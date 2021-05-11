Your Right to Know
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for May 3, 2021 through May 9, 2021.
Norman Byars, 28, w/m – sex offender registry
Bobby Curtis, 47, w/m – animals run at large, capias
Ryon Easley, 18, b/m – simple possession/casual exchange, contraband exchange, contraband in penal institution
Jason Harville, 44, w/m – attachment order
Teddy Priser, 48, w/m – capias
Dakota Smith, 25, w/m – capias
Jaclyn Westmoreland, 27, w/f – capias
Teresa Brown, 50 w/f – Schedule II Drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Carlos Campbell, 34, b/m – attachment order
Melissa Campbell, 41, w/f – attachment order
Danny Cobb, Jr, 34, w/m – violation of probation
Tevin Cole, 23, b/m – simple possession/casual exchange
Deandre Dickerson, 20, b/m – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, driving without license
Chelsey Edwards, 22, w/f – theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information
Kevin Fowler, 39, w/m – misuse of registration, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence relat, driving on revoked/suspended license, driving while in possession of methamphetamines, violation of probation (circuit), firearm use in association with dangerous felonies
Bradley Fuller, 52, w//m – improper lane usage, driving under the influence
Caitlyn Hale, 20, b/f – simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying to possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat
Freddie Harrison, 54, w/m – aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, possession of handgun while under the influence
Ramona Hendon, 51, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation stop sign law, simple possession/casual exchange
Shae Hollomon, 33, w/m – domestic assault, vandalism, interfere with emergency call (911 Calls)
Jeffery Hunt, 46, w/m – violation of probation
Trenton Klippel, 30, w/m – capias
Toni Langston, 26, w/f – capias
Rodney Lenon, 44, b/m – violation of conditions of community supervision
Danielle Martin, 30, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies
Ronnie Mays, 41, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale of possession of methamphetamines
John Mays, 51, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Kenneth Shelton, 41, w/m – contributing to the dependency of a child
Misty Shelton, 36, w/f, contributing to the dependency of a child
Jaclyn Westmoreland, 27, w/f – capias
Kevin Willis, 40, w/m – violation of probation
Michael Fesmire, 52, w/m – weekender
Jonathan Griffin, 41, w/m – weekender
Joe Hannah II, 39, b/m – weekender
Janice Harrell, 56, w/f – weekender
Katherine Jamieson, 49, w/f – weekender
Edward Oliver, 30, w/m – weekender
_______________________________________
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from May 3, 2021 through May 9, 2021:
Jerrick Antonio Allen, b/m, 35 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 05/09/2021; Mclin; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism, Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.
Ashley Forrest Brooks, w/f, 33, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 05/08/2021; Sonic; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary, burglary, theft of property, theft of property, Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Christopher John Calvi, w/m, 41 of Memphis – Arrest date and location: 015/04/2021; 45 and Bledsoe; Charges: financial responsibility law, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, move over law, violation registration law, arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Ontario Levi Dinwiddie, b/m, 19 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 05/03/2021; N 19th Ave; Charges: murder, 1st degree, possession of weapon in commission of felony, reckless endangerment, vandalism, Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Ryon Ka Brayle Easley, b/m, 18 of Lebonan – Arrest date and location: 05/07/2021; 14th and Osborne; Charges: simple possession, simple possession, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Benjamin Jason Grant, w/m, 25 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 05/07/2021; Campbell St; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Jason Clyde Harville, w/m, 44 of Dyersburg- Arrest date and location: 05/07/2021; Duvall Drugs; Charges: driving revoked/suspended license, reckless endangerment, Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Antoin Jimetric Herron, b/m, 26 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 05/08/2021; 6th and Vine; Charges: driving under the influence, violation implied consent law; Arresting officer: SGT Fleming.
Travis Gregory Janes, w/m, 22, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 05/08/2021; 22nd and Main; Charges: failure to maintain control, simple possession. Picked up for other agency. Arresting officer PTL Phillips.
