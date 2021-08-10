Your Right to Know

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 8/2/2021 through 8/8/2021:

Linda Marie Call, W/F, 51- disorderly conduct, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), false reports/statements.

Deonte Travon Polk, B/M, 24- capias.

Adam Crowder, W/M, 20- violation of probation.

Michael Bradley Fesmire, W/M, 52- weekender.

Ramona Kay Hendon, W/F, 51- contempt of court.

Joshua Ryan Hutson, W/M, 31- violation of probation.

Niki Dawn Kosark, W/F, 29- aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law).

Cody Shane Little, W/M, 29- driving under the influence second offense.

Mekeisha Rene Roach, W/F, 34- capias.

Jimmy Thomas Jr, B/M, 46- hold for other agency, attachment order.

Collin Tayler Vestal, W/M, 20- assault.

Jeffery Brian Vinyard, W/M, 37- public intoxication.

Timothy James Alexander, W/M, 47- disorderly conduct, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent).

Kenneth Lee Anderson, B/M, 47- domestic assault.

Dustin Omar Brown, B/M, 31- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, open container law, failure to provide proof ins, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise care.

Andrea Lorene Corbin, W/F, 23- capias.

Adrienne Nicole Edwards, B/F, 30- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Alfred Austin Johnson, W/M, 44- criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Dalton Lynn Lindsey, W/M, 21- capias.

Daniel Allen Mangels, W/M, 32- capias.

Christopher Darnalle Mann, B/M, 32- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, simple possession/casual exchange, window tint, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Vincent WadeMcGraw, W/M, 54- driving under the influence first offense.

John Eric Morrow, W/M, 50- theft of property.

Samuel Mark Peden, W/M, 34- altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment of plates, vandalism.

Dakota Chance Redmon, W/M, 26- capias.

Lori Kay Robertson, W/F, 35- simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation light law, criminal impersonation, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Robert Lesley Robertson, B/M, 26- attachment order.

Heather Rene Smith, W/F, 39- violation of probation.

Corey Richard Spears, W/M, 31- capias.

Brittni Rene Thompson, W/F, 28- capias.

Jeffery Brian Vinyard, W/M, 37- theft of property.

Louis Lee Wade, B/M, 52- driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Amber Michelle Doss, W/F, 33- domestic assault.

Deborah Rhea Goodrich, W/F, 58- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Edvin Sales Lopez, H/M, 18- public intoxication.

Jason Troy Pederson, W/M, 45- burglary, theft of property.

Jimmy Thomas Jr, B/M, 46- retaliation for past action, disorderly conduct.

Benjamin Russell Fuller, W/M, 27- driving under the influence first offense.

Kyle Tyrice Johnson, B/M, 27- domestic assault.

Ginger Denise Edens, W/F, 49- disorderly conduct, public intoxication.

Logan Brent King, W/M, 30- domestic assault.

Joshua Ryan Hutson, W/M, 31- capias.

Lavokeous Martez Ivory, B/M, 27- reckless endangerment, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, domestic assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Brandie Beth Wyatt, W/F, 44- animals run at large.

Michelle Dawn Fussell, W/F, 22- driving under the influence.

Roy Milton Mathis, B/M, 58- driving on revoked/suspended license.

David Windell Tolleson, W/M, 62- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Stevie Lane Harper, W/M, 24- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Octavius Demond Luten, B/M, 25- simple possession/casual exchange.

Deyonte Ladarius Warren, B/M, 25- capias, attachment order, false reports/statements.

Raven Elizabeth Bonds, W/F, 27- weekender.

Keith Marcel Cole, B/M, 25- weekender.

Amanda Gail Cook, W/F, 34- violation of probation.

Willie Deshun Huffman, B/M, 28- weekender.

Dalton Dawayne Allen, W/M, 20- weekender.

Gerardo Medina Henriquez, W/M, 20- weekender.

Kimberly Diane Knight, W/F, 42- weekender.

George Christophe McLaughlin, W/M, 60- weekender.

