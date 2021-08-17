Your Right to Know

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 8/9/2021 through 8/15/2021:

Joseph Allen Dyer, W/M, 41- reckless endangerment, aggravated assault.

Anthony Aaron Hogue, W/M, 60- theft of property, aggravated rape, sexual exportation of an elderly adult or vunerable adult.

Kenesha Marttia Graves, B/F, 36- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activites.

Kenneth Vernon Mays, B/M, 42- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Latonya Antionette Croom, B/F, 51- evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, attachment order, failure to provide proof ins, violation of probation, leaving scene of accident, viol stop sign law.

Jeffrey Allen Cunningham, W/M, 37- arson (structure).

Clay Douglas Farrell, W/M, 33- capias, attachment order.

Ralph William Land Jr, W/M, 44- capias.

Bobby Joe Martinez, W/M, 21- attachment order, capias.

Cordarious Demarcus McCurry, B/M, 30- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm domestic violence related, violation of parole.

Colten Aaron Reed, W/M, 31- driving on revoked/suspended license, altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment of plates.

Billie Jo Thompson, W/F, 46- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, falsification of drug test result.

John Dylan Wood, W/M, 29- weekender.

Lawanda Elizabeth Beard, B/F, 28- capias.

Rhiannon Crystalyn Beasley, W/F, 43- attachment order, capias.

Kristi Renee Blankenship, W/F, 50- attachment order.

Emma-Leigh Opal Butler, W/F, 27- capias.

William Jeremy Cole, W/M, 49- capias, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, falsification of drug test result.

Amber Nichole Gallimore, W/F, 26- capias.

Suzette Michelle Garcia, W/F, 52- capias.

Devonta Elijah Jones, B/M, 18- contempt of court.

Michael Allen Lucas, W/M, 58- violation of probation.

Dakota Lin McBride, W/M, 26- driving under the influence, speeding.

Timothy Lee Miller, W/M, 58- capias.

Michael Edward Newbill Jr, B/M, 45- capias.

Christina Michelle Pitts, W/F, 36- violation of probation.

Grant Stephen Presgrove, W/M, 48- contempt of court.

Shequilla Sharece Simpson, B/F, 26- capias.

Lynnette Uresti, W/F, 23- aggravated assault.

Clay Douglas Farrell, W/M, 33- capias.

Velma Y Bueno, H/F, 44- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Latonya Antionette Croom, B/F, 51- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent).

Richard Rachaun Curtis, B/M, 26- simple possession/casual exchange, domestic assault.

Bradley Jason Heimbach, W/M, 44- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, aggravated assault .

Ralph William Land Jr, W/M, 44- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

James Kenton Levingston, B/M, 60- violation of implied consent law, violation light law, failure to exercise due care, open container law, driving under the influence first offense.

Cordarious Demarcus McCurry, B/M, 30- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Quincy Cordero Smith, B/M, 34- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, speeding.

Nicole Marie Cornforth, W/F, 30- public indecency, indecent exposure, public intoxication, Schedule II drug violation.

Jeffrey Allen Cunningham, W/M, 37- theft of property.

Octavio Luviano Jr, H/M, 41- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, Schedule VI drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Crystal Lynn Riddle, W/F, 44- driving under the influence.

Isaiah Rashad Warlick, B/M, 22- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, possession of controlled substance analog, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.

Anthony Dalton Young, W/M, 27- driving under the influence.

Veronica Lyn Battle, W/F, 27- driving under the influence.

Christopher Dawayne Cranmer, W/M, 28- simple possession/casual exchange, domestic assault.

Clay Douglas Farrell, W/M, 33- theft of property.

Brandon D’Shawn Johnson, B/M, 23- simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation, capias.

Phillip Wayne Morris, W/M, 59- attachment order.

Montreal Larmar Warren, B/M, 26- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Robert Jerome Page, W/M, 42- capias.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 52- violation of probation.

Joshua Bradley Ainsworth, W/M, 33- weekender.

Dalton Dawayne Allen, W/M, 20- weekender.

Matthew Dwane Baker, W/M, 28- weekender.

Keith Marcell Cole, B/M, 25- weekender.

Donald Eugene Hodges, W/M, 67- weekender.

Willie Deshun Huffman, B/M, 29- weekender.

George Christophe McLaughlin, W/M, 60- weekender.

Jarvaris Devonta Powell, B/M, 28- weekender.

Andretti Lebronski Siddell, B/M, 28- weekender.

