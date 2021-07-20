Your Right to Know
Sheriff Report
Karen Lorine Jackson, 47, B/F – violation of probation
Gary Bob Johnson, 46, W/M – capias
David Junior Mays, 42, B/M – capias
Timothy Overstreet, 52, B/M – capias
Wayne Grier Scarbrough, 69, W/M – weekender
Andrew Edgar Arnold, 38, W/M – violation of probation
Jeremy Michael Bell, 42, W/M – hold for other agency
Amanda Gail Blackmon, 50, W/F – contempt of court
Steven Michael Brooks, 55, W/M; manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities
Teresa Lynn Brown, 51, W/F – contempt of court
Timothy Brandon Cannon, 40, W/M – seatbelt law, driving on revoked/suspended license
Eddie Dale Canter, 53, W/M – capias
Shana Rai Carey, 36, W/F – contempt of court
Bobby Lynn Curtis, 48, W/M – capias
Joshua Lamon Dance Jr, 17, B/M – aggravated robbery, reckless endangerment, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, conspiracy to commit
Charles Joseph Daroja, 51, W/M – attachment order
Justin Walter Freeman, 41, W/M – capias
Dalantus Jarqua Fussell, 28, B/M – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, window tint, driving on revoked/suspended license
Sarah Diana Hearod, 29, W/F – capias
Jerry Timothy Keeling, 54, W/M – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities
John Daren Mays, 52, W/M – contempt of court
Ronnie Lee Mays, 41, W/M – contempt of court
Stephanie Deanne McKeel, 53, W/F – violation of probation
Jerry Lee Pharris, 52, W/M – driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence
James Russell Pipkin, 53, W/M – capias
Tina Lashane Powell, 45, W/F – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, driving on revoked/suspended license
Cordero Cortez Quarles, 30, B/M – aggravated burglary, domestic assault, vandalism, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search non-violent, evading arrest
Nicholas Bartholmew Sadler, 30, W/M – violation of probation
Niquolas Garcia Springer, 29, of B/M – violation of probation circuit
William Curtis Vestal, 38, W/M – domestic assault
Jonathan Rashawn Wade, 33, B/M – capias
Bryan Keith Barrett, 29, W/M – aggravated assault
Darrell Cartier Brown, 33, B/M – simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related
Justin David Glasper, 34, B/M – failure to provide proof ins, driving on revoked/suspended license
Maurice Antonio Patterson, 29, B/M – statutory rape
Samuel Mark Peden, 34, W/M – reckless driving, following too close, retaliation for past action, disorderly conduct, evading arrest, violation registration law
Christian Blake Pensis, 28, W/M – reckless endangerment, reckless driving, aggravated assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search non-violent, evading arrest, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related
Terry Chase Peyton, 29, W/M – domestic assault
Cordero Cortez Quarles, 30, B/M resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search non-violent, evading arrest
Eric Armando Villarreal, 25, H/M – criminal impersonation
Carl Wayne Warlick, 64, B/M – public intoxication, violation of probation
Danny Oneal Whiteside, 42, B/M – domestic assault
William Christopher Cannon, 39, W/M – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities
Michael Justin Williams, 35, W/M – hold for other agency
Timothy Overstreet, 52, B/M – driving under the influence second offense, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license,
Demario Diaz Partee, 33, B/M – domestic assault
Kelsey Delylah Schenk, 25, W/F – theft of property
Billy Floyd Toler, 31, W/M – theft of property
Danney C Williamson, 29, B/M – aggravated assault
Rhonda Jena Milstead, 51, W/F – driving under the influence first offense
Danny Lynn Richardson, 42, W/M – driving on revoked/suspended license
Paul Raymond Webb, 39, W/M – open container law, driving under the influence
Michael Steven Woodrell, 38, W/M – driving on revoked/suspended license
Angela Christine Abbitt, 21, W/F – driving on revoked/suspended license
Norman Wayne Davis, 34, W/M – worthless checks
Rodney Dean Hancock, 44, W/M – weekender
Jasmine Lashae Hayes, 26, B/F – domestic assault, vandalism
Luis Francisco Martinez, 22, H/M – weekender
Zachary David Milstead, 25, W/M – violation of probation
Christopher Andrew Currie, 36, B/M – weekender
W C Robert Dean, 41, W/M – weekender
Stacey Diane Edge, 41, W/F – weekender
Michael Bradley Fesmire, 52, of W/M – weekender
Paul Ray Holland Jr, 44, of W/M – weekender
Madison Alyssa Honeycutt, 21, W/F – weekender
Kimberly Diane Knight, 42, W/F – weekender
Brandie Marie Maness, 34, W/F – weekender
Sean Patrick Mueller, 32, W/M – weekender
Christopher John Trull, 35, W/M – weekender
Police Report
Bryan Keith Barrett, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 15, 2021, N 29th Ave; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Wade.
