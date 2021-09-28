Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 9/20/2021 through 9/26/2021:
Moises Solano Gomez, 20, H/M, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: September 26, 2021, 14th & Main; Charges: driving under the influence, underage consumption, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.
Tyler Lee Halliburton, 27, W/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 26, 2021, Little General; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.
Jackqueline Marie Jordan, 47, B/F, of Cedar Grover; Arrest date and location: September 24, 2021, Milan; Charges: sexual offender violation. Arresting officer: Ptl Hudson.
Kimberly Snow King, 38, W/F, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 24, 2021, 21st and Ferrell; Charges: public intoxication, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Natrasken Leansean Love, 28, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 20, 2021, Maple St; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.
Raymond Deshun Ross, 38, B/M, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: September 26, 2021, Vine St; Charges: simple possession, speeding, driving without a license, improper parking. Arresting officer: Ptl Long.
Cheryl Evette Siddell, 43, B/F, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 25, 2021, S 7th Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt Yarbrough.
Gregory Julius Siddell, 40, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 25, 2021, S 7th Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt Yarbrough.
Brandon Christophe Thomas, 27, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 25, 2021, S 7th Ave; Charges: criminal impersonation, simple possession, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Sgt Yarbrough.
Natasha Nicole Walker, 21, B/F, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 24, 2021, Chester Cove; Charges: vandalism, possession Schedule VI. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.
__________________________________________________
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 9/20/2021 through 9/26/2021:
Jeffrey Lynn Gardner III, B/M, 30- violation of probation.
Keshonna Naja Edmonson, B/F, 24- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), simple possession/casual exchange, public intoxication.
Larry Donnell Estes, B/M, 71- driving under the influence second offense.
Desman Lamar Green, B/M, 27- capias.
Misty Dawn Hayes, W/F, 37- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, failure to exercise due care.
Jerry Malcom Jarnigan Jr, W/M, 48- attachment order.
Natrasken Leansean Love, B/M, 29- attachment order.
Samantha Khrystyne Overall, W/F, 30- weekender.
Allen Charles Pledge Jr, B/M, 61- especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, rape.
Melissa Ann Scobey, W/F, 51- capias.
Wesley Lynn Adams, W/M, 36- driving under the influence.
Kenneth Edward Brewer, W/M, 33- manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, misuse of registration, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Amber Deann Camp, W/F, 30- capias.
Andrea Teresa Carmon, B/F, 43- tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence.
Jarvis Tremain Emerson, B/M, 32- capias.
Eric James Frilling, W/M, 45- bond revoked.
Jason Wayne Gordon, W/M, 46- misuse of registration, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Thomas Douglas Haynes, W/M, 23- solicitation of minor to observe sexual conduct.
Stevie Orlanders King, B/M, 57- capias.
Jeremy Edward Kiser, W/M, 50- manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines, violation light law.
Jonathan Layne Martin, W/M, 33- violation of probation.
Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 21- violation of probation.
Hannah Claire Milligan, W/F, 22- contempt of court.
Michael Carrington Moran, W/M, 22- contempt of court.
Dylan Murphy, W/M, 18- capias.
Carl Norment, B/M, 60- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Tyler Ashton Pipkin, B/M, 28- capias.
Matthew Lynn Ray, W/M, 41- fraud by home improvement services provider.
TT Robinson, B/M, 56- violation of parole.
Jason Andrew Seymore, W/M, 41- violation of probation.
Billie Jo Thompson, W/F, 46- criminal trespass.
Karen Denise Truett, B/F, 47- attachment order.
William Curtis Vestal, W/M, 38- violation of parole, capias.
Katherine Ann Walters, W/F, 39- capias.
Kenneth Lloyd Workman, W/M, 57- capias.
Jackqueline Marie Jordan, B/F, 48- violation sex offender live work restrictions.
Gregory Julius Siddell, B/M, 40- domestic assault, attachment order.
Cheryl Evette Siddell, B/F, 44- domestic assault.
Brandon Christophe Thomas, B/M, 27- criminal impersonation, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), simple possession/casual exchange.
Natasha Nicole Walker, B/F, 21- simple possession/casual exchange, vandalism, possession of controlled substance analog.
Ashley Johnique Burns, B/F, 27- driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense.
