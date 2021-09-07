Your Right to Know

Marriages

Heather L. Greenwood of Milan and Aaron Duane Roth of Milan

Jacob Glenn Bradley of Milan and Amber Lauren Windle of Milan

Alex Carl Ward, Jr. of Humboldt and Christine Elizabeth Simmons of Humboldt

Cody Gavin Cotten of Dyersburg and Kristina Marie Hardy of Dyer

Austin Tyler Juhl of Dyer and Kaitlyn Ann Collins of Dyer

Clarence Arthur Bladen of Jackson and Flora Mae Shaw Chatman of Jackson

Donald Bradley Denton of Humboldt and Anna Claire Barker of Humboldt

Austin Lee Ballentine of Trenton and Taylor Annice Bridges of Trenton

Sherwin Jones of Millan and Frankie Renee Snipes Conley of Ripley

William Murry Greer of Medina and Suzanne Hubbs Fuqua of Milan

Joel Thomas Coffman of Dyer and Anna Michelle Taylor of Dyer

Matthew Robert Bryan of Bradford and Madalyn Ruth Chilcutt of Newbern

Joel Steven Hughes of Kenton and Vicie Louise Pike Isbell of Jackson

Tolbert Bearden, III of Rutherford and Patricia Jane Griffin Rice of Rutherford

Joshua Quavon Newhouse of Milan and Kayce Jo Arnold of Milan

Perry Alexander Riggins of Medina and Kaitlyn Paige Ubal of Medina

Michael Dewayne Britt of Milan and Madison Nicole Drinkard of Milan

__________________________________________________

Divorces

David Kendall Daniel vs. Neva Renee Daniel

Nicky Stroud vs. Nathan Stroud

Lauren Michelle Chartrand vs. Mark Andrew Chartrand, Jr.

Katheryn Mechelle Allen vs. Jason Steven Allen

Jessica Vowell vs. Benjamin Vowell

Joseph Whalin vs. Christy Whalin

Ana Karen Collier vs. Anthony Junequin Marcellous Collier

__________________________________________________

Restaurant Inspections

La Fiesta, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

La Carreta Grill, Medina, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Mosby’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score, one critical

Clifford’s, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, three criticals

Hubbub, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score

East End Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Domino’s, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals

Milan Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

La Fiesta, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Stigall Primary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Noah’s Ark Learning Center Kitchen, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Clifford’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Domino’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score

Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 95 score

Dyer Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 98 score

Wendy’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Rutherford Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

The Nutrition Hut of Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Little People’s Day Care Food, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Trenton Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection 100 score

Mosby’s Diner, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Subway, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

__________________________________________________

Building Permits

Donald New, 63 Alamo Highway, Trenton

Freddie Alvarado, 18 Johnson Chapel Road, Trenton

Richard Hopkins, 200 State Route 188, Trenton

Roger Dale Nelson, 29 Old Atwood Road, Milan

Tuan Nguyen, 58 Davis Orr Road, Bradford

Thanh Trang B. Nguyen, 58 Davis Orr Road, Bradford

Phillip Dang, 58 Davis Orr Road, Bradford

Thi Miah Phuong Dang, 58 Davis Orr Rad, Bradford

Jeffrey Talley, 138 Bradford Highway, Milan

Kathelina Pham, 157 Skullbone Road, Bradford

John Tankesley, 19 Donald Beard Lane, Humboldt

__________________________________________________