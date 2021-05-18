Your Right to Know

Humboldt Court Report

General Sessions

Nathan Kee – DUI

Channing Daley – unlawful possession of weapon, possession of Schedule VI

Sandra Thomas – reckless driving

Chauncey Hunt – evading arrest, contempt of court (2 counts)

Jeremy Pounds – simple possession of Schedule II meth

Savanja Crawford – riot

Lakita Martin – riot

Crawford Shoats – DUI

Nicholas Chism – possession of Schedule IV

Joseph Lenon – driving on revoked DL

Kevin Gordon – contempt of court

Samuel Peden – simple possession of Schedule VI

Teddy Priser – possession of drug paraphernalia

Marquez Pirtle – reckless driving

Civil

Farmers Home Furniture vs Larry Wade

Farmers Home Furniture vs Erica McLin

Cash Express LLC vs Lorrikus Travis

Cash Express LLC vs Valerie Whittemore

Cash Express LLC vs Samuel Gooch

Cash Express LLC vs Susan Scallions

Cash Express LLC vs Christopher Scallions

Cash Express LLC vs Raven Boxley

Cash Express LLC vs Cody Peevyhouse

Cash Express LLC vs Nicole Denise McNuckles

Harbin LLC as final assignee of Aaron’s Inc vs Sandra Higgins

Title Cash #308 vs Quiyondra Manley

Title Cash #308 vs Cody Peevyhouse

Title Cash #308 vs Stanley Sanders

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Dianne Prescott

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Melissa Bass

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Mildred Chapman

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Shanta B. Dotson

Midland Credit Management Inc vs David Meussner

Citibank NA vs Valerie M. White

James Haynes vs Jonathan Henley

John W. Moore vs Daniel Wilson and all occupants

Janet Knake vs Christopher Warren

Josue Zarate vs Denise Rogers

Michael E. Ort vs Patrick Hockett

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for May 10, 2021 through May 16, 2021.

Rory Kiley Wallace, W/M, 46 – domestic assault

Bryan Keith Bradford, W/M, 34 – attachment order

Carlos Cordera Campbell, B/M, 34 – weekender

Michael Bradley Fesmire, W/M, 52 – weekender

Janice Ann Harrell, W/F, 57 -weekender

Chauncy Desmond Hunt, B/M, 31 – capias

Brandon D’Shawn Johnson, B/M, 23 – bond revoked, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving scene of accident

Timothy Lee Kizer Jr., W/M, 26 – aggravated sexual battery

Jeremy R. Klenk, W/M, 37 – hold for other agency

Edward James Oliver, W/M, 30 – weekender

Demario Leshun Sumlar, B/M, 35 – violation of probation

Rory Kiley Wallace, W/M, 46 – violation of probation

Thomas Claxton Blackmon, W/M, 48 – attachment order, simple possession/casual exchange, Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Deandre Latroy Bufford, B/M, 33 – attachment order

Shana Rai Carey, W/F, 36 – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Mark Daniel Cole, W/M, 54 – capias

Dwain Wayne Cole, B/M, 65 – driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of light law, altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment of plates

Elizabeth Foster, U/F, 28 – capias

Nathan Tyler Green, W/M, 28 –attachment order, cruelty to animals

Dewey Wesley Huggins, W/M, 39 – interfere with emergency call (911 calls), kidnapping, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, evading arrest

Jonathan Dale Hughes, W/M, 29 – theft of property

David Earl Johnson, B/M, 52 – driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence

Ronnie Lee Mays, W/M, 41 – other

Joshua David McMillin, W/M, 33 – capias

Chad Adam Reese, W/M, 38 -capias

Elizabeth Brooke Tatum, W/M, 23 – contempt of court

Ashley Marie Underwood, W/F, 33 – driving under the influence second offense

Peyton Dylan Whitmore, W/M, 22 – violation of probation

Cortez Dewayne Karter Adkins, B/M, 31 –open container law, reckless endangerment, resisting stop, frisk halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities

Kelvin Lemonte Dorsey, B/M, 26 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Christopher Markale Glenn, B/M, 22 – domestic assault, capias, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), theft of property

Timothy Jelks Jr., B/M, 29 – attempted first degree murder

Juan Omar Rodriguez Rocha, W/M, 31 – domestic assault

Kanelius Dion Ward, B/M, 30 –driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

Bryan Keith Bradford, W/M, 34 -other

Derrick Dewayne Anders, B/M, 46 –criminal impersonation

Wade Dee Holladay, W/M, 32 –Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

John Ezell Wade, B/M, 52 –Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of light law

Joseph Lowell Wilburn, W/M, 43 –arrest for violation of protection order, driving on revoked/suspended license, aggravated assault

Julie Viola Theresa Edie, W/F, 33 –violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence

Gregory Wade-Lewis Evans, B/M, 26 -capias

Leonard Ray Ferguson, B/M, 47 -capias

Hunter Cordell Hames, W/M, 29 -capias

Brandon D’Shawn Johnson, B/M, 23 -capias

John Hendrix Kolwyck, W/M, 42 -capias

Demario Leshun Sumlar, B/M, 35 -capias

Octavious Pierre Lawrence, B/M, 35 -stalking

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from May 10, 2021 through May 16, 2021:

Cortney Cortez Adkins, 31, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 05/15/2021, Walmart; Charges: evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, violation of open container law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Lemus.

