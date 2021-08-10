Your Right to Know
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 8/2/2021 through 8/8/2021:
Linda Marie Call, W/F, 51- disorderly conduct, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), false reports/statements.
Deonte Travon Polk, B/M, 24- capias.
Adam Crowder, W/M, 20- violation of probation.
Michael Bradley Fesmire, W/M, 52- weekender.
Ramona Kay Hendon, W/F, 51- contempt of court.
Joshua Ryan Hutson, W/M, 31- violation of probation.
Niki Dawn Kosark, W/F, 29- aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law).
Cody Shane Little, W/M, 29- driving under the influence second offense.
Mekeisha Rene Roach, W/F, 34- capias.
Jimmy Thomas Jr, B/M, 46- hold for other agency, attachment order.
Collin Tayler Vestal, W/M, 20- assault.
Jeffery Brian Vinyard, W/M, 37- public intoxication.
Timothy James Alexander, W/M, 47- disorderly conduct, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent).
Kenneth Lee Anderson, B/M, 47- domestic assault.
Dustin Omar Brown, B/M, 31- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, open container law, failure to provide proof ins, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise care.
Andrea Lorene Corbin, W/F, 23- capias.
Adrienne Nicole Edwards, B/F, 30- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.
Alfred Austin Johnson, W/M, 44- criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Dalton Lynn Lindsey, W/M, 21- capias.
Daniel Allen Mangels, W/M, 32- capias.
Christopher Darnalle Mann, B/M, 32- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, simple possession/casual exchange, window tint, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.
Vincent WadeMcGraw, W/M, 54- driving under the influence first offense.
John Eric Morrow, W/M, 50- theft of property.
Samuel Mark Peden, W/M, 34- altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment of plates, vandalism.
Dakota Chance Redmon, W/M, 26- capias.
Lori Kay Robertson, W/F, 35- simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation light law, criminal impersonation, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Robert Lesley Robertson, B/M, 26- attachment order.
Heather Rene Smith, W/F, 39- violation of probation.
Corey Richard Spears, W/M, 31- capias.
Brittni Rene Thompson, W/F, 28- capias.
Jeffery Brian Vinyard, W/M, 37- theft of property.
Louis Lee Wade, B/M, 52- driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Amber Michelle Doss, W/F, 33- domestic assault.
Deborah Rhea Goodrich, W/F, 58- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Edvin Sales Lopez, H/M, 18- public intoxication.
Jason Troy Pederson, W/M, 45- burglary, theft of property.
Jimmy Thomas Jr, B/M, 46- retaliation for past action, disorderly conduct.
Benjamin Russell Fuller, W/M, 27- driving under the influence first offense.
Kyle Tyrice Johnson, B/M, 27- domestic assault.
Ginger Denise Edens, W/F, 49- disorderly conduct, public intoxication.
Logan Brent King, W/M, 30- domestic assault.
Joshua Ryan Hutson, W/M, 31- capias.
Lavokeous Martez Ivory, B/M, 27- reckless endangerment, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, domestic assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.
Brandie Beth Wyatt, W/F, 44- animals run at large.
Michelle Dawn Fussell, W/F, 22- driving under the influence.
Roy Milton Mathis, B/M, 58- driving on revoked/suspended license.
David Windell Tolleson, W/M, 62- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Stevie Lane Harper, W/M, 24- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Octavius Demond Luten, B/M, 25- simple possession/casual exchange.
Deyonte Ladarius Warren, B/M, 25- capias, attachment order, false reports/statements.
Raven Elizabeth Bonds, W/F, 27- weekender.
Keith Marcel Cole, B/M, 25- weekender.
Amanda Gail Cook, W/F, 34- violation of probation.
Willie Deshun Huffman, B/M, 28- weekender.
Dalton Dawayne Allen, W/M, 20- weekender.
Gerardo Medina Henriquez, W/M, 20- weekender.
Kimberly Diane Knight, W/F, 42- weekender.