Raymond Lee Robertson, W/M, 45- weekender.

Timothy Alan Sexton, W/M, 49- weekender.

David Wayne Shelby, W/M, 42- weekender.

Samantha Leigh Tate, W/F, 27- weekender.

__________________________________________________

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 8/2/2021 through 8/8/2021:

Deborah Goodrich, 58, of Huntingdon; Arrest date and location: August 5, 2021, Bailey Park; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Richard Eugene Langley, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 8, 2021, GeneLangley Ford; Charges: reckless driving, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt Yarbrough.

Amber Michelle Morris, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 2, 2021, E Main/Chere Carol; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Jason Troy Pedersen, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 2, 2021, Campbell St; Charges: burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Edvin Sales Lopez, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 4, 2021, Mag Duffy; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Jimmy Thomas, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 3, 2021, Calhoun St; Charges: disorderly conduct, retaliation past action. Arresting officer: Lt Smith.

__________________________________________________

Restaurant Inspections

Domino’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score

Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 96 score

Pickettville Nutrition, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Miss Flossie’s Academy Development Kitchen, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Sonic Drive-In, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

Burger King #3701, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Burger King #3701, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Hannah’s and Doris’ Prayer, Humboldt, complete inspection, 96 score, one critical

Hannah’s and Doris’ Prayer, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

El Gallero Mexican Restaurant #2, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Huddle House, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Milan Christian Care Center Kitchen, complete inspection, 97 score

Taco Bell, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Sally’s Diner, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Sally’s Diner, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Subway, Trenton, compete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Subway, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score

The City Limits, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one

The City Limits, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score

La Lunada, Rutherford, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

La Lunada, Rutherford, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Subway, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score

Presbyterian Day School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Dana’s Place, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

China House, Milan, complete inspection, 88 score, three criticals

China House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Mustard Seed, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score

Medina Skating Rink, complete inspection, 100 score

El Palenque, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score

Huddle House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

McDonald’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals

McDonald’s Medina, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical

La Carreta Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 89 score, three criticals

Golden Palace, Humboldt, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical

Golden Palace, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 95 score

Hicks-Phelan VFW Post, Trenton complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals

Hicks-Phelan VFW Post, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score

__________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Holly Heuss, n/k/a Holly Wallace, to Joshua C. Hayes – Trenton – $4,000

Ismael Quisque to Jeremy Lentz and wife, Althaleia Lentz – Trenton – $149,000

Crystal J. Reeves and husband, Perry F. Reeves, II to John M. Ostermann, Jr. and wife, Courtney D. Ostermann – Medina – $255,000

John M. Ostermann, Jr and wife, Courtney D. Ostermann to Aaron G. Thompson – Medina – $185,000

Loran McMillen, individually, Kelly Lyons as Trustee of William McMillen Family and William S. McMillen Tennessee Gap Trust and individually, and Brittany Bowers as Trustee of William McMillen Family and William S, McMillen Tennessee Gap Trust and individually, to Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon – Gibson – $35,000

Moss Enterprises, Inc. to Jared M. Parker and wife, Caitlin Parker – Humboldt – $106,000

Tanner Allen Hensley to Joshua Faircloth and Aaron McKelvey – Trenton – $58,900

Thomas G. Witherspoon to Fred Kish and wife, Teressa Kish – 14th CD – $244,000

Phylis J. Jones to Krystal N. Butler – Medina – $290,000

Larry E. Darby to Anna Duncan – Humboldt – $117,021

Stanley Cates and wife, Linda Cates to Tuan Huy Dao and wife, Lynna Pham – Bradford – $12,500

Jesse Alexander to Tony L. Bachman and wife, Lucinda Bachman – Milan – $50,000

Harvey M. Mize to Audrey Shannon – 1st CD – $80,000

Bernie Burns and wife, Jennifer Burns to Katrina Voelkers and husband, David Voelkers – Medina – $315,000

Randell E. Willis and Nancy G. McCartney to William Joseph Graves – Milan – $22,000