Dorsey, Kelvin Lemonte, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/11/2021, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Glenn, Christopher Markell, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/13/2021, W. Maple Street; Charges: domestic assault, evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Hunt, Chauncey Desmond, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/13/2021, Elliott Street and Central Avenue; Charges: domestic assault, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Fleming.

Timothy Barbarras Jelks, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/14/2021, 2317

Spangler Drive; Charges: attempted murder, 1st degree. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Price, Tamez Undraeus, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/16/2021, Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.

Rodriguez, Juan Omar, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/12/2021, 1414 N. 9th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Taylor, Derik Devone, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/16/2021, reckless driving; Charges: reckless driving, speeding. Arresting officer: Sgt. Yarbrough.

Ward, Kanelius Dion, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/15/2021, 2000 Maple Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.

Marriage Licenses

Heather Nicole Farley Cook of Bradford and Luke Wayne Holladay of Bradford

Ryan Bradley Russom of Rutherford and Kimberly Brooke Bearden Buckley of Rutherford

Peyton Wayne Beacham of Milan and Chloe Sophia Arbogast of Milan

Noah Walton Blackburn of Bradford and Ashley Nicole Manning of Bradford

Divorces

Keenen James Cobb vs Cheyenna Rhein Cobb

Real Estate Transfers

Jon Ashley Culpepper and wife, Mary Elizabeth Culpepper to John E. Nicholas and wife, Cara Jordan Nicholas – Humboldt – $115,400

Alfred Barker and wife, Sara Barker to Taylor Barker and wife, Katelyn Barker – Trenton – $10

Damon B. Hollis to Erica South and husband, Casey J. South – Milan – $96,000

Zackary D. Baggett to Adam K. White and wife, Amy White – Medina – $410,000

The Raymond Halliburton Family Trust, by Andy King and Charlene King, Co-Trustees, to Matthew T. Pickard – Dyer – $228,500

Chadwin G. Johnson and wife, Emily J. Johnson to Joanna Garner – Medina – $150,000

Robbie Switzer to Nathan Moffatt and wife, Candace Moffatt – Trenton – $20,400

Adam White and wife, Amy White to Donald Palmer and wife, Cindy Palmer – Medina – $274,900

Henry A. Burch and wife, Regina L. Burch to MBA Properties, LLC – Trenton – $642,000

Whitney Nichole Foster and spouse, Tabitha Foster to Channing Z. Miller and wife, Sadie Miller – Milan – $137,999

John Shoaf, III, Hedrick Shoaf, Holt Shoaf and Vance Shoaf, Trustees of The John Shoaf Family Trust to Marty Heavener – Milan – $750 each

C and S Cotton Company to Marty Heavener – Milan – $750 each

Judy B. Harris to Barry Allen – Milan – $70,000

Carissa Coleman and Jimmy B. Coleman to Tracy J. Moore – Humboldt – $117,000

Bradley Shanklin and wife, Maigon Shanklin to Heath Brewer and wife, April Brewer – Dyer – $249,000

Cory Wilson, Personally and Individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Thomas Kip Wilson to Joe D. Pruitt and Sharon Leann Reasons – Trenton – $64,000

Cody Lynn Nelson and wife, April R. Nelson to Zackary Baggett and wife, Rachel Baggett – Medina – $579,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Joshua Schrandt and wife, Lydia Catherine Lofte Schrandt – Medina – $319,900

HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Douglas J. Akers – Milan – $173,000

Betty L. Burgess to Jennifer Robbins and Hannah Carter – Milan – $24,800

Richard Hopkins to Simmons MHP, LLC – Trenton – $95,000

First Bank to Natasha Serena Renfroe Flatt – Milan – $79,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Kevin Gildea and wife, Lisa Gildea – Medina – $239,900

Jimmy Wardell Glenn and wife, Regina Glenn, Mary Agnew, Mattie Hall and Rita Johnson to Keith Lovelace – Trenton – $70,000

Sky View Homes, LLC to Kinyuda R. Daye – Humboldt – $180,000

Fourth Stockton Company, LLC to M and AJ, LLC – Humboldt – $375,000

Marilyn Gill to Ernest Sanders and Sydney Sanders – Humboldt – $78,000

David Grant and wife, Kellen Grant to Leslie Rahm – Rutherford – $1,310

Harold L. Kemp and wife, Anne H. Kemp to Christian H. Kemp and Erin T. Lannom – Rutherford – $60,000