George Christophe McLaughlin, W/M, 60- weekender.
Raymond Lee Robertson, W/M, 45- weekender.
Timothy Alan Sexton, W/M, 49- weekender.
David Wayne Shelby, W/M, 42- weekender.
Samantha Leigh Tate, W/F, 27- weekender.
__________________________________________________
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 8/2/2021 through 8/8/2021:
Deborah Goodrich, 58, of Huntingdon; Arrest date and location: August 5, 2021, Bailey Park; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.
Richard Eugene Langley, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 8, 2021, GeneLangley Ford; Charges: reckless driving, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt Yarbrough.
Amber Michelle Morris, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 2, 2021, E Main/Chere Carol; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.
Jason Troy Pedersen, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 2, 2021, Campbell St; Charges: burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.
Edvin Sales Lopez, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 4, 2021, Mag Duffy; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Jimmy Thomas, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 3, 2021, Calhoun St; Charges: disorderly conduct, retaliation past action. Arresting officer: Lt Smith.
__________________________________________________
Restaurant Inspections
Domino’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score
Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 96 score
Pickettville Nutrition, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Miss Flossie’s Academy Development Kitchen, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Sonic Drive-In, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score
Burger King #3701, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Burger King #3701, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Hannah’s and Doris’ Prayer, Humboldt, complete inspection, 96 score, one critical
Hannah’s and Doris’ Prayer, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
El Gallero Mexican Restaurant #2, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Huddle House, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Milan Christian Care Center Kitchen, complete inspection, 97 score
Taco Bell, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Sally’s Diner, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Sally’s Diner, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Subway, Trenton, compete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Subway, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
The City Limits, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one
The City Limits, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score
La Lunada, Rutherford, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
La Lunada, Rutherford, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Subway, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score
Presbyterian Day School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Dana’s Place, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
China House, Milan, complete inspection, 88 score, three criticals
China House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Mustard Seed, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score
Medina Skating Rink, complete inspection, 100 score
El Palenque, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score
Huddle House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
McDonald’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals
McDonald’s Medina, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical
La Carreta Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 89 score, three criticals
Golden Palace, Humboldt, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical
Golden Palace, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 95 score
