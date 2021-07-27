Your Right to Know

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 7/19/2021 through 7/25/2021:

Tammy Jean Fant, W/F, 56- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Brandan Lee Baker, W/M, 24- evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Desirae Michelle Carter, W/F, 36- no charges.

Christopher Andrew Currie, B/M, 36- weekender.

Michael Bradley Fesmire, W/M, 52- weekender.

Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 21- capias.

Shanikquae Shamelle Miller, B/F, 27- weekender.

Datrilveyon Lamontez Moore, B/M, 25- violation of probation.

Christopher Lynn Moran, W/M, 46- theft of property.

Shequilla Sharece Simpson, B/F, 26- leaving scene of accident.

Thomas Allen Weaver, W/M, 45- weekender.

Christopher Allen Adkisson, B/M, 20- retaliation for past action.

Dalton Dawyne Allen, W/M, 21- capias.

Bryan Keith Barrett, W/M, 29- violation of probation.

Brandon Lynn Crabtree, W/M, 42- attachment order.

Bobby Dean Dabbs, W/M, 23- violation of protection/restraining order.

Charles Inglis Hampson, W/M, 45- aggravated assault, interfere with emergency call (911 calls).

Freddie Lee Harrison, W/M, 55- capias.

Jamie Tyrice Holloway, B/M, 42- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Ramsey Hopkins, W/M, 16- vandalism, public intoxication, reckless endangerment.

Cody Devon Johnson, B/M, 32- capias.

Gerardo Medina, W/M, 20- violation of implied consent law, open container law, driving under the influence.

Gary Bernard Patrick, B/M, 50- aggravated burglary, criminal impersonation, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, assault, violation of probation, theft of property, capias, disorderly conduct.

Samantha Ann Reasons, W/F, 34- violation of probation.

Raymond Lee Robertson, W/M, 45- capias.

Steven Chad Ross, W/M, 45- violation of conditions of community supervision.

Jason Andrew Seymore, W/M, 41- violation of probation.

Devin Drake Silva, W/M, 19- attachment order.

Michael Douglas Smith, W/M, 28- violation of probation.

Timothy Wayne Vestal, W/M, 52- violation of probation, capias.

Natashia Duverette Kinnon, B/F, 34- capias.

Carlos Cordera Campbell, B/M, 34- domestic assault.

Torenzo Tyrone Currie, B/M, 43- driving under the influence first offense, open container law.

Dominique Antronette Davis, B/F, 22- theft of property.

Timothy Lynn Gordon, W/M, 38- theft of property.

Lavarius De’jon Gray, B/M, 20- possession of controlled substance analog, burglary, theft of property.

Michael Gianni Holt, B/M, 23- simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

John Dean McConnehey, W/M, 44- public intoxication.

Karen Joy Vandolah, W/F, 58- public intoxication.

Jerry Alton Morgan, W/M, 60- capias.

Lonnie Earl Owens, W/M, 52- driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to provide proof ins.

Brandan Lee Baker, W/M, 24- violation of probation.

Quinton M Moore, B/M, 32- theft of property.

Dakota Grant Raley, W/M, 21- knowingly falsify sex offender registry.

Christina Elaine Abbott, W/F, 38- theft of property.

Aldrick Cosmino Perkins, B/M, 41- driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Omar Dejuan Lewis, B/M, 23- rape.

Shequilla Sharece Simpson, B/F, 26- leaving scene of accident.

Antoin Jimetric Herron, B/M, 26- weekender.

Joshua Caleb Jacobson, W/M, 35- weekender.

Timeka Nichole McKinnie, B/F, 38- weekender.

__________________________________________________

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 7/20/2021 through 7/25/2021:

Carlos Cordera Campbell, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 24, 2021, N 24th Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Barr.

Torenzo Tyrone Currie, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 22, 2021, Taco Bell; Charges: driving under the influence, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl Dougas.

Dominique Antronette Davis, 21, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: July 22, 2021, HPD; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Timothy Lynn Gordon, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 20, 2021, Regal Inn; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt Williams.

Levarius Dejon Gray, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 21, 2021, N 28th Ave; Charges: burglary, theft of property, mfg, del, sell poss cont substance analog. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Michael Gianni Holt, 23, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: July 23, 2021, 45 & Mitchell; Charges: simple possession, driving rev/susp/exp license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl Estes.

John Dean McConnehey, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 22, 2021, HPD; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Lemus.