Camaryon Devontae’ Jones, b/m, 19 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 05/07/2021; 14th and Central; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Daniel Allen Mangels, w/m, 32 of Gadsden – Arrest date and location: 05/08/2021; 22nd at BR Supply; Charges: possession substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, stop sign violation, driving revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of drug paraphernalia, picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.
Quincy Corae Woods, b/m, 28, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 08/03/2021; HPD; Charges: theft of property; Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Rashad Jamar Woods, b/m, 22 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 05/08/2021; 45 and E. Main, Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, driving revoked/suspended/expired license, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
_____________________________
Marriage License
Marcus Devon Champion of Humboldt and Pyper Lynn Marsh of Humboldt
Jason Mansfield Power of Medina and Tonya Renee Flowers Borders of Medina
Cory Allen Holcomb of Trenton and Melissa Rose Morrissey of Trenton
Benjamin David Simmons of Bradford and Sarah Elizabeth Warren of Bradford
Andrew Neal Degroff of Humboldt and Stefani Lynn Harper Faulkner of Humboldt
Zachary Owens Habenicht of Trenton and Elizabeth Hale Posey of Trenton
_______________________________________________________
Real Estate Transfers
Kevin R. Hugueley to Jason E. Mitchell and wife, Felecia L. Mitchell – Bradford – $43,000
Eugene Carter Andrews and Lisa Andrews Young to Ray Rowan – Humboldt – $9,500
Edward Harris and Phillip Glynn Jewell to William Dean Bryan and wife, Melissa Bryan – Bradford – $30,000
Medina Gin Company, Inc. to Cordale Sowell, Desmond Sowell and Javon Sowell – Milan – $40,000
Terry Glenn Coffman to Edward Taylor and wife, Jammie Taylor – Milan – $7,500
Travis Sanders to Steve Miller and wife, Alice Miller – Milan – $45,000
Barbara Elaine Johnson to James D. Milazzo – Trenton – $51,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Matthew W. Reid and wife, Linda M. Reid – Medina – $239,900
Janice Barron to Jason Cross – Trenton – $2,000
Jason Thomas to Haley Deanne Davis and Gaye Hendricks Kent – Humboldt – $155,000
Joe Talmadge Campbell, Jr. to Steven Matheson and wife, Stephanie Matheson – Kenton – $39,500
Waltermary, LLC to Dakota B. Young and wife, Katelyn M. Young – Milan – $259,900
Garry Dunn and Shelia Graves to Anthony Rodgers and wife, Phelicia Rodgers – Bradford – $153,000
Corey Crocker to Ovidio Reyna and wife, Cindy Reyna – Trenton – $150,000
Joan P. Smith and Jerry W. Privitt to Ethan Ridgeway and wife, Rikki Ridgeway – Humboldt – $145,000
Taylor Brothers Construction, LLC to Edgar Dale Matheny and wife, Sandra L. Matheny and Tara L. Miller – Milan – $20,000
Krystal Garnett Wallace to Alexander C. Hacker and wife, Ashleigh Hacker – Medina – $285,000
William Cross, Jr, and wife, Deborah Christine Cross to Joseph Brian Moss and Blake Spellings – Trenton – $29,500
Daniel R. Ouimette, Trustee of the Daniel R. Ouimette Trust to Freddy L. Avery – Trenton – $81,500
Kelly Barron Greathouse to Jerry Albea and wife, Carolyn D, Albea – Dyer – $115,000
Thomas Dean Corley and Lisa Brown Corley to Ed Norman – $2,000
Philip Chafin and Gayla Chafin to Ed Norman – $8,000
Stephen R. Murphy to Jessica Gladney and husband, Eric Gladney, Jr. – Medina – $214,900
Charles M. Murphy and wife, Judy M. Murphy to Shaun E. Goldie and wife, Chrystal P. Goldie – Milan – $328,500
Jennifer K. Baker and husband, Mark D Baker to Carolyn J. Kirkendoll – Humboldt – $156,500
Alexander Hacker and wife, Ashleigh Hacker to Martha R. Scott and Tammy L. Fultz – Medina – $145,000
Betty A. Rust to The City of Milan – Milan – exempt
Floyd Blitchington and wife, Jennifer Blitchington to Johnathan Williams – Humboldt – $145,496
Kelly McCoy Special Needs Trust and John Lebryk Special Needs Trust to Timothy Taylor Massey – Medina – $245,900
Dalton Harrison and Samantha Blair Slayton to Sohne S. Van Selus and husband, Scott James Van Selus – Trenton – $425,000
Jean C. Thompson to Lendell T. Lynch and wife, Katherine H. Lynch Humboldt – $255,000
Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Milan – $26,200