Hicks-Phelan VFW Post, Trenton complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals
Hicks-Phelan VFW Post, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
__________________________________________________
Real Estate Transfers
Holly Heuss, n/k/a Holly Wallace, to Joshua C. Hayes – Trenton – $4,000
Ismael Quisque to Jeremy Lentz and wife, Althaleia Lentz – Trenton – $149,000
Crystal J. Reeves and husband, Perry F. Reeves, II to John M. Ostermann, Jr. and wife, Courtney D. Ostermann – Medina – $255,000
John M. Ostermann, Jr and wife, Courtney D. Ostermann to Aaron G. Thompson – Medina – $185,000
Loran McMillen, individually, Kelly Lyons as Trustee of William McMillen Family and William S. McMillen Tennessee Gap Trust and individually, and Brittany Bowers as Trustee of William McMillen Family and William S, McMillen Tennessee Gap Trust and individually, to Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon – Gibson – $35,000
Moss Enterprises, Inc. to Jared M. Parker and wife, Caitlin Parker – Humboldt – $106,000
Tanner Allen Hensley to Joshua Faircloth and Aaron McKelvey – Trenton – $58,900
Thomas G. Witherspoon to Fred Kish and wife, Teressa Kish – 14th CD – $244,000
Phylis J. Jones to Krystal N. Butler – Medina – $290,000
Larry E. Darby to Anna Duncan – Humboldt – $117,021
Stanley Cates and wife, Linda Cates to Tuan Huy Dao and wife, Lynna Pham – Bradford – $12,500
Jesse Alexander to Tony L. Bachman and wife, Lucinda Bachman – Milan – $50,000
Harvey M. Mize to Audrey Shannon – 1st CD – $80,000
Bernie Burns and wife, Jennifer Burns to Katrina Voelkers and husband, David Voelkers – Medina – $315,000
Randell E. Willis and Nancy G. McCartney to William Joseph Graves – Milan – $22,000
Amelia Moore Wilkes to Eva Marie Wilkes Kirby and Elizabeth P. Wilkes Baldwin – 24th CD (formerly 10th CD) – $83,365
Mary E. Coleman to Samaritans Road, LLC – Humboldt – $200,000
Pam Brawner to Mary Sue Duncan – Milan – $28,000
Gina Thetford, Amanda Lifsey and Michel A. Smith to Suzanne Wilson – Bradford – $52,000
Jeff Harrison to Jerry Faulkner – Rutherford – $10,000
Francie K. Mello and David McConnell Whalley, Trustee of the David McConnell Whalley Revocable Trust to Edward Earl Collins and wife, Tonia Yvonne Collins – Dyer – $205,000
Floyd Blitchington and wife, Jennifer Blitchington – Rutherford – $8,500
Westhaven MHP, LLC to Westhaven Humboldt MHP. LLC –Humboldt – $940,000
Barbara Hobock to Eric C. Hampton – Humboldt – $89,900
John M. Lovorn and wife, Sandy Lovorn to Christopher Lee White and Dorothy Bruce – Milan – $166,500
Patricia W. Patterson to Steve A. Kirk – Humboldt – $90,000
Jennifer Gibbons to Jennifer Warren – Trenton – $95,000
Good Shepherd Investment, Inc. to Square Investment, Inc. – Humboldt – $750,000
Roger Dale Smith and wife, Traci Smith and Kristopher D. Bradford and wife, Tara Bradford to Robin Dowland, Trustee of the Robin Dowland Trust – Milan – $540,000
Edward C. Dellinger, Trustee of the Lenoir Eugene Dellinger Family Trust, to Michael Dale Record and wife, Georgia Taylor Wade Record – Dyer – $580,000
Knott Family Rentals, LLC to Richard Feldman – Bradford – $60,500
Manuel Clavo to 2MD, a partnership composed of Terry L. Drumwright, Christopher William Miller and Michael Jason McCaslin – Humboldt – $65,000
Kay Thurman to Hunter W. Crowson – Humboldt – $139,900
Donna Carol Pittman to Jon R. Lancaster and wife, Laura B. Lancaster – Trenton – $235,000
Donald S. Lovelace to Glenda Lovelace Klippel – Bradford – $30,000
Jeff Baker to Christopher Kevin Kornegay and wife, Amanda Leigh Hoffman – Medina – $264,900
Steven Carnal and wife, Beverly Carnal to Peyton Ace Carpenter and wife, Gina Carpenter – Medina – $120,000
Timber Creek Resource, LLC to Store Master Funding XXII, LLC – Dyer – $2,402,268.68
Summit Properties Holdings, LLC to Smith Creek Holdings, LLC – Dyer – $350,000
The Industrial Development Board of the City of Dyer to Smith Creek Holdings, LLC – Dyer – $27,006
