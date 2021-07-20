Your Right to Know

Sheriff Report

Karen Lorine Jackson, 47, B/F – violation of probation

Gary Bob Johnson, 46, W/M – capias

David Junior Mays, 42, B/M – capias

Timothy Overstreet, 52, B/M – capias

Wayne Grier Scarbrough, 69, W/M – weekender

Andrew Edgar Arnold, 38, W/M – violation of probation

Jeremy Michael Bell, 42, W/M – hold for other agency

Amanda Gail Blackmon, 50, W/F – contempt of court

Steven Michael Brooks, 55, W/M; manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities

Teresa Lynn Brown, 51, W/F – contempt of court

Timothy Brandon Cannon, 40, W/M – seatbelt law, driving on revoked/suspended license

Eddie Dale Canter, 53, W/M – capias

Shana Rai Carey, 36, W/F – contempt of court

Bobby Lynn Curtis, 48, W/M – capias

Joshua Lamon Dance Jr, 17, B/M – aggravated robbery, reckless endangerment, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, conspiracy to commit

Charles Joseph Daroja, 51, W/M – attachment order

Justin Walter Freeman, 41, W/M – capias

Dalantus Jarqua Fussell, 28, B/M – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, window tint, driving on revoked/suspended license

Sarah Diana Hearod, 29, W/F – capias

Jerry Timothy Keeling, 54, W/M – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities

John Daren Mays, 52, W/M – contempt of court

Ronnie Lee Mays, 41, W/M – contempt of court

Stephanie Deanne McKeel, 53, W/F – violation of probation

Jerry Lee Pharris, 52, W/M – driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence

James Russell Pipkin, 53, W/M – capias

Tina Lashane Powell, 45, W/F – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, driving on revoked/suspended license

Cordero Cortez Quarles, 30, B/M – aggravated burglary, domestic assault, vandalism, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search non-violent, evading arrest

Nicholas Bartholmew Sadler, 30, W/M – violation of probation

Niquolas Garcia Springer, 29, of B/M – violation of probation circuit

William Curtis Vestal, 38, W/M – domestic assault

Jonathan Rashawn Wade, 33, B/M – capias

Bryan Keith Barrett, 29, W/M – aggravated assault

Darrell Cartier Brown, 33, B/M – simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related

Justin David Glasper, 34, B/M – failure to provide proof ins, driving on revoked/suspended license

Maurice Antonio Patterson, 29, B/M – statutory rape

Samuel Mark Peden, 34, W/M – reckless driving, following too close, retaliation for past action, disorderly conduct, evading arrest, violation registration law

Christian Blake Pensis, 28, W/M – reckless endangerment, reckless driving, aggravated assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search non-violent, evading arrest, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related

Terry Chase Peyton, 29, W/M – domestic assault

Cordero Cortez Quarles, 30, B/M resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search non-violent, evading arrest

Eric Armando Villarreal, 25, H/M – criminal impersonation

Carl Wayne Warlick, 64, B/M – public intoxication, violation of probation

Danny Oneal Whiteside, 42, B/M – domestic assault

William Christopher Cannon, 39, W/M – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities

Michael Justin Williams, 35, W/M – hold for other agency

Timothy Overstreet, 52, B/M – driving under the influence second offense, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license,

