Your Right to Know

Humboldt General Session

General Sessions

John Butler Jr. – contempt of court

Leonard Cox – DUI

Kimberly Jenkins – theft under $1,000

Patricia Welch – vandalism

Valerie McCurry – public intoxication

Jesse Gapen – simple possession of Schedule II, DUI

Rita Raines – contempt of court

Ronnie Creighton – simple possession of Schedule II

Shelia Pickard – DUI

Xavier Epperson – simple possession of Schedule VI

Joel Jones – DUI

Shannon McCurry – simple possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia

Civil

J.C. Teague and/or Charles Teague vs Kamala Pledge

Joshua W. Bivens vs Matthew Jay Brown

Terri R. Glenn vs John J. Mask

Anita Charnea Shivers vs Chauncey Desmond Hunt

Rebecca Gail Woods vs Michael Alan Stoltz

Anita Charnea Shivers vs Marquaiaus Pettigrew

Helen Shivers vs Anita Shivers

Ve’Neicia D. Davis vs Keeyan V. James

Julie Doyle (agent of Wilma Parrish) vs Cassandra Crossett

Christopher Glenn vs Raffial Robinson

Quinn Shephard vs Ben Williams

Larry Johnson Jr. Vs Jasmine Smith

Robert Chapman vs Brittany Harris

Carol Wood vs Josh Logan

John W. Moore vs Sovonja Crawford

Valeria Nance vs Timothy Beard

James Haynes vs Julie Caldwell

Crown Asset Management LLC vs Sherry Cox

Crown Asset Management LLC vs Edwin Smallwood

Check Into Cash of Tennessee Inc. Dba Check Into Cash vs Robert Williams

Second Round Sub LLC vs Martha M. Clary

Second Round Sub LLC vs Martha Clary

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Angela Doaks

Progressive Hawaii Insurance Corp. ASO Latisha Williams vs Melissa Brinkley

Midland Credit Management vs Elizabeth Permenter

Midland Credit Management vs Bobby W. Bland

Midland Credit Management vs Kimberly Buckner

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Jennifer E. Joiner

Midland Credit Management vs Blake Griffin

Chris Crider vs Max Autierrez

Chris Crider vs Bishop Lewis

Check Into Cash of Tennessee Inc dba Check Into Cash vs Louis Tucker

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for April 12, 2021 through April 18, 2021.

Raymond Dance, 37, b/m – attachment order

Kenneth Davis, 61, w/m – violation of parole

Vickey Greene, 48, w/f – capias

Dylan Hudspeth, 23, w/m – capias, attachment order

Kennon Mathis, 30, b/m – capias

Jackie Nance, 30, b/m – attachment order

Brian Pearson, 49, b/m – Schedule II drug violations

Samuel Peden, 34, w/m – capias

Joe Tate, 49, w/m – capias

Steven Brooks, 55, w/m – attachment order, capias, evading arrest

Austin Gearin, 21, w/m capias

Kevin Gordon, 50, w/m – evading arrest, improper lane usage

Charena Hall, 34, b/f – capias, theft of property, forgery

Marquita Hart, 34, b/f – contempt of court

Candice Leal, 50, w/f – criminal trespass, theft of property

Joshua Long, 41, w/m – capias, attachment order

Brian Pearson, 49, b/m – Schedule II drug violations

Zachary Powell, 28, w/m – criminal impersonation, capias

Erin Reasons, 33, w/f – violation of probation

Bruce Rishton, 50, w/m – violation sex offender live work restriction

Gary Smith, 50, w/m – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage, other, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Octavious Thomas, 24, b/m – violation of probation

Greg Turnbo, 54, w/m – vandalism

Donna Turnbo, 54, w/f – vandalism

Deonten Wardlow, 23, b/m – violation of probation

Samantha Allen, 31, w/f – weekender

Bridget Drinkard, 34, w/f – weekender

Michael Fesmire, 52, w/m – weekender

Janice Harrell, 57, w/f – weekender

Christina Ramey, 33, w/f – contempt of court

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 12, 2021 through April 18, 2021:

