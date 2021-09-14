Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 8/30/2021 through 9/12/2021:

Steven Ray Bailey, 32, B/M, of Lancaster, Tx; Arrest date and location: September 5, 2021, Dodson and Spangler; Charges: possession of Schedule I, evading arrest, prohibited weapon. Arresting officer: Sgt Fleming.

Andrea Teresa Carmon, 42, B/F, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 1, 2021, HPD; Charges: theft of property, insurance fraud, filing false report. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Jennifer Renee Clark, 42, W/F, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 4, 2021, N 26th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Courtez Deshun Dickey, 18, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 3, 2021, Mitchell St; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Christa Devona Dodd, 49, B/F, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 2, 2021, Mitchell St; Charges: possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Keith Lynn Hart, 48, B/M, of Milan; Arrest date and location: September 5, 2021, East End Dr; Charges: speeding, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Shilah Lorraine Hobon, 43, W/F, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 3, 2021, Regal Inn; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Johnathan Hugueley, 42, W/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 4, 2021, N 26th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Daniel Allen Mangels, 32, W/M, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: September 3, 2021, N 18th Ave; Charges: simple possession, public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Christian Keaphon McDowell, 29, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 4, 2021, 16th/Maple; Charges: violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl Estes.

William Kristopher Short, 36, W/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 2, 2021, Valero; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Troy Aaron Whitmore, 53, B/M, of Milan; Arrest date and location: August 30, 2021, Exxon; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Darius Darymone Campbell, 44, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 8, 2021, HPD; Charges: carjacking, assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Inv Williams.

Anthony Bernard Cartwright, 33, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 10, 2021, Vine; Charges: theft of property-merchandise, vandalism, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Estes.

Desman Lamar Green, 26, B/M, of Bells; Arrest date and location: September 11, 2021, Bledsoe; Charges: criminal trespassing, public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Leon Thomas Holmes, 50, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 11, 2021, Ferrell St; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Travoski Lee Hunt, 37, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 7, 2021, 16th and Vine; Charges: aggravated burglary, vandalism, assault. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Madison Michelle Long, 23, W/F, of Camden; Arrest date and location: September 7, 2021, Family Dollar; Charges: violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Estes.

James Paul Pryor, 67, W/M, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: September 9, 2021, Trenton Hwy; Charges: driving under the influence, violation open container, violation registration law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.

Kimberly Diane Pyron, 47, W/F, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 7, 2021, N 22nd Ave; Charges: picked up for other agency, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Roy Lovell Wardlow, 47, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 6, 2021, N 14th; Charges: driving under the influence, violation implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 8/30/2021 through 9/12/2021:

Michael Anthony Robbins, W/M, 46- theft of property, forgery.

Donnell Stephen Pankey, B/M, 46- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Alecia K’Ray Siddell, B/F, 28- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Jimmy D Taylor, B/M, 34- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Justin Lamar Thomas, B/M, 34- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Kenneth Edward Brewer, W/M, 33- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, misuse of registration.

Justin David Carlton, W/M, 42- aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery.

Andrea Teresa Carmon, B/F, 42- theft of property, false reports/statements, false insurance claim.

Jeffery Dewight Collins, W/M, 50- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Valerie Lynette Curry, B/F, 55- capias.

Jason Wayne Greer, W/M, 40- theft of property.

Carla Michelle Johnson, B/F, 45- capias, contempt of court.

Tavner David Keen, W/M, 31- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Troy Aaron Whitmore, B/M, 53- capias.

Diane Laliberte Wicknick, W/F, 66- cruelty to animals.

James Clifford Williams, B/M, 56- attachment order.

Fredrick Cottrell Yates, B/M, 20- especially aggravated burglary, murder first degree, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Cynthia Michelle Zurita, W/F, 23- assault.

Henry Hansel Adkisson Jr, B/M, 35- attachment order, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

James Arthur Fields, B/M, 29- violation of probation (circuit).

Ashley Sharee Gray, W/F, 30- theft of property.

Stevie Orlanders King, B/M, 57- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Octavius Shakur Lee, B/M, 24- sexual battery.

Kenneth Vernon Mays, B/M, 42- violation of probation.

Dana Marie Milton, W/F, 34- capias.

Russell Reed Owens, W/M, 54- public intoxication.

Jason Bennett Puckett, W/M, 39- capias.

Patsy Gail Smith, W/F, 38- capias, attachment order, escape.

Joe Mack Treas, W/M, 57- court.

Jennifer Renee Clark, W/F, 42- domestic assault.

Cortez Deshun Dickey, B/F, 18- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Christa Devona Dodd, B/F, 49- Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, Schedule VI drug violations.