Demario Diaz Partee, 33, B/M – domestic assault

Kelsey Delylah Schenk, 25, W/F – theft of property

Billy Floyd Toler, 31, W/M – theft of property

Danney C Williamson, 29, B/M – aggravated assault

Rhonda Jena Milstead, 51, W/F – driving under the influence first offense

Danny Lynn Richardson, 42, W/M – driving on revoked/suspended license

Paul Raymond Webb, 39, W/M – open container law, driving under the influence

Michael Steven Woodrell, 38, W/M – driving on revoked/suspended license

Angela Christine Abbitt, 21, W/F – driving on revoked/suspended license

Norman Wayne Davis, 34, W/M – worthless checks

Rodney Dean Hancock, 44, W/M – weekender

Jasmine Lashae Hayes, 26, B/F – domestic assault, vandalism

Luis Francisco Martinez, 22, H/M – weekender

Zachary David Milstead, 25, W/M – violation of probation

Christopher Andrew Currie, 36, B/M – weekender

W C Robert Dean, 41, W/M – weekender

Stacey Diane Edge, 41, W/F – weekender

Michael Bradley Fesmire, 52, of W/M – weekender

Paul Ray Holland Jr, 44, of W/M – weekender

Madison Alyssa Honeycutt, 21, W/F – weekender

Kimberly Diane Knight, 42, W/F – weekender

Brandie Marie Maness, 34, W/F – weekender

Sean Patrick Mueller, 32, W/M – weekender

Christopher John Trull, 35, W/M – weekender

__________________________________________________

Police Report

Bryan Keith Barrett, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 15, 2021, N 29th Ave; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Wade.

Darrell Cartier Brown, 33, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: July 12, 2021, Maple Cr; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Justin Michael David Glasper, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 14, 2021, Penn St; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, failure to yield right of way. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.

John Fitzgerald Gordon, 57, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 14, 2021, HPD; Charges: Trustee .

Jasmine Sha’nell Martin, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 18, 2021, Etheridge St; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Maurice Antonio Patterson, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 13, 2021, HPD; Charges: statutory rape. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Samuel M Peden, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 16, 2021, Three Doors Down; Charges: disorderly conduct, reckless driving, evading arrest, violation registration law, following too close, retaliation past action. Arresting officer: Ptl Wade.

Christian B Pensis, 28, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: July 12, 2021, Exxon; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law, evading arrest, resisiting srrest/stop, halt, frisk, unlawful possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Terry Chase Peyton, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 12, 2021, Woodland Dr; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Cordero Cortez Quarles, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 13, 2021, Gibson Wells Rd; Charges: evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, vandalism, aggravated burglary, domestic assault. Arresting officer: KR02.

Robert Spinks, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 18, 2021, Etheridge St; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Eric Armando Villarreal, 25, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: July 14, 2021, Walmart; Charges: criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Sgt Cano.

Carl Wayne Warlick, 64, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 16, 2021, Ferrell; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.

Danny O’Neal Whiteside, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 15, 2021, N 23rd Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Marriage Licenses

Bobby Eugene Terry of Trenton and Tera Jo McCall Gant of Trenton

Kenneth Wayne Finch of Dyer and Lynnessa Celeste Eskew of Rutherford

Eddie Rafael Lopez of Medina and Ronica Ann Kelley of Medina

Deven Rae Mutter of Dyer and Kristy Ann Ricketts of Dyer

Reece Gregory Bessent of Dresden and Nicole Christine Frazier of Milan

Joshua Ray Hefner of Milan and Courtney Brooke Jackson of Milan

Roy Christopher Mullen, III of Trenton and Janet Hope Jarrett Epperson of Trenton

Brady Joe Turner of Atwood and Kelley Erin Ford of Atwood

Guillermo Hernandez of Murray, KY and Trina Raeann Bobbitt of Murray, KY

Emily Grace Archibald Littles of Humboldt and Charles Andrew Pearson of Humboldt

__________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Amy Barker, f/k/a Amy Bolton, to Cindy Reyna – Bradford – $80,000

Russell F. Dudley and wife, Jo Alice L. Dudley to Aston Holdings, LLC – Trenton – $155,000

Chris Malone and wife, Susan Malone to John Richardson and wife, Penny Richardson – Trenton – $19,000

American Cold Storage – North America, L.P. to REB Holdings – Humboldt – $1,000,000

Amanda R. Kelly to Dillon Johnson and Kade Johnson – Medina – $285,100

Brandon T. Petty and wife, Ashton L. Petty to Sarah Elizabeth Smith and husband, Russell Michael Smith – Trenton – $185,000

Betty Ann Rust and Charles William Rust, II and Leigh Ann Rust-Keathley to Dave Mallard and wife, Shahera Mallard – Milan – $45,000

Kenneth Vaughn and wife, Sherry Vaughn to David Duncan – Dyer – $94,400

HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Joanna O. Kilburn – Milan – $134,900

__________________________________________________