Brooklyn Nicole Brooks, o/f, 18 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/16/2021; N 28th; Charges: simple possession; Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Patrick Shane Burleson, w/m, 36 of Gadsden – Arrest date and location: 04/12/2021; Flash Market Bells; Charges: theft of property-merchandise; Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Raymond Zachary Dance, b/m, 37 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/17/2021; Central/Wall St.; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding; Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

James Edward Folks, b/m, 28 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 04/14/2021; N Central Ave. Charges: resisting arrest/stop/halt, frisk, manufacturing/delivering/sell controlled substance, possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of weapon in commission of felony, Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Jameson Lamar Galloway, b/m, 21 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/12/2021; Elliott St; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Victoria Gonzalez, w/f, 58 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/16/2021; Burrow St; Charges: driving under influence, violation implied consent law; Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Timothy Benton Kail, w/m, 35 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/12/2021; Walmart; Charges: aggravated assault; Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Jean Ellen Latch, w/f, 58 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/15/2021; North St; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Jessica Mary Lemons, b/f, 34 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/14/2021; N Central Ave; Charges: possession of Schedule VI, financial responsibility law, violation registration law, speeding; Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Cornelius Marquis Pledge, b/m, 24 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/14/2021; HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency: Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Real Estate Transfers

Kevin P. Jenkins to Brian George and wife, Heather George – Humboldt – $174,000

Temple Landscaping and Nursery, Inc. and David Temple, individually and Judy Temple, individually to Creed Temple – Trenton – $14,000

Michael Caughron to Thomas Ross Patterson and Savannah L. Coleman – Medina – $280,000

Ronald G. Swink to Jerry Faulkner – Rutherford – $10,000

Barry C. Buchanan and wife, Sandy C. Buchanan to Shane Barrett Turnbo and Christine Marie Scharmann – Medina – $229,000

Jesse N. Mullins and wife, Jeanette A. Mullins to Dennis Cook and wife, Michelle Cook – Humboldt – $135,000

Rickey L. Taylor to Bharat Bhavsar and wife, Jigisha Bhavsar – Milan – $25,000

West Tennessee Buildings, LLC to Joel M. England and wife, Monica Farrell-England – Humboldt – $129,900

Kenneth Mitchel Fongers and wife, Daphne Nicole Fongers to Nicholas G. Allen and wife, Amy P. Allen – Trenton – $32,500

Edwin Keith Webb to MLH Investments, LLC – Milan – $13,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Renato Gerena and wife, Erika Gerena – Medina – $229,900

Gary D. Flanagan to Steve Farrar and wife, Jeanie Farrar – Medina – $140,000

Heather Carter and husband, Matthew Carter to Sandy C. Buchanan – Medina – $170,000

Rodney Hutchison to Jacob D. Taylor – Trenton – $29,900

Richard E. Hudgins, Sr. and wife, Rebecca S. Hudgins to Kobe Brockman and Hailey Hudgins – Milan – $79,787

Robert Williams and wife, Cheryl Williams to Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership – Dyer – $19,000

City of Trenton to Jeff Whiteside and wife, Melinda Whiteside – Trenton – $10

Marriage License

Nicholas Taylor Bebart of Milan and Summer Rosalee Wray of Milan

David Lee Anthoney Lansaw of Trenton and Bethany Michelle Whitehead Smoyer of Humboldt

William Gregory Earnest of Medina and Lisa Dianne Smith of Medina

Jeffery Allen Williams, II of Conway, Arkansas and Abigail Joy McGraw of Conway, Arkansas

Ethan Zane Agnew of Medina and Abigaelle Charlemagne of Medina

Marcus Dean Beard of Humboldt and Marquesia Simone Boxley of Jackson