Shilah Lorraine Hobon, W/F, 43- violation light law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Johnathan Hugueley, W/M, 42- domestic assault.

Daniel Allen Mangels, W/M, 32- public intoxication, simple possession/casual exchange.

Christian Keaphone McDowell, B/M, 29- driving under the influence first offense, violation light law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

William Kristopher Short, W/M, 36- domestic assault.

Troy Aaron Whitmore, B/M, 53- criminal trespass.

Jodie Lynn Boswell, W/F, 24- violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), open container law.

Enrico Jomari Pugh, B/M, 18- aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Christopher Bernard Wilkes, B/M, 26- aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Shelby Claire Barron, W/F, 24- drug sanction.

Danny Lee Collins, B/M, 53- theft of property, aggravated burglary.

Mikayla Belle Crenshaw, W/F, 22- speeding, violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense, vandalism.

Thomas Alexander Grace, W/M, 47- domestic assault.

Ezekiel Leon Gray, B/M, 38- resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.

Carrie Marie Hayes, W/F, 36- drug sanction.

Kelsey Delylah Schenk, W/F, 25- public intoxication, theft of property, criminal trespass.

James Clifford Williams, B/M, 56- knowingly falsify sex offender registry, attachment order.

Robert Nicholas Jones, B/M, 39- speeding, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law, failure to provide proof of insurance.

Jimmy Anthony Sweat, W/M, 62- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Aliyah Janele Sedgwick, B/F, 24- capias.

Jamie Seleen Brown, W/F, 41- violation of probation.

Monterio Demarious Ross, B/M, 25- simple possession/casual exchange.

Randal Wayne Hensley, W/M, 30- capias.

Aaron Bradford Redmond, W/M, 33- driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Brandon David Ingram, W/M, 40- theft of property.

Austin Grant Brigman, W/M, 19- failure to appear, violation of probation.

Treyvontae Kaolomo-Mikel Rosser, B/M, 20- violation of probation.

Elizabeth Anne Burnette, W/F, 35- capias.

Darius Dearamone Campbell, B/M, 44- violation of probation.

Anthony Bernard Cartwright Jr, B/M, 34- capias, violation of probation.

Amanda Gail Cook, W/F, 34- theft of property.

Jessica Lynn Hubble, W/F, 32- capias.

Travoski Lee Hunt, B/M, 37- aggravated burglary, vandalism, assault.

Kimberly Diane Pyron, W/F, 47- attachment order.

Anthony Dale Adams, W/M, 57- domestic assault, aggravated assault.

Charles Joseph Baker, W/M, 32- capias.

Amanda Gail Blackmon, W/F, 50- capias.

Carlos Cordera Campbell, B/M, 34- capias, attachment order.

Desirae Michelle Carter, W/F, 36- capias.

Christopher James Cobb, W/M, 18- robbery, theft of property, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery.

Jonathan Blake Gordon, W/M, 36- capias.

Kenneth Wayne Higdon, W/M, 59- violation of probation.

Keithal Wayne Hopkins, W/M, 38- violation of probation.

Brandon David Ingram, W/M, 40- theft of property.

Julian Navon Jackson, B/M, 20- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Devonta Elijah Jones, B/M, 19- false insurance claim, theft of property.

Alan Trent Pruitt, W/M, 52- capias.

Anita Charnea Shivers, B/F, 29- vandalism, assault.

Jeremy T Weathers, W/M, 36- contempt of court.

Darius Dearamone Campbell, B/M, 44- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), assault, carjacking.

Anthony Bernard Cartwright Jr, B/M, 34- vandalism, theft of property (shoplifting).

Desman Lamar Green, B/M, 27- criminal trespass, public intoxication.

Madison Michelle Long, W/F, 23- driving on revoked/suspended license, violation light law.

James Paul Pryor, W/M, 67- violation registration law, open container law, failure to provide proof insurance, driving under the influence first offense.

Kimberly Diane Pyron, W/F, 47- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Roy Lovell Wardlow, B/M, 47- driving under the influence second offense, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law.

James Nicholas Halbrook, W/M, 33- public intoxication.

John Richard Lee Jr, B/M, 28- criminal impersonation.

Nicholas Jerome Simmons, B/M, 40- criminal trespass.

Christina Nicole Thompson, B/F, 33- criminal impersonation, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, speeding, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

J W Robinson, B/M, 57- driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence, Schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution.

Deonte Markeis Yarbrough, B/M, 21- simple possession/casual exchange.

Brandon David Ingram, W/M, 40- capias.

Ciara Lashay Pearson, B/F, 24- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), disorderly conduct, assault.

Eddrick Devon Pewitte, B/M, 32- resisting arrest, violation of order of protection/restraining order, aggravated assault.

