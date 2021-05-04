Your Right to Know
Humboldt General Session
General Sessions
Deontay Wardlow – contempt of court
Steven Brooks – contempt of court
Joshua Hollowell – criminal contempt of court
Jamie Langley – theft under $1,000
Terrence Wyatt – driving without DL
Erik Graham – DUI
Destiny Vaugh – driving without DL
Oracio Gonzalez – criminal impersonation
Sean Rhodes – harassment
Qasandra Campbell Dance – attempt violation sex offender registry
Shunmeka Payne – simple possession of Schedule VI, driving on suspended DL
Maurice Smith – unlawful possession of a weapon
Chauncey Hunt – possession of drug paraphernalia
Civil
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Aaron J. Nunes
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC as successor in interest to Webbank vs Tracy Reiger
LVNV Funding LLC vs Jeffery Latch
LVNV Funding LLC vs Tammy Zautner aka Tammy M. Cyr
Leaders Credit Union vs Ronnie Kirk
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest of Synchrony Bank vs Kimberly W. Graves
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Elaine Hensley
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Elizabeth Permenter
Midland Funding LLC vs Ronald Boyse
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs John Waldo
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Mary Barber
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Susan Leyhue
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Douglas Hensley
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Chandra Freeman
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Justice Leonard
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs kitty Ann Gillis
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Sheila Luckey
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Lisa Bernice Robinson
West Haven Mobile Home Estates LLC vs Luis Martinez
Crestcore Realty vs Trionna Mitchell or occupant
LVNV Funding LLC vs Timothy Abbot aka Timothy Abbot
Wade Helton vs D’Marco Ladelle Collins and Jasmine Lamar
Bro-Co Properties vs Cynthia Beaver
Bro-Co Properties vs Lijoyce Bridges
Bro-Co Properties vs Barry King
Bro-Co Properties vs Kristina House
James Haynes and Shelia Haynes vs Lisa Ballard and Richard Ballard
Christopher Glenn vs Gail Simmons
Welving Bailey vs Treasure Perry
Barclays Bank Delaware vs Kaci Knueppel
Cach LLC vs Kiara Wiolliams
Mariner Finance LLC vs Eddie Williams
CreditOne LLC Personal Finance Co vs Bevanne White
Second Round LP vs Courtney Ostermann
Westlake Services LLC dba Westlake Financial Services vs Markena Clark
Westlake Services LLC dba Westlake Financial Services vs Joshua A. Ivy
UHG I LLC vs Roxan Ohagan
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Breuna Lenon
Cavalry SPV I LLC assignee of Citibank NA vs Bryan Harris
OneMain Financial Group LLC vs Bryan Harris
Check Into Cash of Tennessee Inc dba Check Into Cash vs Louis Tucker
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for April 26, 2021 through May 2, 2021.
Brandy Adams, 42, w/f – violation registration law
Wayne Bradley, 43, w/m – capias
Elizabeth Burnette, 34, w/f – capias
Erik Graham, 42, w/m – weekender
Jerry Morgan, 60, w/m – other
Cody Peevyhouse, 38, w/m – worthless checks
Richard Waltrip, 36, w/m – violation of probation
James Williams, 56, b/m – attachment order, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, vandalism, violation stop sign law
Dennis Wright, 41, w/m – hold for other agency
Brandy Adams, 42, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
David Brown, 43, b/m – theft of property
Raymie Craig, 46, w/m – violation of probation
Jeffery Cunningham, 36, w/m – capias
Qasandra Dance, 30, b/f – capias
Christopher Depriest, 29, w/m – capias
Joshua Farley, 39, w/m – attachment order
Jamie Garrison, 41, w/m – attachment order
Marcus Hall, 45, b/m – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Joe Hannah II, 39, b/m – capias
James Johnstone, 51, w/m – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Michael McMath, 41, w/m – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, violation light law, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Joseph Mitchell, 33, b/m – evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise due care, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Justin Montgomery, 38, w/m – violation of probation
Teddy Morgan, 29, w/m – capias
Jerry Morgan, 60 w/m – capias
Aletha Patrick, 55, b/f – violation of probation, theft of property
Lynda Renfro, 62, w/f – driving under the influence, second offense
Sabrina Ricketts, 35, w/f – driving on revoked, suspended license, aggravated assault, capias, escape, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest
Bruce Rishton, 51, w/m – violation of conditions of community supervision
Blake Rudd, 26, w/m – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of weapon, illegal possession of firearm- domestic violence relat, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Kelli Todd, 39, w/f – capias, forgery
Tabitha Whitney, 33, w/f – violation of probation
Bradley Fesmire, 52, w/m – weekender
Janice Harrell, 56, w/f – weekender
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 26, 2021 through May 2, 2021:
James Anthony Agnew, b/m, 61 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/26/2021; Etheridge and Westside; Charges: simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon, Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Pedro Ascencio, h/m, 18 of Bells – Arrest date and location: 05/02/2021; 17th and McKnight; Charges: driving under influence, driving revoked/suspended/expired license, underage consumption, violation open container, Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Deddrick Andre Bryson, b/m, 36 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/26/2021; Etheridge and Westside Dr; Charges: simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon, Arresting officer SGT Hill.
Caspain Luke Daley, b/m, 21 of Bassfield, Miss. – Arrest date and location: 04/28/2021; Trenton Hwy; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Channing Makeal Daley, b/m, 19 of Bassfield, Miss. – Arrest date and location: 04/28/2021; Trenton Hwy; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession; Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
William Allen Epperson, b/m, 47 of Fort Wayne, Ind. – Arrest date and location: 05/02/2021; Valero parking lot; Charges: failure dim lights, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, Arresting officer SGT Hill.
