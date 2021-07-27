Your Right to Know
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 7/19/2021 through 7/25/2021:
Tammy Jean Fant, W/F, 56- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Brandan Lee Baker, W/M, 24- evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Desirae Michelle Carter, W/F, 36- no charges.
Christopher Andrew Currie, B/M, 36- weekender.
Michael Bradley Fesmire, W/M, 52- weekender.
Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 21- capias.
Shanikquae Shamelle Miller, B/F, 27- weekender.
Datrilveyon Lamontez Moore, B/M, 25- violation of probation.
Christopher Lynn Moran, W/M, 46- theft of property.
Shequilla Sharece Simpson, B/F, 26- leaving scene of accident.
Thomas Allen Weaver, W/M, 45- weekender.
Christopher Allen Adkisson, B/M, 20- retaliation for past action.
Dalton Dawyne Allen, W/M, 21- capias.
Bryan Keith Barrett, W/M, 29- violation of probation.
Brandon Lynn Crabtree, W/M, 42- attachment order.
Bobby Dean Dabbs, W/M, 23- violation of protection/restraining order.
Charles Inglis Hampson, W/M, 45- aggravated assault, interfere with emergency call (911 calls).
Freddie Lee Harrison, W/M, 55- capias.
Jamie Tyrice Holloway, B/M, 42- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Ramsey Hopkins, W/M, 16- vandalism, public intoxication, reckless endangerment.
Cody Devon Johnson, B/M, 32- capias.
Gerardo Medina, W/M, 20- violation of implied consent law, open container law, driving under the influence.
Gary Bernard Patrick, B/M, 50- aggravated burglary, criminal impersonation, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, assault, violation of probation, theft of property, capias, disorderly conduct.
Samantha Ann Reasons, W/F, 34- violation of probation.
Raymond Lee Robertson, W/M, 45- capias.
Steven Chad Ross, W/M, 45- violation of conditions of community supervision.
Jason Andrew Seymore, W/M, 41- violation of probation.
Devin Drake Silva, W/M, 19- attachment order.
Michael Douglas Smith, W/M, 28- violation of probation.
Timothy Wayne Vestal, W/M, 52- violation of probation, capias.
Natashia Duverette Kinnon, B/F, 34- capias.
Carlos Cordera Campbell, B/M, 34- domestic assault.
Torenzo Tyrone Currie, B/M, 43- driving under the influence first offense, open container law.
Dominique Antronette Davis, B/F, 22- theft of property.
Timothy Lynn Gordon, W/M, 38- theft of property.
Lavarius De’jon Gray, B/M, 20- possession of controlled substance analog, burglary, theft of property.
Michael Gianni Holt, B/M, 23- simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.
John Dean McConnehey, W/M, 44- public intoxication.
Karen Joy Vandolah, W/F, 58- public intoxication.
Jerry Alton Morgan, W/M, 60- capias.
Lonnie Earl Owens, W/M, 52- driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to provide proof ins.
Brandan Lee Baker, W/M, 24- violation of probation.
Quinton M Moore, B/M, 32- theft of property.
Dakota Grant Raley, W/M, 21- knowingly falsify sex offender registry.
Christina Elaine Abbott, W/F, 38- theft of property.
Aldrick Cosmino Perkins, B/M, 41- driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.
Omar Dejuan Lewis, B/M, 23- rape.
Shequilla Sharece Simpson, B/F, 26- leaving scene of accident.
Antoin Jimetric Herron, B/M, 26- weekender.
Joshua Caleb Jacobson, W/M, 35- weekender.
Timeka Nichole McKinnie, B/F, 38- weekender.
__________________________________________________
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 7/20/2021 through 7/25/2021:
Carlos Cordera Campbell, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 24, 2021, N 24th Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Barr.
Torenzo Tyrone Currie, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 22, 2021, Taco Bell; Charges: driving under the influence, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl Dougas.
Dominique Antronette Davis, 21, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: July 22, 2021, HPD; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.
Timothy Lynn Gordon, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 20, 2021, Regal Inn; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.
Levarius Dejon Gray, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 21, 2021, N 28th Ave; Charges: burglary, theft of property, mfg, del, sell poss cont substance analog. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.
Michael Gianni Holt, 23, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: July 23, 2021, 45 & Mitchell; Charges: simple possession, driving rev/susp/exp license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl Estes.
John Dean McConnehey, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 22, 2021, HPD; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.
Karen Joy Vandolah, 58, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 23, 2021, 16th/Vine; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Michael Ray Walters, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 25, 2021, Central/Walmart; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law, violation safety equipment law. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.
