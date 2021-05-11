Your Right to Know

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for May 3, 2021 through May 9, 2021.

Norman Byars, 28, w/m – sex offender registry

Bobby Curtis, 47, w/m – animals run at large, capias

Ryon Easley, 18, b/m – simple possession/casual exchange, contraband exchange, contraband in penal institution

Jason Harville, 44, w/m – attachment order

Teddy Priser, 48, w/m – capias

Dakota Smith, 25, w/m – capias

Jaclyn Westmoreland, 27, w/f – capias

Teresa Brown, 50 w/f – Schedule II Drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Carlos Campbell, 34, b/m – attachment order

Melissa Campbell, 41, w/f – attachment order

Danny Cobb, Jr, 34, w/m – violation of probation

Tevin Cole, 23, b/m – simple possession/casual exchange

Deandre Dickerson, 20, b/m – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, driving without license

Chelsey Edwards, 22, w/f – theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information

Kevin Fowler, 39, w/m – misuse of registration, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence relat, driving on revoked/suspended license, driving while in possession of methamphetamines, violation of probation (circuit), firearm use in association with dangerous felonies

Bradley Fuller, 52, w//m – improper lane usage, driving under the influence

Caitlyn Hale, 20, b/f – simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying to possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat

Freddie Harrison, 54, w/m – aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, possession of handgun while under the influence

Ramona Hendon, 51, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation stop sign law, simple possession/casual exchange

Shae Hollomon, 33, w/m – domestic assault, vandalism, interfere with emergency call (911 Calls)

Jeffery Hunt, 46, w/m – violation of probation

Trenton Klippel, 30, w/m – capias

Toni Langston, 26, w/f – capias

Rodney Lenon, 44, b/m – violation of conditions of community supervision

Danielle Martin, 30, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies

Ronnie Mays, 41, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale of possession of methamphetamines

John Mays, 51, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Kenneth Shelton, 41, w/m – contributing to the dependency of a child

Misty Shelton, 36, w/f, contributing to the dependency of a child

Kevin Willis, 40, w/m – violation of probation

Michael Fesmire, 52, w/m – weekender

Jonathan Griffin, 41, w/m – weekender

Joe Hannah II, 39, b/m – weekender

Janice Harrell, 56, w/f – weekender

Katherine Jamieson, 49, w/f – weekender

Edward Oliver, 30, w/m – weekender

_______________________________________

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from May 3, 2021 through May 9, 2021:

Jerrick Antonio Allen, b/m, 35 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 05/09/2021; Mclin; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism, Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

Ashley Forrest Brooks, w/f, 33, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 05/08/2021; Sonic; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary, burglary, theft of property, theft of property, Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Christopher John Calvi, w/m, 41 of Memphis – Arrest date and location: 015/04/2021; 45 and Bledsoe; Charges: financial responsibility law, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, move over law, violation registration law, arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Ontario Levi Dinwiddie, b/m, 19 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 05/03/2021; N 19th Ave; Charges: murder, 1st degree, possession of weapon in commission of felony, reckless endangerment, vandalism, Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Ryon Ka Brayle Easley, b/m, 18 of Lebonan – Arrest date and location: 05/07/2021; 14th and Osborne; Charges: simple possession, simple possession, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Benjamin Jason Grant, w/m, 25 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 05/07/2021; Campbell St; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Jason Clyde Harville, w/m, 44 of Dyersburg- Arrest date and location: 05/07/2021; Duvall Drugs; Charges: driving revoked/suspended license, reckless endangerment, Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Antoin Jimetric Herron, b/m, 26 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 05/08/2021; 6th and Vine; Charges: driving under the influence, violation implied consent law; Arresting officer: SGT Fleming.

Travis Gregory Janes, w/m, 22, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 05/08/2021; 22nd and Main; Charges: failure to maintain control, simple possession. Picked up for other agency. Arresting officer PTL Phillips.

