W/M, 37- weekender.

General Sessions

Nick Poulon – domestic assault

James Pryor – DUI

Todd Brown – driving without DL

Keith Hart – DUI

Jaden Houssel – theft under $1,000

Kimberly Lawrence – DUI

Danielle Stoner – simple possession of Schedule VI

Douglas Patterson – possession of drug paraphernalia

Marcus Bell – contempt of court

MiKevious Campbell – evading

Travis Robinson – vandalism

Chad Cates – simple possession of Schedule II

Paul Berry – simple possession of Schedule II meth, DUI

Jeremy Weathers – contempt of court

Robert Martin – simple possession of Schedule II meth

Leon Holmes – violation of probation

George Herron – contempt of court

Amber Moody – contempt of court

Desman Green – public intoxication

Jamie Garrison – contempt of court

William Short – domestic assault

James Folks Jr. – simple possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia

Kanelius Ward – DUI

Quindy Smith – DUI

John Butler – DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia

Rocky Potts – DUI

Justin Barnett – simple possession of Schedule VI

Carlos Campbell – simple domestic assault

Dennis Harrington – possession of Schedule VI. Possession of Schedule I

Trevarius Sharp – unlawful possession of a weapon

Civil

Takeisha Norman vs Brandon M. Norman

Barbara Waldon vs Timothy Beard

Margaret Bailey Glenn vs Chantel Robinson

Bank of America NA vs Ronnie Webb

Autumnwood Apartments vs Kathy Camacho

Marriage Licenses

James Chandler Smith of Milan and Mackenna Riley Butler of Murfreesboro

Jack Gordon Belew of Milan and Kelly Elizabeth Pratt Kaack of Milan

William Taylor Vick of Bradford and Brittany Paige Polinski of Bradford

Allyson Craig Thornton of Dyer and Chasity Diane Ellis Kail of Milan

Matthew Wayne Johnson of Memphis and Alexandrea Lee Kemper of Memphis

Matthew Houston Meketi of Paris and Jan Marie Smith of Trenton

Paul Edward Richards of Bradford and Allie Elizabeth Cunningham of Atwood

Timothy Dwayne Swafford of Humboldt and April Nicole Bolin of Dresden

Antonio Malik Taylor of Humboldt and Kelsey Ray Wynn of Milan

James Quintus Adams, III of Brownsville and Shaquita Lashelle Ross of Humboldt

Dylan Cale Delyria of Jackson and Heather Nicole Oliver Cruz of Jackson

Divorces

Sonja R. Hays Privett vs Jeremy L. Privett

Calithea Steward vs Elgin Pierre Steward

Fransheska Lane vs Edward Samuel Stewart III

Kitty Ann Gillis vs Jessie James Gillis Jr.

Real Estate Transfers

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot Number 39, Southern Hills Subdivision, Medina – $45,000

Lea Beth Oney to Emma Juliet Harris – Milan – $127,000

Jimmy C. Turner to Roger Turnage – Trenton – $82,900

Madison G. Laster and wife, Madison K. Laster to Shelley Howard – Medina – $272,320

Susan Mitchell, individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Berline Sue Holmes, Kathy Cox, individually and as Trustee of the Berline Sue Holmes Family Trust, Joseph M. Leyne, Brandy L. Rambo and Samantha M. Lewis to James Rambo, Jr. and wife, Brandy Rambo – Bradford – $188,000

Thomas Alan Mikkelsen and wife, Cynthia A. Mikkelsen to Linda Neal – Dyer – $277,500

Jennifer Booth to James Fisher – Medina – $90,000

Jerry Wynn to Kimberly G. Whitten and husband, Edward W. Whitten – Milan – $92,000

Bart Whitnell and wife, Pamela Whitnell to Teresa McDonald – Medina – $210,000

Gwendolyn G. Chambers, Jerry D. Tate and wife, Cindy Tate, Jerry M. Humphreys, Deborah H. Alpe and Carol H. Ward to LPS Real Estate and Development Company, LLC – Humboldt – $297,500

Mike McDonald and wife, Teresa McDonald to Heath Reed and wife, Jenny Reed – Humboldt – $960,000

Clint A. Boucher, Trustee of The Boucher Revocable Living Trust to Anthony W. Greer and wife, Lisa A. Greer – Rutherford – $115,000

Juan Blanco and Sayra Perez-Padilla to Susan Britt – Humboldt – $101,064

Kimberly Whitten and husband, Edward Whitten to John Forbes Terry – Bradford – $130,000

Jada Cruse and husband, Mark David Cruse to Edward Eklund, Jr. – Dyer – $150,000

Angela Mueller to Richard A. Hopkins – Trenton – $85,000

Roger Turnage to Paul Ragsdale – Trenton – $16,000

Kenneth Van Hinson, Dawn Hinson Newbill and Susanne Hinson Sanderson to Dickey Lynn Hinson and wife, Jane Waldeen Hinson – 5th CD – $110,000

Deborah A, Pettigrew and Sherrice N. Pettigrew to Joshua Barrett Spencer and wife, Lindsey Carole Spencer – Milan – $19,000

Belinda F. George to Dustin Pugh – Dyer – $59,000

John Paul Hunley to Ramon Guirnalda – Milan – $99,500

Humboldt MHV, LLC

Scott Barkley and wife, Sandra Barkley to Charles D. Mann and wife, Kimberly A. Mann – Bradford – $249,900

Jacob P. Lickliter and Lori M. Lickliter to David Jamieson and Madaline Jamieson – Milan – $225,000