Amelia Moore Wilkes to Eva Marie Wilkes Kirby and Elizabeth P. Wilkes Baldwin – 24th CD (formerly 10th CD) – $83,365

Mary E. Coleman to Samaritans Road, LLC – Humboldt – $200,000

Pam Brawner to Mary Sue Duncan – Milan – $28,000

Gina Thetford, Amanda Lifsey and Michel A. Smith to Suzanne Wilson – Bradford – $52,000

Jeff Harrison to Jerry Faulkner – Rutherford – $10,000

Francie K. Mello and David McConnell Whalley, Trustee of the David McConnell Whalley Revocable Trust to Edward Earl Collins and wife, Tonia Yvonne Collins – Dyer – $205,000

Floyd Blitchington and wife, Jennifer Blitchington – Rutherford – $8,500

Westhaven MHP, LLC to Westhaven Humboldt MHP. LLC –Humboldt – $940,000

Barbara Hobock to Eric C. Hampton – Humboldt – $89,900

John M. Lovorn and wife, Sandy Lovorn to Christopher Lee White and Dorothy Bruce – Milan – $166,500

Patricia W. Patterson to Steve A. Kirk – Humboldt – $90,000

Brad and Sabrina Garmany, 42 Fruitland-Edison Road, Humboldt

Mike and Sandra Petty, 499 Christmasville Road, Trenton

Todd James, 1A Dyer Highway, Trenton

Bradley and Angel Ulrich, 324 Cades-Atwood Road, Milan

Brian Tritt, 176 State Route 186, Humboldt

Creed Temple, 35 Oak Leaf Drive, Trenton

Jennifer Gibbons to Jennifer Warren – Trenton – $95,000

Good Shepherd Investment, Inc. to Square Investment, Inc. – Humboldt – $750,000

Roger Dale Smith and wife, Traci Smith and Kristopher D. Bradford and wife, Tara Bradford to Robin Dowland, Trustee of the Robin Dowland Trust – Milan – $540,000

Edward C. Dellinger, Trustee of the Lenoir Eugene Dellinger Family Trust, to Michael Dale Record and wife, Georgia Taylor Wade Record – Dyer – $580,000

Knott Family Rentals, LLC to Richard Feldman – Bradford – $60,500

Manuel Clavo to 2MD, a partnership composed of Terry L. Drumwright, Christopher William Miller and Michael Jason McCaslin – Humboldt – $65,000

Kay Thurman to Hunter W. Crowson – Humboldt – $139,900

Donna Carol Pittman to Jon R. Lancaster and wife, Laura B. Lancaster – Trenton – $235,000

Donald S. Lovelace to Glenda Lovelace Klippel – Bradford – $30,000

Jeff Baker to Christopher Kevin Kornegay and wife, Amanda Leigh Hoffman – Medina – $264,900

Steven Carnal and wife, Beverly Carnal to Peyton Ace Carpenter and wife, Gina Carpenter – Medina – $120,000

Timber Creek Resource, LLC to Store Master Funding XXII, LLC – Dyer – $2,402,268.68

Summit Properties Holdings, LLC to Smith Creek Holdings, LLC – Dyer – $350,000

The Industrial Development Board of the City of Dyer to Smith Creek Holdings, LLC – Dyer – $27,006

James W. Fletcher and wife, Julia Fletcher to Yessica Coronado Chavez

First Assembly of God Church of Milan to Kris Bradford, Jordan Perkins and Derrick Haynes – Milan – $60,000

Daniel Leon Jones, by and through his attorney-in-fact, Jennifer Lynn Jones, and wife, Jennifer Lynn Jones to Samuel M. Smith and wife, Brooklyn L. Smith – Medina – $237,500

James H. Pillow to William W. O’Keefe, Jr. – Milan – $120,000

Trenia Cupples, f/k/a Reagan, to Christen Lewis and husband, Jacob Lewis – Milan – $120,000

Eddy Clark and wife, Christine Clark to James Wesley Clark and wife, Emily Clark – Dyer – $10,000