Sabrina Gale Johnson, W/F, 43- drug sanction.
Rodney Montrell Johnson, B/M, 52- fugitive from justice.
Quinton M Moore, B/M, 32- theft of property, aggravated burglary, criminal trespass.
Matthew Aiden Nethery, W/M, 20- Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog.
Matthew Logan Stroud, W/M, 18- arrest for violation of protection order, stalking, aggravated burglary, public intoxication.
Hank William Jr, W/M, 67- sexual assault with an object.
William Ryan James, W/M, 21- driving under the influence first offense, simple possession/casual exchange.
Toylon Lavar Smith, B/M, 34- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Phillip Andre Anderson, B/M, 43- order of protection.
Ty Luke Elliott, W/M, 41- violation of probation.
Jerry Malcom Jarnigan Jr, W/M, 48- theft of property, criminal impersonation, assault, aggravated burglary.
Gloria Gail Phillips, B/F, 62- driving under the influence first offense.
Shannon Nicholas Robinson, B/M, 21- reckless endangerment.
Sandra Deloris Luster, B/F, 75- driving on revoked/suspended license.
William Curtis Vestal, W/M, 38- capias.
Finis Edward Hooten, W/M, 37- weekender.
__________________________________________________
General Sessions
Nick Poulon – domestic assault
James Pryor – DUI
Todd Brown – driving without DL
Keith Hart – DUI
Jaden Houssel – theft under $1,000
Kimberly Lawrence – DUI
Danielle Stoner – simple possession of Schedule VI
Douglas Patterson – possession of drug paraphernalia
Marcus Bell – contempt of court
MiKevious Campbell – evading
Travis Robinson – vandalism
Chad Cates – simple possession of Schedule II
Paul Berry – simple possession of Schedule II meth, DUI
Jeremy Weathers – contempt of court
Robert Martin – simple possession of Schedule II meth
Leon Holmes – violation of probation
George Herron – contempt of court
Amber Moody – contempt of court
Desman Green – public intoxication
Jamie Garrison – contempt of court
William Short – domestic assault
James Folks Jr. – simple possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kanelius Ward – DUI
Quindy Smith – DUI
John Butler – DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia
Rocky Potts – DUI
Justin Barnett – simple possession of Schedule VI
Carlos Campbell – simple domestic assault
Dennis Harrington – possession of Schedule VI. Possession of Schedule I
Trevarius Sharp – unlawful possession of a weapon
Civil
Takeisha Norman vs Brandon M. Norman
Barbara Waldon vs Timothy Beard
Margaret Bailey Glenn vs Chantel Robinson
Bank of America NA vs Ronnie Webb
Autumnwood Apartments vs Kathy Camacho
__________________________________________________
Marriage Licenses
James Chandler Smith of Milan and Mackenna Riley Butler of Murfreesboro
Jack Gordon Belew of Milan and Kelly Elizabeth Pratt Kaack of Milan
William Taylor Vick of Bradford and Brittany Paige Polinski of Bradford
Allyson Craig Thornton of Dyer and Chasity Diane Ellis Kail of Milan
Matthew Wayne Johnson of Memphis and Alexandrea Lee Kemper of Memphis
Matthew Houston Meketi of Paris and Jan Marie Smith of Trenton
Paul Edward Richards of Bradford and Allie Elizabeth Cunningham of Atwood
Timothy Dwayne Swafford of Humboldt and April Nicole Bolin of Dresden
Antonio Malik Taylor of Humboldt and Kelsey Ray Wynn of Milan
James Quintus Adams, III of Brownsville and Shaquita Lashelle Ross of Humboldt
Dylan Cale Delyria of Jackson and Heather Nicole Oliver Cruz of Jackson
__________________________________________________
Divorces
Sonja R. Hays Privett vs Jeremy L. Privett
Calithea Steward vs Elgin Pierre Steward
Fransheska Lane vs Edward Samuel Stewart III
Kitty Ann Gillis vs Jessie James Gillis Jr.