Darrell Cartier Brown, 33, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: July 12, 2021, Maple Cr; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.
Justin Michael David Glasper, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 14, 2021, Penn St; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, failure to yield right of way. Arresting officer: Ptl Cooper.
John Fitzgerald Gordon, 57, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 14, 2021, HPD; Charges: Trustee .
Jasmine Sha’nell Martin, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 18, 2021, Etheridge St; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Maurice Antonio Patterson, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 13, 2021, HPD; Charges: statutory rape. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.
Samuel M Peden, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 16, 2021, Three Doors Down; Charges: disorderly conduct, reckless driving, evading arrest, violation registration law, following too close, retaliation past action. Arresting officer: Ptl Wade.
Christian B Pensis, 28, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: July 12, 2021, Exxon; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law, evading arrest, resisiting srrest/stop, halt, frisk, unlawful possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Terry Chase Peyton, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 12, 2021, Woodland Dr; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Cordero Cortez Quarles, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 13, 2021, Gibson Wells Rd; Charges: evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, vandalism, aggravated burglary, domestic assault. Arresting officer: KR02.
Robert Spinks, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 18, 2021, Etheridge St; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Eric Armando Villarreal, 25, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: July 14, 2021, Walmart; Charges: criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Sgt Cano.
Carl Wayne Warlick, 64, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 16, 2021, Ferrell; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl Douglas.
Danny O’Neal Whiteside, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 15, 2021, N 23rd Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.
Marriage Licenses
Bobby Eugene Terry of Trenton and Tera Jo McCall Gant of Trenton
Kenneth Wayne Finch of Dyer and Lynnessa Celeste Eskew of Rutherford
Eddie Rafael Lopez of Medina and Ronica Ann Kelley of Medina
Deven Rae Mutter of Dyer and Kristy Ann Ricketts of Dyer
Reece Gregory Bessent of Dresden and Nicole Christine Frazier of Milan
Joshua Ray Hefner of Milan and Courtney Brooke Jackson of Milan
Roy Christopher Mullen, III of Trenton and Janet Hope Jarrett Epperson of Trenton
Brady Joe Turner of Atwood and Kelley Erin Ford of Atwood
Guillermo Hernandez of Murray, KY and Trina Raeann Bobbitt of Murray, KY
Emily Grace Archibald Littles of Humboldt and Charles Andrew Pearson of Humboldt
Real Estate Transfers
Amy Barker, f/k/a Amy Bolton, to Cindy Reyna – Bradford – $80,000
Russell F. Dudley and wife, Jo Alice L. Dudley to Aston Holdings, LLC – Trenton – $155,000
Chris Malone and wife, Susan Malone to John Richardson and wife, Penny Richardson – Trenton – $19,000
American Cold Storage – North America, L.P. to REB Holdings – Humboldt – $1,000,000
Amanda R. Kelly to Dillon Johnson and Kade Johnson – Medina – $285,100
Brandon T. Petty and wife, Ashton L. Petty to Sarah Elizabeth Smith and husband, Russell Michael Smith – Trenton – $185,000
Betty Ann Rust and Charles William Rust, II and Leigh Ann Rust-Keathley to Dave Mallard and wife, Shahera Mallard – Milan – $45,000
Kenneth Vaughn and wife, Sherry Vaughn to David Duncan – Dyer – $94,400
HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Joanna O. Kilburn – Milan – $134,900