__________________________________________________

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 8/9/2021 through 8/15/2021:

Velma Evonne Bueno, 44, of Trenton, TN; Arrest date and location: August 11, 2021, Mitchell St & 14th Ave; Charges: driving on rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: Sgt Fleming.

Michael Albert Crenshaw, 39, of Trenton, TN; Arrest date and location: August 14, 2021, Murphy’s; Charges: driving under the influence, property damage, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl Estes.

Latonya Antoinette Croom, 51, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: August 12, 2021, WalMart; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Lt Smith.

Richard Rashaun Curtis, 26, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: August 12, 2021, N 17th Ave; Charges: domestic assault, possession of Schedule VI. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Gerrez L Ganaway, 28, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: August 15, 2021, Bledsoe; Charges: aggravated assault, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Kenessha M Graves, 36, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: August 11, 2021, Northwood; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Inv Hill.

Tyrice Graves, 42, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: August 15, 2021, Stop and Shop; Charges: mfg,del,sell,poss controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Bradley Heimbach, 44, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: August 10, 2021, N 22nd Ave; Charges: aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Royshun Cameron Hicks, 28, of Bells, TN; Arrest date and location: August 14, 2021, Gadsden Elementary; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, reckless driving. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Ralph William Land, 44, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: August 11, 2021, McLin; Charges: evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

James Kenneth Levingston, 59, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: August 13, 2021, Etheridge; Charges: violation of light law, violation open container, driving under influence, failure to maintain control, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Kenneth Vernon Mays, 42, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: August 11, 2021, Northwood; Charges: tampering with or fabricating evidence, mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Inv Hill.

Michael Shaquille McCorry, 27, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: August 15, 2021, Bledsoe; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Bowens.

Cordarious Demarcus McCurry, 29, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: August 9, 2021, Westview Cove; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill

Cordarious Demarcus McCurry, 29, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: August 9, 2021, Westview Cove; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Marland Denzel Reed, 28, of Jackson, TN; Arrest date and location: August 15, 2021, Maple St; Charges: driving under influence. Arresting officer: Sgt Cano.

Quincy Cordero Smith, 34, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: August 14, 2021, 22nd/Wyatt’s; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

__________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Holly Heuss, n/k/a Holly Wallace, to Joshua C. Hayes – Trenton – $4,000

Ismael Quisque to Jeremy Lentz and wife, Althaleia Lentz – Trenton – $149,000

Crystal J. Reeves and husband, Perry F. Reeves, II to John M. Ostermann, Jr. and wife, Courtney D. Ostermann – Medina – $255,000

John M. Ostermann, Jr and wife, Courtney D. Ostermann to Aaron G. Thompson – Medina – $185,000

Loran McMillen, individually, Kelly Lyons as Trustee of William McMillen Family and William S. McMillen Tennessee Gap Trust and individually, and Brittany Bowers as Trustee of William McMillen Family and William S, McMillen Tennessee Gap Trust and individually, to Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon – Gibson – $35,000

Moss Enterprises, Inc. to Jared M. Parker and wife, Caitlin Parker – Humboldt – $106,000

Tanner Allen Hensley to Joshua Faircloth and Aaron McKelvey – Trenton – $58,900

Thomas G. Witherspoon to Fred Kish and wife, Teressa Kish – 14th CD – $244,000

Phylis J. Jones to Krystal N. Butler – Medina – $290,000

Larry E. Darby to Anna Duncan – Humboldt – $117,021

Stanley Cates and wife, Linda Cates to Tuan Huy Dao and wife, Lynna Pham – Bradford – $12,500

Jesse Alexander to Tony L. Bachman and wife, Lucinda Bachman – Milan – $50,000

Harvey M. Mize to Audrey Shannon – 1st CD – $80,000

Bernie Burns and wife, Jennifer Burns to Katrina Voelkers and husband, David Voelkers – Medina – $315,000

Randell E. Willis and Nancy G. McCartney to William Joseph Graves – Milan – $22,000

Amelia Moore Wilkes to Eva Marie Wilkes Kirby and Elizabeth P. Wilkes Baldwin – 24th CD (formerly 10th CD) – $83,365

Mary E. Coleman to Samaritans Road, LLC – Humboldt – $200,000

Pam Brawner to Mary Sue Duncan – Milan – $28,000

Gina Thetford, Amanda Lifsey and Michel A. Smith to Suzanne Wilson – Bradford – $52,000