James W. Fletcher and wife, Julia Fletcher to Yessica Coronado Chavez
First Assembly of God Church of Milan to Kris Bradford, Jordan Perkins and Derrick Haynes – Milan – $60,000
Daniel Leon Jones, by and through his attorney-in-fact, Jennifer Lynn Jones, and wife, Jennifer Lynn Jones to Samuel M. Smith and wife, Brooklyn L. Smith – Medina – $237,500
James H. Pillow to William W. O’Keefe, Jr. – Milan – $120,000
Trenia Cupples, f/k/a Reagan, to Christen Lewis and husband, Jacob Lewis – Milan – $120,000
Eddy Clark and wife, Christine Clark to James Wesley Clark and wife, Emily Clark – Dyer – $10,000
Forged Investment, LLC to Hany G. Jacoub and wife, Renee Jacoub and Regine W. Paletta, as Company Trustee of the Paletta 1990 Revocable Living Trust – Trenton – $615,000
Ruth Annette Hopper to Hannah Roberson – Medina – $75,000
Samuel Lee Vestal to Jeremy Hensley and wife, Stacy Hensley – Milan – $106,000
James Carter to Darrell Boyd and wife, Virginia Boyd – Humboldt – $2,000
Betty J. Hayes to Proverbs Real Estate, LLC – Trenton – $15,000
Tammy McCurley and husband, Don McCurley to Robin Rene Young – Milan – $249,000
Holly Heuss, n/k/a Holly M. Wallace, to Timothy G. Jones and Joshua C. Hayes – 11th CD – $53,000
Jed Walker to Justin Lewis Miller – Humboldt – $106,000
Annetta Flakes Collier to Humboldt Board of Public Utilities – Humboldt – $4,000
Skip Weeks and wife, Katheryn Weeks to Robert S. Davis – 18th CD – $189,900
Will Chism and wife, Pearlie M. Chism to Katrena Jaha-Watkins and Akilah Talibah Jaha-Watkins – Humboldt – $2,150
Hunt Family Limited Partnership to Mike Rinks – Rutherford – $500
Mark Shayne Fielder to Santiago Ismael Quisque Lajuj and Miguel Angel Quisque Lajuj – Trenton – $22,500
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 125 Steeplechase Drive, Medina – $44,500
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 105 Calumet Drive, Medina – $44,500
James C. Hawkins and Teresa Stavely to Justin Schroeder and wife, Allison L. Schroeder – Dyer – $90,000
Croswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 122 Steeplechase Drive, Medina – $44,500
Croswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 130 Steeplechase, Medina – $44,500
__________________________________________________
Building Permits
Jeremiah Smallwood, 135 Persimmon Grove Road, Trenton
Eliana Thompson, 9 Enger Road, Humboldt
Joseph Farming, Inc., 36 Davis Orr Road, Bradford
Joe and Kim Dilden, 185 Leslie Scruggs Road, Humboldt
Hunter and Amber Shelby, 218 Concord-Moores Chapel Road, Trenton
Kathelina Pham, 157 Skullbone Road, Bradford
Chad and Nicole Mathis, 174 Mt. Orange Road, Trenton
Jamey Bowers, 34 Timberline Drive, Milan
Alvin Abel, 71 Harman Arnold Road, Bradford
Brad and Sabrina Garmany, 42 Fruitland-Edison Road, Humboldt
Mike and Sandra Petty, 499 Christmasville Road, Trenton
Todd James, 1A Dyer Highway, Trenton
Bradley and Angel Ulrich, 324 Cades-Atwood Road, Milan
Brian Tritt, 176 State Route 186, Humboldt
Creed Temple, 35 Oak Leaf Drive, Trenton
__________________________________________________
Marriages
Roger Mack Lowery of Trenton and Deborah Warren Paullus of Trenton
Nicolas Paul Lowery of Milan and Jillian Faith Kyle of Milan
Corey Lee Bassett of Humboldt and Ariel Marie Hamilton of Humboldt
Anthony Shane Morrow of Dyersburg and Dawn Renee Shackelford of Dyersburg
Ricky Lee Wilson, Jr. of Martin and Evelyn Gene Warren Parks of Martin
Robin Cory Needham of Milan and Autumn Wallace of McKenzie
__________________________________________________
Divorces
Ori Draper vs. Jeremy Draper
Erika Lynn Townsend vs. Tyler Justin Townsend
Melanie Marie Hoppers vs. James William Hoppers, Jr.
Brittney Williamson vs. Casey Williamson
Alfreda Mabon vs. MacGyver Mabon
Jona Fant Pate vs. Bradley Thomas Pate
Cindy P. Slaughter vs. James Verlan Slaughter
Cynthia Kaye Mallard vs. Stephen Lynn Mallard
David Weddles vs. Wanda Weddles
__________________________________________________