__________________________________________________
Real Estate Transfers
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot Number 39, Southern Hills Subdivision, Medina – $45,000
Lea Beth Oney to Emma Juliet Harris – Milan – $127,000
Jimmy C. Turner to Roger Turnage – Trenton – $82,900
Madison G. Laster and wife, Madison K. Laster to Shelley Howard – Medina – $272,320
Susan Mitchell, individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Berline Sue Holmes, Kathy Cox, individually and as Trustee of the Berline Sue Holmes Family Trust, Joseph M. Leyne, Brandy L. Rambo and Samantha M. Lewis to James Rambo, Jr. and wife, Brandy Rambo – Bradford – $188,000
Thomas Alan Mikkelsen and wife, Cynthia A. Mikkelsen to Linda Neal – Dyer – $277,500
Jennifer Booth to James Fisher – Medina – $90,000
Jerry Wynn to Kimberly G. Whitten and husband, Edward W. Whitten – Milan – $92,000
Bart Whitnell and wife, Pamela Whitnell to Teresa McDonald – Medina – $210,000
Gwendolyn G. Chambers, Jerry D. Tate and wife, Cindy Tate, Jerry M. Humphreys, Deborah H. Alpe and Carol H. Ward to LPS Real Estate and Development Company, LLC – Humboldt – $297,500
Mike McDonald and wife, Teresa McDonald to Heath Reed and wife, Jenny Reed – Humboldt – $960,000
Clint A. Boucher, Trustee of The Boucher Revocable Living Trust to Anthony W. Greer and wife, Lisa A. Greer – Rutherford – $115,000
Juan Blanco and Sayra Perez-Padilla to Susan Britt – Humboldt – $101,064
Kimberly Whitten and husband, Edward Whitten to John Forbes Terry – Bradford – $130,000
Jada Cruse and husband, Mark David Cruse to Edward Eklund, Jr. – Dyer – $150,000
Angela Mueller to Richard A. Hopkins – Trenton – $85,000
Roger Turnage to Paul Ragsdale – Trenton – $16,000
Kenneth Van Hinson, Dawn Hinson Newbill and Susanne Hinson Sanderson to Dickey Lynn Hinson and wife, Jane Waldeen Hinson – 5th CD – $110,000
Deborah A, Pettigrew and Sherrice N. Pettigrew to Joshua Barrett Spencer and wife, Lindsey Carole Spencer – Milan – $19,000
$23,500
Belinda F. George to Dustin Pugh – Dyer – $59,000
John Paul Hunley to Ramon Guirnalda – Milan – $99,500
Tatum Alexander to Karl Guetschow, Jr. and wife, Crystal L. Guetschow – Bradford – $132,900
Tony Smith and wife, Rhonda Smith to Brett Hopper and wife, Cierra Hopper – Milan – $85,000
Mark Shayne Fielder to Adan Hernandez and wife, Abigail Hernandez – Trenton – $33,000
Richard Hopkins and Blake Spellings to Donald L. Perkins – Humboldt – $55,000
Scott Barkley and wife, Sandra Barkley to Charles D. Mann and wife, Kimberly A. Mann – Bradford – $249,900
Jacob P. Lickliter and Lori M. Lickliter to David Jamieson and Madaline Jamieson – Milan – $225,000
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Peggy Linda Gill – Medina – 350,000
Richard L. Hollinshead and wife, Amanda F. Hollinshead to Mandy Green – Bradford – $130,500
Michael Jason Ricketts and wife, Shea W. Ricketts to Robert McKnight – Milan – $230,000
William Scout Edwards and wife, Harlie Marie Edwards to Sherry B. Barr and husband, Charles A. Barr – Milan – $202,000
Christopher Williamson, Dawn Williamson and Lynn Edwards to Billy Witherspoon – Humboldt – $110,000
Ernest E. Morris and wife, Joy E. Morris to Jeremiah Gapen – Milan – $148,100
James Michael Fisher to April McMullen and husband, Austin McMullen – Medina – $209,900
Three J. Properties, LLC to Charity Renee Shepherd – Humboldt – $103,000
Ethan P. Darety and wife, Kara E. Darety to Marcel J. Jojola and wife, Joy M. Jojola – Medina – $239,900
Charles McDonald to Crystal O. Scheirbeck and Richard V. Bott – 10th CD – $12,000
Kevin Todd to Lucas Tyler Kolwyck – Humboldt – $42,000
