Your Right to Know
Humboldt General Session
General Sessions
John Butler Jr. – contempt of court
Leonard Cox – DUI
Kimberly Jenkins – theft under $1,000
Patricia Welch – vandalism
Valerie McCurry – public intoxication
Jesse Gapen – simple possession of Schedule II, DUI
Rita Raines – contempt of court
Ronnie Creighton – simple possession of Schedule II
Shelia Pickard – DUI
Xavier Epperson – simple possession of Schedule VI
Joel Jones – DUI
Shannon McCurry – simple possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia
Civil
J.C. Teague and/or Charles Teague vs Kamala Pledge
Joshua W. Bivens vs Matthew Jay Brown
Terri R. Glenn vs John J. Mask
Anita Charnea Shivers vs Chauncey Desmond Hunt
Rebecca Gail Woods vs Michael Alan Stoltz
Anita Charnea Shivers vs Marquaiaus Pettigrew
Helen Shivers vs Anita Shivers
Ve’Neicia D. Davis vs Keeyan V. James
Julie Doyle (agent of Wilma Parrish) vs Cassandra Crossett
Christopher Glenn vs Raffial Robinson
Quinn Shephard vs Ben Williams
Larry Johnson Jr. Vs Jasmine Smith
Robert Chapman vs Brittany Harris
Carol Wood vs Josh Logan
John W. Moore vs Sovonja Crawford
Valeria Nance vs Timothy Beard
James Haynes vs Julie Caldwell
Crown Asset Management LLC vs Sherry Cox
Crown Asset Management LLC vs Edwin Smallwood
Check Into Cash of Tennessee Inc. Dba Check Into Cash vs Robert Williams
Second Round Sub LLC vs Martha M. Clary
Second Round Sub LLC vs Martha Clary
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Angela Doaks
Progressive Hawaii Insurance Corp. ASO Latisha Williams vs Melissa Brinkley
Midland Credit Management vs Elizabeth Permenter
Midland Credit Management vs Bobby W. Bland
Midland Credit Management vs Kimberly Buckner
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Jennifer E. Joiner
Midland Credit Management vs Blake Griffin
Chris Crider vs Max Autierrez
Chris Crider vs Bishop Lewis
Check Into Cash of Tennessee Inc dba Check Into Cash vs Louis Tucker
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for April 12, 2021 through April 18, 2021.
Raymond Dance, 37, b/m – attachment order
Kenneth Davis, 61, w/m – violation of parole
Vickey Greene, 48, w/f – capias
Dylan Hudspeth, 23, w/m – capias, attachment order
Kennon Mathis, 30, b/m – capias
Jackie Nance, 30, b/m – attachment order
Brian Pearson, 49, b/m – Schedule II drug violations
Samuel Peden, 34, w/m – capias
Joe Tate, 49, w/m – capias
Steven Brooks, 55, w/m – attachment order, capias, evading arrest
Austin Gearin, 21, w/m capias
Kevin Gordon, 50, w/m – evading arrest, improper lane usage
Charena Hall, 34, b/f – capias, theft of property, forgery
Marquita Hart, 34, b/f – contempt of court
Candice Leal, 50, w/f – criminal trespass, theft of property
Joshua Long, 41, w/m – capias, attachment order
Brian Pearson, 49, b/m – Schedule II drug violations
Zachary Powell, 28, w/m – criminal impersonation, capias
Erin Reasons, 33, w/f – violation of probation
Bruce Rishton, 50, w/m – violation sex offender live work restriction
Gary Smith, 50, w/m – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage, other, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Octavious Thomas, 24, b/m – violation of probation
Greg Turnbo, 54, w/m – vandalism
Donna Turnbo, 54, w/f – vandalism
Deonten Wardlow, 23, b/m – violation of probation
Samantha Allen, 31, w/f – weekender
Bridget Drinkard, 34, w/f – weekender
Michael Fesmire, 52, w/m – weekender
Janice Harrell, 57, w/f – weekender
Christina Ramey, 33, w/f – contempt of court
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 12, 2021 through April 18, 2021:
Brooklyn Nicole Brooks, o/f, 18 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/16/2021; N 28th; Charges: simple possession; Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Patrick Shane Burleson, w/m, 36 of Gadsden – Arrest date and location: 04/12/2021; Flash Market Bells; Charges: theft of property-merchandise; Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Raymond Zachary Dance, b/m, 37 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/17/2021; Central/Wall St.; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding; Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