__________________________________________________
General Sessions Court
Sylvester Holmes – contempt of court
Brittany Moore – simple possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia
Oscar Carrera – open container
Pedro Ascencio – DUI
Brandon Ford – possession of handgun while under
Shana Carey – contempt of court
Troy Tall – driving without DL
Chauncey Hunt – contempt of court
Demarcus Cook – possession of drug paraphernalia
Darrell Brown – possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of weapon
Eric Villarreal – criminal impersonation
Everett Robinson – driving without DL
Carl Warlick – public intoxication
Teresa Brown – simple possession of Schedule II
Christopher Bateman – simple possession of Schedule II
Civil
HPQ Properties vs Eddie Johnson, Etal
HPQ Properties vs Ken Hunt
Michael W. McPherson vs Crista Brown and all occupants
Hub City Property Management vs Darnesha Williams
Gail Evans vs Heidi Hamilton
Unifund CCR LLC vs Daphne Long
Clarsville Health System GP, dba Tennova Healthcare Clarksville vs Andy R. Riggs
Bank of America NA vs James L. Hayes
Ensafe Inc vs Kailas Patel dba Countryside Market & Deli
Citibank NA vs Linda C. Elmore
Citibank NA vs Holly Bunch
Foundation finance Co. LLC vs James Halley
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Kevin M. White
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Paula L. Diffendal
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Ivory D. Shutes
Midland Credit Management Inc vs April N. Amos
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Robin Rodgers
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Kimberly W. Graves
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Joyce Wardlow
Mission Financial Services Group Corp vs Tracy Taylor
ABC Supply Co Inc vs Steve Bratcher individually and dba Steve Bratcher & Co
Harbin LLC as assignee of Aaron’s Inc vs Wayne Bradley
__________________________________________________
Marriage Licenses
Matthew Logan Stroud of Milan and Jessica Renee Roney of Milan
Christopher Blake Callaway of Moulton, AL and Lindzy Suzanne Carter of Harvest, AL
Ryan Jared Carroll of Humboldt and Hannah Nicole Bland of Humboldt
__________________________________________________
Real Estate Transfers
Linda Carol Younger, Hershel Glenn Meales, Glenda Dianne Holt and Teresa Rene Mayo to April N. Walters – Milan – $125,000
Christopher Beal Vandiver and wife, Anna Kaye Vandiver to Cody Z. Goff and wife, Leslie D. Goff – Milan – $249,900
Keith Lovelace to William Martin – Humboldt – $26,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jordan K. Bell and wife, Ashley T. Bell and Ronald D. Howes and wife, Gail J. Howes – Medina – $254,900
Donna J. Hinson to Ronald Ainsworth and wife, Janice Ainsworth – Humboldt – $48,900
ARC Investments, Inc. to Jerry Neal – Milan – $17,000
Ann Woods and husband, Tony Nelson Woods to Cory M. Jones and wife, Liesl C. Jones – Humboldt – $415,900
Walter G. Tyree, Executor of the Estate of Drury Tyree, to Blake Spellings and Carthel Jack Finch – Trenton – $623,088
Kelly Christine Tyree to Blake Spellings and Carthel Jack Finch – Trenton – $16,912
Alisa Carol Blackmon to Barbara Eunice Blackmon-Fortune, Betty Lou “Betsy” Blackmon Autry, Kevin Lee Blackmon, John Edward Blackmon, Molly Ann Blackmon Ward, Sharon Fay Blackmon and William Earl Blackmon – Medina – $120,000
Kannan K. Sundaram and wife, Maria L. Sundaram to Robert Samuel Harris and wife, Jessica Ann Harris – Medina – $339,900
Michael Uselton and wife, Stephanie Uselton to Brad Lindsey -Medina – $185,000
David Corvin and wife, Meghan Corvin to Donna Gibson – Bradford – $28,000
Holt Shoaf to Richard Hopkins and wife, Darla Hopkins – Milan – $60,000
April Brewer, f/k/a April Smith, to Amber Michelle James – Dyer – $109,000
Joan Jackson Jenkins and husband, Joe Jenkins to Emily Lou Sikes – Trenton – $28,000
Cynthia Mays Overholt, Elaine Mays Leslie Wilson, Douglas Mays, Cindy Roberson and Vanita Dittmer to Nathan T. Cooper and wife, Jenna E. Cooper – Medina – $249,900
Brett Sharrett and wife, Dana Sharrett to Donald Lilley and wife, Stacy L. Lilley – Medina – $360,000
Kevin D. Clark and Andrea Clark to Logan B. Taylor and wife, Merrilee A. Taylor – Milan – $325,000
Daniela Castelan and husband, Daniel Castelan to Robert Patterson and wife, Morgan Patterson – Milan – $195,500
Robert B. Patterson and wife, Morgan L. Patterson to Lana J. Williams and Ricky Williams – Milan – $142,500
Robert Mack Lowery to John C. Eubanks – Trenton – $26,500
Alice Hollis Jackson, a/k/a Alice Hollis, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Kelly M. Garland, to Cesar Quinteros and wife, Allison Quinteros – Medina – $50,000
Jimmy G. Darty and wife, Carolyn Sue Darty to First Assembly of God Church of Milan – Milan – $240,000
Devyn Wilcox and wife, Stephanie Wilcox to Dylan J. McCaig – 20th CD – $44,800
David Woodard and wife, Marcie Woodard to Alexis M. Carlton and husband, Andrew B. Carlton – Medina – $100,000
__________________________________________________