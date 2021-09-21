Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 9/13/2021 through 9/19/2021:

Marcus Ray Bell, 25, W/M, of Rutherford; Arrest date and location: September 14, 2021, North St; Charges: criminal trespassing, public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Estes.

John Paul Butler, 50, W/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 17, 2021, Wyatts Laundry; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Lt Smith.

Alethia Shania Champion, 45, B/F, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 17, 2021, Chester Cove; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Xavier Devon Epperson, 28, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 13, 2021, N 16th Ave; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Graniven Lee Estes, 59, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 18, 2021, Exxon parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Dedrick Devone Herron, 51, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 18, 2021, N 14th; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Billy Wayne Loyd, 29, W/M, of Ripley; Arrest date and location: September 13, 2021, HPD; Charges: improper backing, driving under the influence, leaving scene of accident, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Jamie Louise McClinton, 39, B/F, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 13, 2021, 5th & Patton; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired

license. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Albert Pirtle, 39, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 15, 2021, Alternative School; Charges: aggravated sexual battery, solicitation of a minor, sexual battery by authority figure. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Willie Charles Pledge, 55, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 17, 2021, Chester Cove; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, manufacture, sell, possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Precious Lashay Walker, 26, B/F, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: September 19, 2021, 9th/Freeman; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, leaving scene of accident, filing false report. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Byron Keith Weathers, 55, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 14, 2021, Click or tap here to enter text.; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Tamara Zerlinda Weathers, 35, B/F, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 14, 2021, Maple; Charges: investigation. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Jamiah Niesha Wise, 27, B/F, of Nashville; Arrest date and location: September 16, 2021, Exxon parking lot; Charges: manufacture, sell, possession of controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Billy Dale Yarbrough, 44, W/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 15, 2021, Maple Cr; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Tamarra Denise Young, 28, B/F, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 13, 2021, N 16th Ave; Charges: possession of Schedule VI. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 9/13/2021 through 9/19/2021:

Augusta Michelle Triplett, W/F, 27- violation of probation.

David Earl Ballard, B/M, 47- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Xavier Devon Epperson, B/M, 29- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Tamarra Denise Young, B/F, 29- simple possession/casual exchange.

Jeff David Buchanan, W/M, 47- attachment order.

Chadwick Daniel Dycus, W/M, 44- capias.

Xavier Devon Epperson, B/M, 29- capias.

James Edward Forrest, W/M, 33- capias.

Gregory Lynell Hill, B/M, 37- violation pf probation.

Wallace R Labar, W/M, 44- contempt of court.

Wally Keith Owens, W/M, 57- capias.

Keith Allen Rainey, W/M, 54- bond revoked.

Richard Duane Waltrip, W/M, 36- failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Vernon Marcell Weathers, B/M, 37- capias.

Nicholas Sebastian Williams, B/M, 24- capias.

Angela Christine Abbitt, W/F, 21- capias.

David Wayne Brown, W/M, 40- capias.

Dana Suzanne Castleman, W/F, 44- domestic assault.

Sherry Marie Clulee, W/F, 46- manufacturing/selling/delivering/possession of controlled substance, improper display of plates, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Chad Allen Crafton, W/M, 28- capias.

Thomas Michael Forrest, W/M, 34- capias, violation of probation, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Jamie Lee Garrison, W/M, 42- violation of probation.

Lori Marie Kennedy, W/F, 42- bond revoked.

Colby Austin King, W/M, 20- criminal impersonation, violation of probation, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Amber Nicole Moody, W/F, 30- violation of probation.

Tyler Ashton Pipkin, B/M, 28- attachment order.

Terry Ethan Swafford, W/M, 22- reckless endangerment, aggravated assault.

Colby Garrett Swafford, W/M, 22- reckless endangerment, aggravated assault.

Augusta Michelle Triplett, W/F, 27- violation of probation.

Vernon Marcell Weathers, B/M, 37- attachment order.

Brian Dean Workman, W/M, 49- capias.

Marcus Ray Bell, W/M, 25- criminal trespass, public intoxication.

John Paul Butler Jr, W/M, 51- public intoxication.

Alethia Shania Champion, B/F, 46- public intoxication.

Graniven Lee Estes, B/M, 59- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Dedrick Devon Herron, B/M, 51- domestic assault.

Billy Wayne Loyd, W/M, 29- driving under the influence second offense, leaving scene of accident, improper backing.

Jamie Louise McClinton, B/F, 39- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Albert Pirtle, B/M, 39- sexual battery by an authority figure, sexual battery, solicitation of minor to observe sexual conduct.

Willie Charles Pledge, B/M, 55- driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of controlled substance analog.

Byron Keith Weathers, B/M, 55- aggravated assault.

Jamiah Inesha Wise, B/F, 27- possession of controlled substance analog, speeding, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Billy Dale Yarbrough, W/M, 44- aggravated assault.

Jeff David Buchanan, W/M, 47- violation of probation.

Brandon Lynn Crabtree, W/M, 42- domestic assault.

Ezekiel Leon Gray, B/M, 39- disorderly conduct, assault.