Erika Keoyonne Cunningham, B/F, 34- violation of probation.

Matthew Dwane Baker, W/M, 28- weekender.

Mary Elizabeth Barnett, W/F, 55- weekender.

W C Robert Dean, W/M, 41- weekender.

Willie Deshun Huffman, B/M, 28- weekender.

Donald Lynn Martin, W/M, 65- weekender.

Martell Da’Angelo Menyard, B/M, 31- weekender.

Sherele Shautay Scott, B/F, 29- weekender.

Aliyah Janele Sedgwick, B/F, 24- weekender.

General Sessions Report

General Sessions

Daniel Mangels – simple possession of Schedule II meth, driving on revoked DL

Johnny Brown – attempted reckless evading, attempting evading arrest, possession of Schedule VI, financial responsibility

Michael Palmer – public intoxication

Samantha Overall – DUI, simple possession of Schedule VI

Julius L. Thompson – unlawful possession of a weapon

Michael Crenshaw – DUI

Houston Hays – DUI

Kimberly King – contempt of court

Sadeana McLemore – contempt of court

Destin Fuller – simple possession of Schedule VI

Monterio Ross – simple possession of Schedule VI, evading arrest

Deborah Goodrich – simple possession of Schedule II

Robert Williams – DUI

Rhiannan Beasley – simple possession of Schedule VI

James Clifford Williams – contempt of court

Gary Patrick – contempt of court, criminal impersonation, evading arrest, theft

Connie Sanders – theft under $1,000

William Cannon – simple possession of Schedule II meth

Stacy Parrott – child abuse/neglect/endangerment

Troy Whitmore – criminal trespass

Daniel Mangels – simple possession of Schedule VI

Jeremy Weathers – contempt of court

Madison Long – driving on revoked DL

Russell R. Owens – contempt of court

Civil

Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Ashley Bommer

Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Eddie Thomas

Cavalry SPV I LLC as assignee of Citibank NA vs Maureen L. Back

Jennifer Sheffield and Nathan Sheffield vs Bob Walker dba Lightning Moblie RV Service

Security Finance vs Lula Glidwell

John W. Moore vs Jamie Bolton

Annie Wise vs Justin Bell

Michael E. Ort vs Amy Austin and Jade Lambert

Mariner Finance LLC vs Alexis Turner

First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs Joe Johnson

Credit Corp Solutions Inc vs Raj Patel

LVNV Funding LLC vs Oscar Northington

LVNV Funding LLC vs Hunter Garner

LVNV Funding LLC vs Teresa A. Archer aka Teresa Tucker

LVNV Funding LLC vs Boone Allen

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Caroline Weddles

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Quantavius Jamar Sherron

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Damari Kizer

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Gennea Weathers

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs James Patterson

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Sheena Stafford

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Ronnie Wiggine

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Amalia Alaniz

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Dana Montgomery

Midland Funding LLC vs Nicole Perry

Cash Express LLC vs Jessie Gillis

Cash Express LLC vs Molly Stallings

Cash Express LLC vs Jame Peete

Cash Express LLC vs Tommy Cole

Cash Express LLC vs Jacquita Ingram

Cash Express LLC vs Rico Martin

Cash Express LLC vs Jalessa Butler

Cash Express LLC vs Samuel Ballard

Cash Express LLC vs Keith Cole

Cash Express LLC vs Steven Turner

Cash Express LLC vs Kellishae Emery

Citibank NA vs Laura Eades

Discover Bank vs James H. Whitehead

Discover Bank vs Paul H. Brown

Discover Bank vs Richard A. Davis

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Albertonica Freeman

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Heather Essary

Velocity Investments LLC assignee of Lending Club Corp assignee of Webbank vs Linda C. Elmore

EMC Insuranace Co/Al vs Charles McCormick and Souther Built Inc

Marriages

Willie Dale Gantt of Humboldt and Amber Michelle Hunt Cupples of Humboldt

Paul Shelton Webb of Trenton and Anissa Lynn Parks Grooms of Trenton

Jessie Warren Langston of Rutherford and Katelyn Brook Hurst of Rutherford

Noah Allen Forbes of Milan and Courtnee Dawn Pierson of Milan

Chandler Ross Beard of Milan and Madison Mechelle Martin of Milan

Christopher Michael Tibbetts, Sr. of Humboldt and Ginger Kaye Riggs Stone of Humboldt

Matthew Clinton Hill of Bradford and Jessica Lee Hays of Bradford

Alexia Aryeona Scales of Olive Branch, MS and Austin John Starling of Olive Branch, MS

Divorces

Britni J. Curtis vs William T. Curtis

Heather Dawn Hazelwood vs Billy Justin Hazlewood

Real Estate Transfers

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Hunter Marbrey and wife, Ann Ashley Marbrey – Medina – $350,000

