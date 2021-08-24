Your Right to Know
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 8/16/2021 through 8/22/2021:
Savanna Kamille Castleman, W/F, 29- public intoxication, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of a handgun while under the influence.
Dustin Matthew Pride, W/M, 35- public intoxication, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.
Timothy Dalton Young, W/M, 27- violation of probation.
Sandy Jon Blakely, W/M, 46- simple possession/casual exchange, violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense.
Joshua E Boone, W/M, 40- hold for other agency.
Tina Marie Crutchfield, W/F, 36- capias.
Benjamin Russell Fuller, W/M, 27- domestic assault.
Michael Ray Hudson, W/M, 43- capias.
Raymoane Jovan Jackson, B/M, 32- capias, false reports/statements, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm-domestic violence related, reckless endangerment.
Roger Kalin Moore, W/M, 34- capias.
Jeanna Dawn Shelby, W/F, 46- capias.
Quintin Pierre Thompson, B/M, 31- failure to report.
Dustin Blake Via, W/M, 42- capias, failure to appear.
Trinity Austin Walls, W/M, 36- weekender.
Sandy Jon Blakely, W/M, 46- improper lane usage.
Melissa Marie Buhles, W/F, 33- hold for other agency, knowingly falsify sex offender registry.
Jeremy Richard Coleman, W/M, 31- violation of probation.
Steven Wade Darnell, W/M, 50- driving under the influence first offense.
Virginia Marie Fletcher, W/F, 41- violation probation (circuit).
Andashiki U Hillard, B/M, 34- contempt of court.
Carlee Lynn Meyers, W/F, 27- capias, attachment order.
Brett Allen Parker, W/M, 47- violation of probation.
Melissa Kathryn Robinson, W/F, 42- attachment order.
Carl Wayne Woods, W/M, 56- capias.
Billy Kenneth Brenstein, W/M, 41- simple possession/casual exchange, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation light law.
Ely Alexander Guzman, H/M, 25- domestic assault, vandalism.
Natrasken Leansean Love, B/M, 28- disorderly conduct, refuse to sign agreement to appear.
Sadarious Carloin Wade, B/M, 27- simple possession/casual exchange, false reports/statements.
James Edward Bolding 3rd, W/M, 31- domestic assault.
Joshua E Boone, W/M, 40- theft of property (shoplifting), contempt of court, criminal trespass, attachment order.
Nicole Marie Cornforth, W/F, 30- Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & acticities.
Evelyn Marie Curtis, W/F, 44- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Ezekiel Leon Gray, B/M, 39- disorderly conduct.
Dennis Wayne Sheppard, W/M, 42- violation of probation, capias.
Octavius Demond Luten, B/M, 25- reckless endangerment.
Carrie Anne Sansing, W/F, 47- violation of probation.
Adam Nicolas Weaver, W/M, 29- aggravated assault, attempted first degree murder.
Allison Nicole Pitcher, W/F, 32- domestic assault.
Matthew Logan Stroud, W/M, 18- weekender.
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 8/16/2021 through 8/22/2021:
Billy Kenneth Brenstein, 40, W/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 18, 2021, East End/Car Wash; Charges: violation registration law, violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl Philips.
Ely Alexander Guzman, 25, W/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 20, 2021, Maple Circle; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.
Raymoane Javon Jackson, 32, B/M, of Ripley; Arrest date and location: August 19, 2021, Humboldt Airport; Charges: filing false report, unlawful possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.
Natrasken L Love, 28, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 21, 2021, Maple St; Charges: refuses to sign agreement to appear. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Michael Lynn Palmer, 43, B/M, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: August 21, 2021, Express Mart/22nd Ave; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.
Everett Dewayne Robinson, 55, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 22, 2021, Vine St; Charges: driving under influence, driving revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law, stop sign violation, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.
Quintin Pierre Thompson, 31, B/M, of Murffreesboro; Arrest date and location: August 21, 2021, Hadley; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.
