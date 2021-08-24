Your Right to Know

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 8/16/2021 through 8/22/2021:

Savanna Kamille Castleman, W/F, 29- public intoxication, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Dustin Matthew Pride, W/M, 35- public intoxication, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Timothy Dalton Young, W/M, 27- violation of probation.

Sandy Jon Blakely, W/M, 46- simple possession/casual exchange, violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense.

Joshua E Boone, W/M, 40- hold for other agency.

Tina Marie Crutchfield, W/F, 36- capias.

Benjamin Russell Fuller, W/M, 27- domestic assault.

Michael Ray Hudson, W/M, 43- capias.

Raymoane Jovan Jackson, B/M, 32- capias, false reports/statements, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm-domestic violence related, reckless endangerment.

Roger Kalin Moore, W/M, 34- capias.

Jeanna Dawn Shelby, W/F, 46- capias.

Quintin Pierre Thompson, B/M, 31- failure to report.

Dustin Blake Via, W/M, 42- capias, failure to appear.

Trinity Austin Walls, W/M, 36- weekender.

Sandy Jon Blakely, W/M, 46- improper lane usage.

Melissa Marie Buhles, W/F, 33- hold for other agency, knowingly falsify sex offender registry.

Jeremy Richard Coleman, W/M, 31- violation of probation.

Steven Wade Darnell, W/M, 50- driving under the influence first offense.

Virginia Marie Fletcher, W/F, 41- violation probation (circuit).

Andashiki U Hillard, B/M, 34- contempt of court.

Carlee Lynn Meyers, W/F, 27- capias, attachment order.

Brett Allen Parker, W/M, 47- violation of probation.

Melissa Kathryn Robinson, W/F, 42- attachment order.

Carl Wayne Woods, W/M, 56- capias.

Billy Kenneth Brenstein, W/M, 41- simple possession/casual exchange, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation light law.

Ely Alexander Guzman, H/M, 25- domestic assault, vandalism.

Natrasken Leansean Love, B/M, 28- disorderly conduct, refuse to sign agreement to appear.

Sadarious Carloin Wade, B/M, 27- simple possession/casual exchange, false reports/statements.

James Edward Bolding 3rd, W/M, 31- domestic assault.

Joshua E Boone, W/M, 40- theft of property (shoplifting), contempt of court, criminal trespass, attachment order.

Nicole Marie Cornforth, W/F, 30- Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & acticities.

Evelyn Marie Curtis, W/F, 44- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Ezekiel Leon Gray, B/M, 39- disorderly conduct.

Dennis Wayne Sheppard, W/M, 42- violation of probation, capias.

Octavius Demond Luten, B/M, 25- reckless endangerment.

Carrie Anne Sansing, W/F, 47- violation of probation.

Adam Nicolas Weaver, W/M, 29- aggravated assault, attempted first degree murder.

Allison Nicole Pitcher, W/F, 32- domestic assault.

Matthew Logan Stroud, W/M, 18- weekender.

__________________________________________________

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 8/16/2021 through 8/22/2021:

Billy Kenneth Brenstein, 40, W/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 18, 2021, East End/Car Wash; Charges: violation registration law, violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl Philips.

Ely Alexander Guzman, 25, W/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 20, 2021, Maple Circle; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Raymoane Javon Jackson, 32, B/M, of Ripley; Arrest date and location: August 19, 2021, Humboldt Airport; Charges: filing false report, unlawful possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Natrasken L Love, 28, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 21, 2021, Maple St; Charges: refuses to sign agreement to appear. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Michael Lynn Palmer, 43, B/M, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: August 21, 2021, Express Mart/22nd Ave; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Everett Dewayne Robinson, 55, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 22, 2021, Vine St; Charges: driving under influence, driving revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law, stop sign violation, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Quintin Pierre Thompson, 31, B/M, of Murffreesboro; Arrest date and location: August 21, 2021, Hadley; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Sadarious Carloin Wade, 27, B/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 17, 2021, HPD; Charges: simple possession, filing false report. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Troy Aaron Whitmore, 53, B/M, of Milan; Arrest date and location: August 17, 2021, Westside Dr; Charges: criminal trespassing, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Lt Smith.