MACC Properties to Todd Halford and wife, Stacey Halford – Humboldt – $80,000
Harris H. Utley and wife, Karen G. Utley to Phillip E. Davis – Humboldt – $200,000
Mike A. Hefley and wife, Leonie Hefley to Beverly Boulte – Humboldt – $95,000
Josh Watt and wife, Mariah Watt to Telicia Harris – Medina – $385,000
Sky View Homes, LLC to Steven R. Dolan and wife, Erica R. Dolan – Humboldt – $480,000
Justin Ellie Holt, n/k/a Ellie Blackwell, to Jasmine Abbitt – Milan – $150,000
Earl T. Leeper and wife, Edna E. Leeper to Jorge Hernandez – Trenton – $155,000
Betty A. Bivens to Frank West and wife, Virginia West – Gibson – $3,500
William Dallas Bradfield and wife, Monica Beth Brasfield, by and through her attorney-in-fact William Dallas Bradfield, to Daniel R. Allmon and wife, Taylor K. Allmon – Milan – $59,000
Benjamin Robert Lewis and wife, Angela Lewis to Christopher Lee Goff and wife, Crystal Lynn Goff – Medina – $185,000
Jorge Hernandez to Melody Lemonds – Milan – $75,000
Michael Eller and wife, Nikki Eller to Aaron Sorrell and wife, Angela Constance Sorrell – Humboldt – $550,000
Rachel Keymon Hinson, f/k/a Rachel Keymon, to Alexander Wilson and Jennifer Sanders – Milan – $85,580
Jackie Carl Heird and wife, Sharisa Deann Heird to Austin McDaniel and wife, Melinda McDaniel and Bobby Beck and wife, Cheryl Beck – Medina – $325,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jared Joslin, Sr. and wife, Marquisia Joslin – Medina – $257,340
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson, by and through his attorney-in-fact Jeff Baker, to Alvin R. Simmons – Medina – $329,900
Jerry W. Davis to Mark Gant and wife, Shelley M. Gant – Trenton – $45,000
William Criswell, Jr., Marvin Hill Criswell, Glen Scott Criswell and Deborah Lee Keeton to Richard Hopkins – Eaton – $215,475
Charles D. Heglar, Jr., by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Pamela G. Hayes and Pamela G. Hayes to Cedric Shutes and wife, Octavia Fabreair Shutes – Humboldt – $159,900
Jerry Faulkner to Rebecca Pate – Dyer – $113,300
Roger Dale Turner. J. and wife, Dawn C. Turner to Timothy Osmer and wife, Gina Osmer – Humboldt – $5,000
Detta L. Harr and husband, Robert E. Harr to Jonathan Keathley and Betty Rust – Humboldt – $225,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Simon M. Saputo and wife, Jessica N., Saputo – Medina – $269,900
P.M. Scotch, LLC, a/k/a P.M. & Scotch, LLC to David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney – Milan – $38,000
Wilbur R. Doran to Robert T. Lynch – Kenton – $75,000
Shawn Carlos Pinkerton and wife, Misty Dawn Pinkerton to Donald Harry Wainwright and John David Duschl and wife, Angela Lynn Duschl – Bradford – $22,500
Pauline K. Herndon, Trustee of the Pauline K. Herndon Revocable Trust, to L. Shane Lynch and wife, Elizabeth Lynch – Humboldt – $42,500
Anthony Shaun Goad to Richard Hopkins – Dyer – $10,000
James O. Yearwood and wife, Brenda J. Yearwood to Brandon Moore and wife, Hollie Moore – Humboldt – $252,000
The Industrial Development Board of Gibson County, Tennessee to JD Humboldt, LLL – $2,088,800
Terry A. Brown to Tim Brown – Rutherford – $25,000
Jeff Harrison to Curtis Brandon McDaniel – Rutherford – $25,000
Judy Martin, Mike Martin and Barbara Bunch to Robert C. Mackin – Trenton – $7,000
Joan Cartwright to Lanten Investments, LLC – Trenton – Trenton – $35,000
Sherry Lynn Chernenko and Bettye Lynn Chernenko to Reginald Joyner – Milan – $154,500
Michael E. Ort and wife, Deborah A. Ort to Maria Blair Moore – Medina – $162,300
William David Moore to Jennifer L. Cole – Humboldt – $165,407.70
__________________________________________________