Your Right to Know

Humboldt Court Report
General Sessions
Nathan Kee – DUI
Channing Daley – unlawful possession of weapon, possession of Schedule VI
Sandra Thomas – reckless driving
Chauncey Hunt – evading arrest, contempt of court (2 counts)
Jeremy Pounds – simple possession of Schedule II meth
Savanja Crawford – riot
Lakita Martin – riot
Crawford Shoats – DUI
Nicholas Chism – possession of Schedule IV
Joseph Lenon – driving on revoked DL
Kevin Gordon – contempt of court
Samuel Peden – simple possession of Schedule VI
Teddy Priser – possession of drug paraphernalia
Marquez Pirtle – reckless driving
Civil
Farmers Home Furniture vs Larry Wade
Farmers Home Furniture vs Erica McLin
Cash Express LLC vs Lorrikus Travis
Cash Express LLC vs Valerie Whittemore
Cash Express LLC vs Samuel Gooch
Cash Express LLC vs Susan Scallions
Cash Express LLC vs Christopher Scallions
Cash Express LLC vs Raven Boxley
Cash Express LLC vs Cody Peevyhouse
Cash Express LLC vs Nicole Denise McNuckles
Harbin LLC as final assignee of Aaron’s Inc vs Sandra Higgins
Title Cash #308 vs Quiyondra Manley
Title Cash #308 vs Cody Peevyhouse
Title Cash #308 vs Stanley Sanders
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Dianne Prescott
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Melissa Bass
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Mildred Chapman
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Shanta B. Dotson
Midland Credit Management Inc vs David Meussner
Citibank NA vs Valerie M. White
James Haynes vs Jonathan Henley
John W. Moore vs Daniel Wilson and all occupants
Janet Knake vs Christopher Warren
Josue Zarate vs Denise Rogers
Michael E. Ort vs Patrick Hockett
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for May 10, 2021 through May 16, 2021.
Rory Kiley Wallace, W/M, 46 – domestic assault
Bryan Keith Bradford, W/M, 34 – attachment order
Carlos Cordera Campbell, B/M, 34 – weekender
Michael Bradley Fesmire, W/M, 52 – weekender
Janice Ann Harrell, W/F, 57 -weekender
Chauncy Desmond Hunt, B/M, 31 – capias
Brandon D’Shawn Johnson, B/M, 23 – bond revoked, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving scene of accident
Timothy Lee Kizer Jr., W/M, 26 – aggravated sexual battery
Jeremy R. Klenk, W/M, 37 – hold for other agency
Edward James Oliver, W/M, 30 – weekender
Demario Leshun Sumlar, B/M, 35 – violation of probation
Rory Kiley Wallace, W/M, 46 – violation of probation
Thomas Claxton Blackmon, W/M, 48 – attachment order, simple possession/casual exchange, Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Deandre Latroy Bufford, B/M, 33 – attachment order
Shana Rai Carey, W/F, 36 – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Mark Daniel Cole, W/M, 54 – capias
Dwain Wayne Cole, B/M, 65 – driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of light law, altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment of plates
Elizabeth Foster, U/F, 28 – capias
Nathan Tyler Green, W/M, 28 –attachment order, cruelty to animals
Dewey Wesley Huggins, W/M, 39 – interfere with emergency call (911 calls), kidnapping, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, evading arrest
Jonathan Dale Hughes, W/M, 29 – theft of property
David Earl Johnson, B/M, 52 – driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence
Ronnie Lee Mays, W/M, 41 – other
Joshua David McMillin, W/M, 33 – capias
Chad Adam Reese, W/M, 38 -capias
Elizabeth Brooke Tatum, W/M, 23 – contempt of court
Ashley Marie Underwood, W/F, 33 – driving under the influence second offense
Peyton Dylan Whitmore, W/M, 22 – violation of probation
Cortez Dewayne Karter Adkins, B/M, 31 –open container law, reckless endangerment, resisting stop, frisk halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities
Kelvin Lemonte Dorsey, B/M, 26 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Christopher Markale Glenn, B/M, 22 – domestic assault, capias, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), theft of property
Timothy Jelks Jr., B/M, 29 – attempted first degree murder
Juan Omar Rodriguez Rocha, W/M, 31 – domestic assault
Kanelius Dion Ward, B/M, 30 –driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law
Bryan Keith Bradford, W/M, 34 -other
Derrick Dewayne Anders, B/M, 46 –criminal impersonation
Wade Dee Holladay, W/M, 32 –Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
John Ezell Wade, B/M, 52 –Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of light law
Joseph Lowell Wilburn, W/M, 43 –arrest for violation of protection order, driving on revoked/suspended license, aggravated assault
Julie Viola Theresa Edie, W/F, 33 –violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence
Gregory Wade-Lewis Evans, B/M, 26 -capias
Leonard Ray Ferguson, B/M, 47 -capias
Hunter Cordell Hames, W/M, 29 -capias
Brandon D’Shawn Johnson, B/M, 23 -capias
John Hendrix Kolwyck, W/M, 42 -capias
Demario Leshun Sumlar, B/M, 35 -capias
Octavious Pierre Lawrence, B/M, 35 -stalking
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from May 10, 2021 through May 16, 2021:
Cortney Cortez Adkins, 31, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 05/15/2021, Walmart; Charges: evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, violation of open container law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Lemus.