James Edward Folks, b/m, 28 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 04/14/2021; N Central Ave. Charges: resisting arrest/stop/halt, frisk, manufacturing/delivering/sell controlled substance, possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of weapon in commission of felony, Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Jameson Lamar Galloway, b/m, 21 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/12/2021; Elliott St; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Victoria Gonzalez, w/f, 58 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/16/2021; Burrow St; Charges: driving under influence, violation implied consent law; Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Timothy Benton Kail, w/m, 35 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/12/2021; Walmart; Charges: aggravated assault; Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Jean Ellen Latch, w/f, 58 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/15/2021; North St; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Jessica Mary Lemons, b/f, 34 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/14/2021; N Central Ave; Charges: possession of Schedule VI, financial responsibility law, violation registration law, speeding; Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Cornelius Marquis Pledge, b/m, 24 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/14/2021; HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency: Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Real Estate Transfers
Kevin P. Jenkins to Brian George and wife, Heather George – Humboldt – $174,000
Temple Landscaping and Nursery, Inc. and David Temple, individually and Judy Temple, individually to Creed Temple – Trenton – $14,000
Michael Caughron to Thomas Ross Patterson and Savannah L. Coleman – Medina – $280,000
Ronald G. Swink to Jerry Faulkner – Rutherford – $10,000
Barry C. Buchanan and wife, Sandy C. Buchanan to Shane Barrett Turnbo and Christine Marie Scharmann – Medina – $229,000
Jesse N. Mullins and wife, Jeanette A. Mullins to Dennis Cook and wife, Michelle Cook – Humboldt – $135,000
Rickey L. Taylor to Bharat Bhavsar and wife, Jigisha Bhavsar – Milan – $25,000
West Tennessee Buildings, LLC to Joel M. England and wife, Monica Farrell-England – Humboldt – $129,900
Kenneth Mitchel Fongers and wife, Daphne Nicole Fongers to Nicholas G. Allen and wife, Amy P. Allen – Trenton – $32,500
Edwin Keith Webb to MLH Investments, LLC – Milan – $13,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Renato Gerena and wife, Erika Gerena – Medina – $229,900
Gary D. Flanagan to Steve Farrar and wife, Jeanie Farrar – Medina – $140,000
Heather Carter and husband, Matthew Carter to Sandy C. Buchanan – Medina – $170,000
Rodney Hutchison to Jacob D. Taylor – Trenton – $29,900
Richard E. Hudgins, Sr. and wife, Rebecca S. Hudgins to Kobe Brockman and Hailey Hudgins – Milan – $79,787
Robert Williams and wife, Cheryl Williams to Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership – Dyer – $19,000
City of Trenton to Jeff Whiteside and wife, Melinda Whiteside – Trenton – $10
Marriage License
Nicholas Taylor Bebart of Milan and Summer Rosalee Wray of Milan
David Lee Anthoney Lansaw of Trenton and Bethany Michelle Whitehead Smoyer of Humboldt
William Gregory Earnest of Medina and Lisa Dianne Smith of Medina
Jeffery Allen Williams, II of Conway, Arkansas and Abigail Joy McGraw of Conway, Arkansas
Ethan Zane Agnew of Medina and Abigaelle Charlemagne of Medina
Marcus Dean Beard of Humboldt and Marquesia Simone Boxley of Jackson