Karen Joy Vandolah, 58, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 23, 2021, 16th/Vine; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Michael Ray Walters, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 25, 2021, Central/Walmart; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law, violation safety equipment law. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

__________________________________________________

General Sessions Court

Sylvester Holmes – contempt of court

Brittany Moore – simple possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia

Oscar Carrera – open container

Pedro Ascencio – DUI

Brandon Ford – possession of handgun while under

Shana Carey – contempt of court

Troy Tall – driving without DL

Chauncey Hunt – contempt of court

Demarcus Cook – possession of drug paraphernalia

Darrell Brown – possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of weapon

Eric Villarreal – criminal impersonation

Everett Robinson – driving without DL

Carl Warlick – public intoxication

Teresa Brown – simple possession of Schedule II

Christopher Bateman – simple possession of Schedule II

Civil

HPQ Properties vs Eddie Johnson, Etal

HPQ Properties vs Ken Hunt

Michael W. McPherson vs Crista Brown and all occupants

Hub City Property Management vs Darnesha Williams

Gail Evans vs Heidi Hamilton

Unifund CCR LLC vs Daphne Long

Clarsville Health System GP, dba Tennova Healthcare Clarksville vs Andy R. Riggs

Bank of America NA vs James L. Hayes

Ensafe Inc vs Kailas Patel dba Countryside Market & Deli

Citibank NA vs Linda C. Elmore

Citibank NA vs Holly Bunch

Foundation finance Co. LLC vs James Halley

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Kevin M. White

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Paula L. Diffendal

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Ivory D. Shutes

Midland Credit Management Inc vs April N. Amos

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Robin Rodgers

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Kimberly W. Graves

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Joyce Wardlow

Mission Financial Services Group Corp vs Tracy Taylor

ABC Supply Co Inc vs Steve Bratcher individually and dba Steve Bratcher & Co

Harbin LLC as assignee of Aaron’s Inc vs Wayne Bradley

__________________________________________________

Marriage Licenses

Matthew Logan Stroud of Milan and Jessica Renee Roney of Milan

Christopher Blake Callaway of Moulton, AL and Lindzy Suzanne Carter of Harvest, AL

Ryan Jared Carroll of Humboldt and Hannah Nicole Bland of Humboldt

__________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Linda Carol Younger, Hershel Glenn Meales, Glenda Dianne Holt and Teresa Rene Mayo to April N. Walters – Milan – $125,000

Christopher Beal Vandiver and wife, Anna Kaye Vandiver to Cody Z. Goff and wife, Leslie D. Goff – Milan – $249,900

Keith Lovelace to William Martin – Humboldt – $26,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jordan K. Bell and wife, Ashley T. Bell and Ronald D. Howes and wife, Gail J. Howes – Medina – $254,900

Donna J. Hinson to Ronald Ainsworth and wife, Janice Ainsworth – Humboldt – $48,900

ARC Investments, Inc. to Jerry Neal – Milan – $17,000

Ann Woods and husband, Tony Nelson Woods to Cory M. Jones and wife, Liesl C. Jones – Humboldt – $415,900

Walter G. Tyree, Executor of the Estate of Drury Tyree, to Blake Spellings and Carthel Jack Finch – Trenton – $623,088

Kelly Christine Tyree to Blake Spellings and Carthel Jack Finch – Trenton – $16,912

Alisa Carol Blackmon to Barbara Eunice Blackmon-Fortune, Betty Lou “Betsy” Blackmon Autry, Kevin Lee Blackmon, John Edward Blackmon, Molly Ann Blackmon Ward, Sharon Fay Blackmon and William Earl Blackmon – Medina – $120,000

Kannan K. Sundaram and wife, Maria L. Sundaram to Robert Samuel Harris and wife, Jessica Ann Harris – Medina – $339,900

Michael Uselton and wife, Stephanie Uselton to Brad Lindsey -Medina – $185,000

David Corvin and wife, Meghan Corvin to Donna Gibson – Bradford – $28,000

Holt Shoaf to Richard Hopkins and wife, Darla Hopkins – Milan – $60,000

April Brewer, f/k/a April Smith, to Amber Michelle James – Dyer – $109,000

Joan Jackson Jenkins and husband, Joe Jenkins to Emily Lou Sikes – Trenton – $28,000

Cynthia Mays Overholt, Elaine Mays Leslie Wilson, Douglas Mays, Cindy Roberson and Vanita Dittmer to Nathan T. Cooper and wife, Jenna E. Cooper – Medina – $249,900

Brett Sharrett and wife, Dana Sharrett to Donald Lilley and wife, Stacy L. Lilley – Medina – $360,000

Kevin D. Clark and Andrea Clark to Logan B. Taylor and wife, Merrilee A. Taylor – Milan – $325,000

Daniela Castelan and husband, Daniel Castelan to Robert Patterson and wife, Morgan Patterson – Milan – $195,500

Robert B. Patterson and wife, Morgan L. Patterson to Lana J. Williams and Ricky Williams – Milan – $142,500

Robert Mack Lowery to John C. Eubanks – Trenton – $26,500

Alice Hollis Jackson, a/k/a Alice Hollis, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Kelly M. Garland, to Cesar Quinteros and wife, Allison Quinteros – Medina – $50,000

Jimmy G. Darty and wife, Carolyn Sue Darty to First Assembly of God Church of Milan – Milan – $240,000

Devyn Wilcox and wife, Stephanie Wilcox to Dylan J. McCaig – 20th CD – $44,800

David Woodard and wife, Marcie Woodard to Alexis M. Carlton and husband, Andrew B. Carlton – Medina – $100,000

__________________________________________________