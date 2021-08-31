Your Right to Know

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 8/23/2021 through 8/29/2021:

Earl Marcus Singleton, B/M, 34- attachment order.

George Cornelius Herron, B/M, 37- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence.

Jeffrey Rolandas Moore, B/M, 36- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence.

Kristen Michelle Alford, W/F, 40- drug sanction.

George Cornelius Herron, B/M, 37- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation, failure to exercise due care, speeding, reckless driving, violation stop sign law, capias.

Desmond Montrel Hubbard, B/M, 35- violation of parole.

William Henry Johnson, B/M, 31- capias.

Kimberly Snow King, W/F, 38- attachment order.

Kenny Free McCaig, W/M, 33- violation of probation.

Sadeana Nichole McLemore, W/F, 41- violation of probation.

Barry Laine Parsons Jr, W/M, 36- violation of probation.

Earl Marcus Singleton, B/M, 34- capias.

Terry Wayne Uselton Jr, W/M, 41- capias.

Kenneth Lee Anderson, B/M, 48- capias.

John Thomas Coble Jr, W/M, 52- domestic assault, interfere with emergency call (911 calls).

William Shane Coffman, W/M, 45- criminal trespass, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange.

Mitchell Shane Cooper, W/M, 48- reckless endangerment.

Preston Tremaine Fields, B/M, 31- court.

Amanda Leann Hall, W/F, 36- driving on revoked/suspended license, Schedule II drug violations.

Kenny Free McCaig, W/M, 33- manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Phillip Jerome Palmer, B/M, 45- violation of probation, capias.

Jessie James Patrick, B/M, 37- violation of probation.

Robert Anthony Sanders, W/M, 62- hold for other agency.

Jason Randal Williams, W/M, 26- violation of probation.

Desiree Lynleigh Wright, W/F, 29- criminal trespass.

Jimmy Utah Rogers, W/M, 28- domestic assault.

Makylon Dezmar Adkisson, B/M, 19- false insurance claim, theft of property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, possession of controlled substance analog.

Latonya Antionette Croom, B/F, 51- burglary, theft of property (shoplifting).

Nicholas Brashun Graves, B/M, 32- domestic assault.

Daniel Alexander Griffin, B/M, 18- false insurance claim, theft of property, false reports/statements.

Chardenea Lasean Harrison, B/F, 20- theft of property, criminal simulation.

Houston Perry Hays, W/M, 34- driving under the influence.

Leon Thomas Holmes, B/M, 51- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

William Henry Johnson, B/M, 31- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Carson Marshall, B/M, 20- theft of property, criminal simulation.

Everett Dewayne Robinson, B/M, 56- violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, violation stop sign law.

Ashley Leigh Thomas, W/F, 36- public intoxication.

Travis Marquis Tipler, B/M, 23- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm-domestic violence related, reckless endangerment, murder first degree, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Cody Lee Williams, W/M, 19- theft of property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Ezekiel Leon Gray, B/M, 39- disorderly conduct.

Jacob Rivon Hudson, B/M, 23- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent),unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Sadeana Nichole McLemore, W/F, 41- attachment order.

Eliza Ola Rea, W/F, 25- sexual assault with an object.

Brandon Deric Deberry, B/M, 39- failure to appear, capias.

Santavious Dajuan Hunt, B/M, 21- violation of probation, attempted first degree murder.

Lekeevis Montrey Simmons, B/M, 26- vandalism, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Ladarrius Ramonte Bailey, B/M, 23- capias.

Timothy Wayne Vestal, W/M, 53- violation of probation.

__________________________________________________

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 8/23/2021 through 8/29/2021:

Makylon Dezmar Adkisson, 19, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 28, 2021, Heritage Sq; Charges: theft of property, conspiracy:criminal (felony), unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Latonua Antoinette Croom, 51, B/F, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 25, 2021, Wal-Mart; Charges: burglary, theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: K9 Phillips.

Nicholas Brashun Graves, 32, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 27, 2021, Seymour Loop; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Daniel Alexander Griffin, 18, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 28, 2021, Heritage Sq; Charges: theft of property, conspiracy:criminal (felony), filing false report. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Chardenea Lasean Harrison, 20, B/F, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: August 27, 2021, HPD; Charges: theft criminal simulation, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Houston Perry Hays, 34, W/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 24, 2021, Fast Pace; Charges: driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

George Cornelius Herron, 37, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 25, 2021, Vine St; Charges: simple possession, tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain control, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding, reckless driving, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Leon Thomas Holmes, 50, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 24, 2021, Central Ave & Elm St; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

William Henry Johnson, 31, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 23, 2021, Mitchell; Charges: simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of weapon in commission of felony, manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Sgt Yarbrough.

Carson Jacob Marshall, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: August 27, 2021, HPD; Charges: theft criminal simulation, theft of property. Arresting officer: Inv Rich.

Jeffery Rolandas Moore, 35, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 25, 2021, Vine St; Charges: simple possession, tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Ashley Leigh Thomas, 36, W/F, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 24, 2021, Fast Pace; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Travis M Tipler, 33, B/M, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: August 24, 2021, Jackson, TN; Charges: attempted murder first degree, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of weapon in commission of felony, reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Cody Lee Williams, 19, W/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 28, 2021, Heritage Sq; Charges: theft of property, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

__________________________________________________