Your Right to Know
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for April 5, 2021 through April 11, 2021.
Amanda Blackmon, 49, w/f – capias
Michael Brewer, 42, w/m – harassment (non-verbal threat)
Joy Harden, 51, w/f – theft of services
Toni Langston, 26 u/f – stalking, criminal trespass
Erin Reasons, 33, w/f – aggravated burglary, vandalism, theft of property
Jacinda Rinkines, 29, b/f – capias
William Schenk, 47, w/m – capias
Susan Simmons, 37, w/f – drug sanction
John Ward, 38, w/m – capias
Antonio Bell, 32, b/m – theft of property
Daniel Burgess, 29, w/m – knowingly falsify sex offender registry, violation of conditions of community supervision
Desmond Cole, 40, b/m – capias
Jonathan Gordon, 35, w/m – violation of order of protection/restraining order
Charisse McKee, 57, w/f – aggravated assault
Andrea Morgan, 26, w/f – capias
Cameron Roddy, 20, b/m – domestic assault
Earl Singleton, 34, b/m – aggravated assault, assault, capias, simple possession/casual exchange, violation traffic cont. devise
Tyra Smith, 23, b/f – assault, driving under the influence first offense
Christopher Warren, 52, w/m – violation of probation
Carl Woods, 56, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Samantha Allen,31, w/f – weekender
Carlos Campbell, 34, b/m – weekender
Michael Fesmire, 52, w/m – weekender
Janice Harrell, 57, w/f – weekender
Tiwana Rivera, 50, w/f – weekender
Richard Waltrip, 35, w/m – assault, evading arrest
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 5, 2021 through April 11, 2021:
WC Robert Dean, w/m, 41 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/05/2021; Humboldt Police Department, Charges: filing false report, sexual offender registration violation, Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Xavier Devon Epperson, b/m, 28 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/06/2021; N 16th Ave, Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Arresting officer: SA Hill.
Oracio Tejeda Gonzalez, h/m, 41 of Martin – Arrest date and location: 04/11/2021; Arrest date and location: 04/11/2021; 45 Bypass S St Thomas Church; Charges: criminal impersonation, blue flashing emergency lights on vehicle; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Joy Beth Harden, w/f, 51 of Columbia, Miss.; Arrest date and location: 04/09/2021; HPD; Charges: theft of services; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Jamie Tyrice Holloway, b/m, 41 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/10/2021; 19th/Maple; Charges: driving under influence, driving revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding, violation implied consent law, financial responsibility law, Arresting officer SGT Yarbrough.
Phillip Jerome Palmer, b/m, 44 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/10/2021; Elliott St; Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Jacinda Demetria Rinkines, b/f, 28 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 04/09/2021; Charges: filing false report; Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Deonten Lauquin Wardlow, b/m, 23 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 04/07/2021; Taco Bell; Charges: picked up for other agency; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Tamarra Denise Young, b/f, 28 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/06/2021; N 16th Ave; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia; Arresting officer: SA hill.
Real Estate Transfers
Richard Blake Lambert, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Noemi Marie Lambert, and wife, Noemi Marie Lambert to Justin Whipple and wife, Holly Whipple – Humboldt – $45,000
Robert L. Harrell and William T. Harrell to Michael Jason Norman – Dyer – $12,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Renee Chighizola Aeschliman and husband, Stephen E. Aeschliman – Medina – $288,317.94
James Kennie Dinwiddie to John Elliott and wife, Pam Elliott – 16th CD – $15,000
Lisa Marie Cash, Michael Bobbitt Walters, Claire Elizabeth Walters Tomlinson, Katherine Louise Parks Dinwiddie, Andrew Robinson Parks and Emily Blair Parks Smith to Norman Thornton Robinson – Dyer – $1,351,956.66
Branden Little and wife, Rachel Little, f/k/a Rachel Roberton, to Jonathan Ryan – Medina – $252,000
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Janetta F. Adair – Medina – $247,890
Teresa Spann, Trustee of the Robin Dowland Trust, to Mitchell T. Anderson and wife, Dora M. Anderson – Milan – $205,000
Abbie Ann Chadwick to Jacob Jachim and wife, Kristen Jachim – Milan – $207,000
Tim Watt to Marybell Sal Y Rosas De Lewis – Milan – $104,000
Kevin Lee Earnheart and wife, Brooke Earnheart to Rising Creek Hunting Club – LLC – Trenton – $100,000
Randallark Properties, LLC to Harry Joe Dance and wife, Carolyn Dance – Humboldt – $129,900
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Humboldt to Charles Wayne Harris and wife, Connie Ruth Harris – Humboldt – $187,000
Jack Finch, Eric Partee and Porter Family Limited Partnership to Dale Recycling Partnership – Trenton – $41,600
The Andersons Inc. to Jack Finch, Eric Partee and Porter Family Limited Partnership – Trenton – $41,600
Terry Mack Spain to D&B Properties, Inc. S.A. Dewitt, L.P., Mark Roberson, Penny Guthrie and Kevin Howard – Milan – $50,000
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Reece E. Miller and wife, Hannah Miller – Medina – $289,549
Michael E. Ort and wife, Deborah A. Ort to Kassidy E. Jones – Medina – $176,700
Paul W. Smith and wife, Karen F. Smith to James G. Sole, Jr. and wife, Heidi B. Sole – Humboldt – $128,500