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Peggy Linda Gill – Medina – 350,000

Richard L. Hollinshead and wife, Amanda F. Hollinshead to Mandy Green – Bradford – $130,500

Michael Jason Ricketts and wife, Shea W. Ricketts to Robert McKnight – Milan – $230,000

William Scout Edwards and wife, Harlie Marie Edwards to Sherry B. Barr and husband, Charles A. Barr – Milan – $202,000

Christopher Williamson, Dawn Williamson and Lynn Edwards to Billy Witherspoon – Humboldt – $110,000

Ernest E. Morris and wife, Joy E. Morris to Jeremiah Gapen – Milan – $148,100

James Michael Fisher to April McMullen and husband, Austin McMullen – Medina – $209,900

Three J. Properties, LLC to Charity Renee Shepherd – Humboldt – $103,000

Ethan P. Darety and wife, Kara E. Darety to Marcel J. Jojola and wife, Joy M. Jojola – Medina – $239,900

Charles McDonald to Crystal O. Scheirbeck and Richard V. Bott – 10th CD – $12,000

Kevin Todd to Lucas Tyler Kolwyck – Humboldt – $42,000

MACC Properties to Todd Halford and wife, Stacey Halford – Humboldt – $80,000

Harris H. Utley and wife, Karen G. Utley to Phillip E. Davis – Humboldt – $200,000

Mike A. Hefley and wife, Leonie Hefley to Beverly Boulte – Humboldt – $95,000

Josh Watt and wife, Mariah Watt to Telicia Harris – Medina – $385,000

Sky View Homes, LLC to Steven R. Dolan and wife, Erica R. Dolan – Humboldt – $480,000

Justin Ellie Holt, n/k/a Ellie Blackwell, to Jasmine Abbitt – Milan – $150,000

Earl T. Leeper and wife, Edna E. Leeper to Jorge Hernandez – Trenton – $155,000

Betty A. Bivens to Frank West and wife, Virginia West – Gibson – $3,500

William Dallas Bradfield and wife, Monica Beth Brasfield, by and through her attorney-in-fact William Dallas Bradfield, to Daniel R. Allmon and wife, Taylor K. Allmon – Milan – $59,000

Benjamin Robert Lewis and wife, Angela Lewis to Christopher Lee Goff and wife, Crystal Lynn Goff – Medina – $185,000

Jorge Hernandez to Melody Lemonds – Milan – $75,000

Michael Eller and wife, Nikki Eller to Aaron Sorrell and wife, Angela Constance Sorrell – Humboldt – $550,000

Rachel Keymon Hinson, f/k/a Rachel Keymon, to Alexander Wilson and Jennifer Sanders – Milan – $85,580

Jackie Carl Heird and wife, Sharisa Deann Heird to Austin McDaniel and wife, Melinda McDaniel and Bobby Beck and wife, Cheryl Beck – Medina – $325,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jared Joslin, Sr. and wife, Marquisia Joslin – Medina – $257,340

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson, by and through his attorney-in-fact Jeff Baker, to Alvin R. Simmons – Medina – $329,900

Jerry W. Davis to Mark Gant and wife, Shelley M. Gant – Trenton – $45,000

William Criswell, Jr., Marvin Hill Criswell, Glen Scott Criswell and Deborah Lee Keeton to Richard Hopkins – Eaton – $215,475

Charles D. Heglar, Jr., by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Pamela G. Hayes and Pamela G. Hayes to Cedric Shutes and wife, Octavia Fabreair Shutes – Humboldt – $159,900

Jerry Faulkner to Rebecca Pate – Dyer – $113,300

Roger Dale Turner. J. and wife, Dawn C. Turner to Timothy Osmer and wife, Gina Osmer – Humboldt – $5,000

Detta L. Harr and husband, Robert E. Harr to Jonathan Keathley and Betty Rust – Humboldt – $225,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Simon M. Saputo and wife, Jessica N., Saputo – Medina – $269,900

P.M. Scotch, LLC, a/k/a P.M. & Scotch, LLC to David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney – Milan – $38,000

Wilbur R. Doran to Robert T. Lynch – Kenton – $75,000

Shawn Carlos Pinkerton and wife, Misty Dawn Pinkerton to Donald Harry Wainwright and John David Duschl and wife, Angela Lynn Duschl – Bradford – $22,500

Pauline K. Herndon, Trustee of the Pauline K. Herndon Revocable Trust, to L. Shane Lynch and wife, Elizabeth Lynch – Humboldt – $42,500

Anthony Shaun Goad to Richard Hopkins – Dyer – $10,000

James O. Yearwood and wife, Brenda J. Yearwood to Brandon Moore and wife, Hollie Moore – Humboldt – $252,000

The Industrial Development Board of Gibson County, Tennessee to JD Humboldt, LLL – $2,088,800

Terry A. Brown to Tim Brown – Rutherford – $25,000

Jeff Harrison to Curtis Brandon McDaniel – Rutherford – $25,000

Judy Martin, Mike Martin and Barbara Bunch to Robert C. Mackin – Trenton – $7,000

Joan Cartwright to Lanten Investments, LLC – Trenton – Trenton – $35,000

Sherry Lynn Chernenko and Bettye Lynn Chernenko to Reginald Joyner – Milan – $154,500

Michael E. Ort and wife, Deborah A. Ort to Maria Blair Moore – Medina – $162,300

William David Moore to Jennifer L. Cole – Humboldt – $165,407.70

