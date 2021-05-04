Your Right to Know

Humboldt General Session

General Sessions

Deontay Wardlow – contempt of court

Steven Brooks – contempt of court

Joshua Hollowell – criminal contempt of court

Jamie Langley – theft under $1,000

Terrence Wyatt – driving without DL

Erik Graham – DUI

Destiny Vaugh – driving without DL

Oracio Gonzalez – criminal impersonation

Sean Rhodes – harassment

Qasandra Campbell Dance – attempt violation sex offender registry

Shunmeka Payne – simple possession of Schedule VI, driving on suspended DL

Maurice Smith – unlawful possession of a weapon

Chauncey Hunt – possession of drug paraphernalia

Civil

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Aaron J. Nunes

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC as successor in interest to Webbank vs Tracy Reiger

LVNV Funding LLC vs Jeffery Latch

LVNV Funding LLC vs Tammy Zautner aka Tammy M. Cyr

Leaders Credit Union vs Ronnie Kirk

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest of Synchrony Bank vs Kimberly W. Graves

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Elaine Hensley

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Elizabeth Permenter

Midland Funding LLC vs Ronald Boyse

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs John Waldo

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Mary Barber

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Susan Leyhue

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Douglas Hensley

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Chandra Freeman

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Justice Leonard

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs kitty Ann Gillis

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Sheila Luckey

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Lisa Bernice Robinson

West Haven Mobile Home Estates LLC vs Luis Martinez

Crestcore Realty vs Trionna Mitchell or occupant

LVNV Funding LLC vs Timothy Abbot aka Timothy Abbot

Wade Helton vs D’Marco Ladelle Collins and Jasmine Lamar

Bro-Co Properties vs Cynthia Beaver

Bro-Co Properties vs Lijoyce Bridges

Bro-Co Properties vs Barry King

Bro-Co Properties vs Kristina House

James Haynes and Shelia Haynes vs Lisa Ballard and Richard Ballard

Christopher Glenn vs Gail Simmons

Welving Bailey vs Treasure Perry

Barclays Bank Delaware vs Kaci Knueppel

Cach LLC vs Kiara Wiolliams

Mariner Finance LLC vs Eddie Williams

CreditOne LLC Personal Finance Co vs Bevanne White

Second Round LP vs Courtney Ostermann

Westlake Services LLC dba Westlake Financial Services vs Markena Clark

Westlake Services LLC dba Westlake Financial Services vs Joshua A. Ivy

UHG I LLC vs Roxan Ohagan

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Breuna Lenon

Cavalry SPV I LLC assignee of Citibank NA vs Bryan Harris

OneMain Financial Group LLC vs Bryan Harris

Check Into Cash of Tennessee Inc dba Check Into Cash vs Louis Tucker

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for April 26, 2021 through May 2, 2021.

Brandy Adams, 42, w/f – violation registration law

Wayne Bradley, 43, w/m – capias

Elizabeth Burnette, 34, w/f – capias

Erik Graham, 42, w/m – weekender

Jerry Morgan, 60, w/m – other

Cody Peevyhouse, 38, w/m – worthless checks

Richard Waltrip, 36, w/m – violation of probation

James Williams, 56, b/m – attachment order, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, vandalism, violation stop sign law

Dennis Wright, 41, w/m – hold for other agency

Brandy Adams, 42, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

David Brown, 43, b/m – theft of property

Raymie Craig, 46, w/m – violation of probation

Jeffery Cunningham, 36, w/m – capias

Qasandra Dance, 30, b/f – capias

Christopher Depriest, 29, w/m – capias

Joshua Farley, 39, w/m – attachment order

Jamie Garrison, 41, w/m – attachment order

Marcus Hall, 45, b/m – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Joe Hannah II, 39, b/m – capias

James Johnstone, 51, w/m – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Michael McMath, 41, w/m – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, violation light law, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Joseph Mitchell, 33, b/m – evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise due care, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Justin Montgomery, 38, w/m – violation of probation

Teddy Morgan, 29, w/m – capias

Jerry Morgan, 60 w/m – capias

Aletha Patrick, 55, b/f – violation of probation, theft of property

Lynda Renfro, 62, w/f – driving under the influence, second offense

Sabrina Ricketts, 35, w/f – driving on revoked, suspended license, aggravated assault, capias, escape, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest

Bruce Rishton, 51, w/m – violation of conditions of community supervision

Blake Rudd, 26, w/m – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of weapon, illegal possession of firearm- domestic violence relat, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Kelli Todd, 39, w/f – capias, forgery

Tabitha Whitney, 33, w/f – violation of probation

Bradley Fesmire, 52, w/m – weekender

Janice Harrell, 56, w/f – weekender

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 26, 2021 through May 2, 2021:

James Anthony Agnew, b/m, 61 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/26/2021; Etheridge and Westside; Charges: simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon, Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Pedro Ascencio, h/m, 18 of Bells – Arrest date and location: 05/02/2021; 17th and McKnight; Charges: driving under influence, driving revoked/suspended/expired license, underage consumption, violation open container, Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Deddrick Andre Bryson, b/m, 36 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/26/2021; Etheridge and Westside Dr; Charges: simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon, Arresting officer SGT Hill.

Caspain Luke Daley, b/m, 21 of Bassfield, Miss. – Arrest date and location: 04/28/2021; Trenton Hwy; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Channing Makeal Daley, b/m, 19 of Bassfield, Miss. – Arrest date and location: 04/28/2021; Trenton Hwy; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession; Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

William Allen Epperson, b/m, 47 of Fort Wayne, Ind. – Arrest date and location: 05/02/2021; Valero parking lot; Charges: failure dim lights, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, Arresting officer SGT Hill.