Matthew K. McNabb to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $49,000
Deborah Lynn Mitchell, n/k/a Deborah L. Pruett, to Danny D. Stinnett and wife, Robbie M. Stinnett – Atwood – $85,000
Sharon Bobbitt to Jason Edward McCallister – Medina – $94,900
Myra Bryson Barnett to Robert D. Reyes and wife, Deborah A. Reyes – Milan – $16,000
LaVaughn Dowland, Sally Ann Dowland Hamaguchi, Hal Morgan Dowland and Emily Dowland Hermansen to East Van Hook, a partnership composed of Joshua Hazlewood, APCE Acquisitions, LLC and KF Land Company, LLC – Milan – $25,000
Jerry Jones and wife, Barbara C. Jones to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $45,000
Revolve Capital Group, LLC to Keith Lovelace – Humboldt – $67,900
James Elliott and wife, Lucretta Gail Elliott to Travis James Elliott – Trenton – $40,000
Brandon Craig Clenney to East Van Hook, a Partnership composed of Joshua Hazlewood, APCE Acquisitions, LLC and KF Land Company, LLC – Milan – $200,000
Michael E. Ort and wife, Deborah A. Ort to Taylor J. Shaw and husband, Morgan S. Shaw – Medina – $135,000
Ricky Slayton King and Georgeann King McFarland, individually and as Co-Executors of the Estate of Curtis Neal King, to Linda L. Armstrong and husband, David R. Armstrong – Humboldt – $302,000
Mitchell Thomas Anderson and wife, Dora Myles Anderson to Charles A. Erdmann and wife, Ashley Erdmann – Milan – $340,000
OCM Investments to CCH Properties – Medina – $675,000
Jesse Roy Mayo and James Keylon Mayo to Brandon Craig Clenney – Milan – $80,000
Megan Middleton and husband, Brandon Middleton to Nicole White and husband, Matthew Tyler White – Trenton – $231,500
Jeffrey G. Holt and wife, Kimberly P. Holt to Megan Middleton and husband, Brandon M. Middleton – Trenton – $252,000
Rock It Properties I, LLC to Subham Investments, LLC – Dyer – $390,000
James Webb, a/ka Jamie Webb, to Wesley McCaskill, III and wife, Hannah McCaskill – Milan – $130,000
April L. Martin, f/k/a April L. Orr, and Brian K. Martin to Amber L. Fowler – Rutherford – $119,000
Abraham M. Yoder to Silas Troyer and wife, Kathryn Troyer – Rutherford – $35,000
Matthew Tyler White and wife, Nicole Lynn White to April L. Martin and husband, Brian Martin – Kenton – $175,000
Marriage License
Jonathan Glenn Robinson of Medina and Elizabeth Tyler Hardee of Medina
Dylan Warner Cole of Milan and Kelley Frances Field of Milan
Tyler Lewis Flores of Atwood and Destiny Lynn Baker of Milan
Larry Steven Barbee of Trenton and Paula Kay Holland of Big Sandy
Jimmy Lee McCaig, Jr. of Dyer and Sara Ann Mays Trimm of Dyer
Inspections
Sonic Drive-In, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Hubbub, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
New China, Humboldt, complete inspection, 86 score, two criticals
Hicks-Phelan VFW Post, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score
To The Last Drop, Trenton, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
To The Last Drop, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Milan Nutrition, complete inspection, 99 score
Sonic Drive-In, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score
McDonald’s, Medina, complete inspection, 97 score
This is It BBQ, Trenton, compete inspection, 97 score
Maria’s Mexican Grill, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Maria’s Mexican Grill, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Subway, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score
MCLC Kids LLC Food, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
MCLC Kids LLC Food, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Sonic Drive-In, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score
Little People’s Jump Start Food, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Huddle House, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Huddle House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Mustard Seed, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score
Trenton Donuts, Complete inspection, 100 score
McDonald’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 96 score
Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 85 score, two criticals
Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 96 score
Medina Nutrition, complete inspection, 97 score, one critical
Medina Nutrition, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Wendy’s, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score
The Nutrition Hut of Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
The Nutrition Hut of Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
B’s Potato House, Trenton, complete inspection 98 score
Bradford Energy Nutrition, complete inspection, 100 score
McDonald’s, Milan, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals
McDonald’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
TN Early Head Start, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Jannabelle’s Bakery, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score
Canteen, Humboldt Tyson, compete inspection, 98 score
Scott’s Pizza and Kitchen, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Scott’s Pizza and Kitchen, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Scott’s Pizza and Kitchen Lounge, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Dragon’s Buffet, Humboldt. complete inspection, 82 score, three criticals
Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 96 score
Rhodes Family Diner, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score