Forged Investment, LLC to Hany G. Jacoub and wife, Renee Jacoub and Regine W. Paletta, as Company Trustee of the Paletta 1990 Revocable Living Trust – Trenton – $615,000

Ruth Annette Hopper to Hannah Roberson – Medina – $75,000

Samuel Lee Vestal to Jeremy Hensley and wife, Stacy Hensley – Milan – $106,000

James Carter to Darrell Boyd and wife, Virginia Boyd – Humboldt – $2,000

Betty J. Hayes to Proverbs Real Estate, LLC – Trenton – $15,000

Tammy McCurley and husband, Don McCurley to Robin Rene Young – Milan – $249,000

Holly Heuss, n/k/a Holly M. Wallace, to Timothy G. Jones and Joshua C. Hayes – 11th CD – $53,000

Jed Walker to Justin Lewis Miller – Humboldt – $106,000

Annetta Flakes Collier to Humboldt Board of Public Utilities – Humboldt – $4,000

Skip Weeks and wife, Katheryn Weeks to Robert S. Davis – 18th CD – $189,900

Will Chism and wife, Pearlie M. Chism to Katrena Jaha-Watkins and Akilah Talibah Jaha-Watkins – Humboldt – $2,150

Hunt Family Limited Partnership to Mike Rinks – Rutherford – $500

Mark Shayne Fielder to Santiago Ismael Quisque Lajuj and Miguel Angel Quisque Lajuj – Trenton – $22,500

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 125 Steeplechase Drive, Medina – $44,500

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 105 Calumet Drive, Medina – $44,500

James C. Hawkins and Teresa Stavely to Justin Schroeder and wife, Allison L. Schroeder – Dyer – $90,000

Croswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 122 Steeplechase Drive, Medina – $44,500

Croswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 130 Steeplechase, Medina – $44,500

__________________________________________________

Building Permits

Jeremiah Smallwood, 135 Persimmon Grove Road, Trenton

Eliana Thompson, 9 Enger Road, Humboldt

Joseph Farming, Inc., 36 Davis Orr Road, Bradford

Joe and Kim Dilden, 185 Leslie Scruggs Road, Humboldt

Hunter and Amber Shelby, 218 Concord-Moores Chapel Road, Trenton

Kathelina Pham, 157 Skullbone Road, Bradford

Chad and Nicole Mathis, 174 Mt. Orange Road, Trenton

Jamey Bowers, 34 Timberline Drive, Milan

Alvin Abel, 71 Harman Arnold Road, Bradford

Brad and Sabrina Garmany, 42 Fruitland-Edison Road, Humboldt

Mike and Sandra Petty, 499 Christmasville Road, Trenton

Todd James, 1A Dyer Highway, Trenton

Bradley and Angel Ulrich, 324 Cades-Atwood Road, Milan

Brian Tritt, 176 State Route 186, Humboldt

Creed Temple, 35 Oak Leaf Drive, Trenton

__________________________________________________

Marriages

Roger Mack Lowery of Trenton and Deborah Warren Paullus of Trenton

Nicolas Paul Lowery of Milan and Jillian Faith Kyle of Milan

Corey Lee Bassett of Humboldt and Ariel Marie Hamilton of Humboldt

Anthony Shane Morrow of Dyersburg and Dawn Renee Shackelford of Dyersburg

Ricky Lee Wilson, Jr. of Martin and Evelyn Gene Warren Parks of Martin

Robin Cory Needham of Milan and Autumn Wallace of McKenzie

__________________________________________________

Divorces

Ori Draper vs. Jeremy Draper

Erika Lynn Townsend vs. Tyler Justin Townsend

Melanie Marie Hoppers vs. James William Hoppers, Jr.

Brittney Williamson vs. Casey Williamson

Alfreda Mabon vs. MacGyver Mabon

Jona Fant Pate vs. Bradley Thomas Pate

Cindy P. Slaughter vs. James Verlan Slaughter

Cynthia Kaye Mallard vs. Stephen Lynn Mallard

David Weddles vs. Wanda Weddles

__________________________________________________