Carolyn Marie Green,, b/f, 50 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 04/29/2021; Central Ave and Tyson Blvd; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of Schedule VI, speeding, financial responsibility law; Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.

Jimmy Wayne Greenway, w/m, 29 of Brownsville – Arrest date and location: 05/01/2021; Valero; Charges: simple possession, move over law; Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Tekisha May Moffitt, o/f, 39, of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 05/01/2021; 45 and Mitchell St; Charges: speeding, simple possession, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Shawn Michael Nieves, w/m, 29 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 05/01/2021; N 10th Ave; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer PTL Kesterson.

Paulette S Powell, b/f, 71 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 05/01/2021; 45 and East End; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container, disobeying traffic signals; Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Keith Allen Rainey, w/m, 53 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/26/2021; Walmart; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacturing Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia; Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Treyvonyae Kaolomo Rosser, b/m, 20 of Dyer – Arrest date and location: 05/02/2021; EZ lounge; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon; Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Calissa Lashaun Smith, b/f, 48 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 05/01/2021; Front St; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Jermaine Keith Taylor, b/m, 35 of Milan – Arrest date and location: 05/02/2021; 22nd and Mitchell; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container, failure to maintain control; Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

Timothy Lavelle Wardlow, b/m, 55 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 05/02/2021; Central and Stop and Shop; Charges: violation open container, driving under influence; Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

Marriage License

Lucas Scott Reasons of Humboldt and Jeanine Marie Lilley Williams of Humboldt

Randall Zachary Gregory of Milan and Morgan Leann Hughes of Big Rock

Bobby James Adkins of Milan and Theresa Ann Faulkner Davis of Milan

Henley Leslie Nelms of Trenton and Hali Alexis Leek of Trenton

William Scott Rowe of Humboldt and Lauren Nicole Taylor of Jonesboro, Ark.

Kyle Steward-Johnson of Medina and Amber Lynn Hansen of Medina

Kawaskia Rashay Fenner of Trenton and Moesha Rena Marsh of Trenton

Matthew Logan Stroud of Milan and Jessica Renee Roney of Milan

Justin Walters Bartee of Newbern and Brittney Kern Kolwyck of Dyer

Allen Dewayne Hughes of Humboldt and Lee Ann Medlin Stovall of Humboldt

William Dan Haley of Humboldt and Suellen Senter of Humboldt

Matthew Stephen Crosby of Medina and Ashley Lauren Good of Medina

Richard Lloyd Davidson of Milan and Belinda Kaye Lecornu Stanfill of Henderson

Kenneth Zachary Hilliard of Medina and Morgan Renee Perry Law of Medina

Divorces

Leatha Michelle Floyd-Pearson vs. Ronnie Edward Pearson

Desmond Coble vs. Whitney Coble

Jo McIntyre vs. John McIntyre

Tyler F. Crawford vs. Chasity Kaye Crawford

Danny John Guzman, Jr. vs. Samantha Lynn Guzman

Gary Armstrong, Jr. vs. Deana Armstrong

Sandy Michelle Whitley vs. James Robert Whitley

LeAnn Nucamendi vs Ruben Nucamendi

Building Permits

Johnny Owens, 3 Northerns Chapel Road, Rutherford

Filemon Barcenas, 53 Dyer Highway, Trenton

Roger Smith, 152 Hope Hill Cemetery Road, Milan

Debbie Freer, 291 State Route 186 S, Humboldt

Cody Whitehead, 32 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

Justin and Jill Bell, 129 Gibson Cemetery Road, Humboldt

Lane Allen (Boone Allen), 446R Blackmon Street, Medina

Brad Ballentine, 197 Alamo Highway, Trenton

Gary Buckner, 165 Medina Highway, Humboldt

Ronnie Tatum, 305 Gann Road, Milan

Bobby Joe White, 25 Charlie Lewis Road, Trenton

Shirley Hickman, 507 Keely Mill Road, Rutherford

Virgil Jones, 86 Harmon Arnold Road, Bradford

Matthew Sims, 34 Oak Leaf Drive, Trenton

Josh and Alex Meals, 19 Petty Lane, Trenton

Russell Keltner, 125 Chapel Hill Road, Milan

Ronnie and Tammy Coleman, 332B Medina Highway, Milan

4-L Broiler Farms, LLC, Christopher Agapiou, 28 Concord Lane, Trenton

R.J. Meyer, 1249 US Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton

Jonathan Wilkes, 657 College Street, Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Jimmy West and Ronnie West to Gary Paschall and wife, Deborah Paschall – Dyer – $23,000

Gibson County Board of Health to Stacy Miller – Trenton – $8,250

Kim Hill, Glen Clark, William Fields, Kenson Cook, Jamal Winston, Cherelle Wade and George Wade to Kim Hill – Trenton – $10,000

Charles Pitts and wife, Laura G. Pitts to Sufeng Watkins and husband, Charles Watkins – Milan – $30,000

Rita McCollum, individually and as Co-Administratrix of the Estate of Glenda Jean Taylor, Betty London, individually and as Co-Administratrix of the Estate of Glenda Jean Taylor, Josh Burkett and Bishop Burkett to Cynthia Henson – Trenton -$250,000

Christopher Wade Vandiver and wife, Jennifer Vandiver to Christopher Beau Vandiver and wife, Anna Kaye Vandiver – Milan – $57,000