Sadarious Carloin Wade, 27, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 17, 2021, HPD; Charges: simple possession, filing false report. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.
Troy Aaron Whitmore, 53, B/M, of Milan; Arrest date and location: August 17, 2021, Westside Dr; Charges: criminal trespassing, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Lt Smith.
General Sessions Report
General Sessions
Tony Martin – evading arrest
Andretti Siddell – evading arrest
Sabrina Johnson – contempt of court
Susan Simmons – simple possession of meth
Samantha Reasons – contempt of court
Justin Wheeler – contempt of court
Rocky Snider – contempt of court
Lonnie Owens – driving without DL
Larnce Davis – contempt of court
Carlos Campbell – contempt of court
Karen Vandolah – public intoxication
Raymond Dance – driving on suspended DL
Andrew Arnold – contempt of court
Jamie Holloway – DUI, resisting arrest
Tyler Johnson – implied consent
Tyler Johnson – simple possession of Schedule I – bound over to Grand Jury
Paulette Powell – DUI
Stephanie McKeel – contempt of court
Larry Cole – use or possess substance to falsify drug test
LeKita Martin – disorderly conduct
Roderick Davis – contempt of court
David Farner – contempt of court
Edwin Lopez – contempt of court
Jimmy Thomas Jr. – attempt retaliate for past action, contempt of court
Jameson Galloway – contempt of court
Bryan Barrett – domestic assault
Anthony Grady – misdemeanor animal cruelty
Trinity Walls – DUI
Steve Wade – contempt of court
Mavigon Green – puiblic intoxication
Michael Harvey Jr. – simple possession of Schedule VI
Charles Crawford Jr. – assault, unlawful possession of a weapon
Richard Curtis – simple possession of Schedule VI, domestic assault
Keisha Martin – driving without DL
Bernie Homes – simple assault
Tina Crutchfield – contempt of court
Devonte Warren – contempt of court
Kevin Willis – meth
Dynasty Hayes – theft under $1,000
Haley Patterson – contempt of court
Ralph Land – possession of drug paraphernalia
Dustin Brown – simple possession of Schedule II
Bobby Martinez – contempt of court
Jason Pederson – theft
Kristi Blankenship – simple possession of Schedule II, simple possession of Schedule I
Civil
Lee H. Davis vs L.J. Motors
Christopher Glenn vs Tar’nika Johnson
Eddie Thomas vs Angeletta McClinton
Elgin Steward vs Jessica Lemons
Patricia Davis vs Ricky J. Gilliam
LVNV Funding LLC vs Tommie L. Jones
LVNV Funding LLC vs Tammila Akins
LVNV Funding LLC vs Brenda D. Trusler
LVNV Funding LLC vs Louverna Cox
LVNV Funding LLC vs Beverly Cole
Discover Bank vs Richard E. Davis
Heights Finance Corporation vs Walter Borello
Suzanne Pongrate vs Johnny Hunt
Check into Cash of Tennessee Inc. Dba Check into Cash vs Michael Fesmire
Farmers Home Furniture vs Tirece Junior Malone
First Heritage Credit of Tennessee LLC vs Beverly Collins
Crestwood Place Apartments vs Latrenda McCurryHPQ Properties vs Darell Brown
HPQ Properties vs Michelle McKinney
Charles Teague or Matthew Teague vs Doug Hill, any and all occupants
Marriages
Eric Scott Langston of Bradford and Kelly Akin Knott of Bradford
Bernard Fentress Bigham of Medina and Rhonda La’Shawn Heard of Medina
Wesley Anthony Boyd of Milan and Jordan Brianne Foster of Milan
Divorces
Dusty Ray Don Wolverton vs Lakelyn Suzanne Wolverton
John Michael Flowers vs Tara Lorine Flowers
Jacob Obadias Lee vs Demetrias Shuntay Cooper-Lee