Dorsey, Kelvin Lemonte, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/11/2021, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Glenn, Christopher Markell, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/13/2021, W. Maple Street; Charges: domestic assault, evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.
Hunt, Chauncey Desmond, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/13/2021, Elliott Street and Central Avenue; Charges: domestic assault, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Fleming.
Timothy Barbarras Jelks, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/14/2021, 2317
Spangler Drive; Charges: attempted murder, 1st degree. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Price, Tamez Undraeus, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/16/2021, Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.
Rodriguez, Juan Omar, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/12/2021, 1414 N. 9th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Taylor, Derik Devone, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/16/2021, reckless driving; Charges: reckless driving, speeding. Arresting officer: Sgt. Yarbrough.
Ward, Kanelius Dion, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/15/2021, 2000 Maple Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.
Marriage Licenses
Heather Nicole Farley Cook of Bradford and Luke Wayne Holladay of Bradford
Ryan Bradley Russom of Rutherford and Kimberly Brooke Bearden Buckley of Rutherford
Peyton Wayne Beacham of Milan and Chloe Sophia Arbogast of Milan
Noah Walton Blackburn of Bradford and Ashley Nicole Manning of Bradford
Divorces
Keenen James Cobb vs Cheyenna Rhein Cobb
Real Estate Transfers
Jon Ashley Culpepper and wife, Mary Elizabeth Culpepper to John E. Nicholas and wife, Cara Jordan Nicholas – Humboldt – $115,400
Alfred Barker and wife, Sara Barker to Taylor Barker and wife, Katelyn Barker – Trenton – $10
Damon B. Hollis to Erica South and husband, Casey J. South – Milan – $96,000
Zackary D. Baggett to Adam K. White and wife, Amy White – Medina – $410,000
The Raymond Halliburton Family Trust, by Andy King and Charlene King, Co-Trustees, to Matthew T. Pickard – Dyer – $228,500
Chadwin G. Johnson and wife, Emily J. Johnson to Joanna Garner – Medina – $150,000
Robbie Switzer to Nathan Moffatt and wife, Candace Moffatt – Trenton – $20,400
Adam White and wife, Amy White to Donald Palmer and wife, Cindy Palmer – Medina – $274,900
Henry A. Burch and wife, Regina L. Burch to MBA Properties, LLC – Trenton – $642,000
Whitney Nichole Foster and spouse, Tabitha Foster to Channing Z. Miller and wife, Sadie Miller – Milan – $137,999
John Shoaf, III, Hedrick Shoaf, Holt Shoaf and Vance Shoaf, Trustees of The John Shoaf Family Trust to Marty Heavener – Milan – $750 each
C and S Cotton Company to Marty Heavener – Milan – $750 each
Judy B. Harris to Barry Allen – Milan – $70,000
Carissa Coleman and Jimmy B. Coleman to Tracy J. Moore – Humboldt – $117,000
Bradley Shanklin and wife, Maigon Shanklin to Heath Brewer and wife, April Brewer – Dyer – $249,000
Cory Wilson, Personally and Individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Thomas Kip Wilson to Joe D. Pruitt and Sharon Leann Reasons – Trenton – $64,000
Cody Lynn Nelson and wife, April R. Nelson to Zackary Baggett and wife, Rachel Baggett – Medina – $579,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Joshua Schrandt and wife, Lydia Catherine Lofte Schrandt – Medina – $319,900
HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Douglas J. Akers – Milan – $173,000
Betty L. Burgess to Jennifer Robbins and Hannah Carter – Milan – $24,800
Richard Hopkins to Simmons MHP, LLC – Trenton – $95,000
First Bank to Natasha Serena Renfroe Flatt – Milan – $79,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Kevin Gildea and wife, Lisa Gildea – Medina – $239,900
Jimmy Wardell Glenn and wife, Regina Glenn, Mary Agnew, Mattie Hall and Rita Johnson to Keith Lovelace – Trenton – $70,000
Sky View Homes, LLC to Kinyuda R. Daye – Humboldt – $180,000
Fourth Stockton Company, LLC to M and AJ, LLC – Humboldt – $375,000
Marilyn Gill to Ernest Sanders and Sydney Sanders – Humboldt – $78,000
David Grant and wife, Kellen Grant to Leslie Rahm – Rutherford – $1,310
Harold L. Kemp and wife, Anne H. Kemp to Christian H. Kemp and Erin T. Lannom – Rutherford – $60,000
Daniel Gilbert and wife, April Gilbert to Hunter Cole Lusk – Milan – $122,000
Marcus Rimmer and Christopher Rimmer to Vincent Floyd – Milan – $25,000
Bennie L. Emerson to Praising Hands Rental and Sales, LLC – Milan – $2,500
Denise Kelly to Luke Schweich – Dyer – $3,000
Edith E. Webb to Timothy James Whitsitt and wife, Linda Darnell Whitsitt – Milan – $150,950