Camaryon Devontae’ Jones, b/m, 19 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 05/07/2021; 14th and Central; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Daniel Allen Mangels, w/m, 32 of Gadsden – Arrest date and location: 05/08/2021; 22nd at BR Supply; Charges: possession substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, stop sign violation, driving revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of drug paraphernalia, picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

Quincy Corae Woods, b/m, 28, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 08/03/2021; HPD; Charges: theft of property; Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Rashad Jamar Woods, b/m, 22 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 05/08/2021; 45 and E. Main, Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, driving revoked/suspended/expired license, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

_____________________________

Marriage License

Marcus Devon Champion of Humboldt and Pyper Lynn Marsh of Humboldt

Jason Mansfield Power of Medina and Tonya Renee Flowers Borders of Medina

Cory Allen Holcomb of Trenton and Melissa Rose Morrissey of Trenton

Benjamin David Simmons of Bradford and Sarah Elizabeth Warren of Bradford

Andrew Neal Degroff of Humboldt and Stefani Lynn Harper Faulkner of Humboldt

Zachary Owens Habenicht of Trenton and Elizabeth Hale Posey of Trenton

_______________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Kevin R. Hugueley to Jason E. Mitchell and wife, Felecia L. Mitchell – Bradford – $43,000

Eugene Carter Andrews and Lisa Andrews Young to Ray Rowan – Humboldt – $9,500

Edward Harris and Phillip Glynn Jewell to William Dean Bryan and wife, Melissa Bryan – Bradford – $30,000

Medina Gin Company, Inc. to Cordale Sowell, Desmond Sowell and Javon Sowell – Milan – $40,000

Terry Glenn Coffman to Edward Taylor and wife, Jammie Taylor – Milan – $7,500

Travis Sanders to Steve Miller and wife, Alice Miller – Milan – $45,000

Barbara Elaine Johnson to James D. Milazzo – Trenton – $51,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Matthew W. Reid and wife, Linda M. Reid – Medina – $239,900

Janice Barron to Jason Cross – Trenton – $2,000

Jason Thomas to Haley Deanne Davis and Gaye Hendricks Kent – Humboldt – $155,000

Joe Talmadge Campbell, Jr. to Steven Matheson and wife, Stephanie Matheson – Kenton – $39,500

Waltermary, LLC to Dakota B. Young and wife, Katelyn M. Young – Milan – $259,900

Garry Dunn and Shelia Graves to Anthony Rodgers and wife, Phelicia Rodgers – Bradford – $153,000

Corey Crocker to Ovidio Reyna and wife, Cindy Reyna – Trenton – $150,000

Joan P. Smith and Jerry W. Privitt to Ethan Ridgeway and wife, Rikki Ridgeway – Humboldt – $145,000

Taylor Brothers Construction, LLC to Edgar Dale Matheny and wife, Sandra L. Matheny and Tara L. Miller – Milan – $20,000

Krystal Garnett Wallace to Alexander C. Hacker and wife, Ashleigh Hacker – Medina – $285,000

William Cross, Jr, and wife, Deborah Christine Cross to Joseph Brian Moss and Blake Spellings – Trenton – $29,500

Daniel R. Ouimette, Trustee of the Daniel R. Ouimette Trust to Freddy L. Avery – Trenton – $81,500

Kelly Barron Greathouse to Jerry Albea and wife, Carolyn D, Albea – Dyer – $115,000

Thomas Dean Corley and Lisa Brown Corley to Ed Norman – $2,000

Philip Chafin and Gayla Chafin to Ed Norman – $8,000

Stephen R. Murphy to Jessica Gladney and husband, Eric Gladney, Jr. – Medina – $214,900

Charles M. Murphy and wife, Judy M. Murphy to Shaun E. Goldie and wife, Chrystal P. Goldie – Milan – $328,500

Jennifer K. Baker and husband, Mark D Baker to Carolyn J. Kirkendoll – Humboldt – $156,500

Alexander Hacker and wife, Ashleigh Hacker to Martha R. Scott and Tammy L. Fultz – Medina – $145,000

Betty A. Rust to The City of Milan – Milan – exempt

Floyd Blitchington and wife, Jennifer Blitchington to Johnathan Williams – Humboldt – $145,496