Robert Lawrence Sutherby, W/M, 27- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Lucas Hayden Fesmire, W/M, 18- contempt of court.

Wally Keith Owens, W/M, 57- public intoxication.

Richard Duane Waltrip, W/M, 36- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Teresa Ann Collins, B/F, 55- false reports/statements.

Latia Gabrielle Collins, B/F, 27- false reports/statements.

Marriage Licenses

William Lawrence Poppelreiter, III of Southaven, MS and Heather Lynn Borecki Delrosa of Medina

Anthony Bradley Morris Thomas of Bradford and Ashlee Christin Nicole Hampton of Bradford

Julius Leroy Dickson of Humboldt and Tansania Victoria Hart of Humboldt

Danny Carroll White, Jr. of Dyer and Kelly Jean Warren Tucker of Dyer

Thomas Henry Quello, Jr. of Milan and Stephanie Grace Pallarino of Milan

James Chandler Smith of Milan and Mackenna Riley Butler of Murfreesboro

Jack Gordon Belew of Milan and Kelly Elizabeth Pratt Kaack of Milan

Real Estate Transfers

David D. Leimbach and wife, Mary J. Leimbach o James Cope and wife, Brenda Cope – Milan – $245,00

Nathan Tyler Cooper and wife, Jenna E Cooper to James Michel McDonald – Medina – $200,000

Kenneth Bolerjack to Felicia J. Hobson-Dungey – Milan – $63,500

Mary J. Bragg to Chelsie M. Ouellette – Trenton – $135,000

The W. Paul Arnold Trust to Samaritan’s Road, LLC – Trenton – $950,000

Mark Baucom to Kevin John Siler – Rutherford – $228,900

Charlotte K. George and Sandra Ruth George Tegnelia to David P. Ciarcelluti and wife, Jean M. Ciarcelluti Trenton – $63,000

Winfred Lee Allen and Carolyn Ann Allen, Trustee of the Winfred Lee Allen and Carolyn Ann Allen Trust to Christopher A. Beck and wife, Keiko H. Beck – Humboldt – $75,000

Welvin Bailey to Brian Moss – Humboldt – $20,000

Marion Holder Marr to Terry Rogier – Humboldt – $23,000

Robert Watson and wife, Paula G. Watson to Sam A. McKinney – Dyer – $90,000

Carl A. Quellette and wife, Mary M. Quellette to Joshua Wollard and wife, Miranda Jenkins – Trenton – $239,900

Tyler Hawk and wife, Brittany Hawk to Tracy W. Schultz and Lori A. Jones – Medina – $260,000

Melissa Dianne Storck and Linda Nolan to Brent Autry and wife, Katherine Autry and Charles Autry – Milan – $185,900

Ed Norman to Joshua Armacost and wife, Mary Armacost – Trenton – $17,500

Marcus Yoder to Mathew Todd Halford – Dyer – $35,000

Gregory Adam Bailey, Maley W. Mount, n/k/a

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 118 Willow Spring Drive, Medina – $45,000

Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Diana Guillory – Milan – $218,900

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Casey Burns – Milan – $47,500

Maley Bailey, and Regina C. Bailey to Mia Tatum – Milan – $115,000

Michael Carter to James Thomas Deason and wife, Pamala Colleen Deason – Milan – $205,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 112 Willow Springs Drive, Medina – $45,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 106 Willow Springs Drive, Medina – $45,000

Shanna Rene’ Vitullo and Dustin Langford McCartney to Jason S. McCartney and wife, Sandi McCartney – 15th CD – $70,000

Deborah Hearell and Jeffery Wadding to JDavid Properties, LLC – Milan – $31,000

Suzanne Barron Zamparella to Paula Ann Barron – Milan – $1,000

Sammy Scott and wife, Dorothy Scott to Brian Webb – Milan – $18,500

David R. Byrum and wife, Angie Dawn Byrum to Scott William Ribble and wife, Susan Dunn Ribble – Medina – $411,000

P.M. Scotch, LLC, a/k/a P.M. & Scotch, LLC, to David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney – Lot 108, Phase I Southpointe, Milan – $38,000

Deborah Hearell and Jeffery Wadding to Restored Properties, LLC – Milan – $19,000

P.M. Scotch, LLC, a/k/a P.M. & Scotch, LLC, to David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney – Lot 107, Phase 1 Southpointe, Milan -$38,000

Cypress Ridge Properties to Outdoor Equity – Gibson County – $825,000

Roselyn Rodriguez to Roger Turner – Medina – $190,000

Derek White to Johnny W. Ward and wife, Latta Jean Ward – Dyer – $160,000

Ricky Rydell McCory, Jr. and wife, Samantha Lee McCory to Billie Jean Lavka and husband, James Alegre Lavka – Medina – $320,000

JLK Investments, LLC to Lewis Mayo – Milan – $101,000

Kevin Graves to Raymond Hurst – Bradford – $55,000

Robert Lyndell Powell and Mary Jane Powell to Donald R. Campbell – Trenton – $3,000