Carolyn Marie Green,, b/f, 50 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 04/29/2021; Central Ave and Tyson Blvd; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of Schedule VI, speeding, financial responsibility law; Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.
Jimmy Wayne Greenway, w/m, 29 of Brownsville – Arrest date and location: 05/01/2021; Valero; Charges: simple possession, move over law; Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Tekisha May Moffitt, o/f, 39, of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 05/01/2021; 45 and Mitchell St; Charges: speeding, simple possession, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Shawn Michael Nieves, w/m, 29 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 05/01/2021; N 10th Ave; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer PTL Kesterson.
Paulette S Powell, b/f, 71 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 05/01/2021; 45 and East End; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container, disobeying traffic signals; Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Keith Allen Rainey, w/m, 53 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/26/2021; Walmart; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacturing Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia; Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Treyvonyae Kaolomo Rosser, b/m, 20 of Dyer – Arrest date and location: 05/02/2021; EZ lounge; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon; Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Calissa Lashaun Smith, b/f, 48 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 05/01/2021; Front St; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Jermaine Keith Taylor, b/m, 35 of Milan – Arrest date and location: 05/02/2021; 22nd and Mitchell; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container, failure to maintain control; Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.
Timothy Lavelle Wardlow, b/m, 55 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 05/02/2021; Central and Stop and Shop; Charges: violation open container, driving under influence; Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.
Marriage License
Lucas Scott Reasons of Humboldt and Jeanine Marie Lilley Williams of Humboldt
Randall Zachary Gregory of Milan and Morgan Leann Hughes of Big Rock
Bobby James Adkins of Milan and Theresa Ann Faulkner Davis of Milan
Henley Leslie Nelms of Trenton and Hali Alexis Leek of Trenton
William Scott Rowe of Humboldt and Lauren Nicole Taylor of Jonesboro, Ark.
Kyle Steward-Johnson of Medina and Amber Lynn Hansen of Medina
Kawaskia Rashay Fenner of Trenton and Moesha Rena Marsh of Trenton
Matthew Logan Stroud of Milan and Jessica Renee Roney of Milan
Justin Walters Bartee of Newbern and Brittney Kern Kolwyck of Dyer
Allen Dewayne Hughes of Humboldt and Lee Ann Medlin Stovall of Humboldt
William Dan Haley of Humboldt and Suellen Senter of Humboldt
Matthew Stephen Crosby of Medina and Ashley Lauren Good of Medina
Richard Lloyd Davidson of Milan and Belinda Kaye Lecornu Stanfill of Henderson
Kenneth Zachary Hilliard of Medina and Morgan Renee Perry Law of Medina
Divorces
Leatha Michelle Floyd-Pearson vs. Ronnie Edward Pearson
Desmond Coble vs. Whitney Coble
Jo McIntyre vs. John McIntyre
Tyler F. Crawford vs. Chasity Kaye Crawford
Danny John Guzman, Jr. vs. Samantha Lynn Guzman
Gary Armstrong, Jr. vs. Deana Armstrong
Sandy Michelle Whitley vs. James Robert Whitley
LeAnn Nucamendi vs Ruben Nucamendi
Building Permits
Johnny Owens, 3 Northerns Chapel Road, Rutherford
Filemon Barcenas, 53 Dyer Highway, Trenton
Roger Smith, 152 Hope Hill Cemetery Road, Milan
Debbie Freer, 291 State Route 186 S, Humboldt
Cody Whitehead, 32 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt
Justin and Jill Bell, 129 Gibson Cemetery Road, Humboldt
Lane Allen (Boone Allen), 446R Blackmon Street, Medina
Brad Ballentine, 197 Alamo Highway, Trenton
Gary Buckner, 165 Medina Highway, Humboldt
Ronnie Tatum, 305 Gann Road, Milan
Bobby Joe White, 25 Charlie Lewis Road, Trenton
Shirley Hickman, 507 Keely Mill Road, Rutherford
Virgil Jones, 86 Harmon Arnold Road, Bradford
Matthew Sims, 34 Oak Leaf Drive, Trenton
Josh and Alex Meals, 19 Petty Lane, Trenton
Russell Keltner, 125 Chapel Hill Road, Milan
Ronnie and Tammy Coleman, 332B Medina Highway, Milan
4-L Broiler Farms, LLC, Christopher Agapiou, 28 Concord Lane, Trenton
R.J. Meyer, 1249 US Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton
Jonathan Wilkes, 657 College Street, Trenton
Real Estate Transfers
Jimmy West and Ronnie West to Gary Paschall and wife, Deborah Paschall – Dyer – $23,000
Gibson County Board of Health to Stacy Miller – Trenton – $8,250
Kim Hill, Glen Clark, William Fields, Kenson Cook, Jamal Winston, Cherelle Wade and George Wade to Kim Hill – Trenton – $10,000
Charles Pitts and wife, Laura G. Pitts to Sufeng Watkins and husband, Charles Watkins – Milan – $30,000
Rita McCollum, individually and as Co-Administratrix of the Estate of Glenda Jean Taylor, Betty London, individually and as Co-Administratrix of the Estate of Glenda Jean Taylor, Josh Burkett and Bishop Burkett to Cynthia Henson – Trenton -$250,000
Christopher Wade Vandiver and wife, Jennifer Vandiver to Christopher Beau Vandiver and wife, Anna Kaye Vandiver – Milan – $57,000