Kelly McCoy Special Needs Trust and John Lebryk Special Needs Trust to Timothy Taylor Massey – Medina – $245,900

Dalton Harrison and Samantha Blair Slayton to Sohne S. Van Selus and husband, Scott James Van Selus – Trenton – $425,000

Jean C. Thompson to Lendell T. Lynch and wife, Katherine H. Lynch Humboldt – $255,000

Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Milan – $26,200

Roger Dale Nelson, Sr. to Waltermary, LLC – Milan – $30,000

Joseph M. Estes and wife, Doris Estes to Matthew Wood and wife, Paige Wood – 17th CD – $15,000

Terry Rogier to Anthony W. Dance and wife, Morrelle Dance – Humboldt – $82,500

Carroll Bank & Trust to Nick Cates and Jacob Hopper – Bradford – $45,500

Jacob Daniel Henderson to Kelly Duncan and wife, Leanne Duncan – Medina – $157,000

Jill Corinne Bateman, Gail Denise Lewis and Scott Randle Summars to Michael D. Thomason – Trenton – $125,000

Barry Allen to David J. Duncan and wife, Jennifer L. Duncan – Milan – $177,400

Calvin Blackwell to Priscilla S. Herron – Milan – $118,500

Wanda Brown and James Carson, as Co-Executors of the Estate of William M. Stott, to James Kennie Dinwiddie, Trustee of the James Kennie Dinwiddie Trust – Trenton – $1,020,000

James E. Buford and Daryl J. Byford to Milton Poole – Trenton – $72,000

Community Loan Servicing, LLC, f/k/a Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, to Leigh House – Milan – $100,000

Gregory D. Marx to Proverbs Real Estate, LLC – Trenton – $3,000

Timothy A. Davidson and Lauren C. Davidson to Scott Streich and Sonya Streich – Medina – $190,900

Davis Ray Gantt and wife, Karen Gantt to Ricky Gantt and wife, Heather Gantt – Humboldt – $60,000

Sky View Homes, LLC to Jessica M. Cerven – Humboldt – $166,000

Deborah Lee Keeton to Jeffrey Rainey and wife, Laarni Rainey – Trenton – $209,000

Barbara Croom Yeager, a/k/a Barbara Brown Croom Yeager, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, John Harold Croom, Jr., to Gladis Foster – Humboldt – $144,900

James O. Elliott to Marty Elliott and wife, Scarlett Elliott – Milan – $20,000

Mary W. King to David Webb – Trenton – $240,000

Kristie Hudgings Fisher, f/k/a Kristi Hudgings, to Dwayne Vinson, Jr. – Medina – $192,000

___________________________________________________

Food Inspections

Famous Soul Food, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Famous Soul Food, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Heritage Inn Food, Humboldt, complete inspection, 96 score

Joe and Deana’s Bypass Cafe, Dyer, complete inspection, 99 score

Perkins, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Perkins, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Main Street Grill, II, Bradford, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals

Main Street Grill, II, Bradford, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Bradford Senior Citizens Center, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

TRIO Community Meals, complete inspection, 100 score

Helping Hands of Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Helping Hands of Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Pizza Hut, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score

Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical

Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 96 score

Central Avenue Nutrition, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Heritage Inn Food, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

La Carreta Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

La Carreta Grill, Medina, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Toyami Steak House, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score

Medina Donuts, complete inspection, 100 score

Lunch and Dinner To Go, Kenton, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals

Lunch and Dinner To Go, Kenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Red Door Sports Bar and Grill, Rutherford, complete inspection, 99 score

Bradford Senior Citizens Center, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Whoa Nelly’s Snack Shack, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

El Vallarta, Trenton, complete inspection, 90 score, one critical

El Vallarta, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 95 score

Nutrition 31, Trenton, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Nutrition 31, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Humboldt Nutrition LLC, complete inspection, 98 score

Gibson’s Grill/Katie Style, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Gibson’s Grill /Katie Style, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Mazzetti’s Pizzeria, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score

The Snack Shack BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score