Donald Clark and wife, Judy Ann Clark to Dale Linn Patten, Michael Patten and Cynthia Patten – Bradford – $230,000
Christopher L. Ernest to Samaritan’s Road, LLC – Trenton – $66,301.71
Robert Phillips to Robin Jackson and wife, Marilyn Jackson – Humboldt- $150,000
Gustave Fred Lohrum, Jr. to Dustin J. Ripp and wife, Emily Ripp – Milan – $130,000
Dawn Anglin and Brad Thompson to Nicholas R. Suydam and wife, Tabitha Stephens – Trenton – $165,000
Kevin Hadden and wife, Tracy Hadden to Cesar Quinteros and wife, Allison Quinteros – Medina – $210,000
Sherri Kulas to Terri R. Glenn – Humboldt – $106,500
James A. Cope and wife, Brittany A. Cope to Madison Brooke Dowdy – Milan – $174,900
Bradley Arnold and wife, Bethany Arnold to Scotty Williams – Milan – $56,000
Anthony Moore and Sarah Hardwick to Antonio Sanchez-Solano – Trenton – $135,000
Shane McAlexander to Armando Alberto Cruz Martinez and wife, Nydia Campos Urias – Medina – $449,000
Jacob Faulkner to Jerry Faulkner – 9th and 21st CDs – $10
Barbara A. Johnson to Blanca Yasmine Huerta – Trenton – $30,000
Mark Wilkins to April N. Garey and husband, Alexander N. Garey – Medina – $164,000
Jesse Howard Hayes and wife, Sandra J. Hayes to Anthony Michael Carbone, Sr. and wife, Lisa J. Carbone – Humboldt – $175,100
Jeremy Raines and wife, Leah Raines to Brittnee Clair Netherland and husband, Robert Brent Netherland – Humboldt – $539,900
Blake Bogle Spellings and Carthel Jack Finch Donald Perkins – Dyer – $4,500
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $45,000
Thomas Dean Corley and Lisa Brown Corley to John Edwin and Lindsey Harrison – Trenton – $4,000
Richard Thomas Fisher and wife, Jeannie Fisher to Harold League and wife, Amy League – Humboldt – $140,000
James Wesley Clark and wife, Emily Clark to Todd James and wife, Cherish James – Trenton – $55,000
Sammy L. Dickey and wife, Janice L. Dickey to Christopher Merrick Skelton – Trenton – $10,000
Herman Murdock, Jr. to Lisa Y. Ritter – Kenton – $1,150
City of Trenton to Christina Bates – Trenton – $1,200
Glenda Chase to Keith N. Beard and wife, Lianne Beard – Milan – $120,000
Keith Langston and wife, Kimmery Langston to Bradley Skinner and wife, Kristin Skinner – Rutherford – $189,900
Martha Ryal to Shane Lynch and wife, Elizabeth Lynch -Humboldt – $38,000
Kathy Ann Keymon and Gary W. Goad to James C. Skiles – Gibson – $5,000
Food Inspections
Toyami Steak House, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score
Medina Donuts, complete inspection, 100 score
Lunch and Dinner To Go, Kenton, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals
Lunch and Dinner To Go, Kenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Red Door Sports Bar and Grill, Rutherford, complete inspection, 99 score
Bradford Senior Citizens Center, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Whoa Nelly’s Snack Shack, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
El Vallarta, Trenton, complete inspection, 90 score, one critical
El Vallarta, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 95 score
Nutrition 31, Trenton, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Nutrition 31, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Humboldt Nutrition LLC, complete inspection, 98 score
Gibson’s Grill/Katie Style, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Gibson’s Grill /Katie Style, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Mazzetti’s Pizzeria, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score
The Snack Shack BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score
Famous Soul Food, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Famous Soul Food, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Heritage Inn Food, Humboldt, complete inspection, 96 score
Joe and Deana’s Bypass Cafe, Dyer, complete inspection, 99 score
Perkins, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Perkins, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Main Street Grill, II, Bradford, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals
Main Street Grill, II, Bradford, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Bradford Senior Citizens Center, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
TRIO Community Meals, complete inspection, 100 score
Helping Hands of Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Helping Hands of Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Pizza Hut, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score
Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical
Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 96 score
Central Avenue Nutrition, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Heritage Inn Food, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
La Carreta Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
La Carreta Grill, Medina, follow-up inspection, 97 score