Roger Dale Nelson, Sr. to Waltermary, LLC – Milan – $30,000
Joseph M. Estes and wife, Doris Estes to Matthew Wood and wife, Paige Wood – 17th CD – $15,000
Terry Rogier to Anthony W. Dance and wife, Morrelle Dance – Humboldt – $82,500
Carroll Bank & Trust to Nick Cates and Jacob Hopper – Bradford – $45,500
Jacob Daniel Henderson to Kelly Duncan and wife, Leanne Duncan – Medina – $157,000
Jill Corinne Bateman, Gail Denise Lewis and Scott Randle Summars to Michael D. Thomason – Trenton – $125,000
Barry Allen to David J. Duncan and wife, Jennifer L. Duncan – Milan – $177,400
Calvin Blackwell to Priscilla S. Herron – Milan – $118,500
Wanda Brown and James Carson, as Co-Executors of the Estate of William M. Stott, to James Kennie Dinwiddie, Trustee of the James Kennie Dinwiddie Trust – Trenton – $1,020,000
James E. Buford and Daryl J. Byford to Milton Poole – Trenton – $72,000
Community Loan Servicing, LLC, f/k/a Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, to Leigh House – Milan – $100,000
Gregory D. Marx to Proverbs Real Estate, LLC – Trenton – $3,000
Timothy A. Davidson and Lauren C. Davidson to Scott Streich and Sonya Streich – Medina – $190,900
Davis Ray Gantt and wife, Karen Gantt to Ricky Gantt and wife, Heather Gantt – Humboldt – $60,000
Sky View Homes, LLC to Jessica M. Cerven – Humboldt – $166,000
Deborah Lee Keeton to Jeffrey Rainey and wife, Laarni Rainey – Trenton – $209,000
Barbara Croom Yeager, a/k/a Barbara Brown Croom Yeager, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, John Harold Croom, Jr., to Gladis Foster – Humboldt – $144,900
James O. Elliott to Marty Elliott and wife, Scarlett Elliott – Milan – $20,000
Mary W. King to David Webb – Trenton – $240,000
Kristie Hudgings Fisher, f/k/a Kristi Hudgings, to Dwayne Vinson, Jr. – Medina – $192,000
___________________________________________________
Food Inspections
Famous Soul Food, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Famous Soul Food, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Heritage Inn Food, Humboldt, complete inspection, 96 score
Joe and Deana’s Bypass Cafe, Dyer, complete inspection, 99 score
Perkins, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Perkins, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Main Street Grill, II, Bradford, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals
Main Street Grill, II, Bradford, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Bradford Senior Citizens Center, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
TRIO Community Meals, complete inspection, 100 score
Helping Hands of Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Helping Hands of Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Pizza Hut, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score
Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical
Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 96 score
Central Avenue Nutrition, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Heritage Inn Food, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
La Carreta Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
La Carreta Grill, Medina, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Toyami Steak House, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score
Medina Donuts, complete inspection, 100 score
Lunch and Dinner To Go, Kenton, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals
Lunch and Dinner To Go, Kenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Red Door Sports Bar and Grill, Rutherford, complete inspection, 99 score
Bradford Senior Citizens Center, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Whoa Nelly’s Snack Shack, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
El Vallarta, Trenton, complete inspection, 90 score, one critical
El Vallarta, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 95 score
Nutrition 31, Trenton, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Nutrition 31, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Humboldt Nutrition LLC, complete inspection, 98 score
Gibson’s Grill/Katie Style, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Gibson’s Grill /Katie Style, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Mazzetti’s Pizzeria, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score
The Snack Shack BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score