Your Right to Know

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for April 5, 2021 through April 11, 2021.

Amanda Blackmon, 49, w/f – capias

Michael Brewer, 42, w/m – harassment (non-verbal threat)

Joy Harden, 51, w/f – theft of services

Toni Langston, 26 u/f – stalking, criminal trespass

Erin Reasons, 33, w/f – aggravated burglary, vandalism, theft of property

Jacinda Rinkines, 29, b/f – capias

William Schenk, 47, w/m – capias

Susan Simmons, 37, w/f – drug sanction

John Ward, 38, w/m – capias

Antonio Bell, 32, b/m – theft of property

Daniel Burgess, 29, w/m – knowingly falsify sex offender registry, violation of conditions of community supervision

Desmond Cole, 40, b/m – capias

Jonathan Gordon, 35, w/m – violation of order of protection/restraining order

Charisse McKee, 57, w/f – aggravated assault

Andrea Morgan, 26, w/f – capias

Cameron Roddy, 20, b/m – domestic assault

Earl Singleton, 34, b/m – aggravated assault, assault, capias, simple possession/casual exchange, violation traffic cont. devise

Tyra Smith, 23, b/f – assault, driving under the influence first offense

Christopher Warren, 52, w/m – violation of probation

Carl Woods, 56, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Samantha Allen,31, w/f – weekender

Carlos Campbell, 34, b/m – weekender

Michael Fesmire, 52, w/m – weekender

Janice Harrell, 57, w/f – weekender

Tiwana Rivera, 50, w/f – weekender

Richard Waltrip, 35, w/m – assault, evading arrest

_______________________________________

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 5, 2021 through April 11, 2021:

WC Robert Dean, w/m, 41 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/05/2021; Humboldt Police Department, Charges: filing false report, sexual offender registration violation, Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Xavier Devon Epperson, b/m, 28 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/06/2021; N 16th Ave, Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Arresting officer: SA Hill.

Oracio Tejeda Gonzalez, h/m, 41 of Martin – Arrest date and location: 04/11/2021; Arrest date and location: 04/11/2021; 45 Bypass S St Thomas Church; Charges: criminal impersonation, blue flashing emergency lights on vehicle; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Joy Beth Harden, w/f, 51 of Columbia, Miss.; Arrest date and location: 04/09/2021; HPD; Charges: theft of services; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Jamie Tyrice Holloway, b/m, 41 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/10/2021; 19th/Maple; Charges: driving under influence, driving revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding, violation implied consent law, financial responsibility law, Arresting officer SGT Yarbrough.

Phillip Jerome Palmer, b/m, 44 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/10/2021; Elliott St; Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Jacinda Demetria Rinkines, b/f, 28 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 04/09/2021; Charges: filing false report; Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Deonten Lauquin Wardlow, b/m, 23 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 04/07/2021; Taco Bell; Charges: picked up for other agency; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Tamarra Denise Young, b/f, 28 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/06/2021; N 16th Ave; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia; Arresting officer: SA hill.

_____________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Richard Blake Lambert, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Noemi Marie Lambert, and wife, Noemi Marie Lambert to Justin Whipple and wife, Holly Whipple – Humboldt – $45,000

Robert L. Harrell and William T. Harrell to Michael Jason Norman – Dyer – $12,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Renee Chighizola Aeschliman and husband, Stephen E. Aeschliman – Medina – $288,317.94

James Kennie Dinwiddie to John Elliott and wife, Pam Elliott – 16th CD – $15,000

Lisa Marie Cash, Michael Bobbitt Walters, Claire Elizabeth Walters Tomlinson, Katherine Louise Parks Dinwiddie, Andrew Robinson Parks and Emily Blair Parks Smith to Norman Thornton Robinson – Dyer – $1,351,956.66

Branden Little and wife, Rachel Little, f/k/a Rachel Roberton, to Jonathan Ryan – Medina – $252,000

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Janetta F. Adair – Medina – $247,890

Teresa Spann, Trustee of the Robin Dowland Trust, to Mitchell T. Anderson and wife, Dora M. Anderson – Milan – $205,000

Abbie Ann Chadwick to Jacob Jachim and wife, Kristen Jachim – Milan – $207,000

Tim Watt to Marybell Sal Y Rosas De Lewis – Milan – $104,000

Kevin Lee Earnheart and wife, Brooke Earnheart to Rising Creek Hunting Club – LLC – Trenton – $100,000

Randallark Properties, LLC to Harry Joe Dance and wife, Carolyn Dance – Humboldt – $129,900

First Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Humboldt to Charles Wayne Harris and wife, Connie Ruth Harris – Humboldt – $187,000

Jack Finch, Eric Partee and Porter Family Limited Partnership to Dale Recycling Partnership – Trenton – $41,600

The Andersons Inc. to Jack Finch, Eric Partee and Porter Family Limited Partnership – Trenton – $41,600

Terry Mack Spain to D&B Properties, Inc. S.A. Dewitt, L.P., Mark Roberson, Penny Guthrie and Kevin Howard – Milan – $50,000