Daniel Gilbert and wife, April Gilbert to Hunter Cole Lusk – Milan – $122,000

Marcus Rimmer and Christopher Rimmer to Vincent Floyd – Milan – $25,000

Bennie L. Emerson to Praising Hands Rental and Sales, LLC – Milan – $2,500

Denise Kelly to Luke Schweich – Dyer – $3,000

Edith E. Webb to Timothy James Whitsitt and wife, Linda Darnell Whitsitt – Milan – $150,950

Donald Clark and wife, Judy Ann Clark to Dale Linn Patten, Michael Patten and Cynthia Patten – Bradford – $230,000

Christopher L. Ernest to Samaritan’s Road, LLC – Trenton – $66,301.71

Robert Phillips to Robin Jackson and wife, Marilyn Jackson – Humboldt- $150,000

Gustave Fred Lohrum, Jr. to Dustin J. Ripp and wife, Emily Ripp – Milan – $130,000

Dawn Anglin and Brad Thompson to Nicholas R. Suydam and wife, Tabitha Stephens – Trenton – $165,000

Kevin Hadden and wife, Tracy Hadden to Cesar Quinteros and wife, Allison Quinteros – Medina – $210,000

Sherri Kulas to Terri R. Glenn – Humboldt – $106,500

James A. Cope and wife, Brittany A. Cope to Madison Brooke Dowdy – Milan – $174,900

Bradley Arnold and wife, Bethany Arnold to Scotty Williams – Milan – $56,000

Anthony Moore and Sarah Hardwick to Antonio Sanchez-Solano – Trenton – $135,000

Shane McAlexander to Armando Alberto Cruz Martinez and wife, Nydia Campos Urias – Medina – $449,000

Jacob Faulkner to Jerry Faulkner – 9th and 21st CDs – $10

Barbara A. Johnson to Blanca Yasmine Huerta – Trenton – $30,000

Mark Wilkins to April N. Garey and husband, Alexander N. Garey – Medina – $164,000

Jesse Howard Hayes and wife, Sandra J. Hayes to Anthony Michael Carbone, Sr. and wife, Lisa J. Carbone – Humboldt – $175,100

Jeremy Raines and wife, Leah Raines to Brittnee Clair Netherland and husband, Robert Brent Netherland – Humboldt – $539,900

Blake Bogle Spellings and Carthel Jack Finch Donald Perkins – Dyer – $4,500

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $45,000

Thomas Dean Corley and Lisa Brown Corley to John Edwin and Lindsey Harrison – Trenton – $4,000

Richard Thomas Fisher and wife, Jeannie Fisher to Harold League and wife, Amy League – Humboldt – $140,000

James Wesley Clark and wife, Emily Clark to Todd James and wife, Cherish James – Trenton – $55,000

Sammy L. Dickey and wife, Janice L. Dickey to Christopher Merrick Skelton – Trenton – $10,000

Herman Murdock, Jr. to Lisa Y. Ritter – Kenton – $1,150

City of Trenton to Christina Bates – Trenton – $1,200

Glenda Chase to Keith N. Beard and wife, Lianne Beard – Milan – $120,000

Keith Langston and wife, Kimmery Langston to Bradley Skinner and wife, Kristin Skinner – Rutherford – $189,900

Martha Ryal to Shane Lynch and wife, Elizabeth Lynch -Humboldt – $38,000

Kathy Ann Keymon and Gary W. Goad to James C. Skiles – Gibson – $5,000

Food Inspections

Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.

Toyami Steak House, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score

Medina Donuts, complete inspection, 100 score

Lunch and Dinner To Go, Kenton, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals

Lunch and Dinner To Go, Kenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Red Door Sports Bar and Grill, Rutherford, complete inspection, 99 score

Bradford Senior Citizens Center, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Whoa Nelly’s Snack Shack, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

El Vallarta, Trenton, complete inspection, 90 score, one critical

El Vallarta, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 95 score

Nutrition 31, Trenton, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Nutrition 31, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Humboldt Nutrition LLC, complete inspection, 98 score

Gibson’s Grill/Katie Style, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Gibson’s Grill /Katie Style, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Mazzetti’s Pizzeria, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score

The Snack Shack BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score

Famous Soul Food, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Famous Soul Food, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Heritage Inn Food, Humboldt, complete inspection, 96 score

Joe and Deana’s Bypass Cafe, Dyer, complete inspection, 99 score

Perkins, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Perkins, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Main Street Grill, II, Bradford, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals

Main Street Grill, II, Bradford, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Bradford Senior Citizens Center, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

TRIO Community Meals, complete inspection, 100 score

Helping Hands of Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Helping Hands of Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Pizza Hut, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score

Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical

Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 96 score

Central Avenue Nutrition, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Heritage Inn Food, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

La Carreta Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

La Carreta Grill, Medina, follow-up inspection, 97 score