Andrew Bomar and wife, Tiffany Bomar to MBA Properties TN, LLC – Humboldt – $43,000

DUS Operating Inc. to Milan Industrial, LLC – Milan – $2,300,000

Jim McMillion and wife, Brenda McMillion to John Curry and wife, Gayle Curry – 18th CD – $2,500

Simon M. Saputo and wife, Jessica N., Saputo to Amanda Rushing and Peyton Woods – Milan – $165,000

Cynthia Hall and husband, David Hall to Jordan E. Taylor and Kerri L. Love – Medina – $155,000

Anissa Grooms to Justin Sykes and wife, Brooklyn Sykes – Trenton – $274,900

Tracy Schultz and spouse, Lori Jones to Judith D. Duncan – Medina – $240,000

Chris l. Mitchell and wife, Julie A. Mitchell to Tracy Arnold – Milan – $49,250

Austin McDaniel and wife, Melinda McDaniel to Joseph Cassidy, II and wife, Leesa Cassidy – Medina – $360,000

Mark Shayne Fielder to Jacob D. Taylor – Dyer – $34,500

Joshua McCann and wife, Jeri McCann to Melany Bingham Fortenberry and husband, Carroll Shane Fortenberry – Medina – $265,000

Kay Kail to David Needham and wife, Kelly Needham – Bradford – $170,000

Robert B. Brown and wife, Sherrie l. Brown to Benjamin L. Poole and wife, Misty L. Morris – Milan – $385,004

Sky View Homes, LLC to Sara Grisham – Humboldt – $187,700

Michael E, Ort and wife, Deborah A. Ort to Keisha L. Fry and husband, Phil B. Fry – Milan – $88,000

Evan B. Johnsey to Daniel K. Mory – Medina – $260,000

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Joshua M. Knipper and wife, Jaimie L. Knipper – Medina – $319,900

Natalie Fender, a/k/a Natalie Reed, to Alexander Paul Fisher and Breah Fisher – Kenton – $175,000

Wanda May to Joel Netland and wife, Robin Netland – Medina – $201,500

Barry l. Hall, Bradley Hall and Tiffany Brockington to Kevin Headlee and wife, Rosemary Headlee – Rutherford – $59,900

Joan Bogers to Aaron Foster and wife, B. Maxine Foster – Trenton – $92,000

J.H. Luckey, Jr. to Larry W. Sturgis, Trustee of the Larry W. Sturgis Living Trust and Freda F. Sturgis, Trustee of the Freda F. Sturgis Living Trust – Humboldt – $3,000

Danny Eugene Lewis and wife, Teresa Ann Lewis to Steve Carnal and wife, Beverly Carnal – Medina – $79,900

Jerry Faulkner to Rebecca Pate – Dyer – $113,300

Lisa Ann Sakaris, n/k/a Lisa Ann Ballinger, to Adrienne N. Edwards – Milan – $144,900

Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Thomas W. Farrow and wife, Peggy J. Farrow – Milan – $234,900

George T. Coleman, Individually and as Executor of the Estate of Leonard Winford Sewell and Carolyn J. Shackelford to Jack Finch – Dyer and Trenton – $107,500

Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to BC Storage Medina, LLC – Trenton – $115,000

Michael B. Attaway and wife, Beth A. Attaway to Mike Eller and wife, Nikki Eller – Humboldt – $496,000

Richard A. Hopkins to Angela Mueller – Trenton – $121,300

James White, Terry White and Sherry White to Kenneth White and Courtney White – Milan – $4,000

Barbara Sasser and Shirley Scott to Jonathan Clay Turner and wife, Hannah Grace Turner – Trenton – $269,900

Waltermary, LLC to John Fumia and wife, Debora Fumia – Milan – $140,000

David O’Brien and wife, Julia O’Brien to Rebekah O’Brien – Milan – $89,900

Austin Taylor McMullen and wife, April Nicole McMullen to Alyssa Griffiths – Trenton – $125,000

Colton Chase Trimmer to Stephen Grace and wife, Danielle Grace – Medina – $202,900

David D. Leimbach and wife, Mary J. Leimbach o James Cope and wife, Brenda Cope – Milan – $245,00

Nathan Tyler Cooper and wife, Jenna E Cooper to James Michel McDonald – Medina – $200,000

Kenneth Bolerjack to Felicia J. Hobson-Dungey – Milan – $63,500

Mary J. Bragg to Chelsie M. Ouellette – Trenton – $135,000

The W. Paul Arnold Trust to Samaritan’s Road, LLC – Trenton – $950,000

Mark Baucom to Kevin John Siler – Rutherford – $228,900

