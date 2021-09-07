Your Right to Know
Marriages
Heather L. Greenwood of Milan and Aaron Duane Roth of Milan
Jacob Glenn Bradley of Milan and Amber Lauren Windle of Milan
Alex Carl Ward, Jr. of Humboldt and Christine Elizabeth Simmons of Humboldt
Cody Gavin Cotten of Dyersburg and Kristina Marie Hardy of Dyer
Austin Tyler Juhl of Dyer and Kaitlyn Ann Collins of Dyer
Clarence Arthur Bladen of Jackson and Flora Mae Shaw Chatman of Jackson
Donald Bradley Denton of Humboldt and Anna Claire Barker of Humboldt
Austin Lee Ballentine of Trenton and Taylor Annice Bridges of Trenton
Sherwin Jones of Millan and Frankie Renee Snipes Conley of Ripley
William Murry Greer of Medina and Suzanne Hubbs Fuqua of Milan
Joel Thomas Coffman of Dyer and Anna Michelle Taylor of Dyer
Matthew Robert Bryan of Bradford and Madalyn Ruth Chilcutt of Newbern
Joel Steven Hughes of Kenton and Vicie Louise Pike Isbell of Jackson
Tolbert Bearden, III of Rutherford and Patricia Jane Griffin Rice of Rutherford
Joshua Quavon Newhouse of Milan and Kayce Jo Arnold of Milan
Perry Alexander Riggins of Medina and Kaitlyn Paige Ubal of Medina
Michael Dewayne Britt of Milan and Madison Nicole Drinkard of Milan
__________________________________________________
Divorces
David Kendall Daniel vs. Neva Renee Daniel
Nicky Stroud vs. Nathan Stroud
Lauren Michelle Chartrand vs. Mark Andrew Chartrand, Jr.
Katheryn Mechelle Allen vs. Jason Steven Allen
Jessica Vowell vs. Benjamin Vowell
Joseph Whalin vs. Christy Whalin
Ana Karen Collier vs. Anthony Junequin Marcellous Collier
__________________________________________________
Restaurant Inspections
La Fiesta, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
La Carreta Grill, Medina, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Mosby’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score, one critical
Clifford’s, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, three criticals
Hubbub, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score
East End Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Domino’s, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals
Milan Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
La Fiesta, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Stigall Primary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Noah’s Ark Learning Center Kitchen, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Clifford’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Domino’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score
Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 95 score
Dyer Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 98 score
Wendy’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Rutherford Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
The Nutrition Hut of Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Little People’s Day Care Food, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Trenton Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection 100 score
Mosby’s Diner, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Subway, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
__________________________________________________
Building Permits
Donald New, 63 Alamo Highway, Trenton
Freddie Alvarado, 18 Johnson Chapel Road, Trenton
Richard Hopkins, 200 State Route 188, Trenton
Roger Dale Nelson, 29 Old Atwood Road, Milan
Tuan Nguyen, 58 Davis Orr Road, Bradford
Thanh Trang B. Nguyen, 58 Davis Orr Road, Bradford
Phillip Dang, 58 Davis Orr Road, Bradford
Thi Miah Phuong Dang, 58 Davis Orr Rad, Bradford
Jeffrey Talley, 138 Bradford Highway, Milan
Kathelina Pham, 157 Skullbone Road, Bradford
John Tankesley, 19 Donald Beard Lane, Humboldt
__________________________________________________