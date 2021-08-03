Your Right to Know

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 7/26/2021 through 8/01/2021:

Sabrina Marie Ashley Johnson, W/F, 25- capias.

Jesse Scott, B/M, 29- burlglary, theft of property.

Toylon Lavar Smith, B/M, 33- attachment order.

Clifford Barnett Vanalstine, W/M, 41- capias, attachment order, violation of probation.

Jerry L. Yance , W/M, 74- cruelty to animals.

Lisa Marie Adkins, W/F, 35- capias.

Christopher John Calvi, W/M, 41- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Christopher Wayne Carter, W/M, 43- violation of probation.

Lauren Ashley Conner, W/F, 32- capias, domestic assault.

Andrea Lorene Corbin, W/F, 23- domestic assault.

Michelle Lynn Freeland, W/F, 54- manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Bishop Kade Hatchel, W/M, 23- reckless endangerment, domestic assault.

Sabrina Marie Ashley Johnson, W/F, 25- attachment order, violation of probation.

William Houston Maxwell, W/M, 31- capias.

Jeremy Sean McFarland, W/M, 32- capias.

Jerry Alton Morgan, W/M, 60- capias.

Rashawn Mosley, B/M, 27- hold for other agency.

Trinity Allen Osterhouse, W/M, 42- capias.

Eric Lee Pack, W/M, 34- violation of probation (circuit), knowingly falsify sex offender registry.

Chauncey Demario Price, B/M, 43- manuafacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related.

Jaden Michael Houssel, B/M, 18- burglary, theft of property.

Devonta Logic Jones, B/M, 18- possession of controlled substance analog, possession of burglary tools.

David Dwight Manuel, W/M, 50- criminal trespass.

Jose Manuel Ramirez, H/M, 25- aggravated burglary, capias, vandalism.

Danielle Renee Stover, W/F, 24- driving on revoked/suspended license, text messaging while operating a motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance analog

Cameron Shantell Wallick, B/M, 38- domestic assault, aggravated assault .

Joshua Willam Bivens, W/M, 34- theft of property.

Korderious Lakevia Brooks, B/M, 28- speeding, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), failure to provide proof of insurance, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, possession of controlled substance analog.

Amanda Gail Cook, W/F, 34- burglary, theft of property Glenda Denise Davis, B/F, 33- open container law, domestic assault, production/manufacturing/distribution/possession of salvia divinorum.

Edwin Deshun Hall, B/M, 42- violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Danielle Faye Hart, W/F, 38- open container law, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of accident.

Malena Jo Hickman, W/F, 50- identity theft/use of another’s information.

Elizabeth Grace Prange, W/F, 30- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Tony Sean Barber, W/M, 29- other, attachment order.

Roger Dale Bennett, W/M, 58- violation of probation.

Zaccheus Jermaine Brooks, B/M, 23- attachment order.

Jason Wayne Doss, W/M, 38- attachment order.

Roy Davis Manning, W/M, 44- violation of probation.

Clay Parkins Elliott, W/M, 25- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, violation of probation.

Willie Dale Morgan, W/M, 41- capias.

Gordon Devon Peppers, B/M, 28- hold for other agency.

Clifford Barnett Vanalstine, W/M, 41- attachment order.

Ethan Henry Denton, W/M, 31- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Frederick Ramero Cole, Jr., B/M, 21- evading arrest.

Terrance Sylvester Elam, B/M, 46- driving under the influence first offense.

Terrance Lamar Lewis, B/M, 19- Evading arrest.

Desiree Michelle Carter, W/F, 35- violation of probation.

Dynasty Marie Hayes, B/F, 36- violation of probation.

Jessica Ann Phillips, W/F, 33- capias.

Nicholas Taiwan Bond, B/M, 44- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, theft of property, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Keith Marcell Cole, B/M, 25- weekender.

Kacey Jewell Criswell, W/F, 42- capias.

Courtney Williams, W/F, 29- capias.

Travis David Brown, W/M, 39- weekender.

WC Robert Dean, W/M, 41- weekender.

Michael Bradley Fesmire, W/M, 52 – weekender

Leon Thomas Holmes, B/M, 50 – weekender

Timothy Alan Sexton, W/M, 49 – weekender

Toylon Lavar Smith, B/M, 33 – weekender

Troy Omar Tall, B/M. 26 weekender

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 7/26/2021 through 8/1/2021:

Bivens, Joshua William 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 29, 2021, 3432 Bledsoe Lot 12; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

Brooks Korderious Lakevia, 28, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: July 28, 2021, S 17th Ave; Charges: financial responsibility law, speeding, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, manufacturing, delivery, selling, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Sgt Yarbrough.

Cook, Amanda Gail, 34, of Bradford; Arrest date and location: July 29, 2021, Walmart; Charges: burglary, theft. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Davis, Glenda Denise, 33, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: July 30, 2021, 1517 Etheridge; Charges: domestic assault, violation open container, simple possession. Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

Hall, Edwin Deshaun, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 31, 2021, 16th/Maple; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law. Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

Hart, Danielle Faye, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 30, 2021, 710 N 23rd; Charges: leaving scene of accident, driving under influence, violation open container. Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.

Hickman, Maleno Jo, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 27, 2021, HPD; Charges: identity theft. Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Holmes Bernice, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 1, 2021, 707 N 21st; Charges: murder, 2nd degree (attempted), driving revokes/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Houssell, Jaden Michael, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 28, 2021, 113 S 7th Ave; Charges: burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Jones, Devonta Elijah, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 26, 2021, Campbell Street; Charges: manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession controlled substance analog, possession of burglary tools. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Manuel, David D, 50, of Dresden; Arrest date and location: July 28, 2021, 1618 Vine Street; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: PTl Lemus.

Ramirez, Jose Manuel, 25, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: July 31, 2021, 921 N 18th Aven; Charges: vandalism, aggravated burglary. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Scott, Jesse, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 29, 2021, Farmer’s Home Furniture; Charges: burglary, aggravated burglary. Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Stover, Danielle Renee,, 24, of Milan; Arrest date and location: July 29, 2021 Central/McDonald’s; Charges: Manufacturing, selling, possession of controlled substance analog, driving revokes, suspended, expired license, text messaging while driving (hands free). Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.

Wade, Steven Jerome, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 1, 2021, Main and 18th; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

Wallick, Cameron Shantell, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 31, 2021, 1265 Woodhaven; Charges: aggravated assault, domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.