__________________________________________________

General Sessions Report

General Sessions

Tony Martin – evading arrest

Andretti Siddell – evading arrest

Sabrina Johnson – contempt of court

Susan Simmons – simple possession of meth

Samantha Reasons – contempt of court

Justin Wheeler – contempt of court

Rocky Snider – contempt of court

Lonnie Owens – driving without DL

Larnce Davis – contempt of court

Carlos Campbell – contempt of court

Karen Vandolah – public intoxication

Raymond Dance – driving on suspended DL

Andrew Arnold – contempt of court

Jamie Holloway – DUI, resisting arrest

Tyler Johnson – implied consent

Tyler Johnson – simple possession of Schedule I – bound over to Grand Jury

Paulette Powell – DUI

Stephanie McKeel – contempt of court

Larry Cole – use or possess substance to falsify drug test

LeKita Martin – disorderly conduct

Roderick Davis – contempt of court

David Farner – contempt of court

Edwin Lopez – contempt of court

Jimmy Thomas Jr. – attempt retaliate for past action, contempt of court

Jameson Galloway – contempt of court

Bryan Barrett – domestic assault

Anthony Grady – misdemeanor animal cruelty

Trinity Walls – DUI

Steve Wade – contempt of court

Mavigon Green – puiblic intoxication

Michael Harvey Jr. – simple possession of Schedule VI

Charles Crawford Jr. – assault, unlawful possession of a weapon

Richard Curtis – simple possession of Schedule VI, domestic assault

Keisha Martin – driving without DL

Bernie Homes – simple assault

Tina Crutchfield – contempt of court

Devonte Warren – contempt of court

Kevin Willis – meth

Dynasty Hayes – theft under $1,000

Haley Patterson – contempt of court

Ralph Land – possession of drug paraphernalia

Dustin Brown – simple possession of Schedule II

Bobby Martinez – contempt of court

Jason Pederson – theft

Kristi Blankenship – simple possession of Schedule II, simple possession of Schedule I

Civil

Lee H. Davis vs L.J. Motors

Christopher Glenn vs Tar’nika Johnson

Eddie Thomas vs Angeletta McClinton

Elgin Steward vs Jessica Lemons

Patricia Davis vs Ricky J. Gilliam

LVNV Funding LLC vs Tommie L. Jones

LVNV Funding LLC vs Tammila Akins

LVNV Funding LLC vs Brenda D. Trusler

LVNV Funding LLC vs Louverna Cox

LVNV Funding LLC vs Beverly Cole

Discover Bank vs Richard E. Davis

Heights Finance Corporation vs Walter Borello

Suzanne Pongrate vs Johnny Hunt

Check into Cash of Tennessee Inc. Dba Check into Cash vs Michael Fesmire

Farmers Home Furniture vs Tirece Junior Malone

First Heritage Credit of Tennessee LLC vs Beverly Collins

Crestwood Place Apartments vs Latrenda McCurryHPQ Properties vs Darell Brown

HPQ Properties vs Michelle McKinney

Charles Teague or Matthew Teague vs Doug Hill, any and all occupants

__________________________________________________

Marriages

Eric Scott Langston of Bradford and Kelly Akin Knott of Bradford

Bernard Fentress Bigham of Medina and Rhonda La’Shawn Heard of Medina

Wesley Anthony Boyd of Milan and Jordan Brianne Foster of Milan

__________________________________________________

Divorces

Dusty Ray Don Wolverton vs Lakelyn Suzanne Wolverton

John Michael Flowers vs Tara Lorine Flowers

Jacob Obadias Lee vs Demetrias Shuntay Cooper-Lee