Jeff Harrison to Jerry Faulkner – Rutherford – $10,000

Francie K. Mello and David McConnell Whalley, Trustee of the David McConnell Whalley Revocable Trust to Edward Earl Collins and wife, Tonia Yvonne Collins – Dyer – $205,000

Floyd Blitchington and wife, Jennifer Blitchington – Rutherford – $8,500

Westhaven MHP, LLC to Westhaven Humboldt MHP. LLC –Humboldt – $940,000

Barbara Hobock to Eric C. Hampton – Humboldt – $89,900

John M. Lovorn and wife, Sandy Lovorn to Christopher Lee White and Dorothy Bruce – Milan – $166,500

Patricia W. Patterson to Steve A. Kirk – Humboldt – $90,000

Jennifer Gibbons to Jennifer Warren – Trenton – $95,000

Good Shepherd Investment, Inc. to Square Investment, Inc. – Humboldt – $750,000

Roger Dale Smith and wife, Traci Smith and Kristopher D. Bradford and wife, Tara Bradford to Robin Dowland, Trustee of the Robin Dowland Trust – Milan – $540,000

Edward C. Dellinger, Trustee of the Lenoir Eugene Dellinger Family Trust, to Michael Dale Record and wife, Georgia Taylor Wade Record – Dyer – $580,000

Knott Family Rentals, LLC to Richard Feldman – Bradford – $60,500

Manuel Clavo to 2MD, a partnership composed of Terry L. Drumwright, Christopher William Miller and Michael Jason McCaslin – Humboldt – $65,000

Kay Thurman to Hunter W. Crowson – Humboldt – $139,900

Donna Carol Pittman to Jon R. Lancaster and wife, Laura B. Lancaster – Trenton – $235,000

Donald S. Lovelace to Glenda Lovelace Klippel – Bradford – $30,000

Jeff Baker to Christopher Kevin Kornegay and wife, Amanda Leigh Hoffman – Medina – $264,900

Steven Carnal and wife, Beverly Carnal to Peyton Ace Carpenter and wife, Gina Carpenter – Medina – $120,000

Timber Creek Resource, LLC to Store Master Funding XXII, LLC – Dyer – $2,402,268.68

Summit Properties Holdings, LLC to Smith Creek Holdings, LLC – Dyer – $350,000

The Industrial Development Board of the City of Dyer to Smith Creek Holdings, LLC – Dyer – $27,006

James W. Fletcher and wife, Julia Fletcher to Yessica Coronado Chavez

First Assembly of God Church of Milan to Kris Bradford, Jordan Perkins and Derrick Haynes – Milan – $60,000

Daniel Leon Jones, by and through his attorney-in-fact, Jennifer Lynn Jones, and wife, Jennifer Lynn Jones to Samuel M. Smith and wife, Brooklyn L. Smith – Medina – $237,500

James H. Pillow to William W. O’Keefe, Jr. – Milan – $120,000

Trenia Cupples, f/k/a Reagan, to Christen Lewis and husband, Jacob Lewis – Milan – $120,000

Eddy Clark and wife, Christine Clark to James Wesley Clark and wife, Emily Clark – Dyer – $10,000

Forged Investment, LLC to Hany G. Jacoub and wife, Renee Jacoub and Regine W. Paletta, as Company Trustee of the Paletta 1990 Revocable Living Trust – Trenton – $615,000

Ruth Annette Hopper to Hannah Roberson – Medina – $75,000

Samuel Lee Vestal to Jeremy Hensley and wife, Stacy Hensley – Milan – $106,000

James Carter to Darrell Boyd and wife, Virginia Boyd – Humboldt – $2,000

Betty J. Hayes to Proverbs Real Estate, LLC – Trenton – $15,000

Tammy McCurley and husband, Don McCurley to Robin Rene Young – Milan – $249,000

Holly Heuss, n/k/a Holly M. Wallace, to Timothy G. Jones and Joshua C. Hayes – 11th CD – $53,000

Jed Walker to Justin Lewis Miller – Humboldt – $106,000

Annetta Flakes Collier to Humboldt Board of Public Utilities – Humboldt – $4,000

Skip Weeks and wife, Katheryn Weeks to Robert S. Davis – 18th CD – $189,900

Will Chism and wife, Pearlie M. Chism to Katrena Jaha-Watkins and Akilah Talibah Jaha-Watkins – Humboldt – $2,150