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Reece E. Miller and wife, Hannah Miller – Medina – $289,549

Michael E. Ort and wife, Deborah A. Ort to Kassidy E. Jones – Medina – $176,700

Paul W. Smith and wife, Karen F. Smith to James G. Sole, Jr. and wife, Heidi B. Sole – Humboldt – $128,500

Matthew K. McNabb to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $49,000

Deborah Lynn Mitchell, n/k/a Deborah L. Pruett, to Danny D. Stinnett and wife, Robbie M. Stinnett – Atwood – $85,000

Sharon Bobbitt to Jason Edward McCallister – Medina – $94,900

Myra Bryson Barnett to Robert D. Reyes and wife, Deborah A. Reyes – Milan – $16,000

LaVaughn Dowland, Sally Ann Dowland Hamaguchi, Hal Morgan Dowland and Emily Dowland Hermansen to East Van Hook, a partnership composed of Joshua Hazlewood, APCE Acquisitions, LLC and KF Land Company, LLC – Milan – $25,000

Jerry Jones and wife, Barbara C. Jones to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $45,000

Revolve Capital Group, LLC to Keith Lovelace – Humboldt – $67,900

James Elliott and wife, Lucretta Gail Elliott to Travis James Elliott – Trenton – $40,000

Brandon Craig Clenney to East Van Hook, a Partnership composed of Joshua Hazlewood, APCE Acquisitions, LLC and KF Land Company, LLC – Milan – $200,000

Michael E. Ort and wife, Deborah A. Ort to Taylor J. Shaw and husband, Morgan S. Shaw – Medina – $135,000

Ricky Slayton King and Georgeann King McFarland, individually and as Co-Executors of the Estate of Curtis Neal King, to Linda L. Armstrong and husband, David R. Armstrong – Humboldt – $302,000

Mitchell Thomas Anderson and wife, Dora Myles Anderson to Charles A. Erdmann and wife, Ashley Erdmann – Milan – $340,000

OCM Investments to CCH Properties – Medina – $675,000

Jesse Roy Mayo and James Keylon Mayo to Brandon Craig Clenney – Milan – $80,000

Megan Middleton and husband, Brandon Middleton to Nicole White and husband, Matthew Tyler White – Trenton – $231,500

Jeffrey G. Holt and wife, Kimberly P. Holt to Megan Middleton and husband, Brandon M. Middleton – Trenton – $252,000

Rock It Properties I, LLC to Subham Investments, LLC – Dyer – $390,000

James Webb, a/ka Jamie Webb, to Wesley McCaskill, III and wife, Hannah McCaskill – Milan – $130,000

April L. Martin, f/k/a April L. Orr, and Brian K. Martin to Amber L. Fowler – Rutherford – $119,000

Abraham M. Yoder to Silas Troyer and wife, Kathryn Troyer – Rutherford – $35,000

Matthew Tyler White and wife, Nicole Lynn White to April L. Martin and husband, Brian Martin – Kenton – $175,000

________________________________________________________________

Marriage License

Jonathan Glenn Robinson of Medina and Elizabeth Tyler Hardee of Medina

Dylan Warner Cole of Milan and Kelley Frances Field of Milan

Tyler Lewis Flores of Atwood and Destiny Lynn Baker of Milan

Larry Steven Barbee of Trenton and Paula Kay Holland of Big Sandy

Jimmy Lee McCaig, Jr. of Dyer and Sara Ann Mays Trimm of Dyer

_________________________________________________________________________

Inspections

Sonic Drive-In, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Hubbub, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

New China, Humboldt, complete inspection, 86 score, two criticals

Hicks-Phelan VFW Post, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

To The Last Drop, Trenton, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

To The Last Drop, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Milan Nutrition, complete inspection, 99 score

Sonic Drive-In, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score

McDonald’s, Medina, complete inspection, 97 score

This is It BBQ, Trenton, compete inspection, 97 score

Maria’s Mexican Grill, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Maria’s Mexican Grill, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Subway, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score

MCLC Kids LLC Food, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

MCLC Kids LLC Food, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Sonic Drive-In, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

Little People’s Jump Start Food, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Huddle House, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Huddle House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Mustard Seed, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score

Trenton Donuts, Complete inspection, 100 score

McDonald’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 96 score

Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 85 score, two criticals

Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 96 score

Medina Nutrition, complete inspection, 97 score, one critical

Medina Nutrition, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Wendy’s, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score

The Nutrition Hut of Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

The Nutrition Hut of Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

B’s Potato House, Trenton, complete inspection 98 score

Bradford Energy Nutrition, complete inspection, 100 score

McDonald’s, Milan, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals

McDonald’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

TN Early Head Start, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Jannabelle’s Bakery, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score

Canteen, Humboldt Tyson, compete inspection, 98 score

Scott’s Pizza and Kitchen, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Scott’s Pizza and Kitchen, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Scott’s Pizza and Kitchen Lounge, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Dragon’s Buffet, Humboldt. complete inspection, 82 score, three criticals

Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 96 score

Rhodes Family Diner, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score