Lloyd Butler to Ronald Williams and wife, Sheila Williams – Trenton – $2

Robert Anthony Jenkins to Aubrey Knight and wife, Shayla Knight – Bradford – $23,500

Belinda F. George to Dustin Pugh – Dyer – $59,000

John Paul Hunley to Ramon Guirnalda – Milan – $99,500

Tatum Alexander to Karl Guetschow, Jr. and wife, Crystal L. Guetschow – Bradford – $132,900

Tony Smith and wife, Rhonda Smith to Brett Hopper and wife, Cierra Hopper – Milan – $85,000

Mark Shayne Fielder to Adan Hernandez and wife, Abigail Hernandez – Trenton – $33,000

Richard Hopkins and Blake Spellings to Donald L. Perkins – Humboldt – $55,000

Humboldt MHV, LLC to West Haven Humboldt MHP, LLC – Humboldt – $600,000

Scott Barkley and wife, Sandra Barkley to Charles D. Mann and wife, Kimberly A. Mann – Bradford – $249,900

Jacob P. Lickliter and Lori M. Lickliter to David Jamieson and Madaline Jamieson – Milan – $225,000

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Peggy Linda Gill – Medina – 350,000

Richard L. Hollinshead and wife, Amanda F. Hollinshead to Mandy Green – Bradford – $130,500

Michael Jason Ricketts and wife, Shea W. Ricketts to Robert McKnight – Milan – $230,000

William Scout Edwards and wife, Harlie Marie Edwards to Sherry B. Barr and husband, Charles A. Barr – Milan – $202,000

Christopher Williamson, Dawn Williamson and Lynn Edwards to Billy Witherspoon – Humboldt – $110,000

Ernest E. Morris and wife, Joy E. Morris to Jeremiah Gapen – Milan – $148,100

James Michael Fisher to April McMullen and husband, Austin McMullen – Medina – $209,900

Three J. Properties, LLC to Charity Renee Shepherd – Humboldt – $103,000

Ethan P. Darety and wife, Kara E. Darety to Marcel J. Jojola and wife, Joy M. Jojola – Medina – $239,900

Charles McDonald to Crystal O. Scheirbeck and Richard V. Bott – 10th CD – $12,000

Kevin Todd to Lucas Tyler Kolwyck – Humboldt – $42,000

MACC Properties to Todd Halford and wife, Stacey Halford – Humboldt – $80,000

Harris H. Utley and wife, Karen G. Utley to Phillip E. Davis – Humboldt – $200,000

Mike A. Hefley and wife, Leonie Hefley to Beverly Boulte – Humboldt – $95,000

Josh Watt and wife, Mariah Watt to Telicia Harris – Medina – $385,000

Sky View Homes, LLC to Steven R. Dolan and wife, Erica R. Dolan – Humboldt – $480,000

Justin Ellie Holt, n/k/a Ellie Blackwell, to Jasmine Abbitt – Milan – $150,000

Earl T. Leeper and wife, Edna E. Leeper to Jorge Hernandez – Trenton – $155,000

Betty A. Bivens to Frank West and wife, Virginia West – Gibson – $3,500

William Dallas Bradfield and wife, Monica Beth Brasfield, by and through her attorney-in-fact William Dallas Bradfield, to Daniel R. Allmon and wife, Taylor K. Allmon – Milan – $59,000

Benjamin Robert Lewis and wife, Angela Lewis to Christopher Lee Goff and wife, Crystal Lynn Goff – Medina – $185,000

Jorge Hernandez to Melody Lemonds – Milan – $75,000

Michael Eller and wife, Nikki Eller to Aaron Sorrell and wife, Angela Constance Sorrell – Humboldt – $550,000

Rachel Keymon Hinson, f/k/a Rachel Keymon, to Alexander Wilson and Jennifer Sanders – Milan – $85,580

Jackie Carl Heird and wife, Sharisa Deann Heird to Austin McDaniel and wife, Melinda McDaniel and Bobby Beck and wife, Cheryl Beck – Medina – $325,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jared Joslin, Sr. and wife, Marquisia Joslin – Medina – $257,340

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson, by and through his attorney-in-fact Jeff Baker, to Alvin R. Simmons – Medina – $329,900

Jerry W. Davis to Mark Gant and wife, Shelley M. Gant – Trenton – $45,000

William Criswell, Jr., Marvin Hill Criswell, Glen Scott Criswell and Deborah Lee Keeton to Richard Hopkins – Eaton – $215,475

Charles D. Heglar, Jr., by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Pamela G. Hayes and Pamela G. Hayes to Cedric Shutes and wife, Octavia Fabreair Shutes – Humboldt – $159,900

Jerry Faulkner to Rebecca Pate – Dyer – $113,300

Roger Dale Turner. J. and wife, Dawn C. Turner to Timothy Osmer and wife, Gina Osmer – Humboldt – $5,000

Detta L. Harr and husband, Robert E. Harr to Jonathan Keathley and Betty Rust – Humboldt – $225,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Simon M. Saputo and wife, Jessica N., Saputo – Medina – $269,900

P.M. Scotch, LLC, a/k/a P.M. & Scotch, LLC to David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney – Milan – $38,000