Hunt Family Limited Partnership to Mike Rinks – Rutherford – $500

Mark Shayne Fielder to Santiago Ismael Quisque Lajuj and Miguel Angel Quisque Lajuj – Trenton – $22,500

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 125 Steeplechase Drive, Medina – $44,500

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 105 Calumet Drive, Medina – $44,500

James C. Hawkins and Teresa Stavely to Justin Schroeder and wife, Allison L. Schroeder – Dyer – $90,000

Croswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 122 Steeplechase Drive, Medina – $44,500

Croswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 130 Steeplechase, Medina – $44,500

Cary Prince and wife, Jennifer Prince to Allen Ray Martin -Humboldt – $123,500

John Jobst and wife, Jean C. Jobst to Helena M. Yoder – Milan – $215,000

Gay Beth Corder and Sandra Kay Gibson to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $130,000

The City of Medina and Gibson County Special School District to Golden Futures, LLC – Medina – $225,000

P.M. Scotch, LLC, a/k/a P.M. & Scotch, LL C, to David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney – Milan – $266,000

P.M. Scotch, LLC, a/k/a P.M. & Scotch, LLC, to David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney – Lot 111, Phase 1, Southpointe – Milan – $38,000

P.M. Scotch, LLC, a/k/a P.M. & Scotch, LLC, to David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney – Lot 110, Phase 1, Southpointe – Milan – $38,000

P.M. Scotch, LLC, a/k/a P.M. & Scotch, LLC, to David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney – Lot 109, Phase 1, Southpointe, Milan – $38,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Ray A. Davis and wife, Judy L. Davis – Medina – $419,900

Michael Malone and wife, Marilyn Malone to Jamie Gordon – Trenton – $79,900

Marty Alice Doerr Rutherford, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Virginia Ray Thurman, Vera Sue Doerr Hanscom and Lynda Lou Doerr Sims to Samaritan’s Road, LLC – Humboldt – $65,000

Jacob Bolton to Robert H. Jenkins – Milan – $2,500

Bro-Co Properties to True Treasure Holdings, LLC – Medina – $28,500

Harris Rentals. LLC to Reid Investments, LLC – Medina – $179,900

Donna Lewis and husband, David Lewis to Danny J. Guzman, Jr. – Trenton – $97,000

Karen Pickard to Richard Hopkins Trenton – $10,000

Jerry F. Martin, Jr. to Billy J. Robinson and wife, Vanessa Robinson – Milan – $500

Joshua Cody Adair to Gary E. Golladay – Kenton – $135,000

Michael Todd Pyles to Jonathan Rowan – Milan – $38,000

Marcus Eugene Trout to Kevin Todd – Humboldt – $15,000

Mark Shayne Fielder to Santiago Ismael Quisque Lajuj and Miguel Angel Quisque Lajuj – Trenton – $16,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Stacy L. King – Medina – $235,900

Tatum Alexander to David A. Dunn and Cindy Renfroe – Bradford – $10,000

Sheila Richardson to Jarvis Welch – Trenton – $3,000

Preston Holt and wife, Betty Holt to Brandon Petty and wife, Ashton L. Petty – Humboldt – $263,000

Tommy Knight and wife, Sandra L. Knight to John P. Morrison and wife, Teresa L. Morrison – Humboldt – $320,000

Winfred Lee Allen and Carolyn Ann Allen, Trustees of the Winfred Lee Allen and Carol Ann Allen Trust, to Jimmie Terrell and wife, Patricia Terrell – Humboldt – $113,450

E. Ray Owen, a/k/a E. Ray Owens, to James Michael Pierce and wife, Debra Jo Pierce – Humboldt – $50,000

Daniel E. Nelson to Junior Williams – Milan – $3,500

Greg Soto to Samaritan’s Road, LLC – Humboldt – $305,000

Sandra Pearson Rust and James Arnold Pearson to Christopher McCorkle – Humboldt – $20,667.45

Nathaniel Tucker to Kathryn L. Peck – Medina – $165,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to James R. Myers – Medina – $240,983.45

__________________________________________________

Marriages

Randy Lee Lozier of Kenton and Serena Yvonne Martin Harrison of Kenton

Robert Payne Reeves of Milan and Bailey Ann Mercado of Milan

Cortez Lorenzo Baker of Humboldt and Anajeli Yasmin Mata of Humboldt

Matthew Russell Abbott of Trenton and Lauren Elizabeth Langston of Rutherford

__________________________________________________