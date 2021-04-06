Your Right to Know
Humboldt Court Report
General Sessions
Erin Reeves – possession of drug paraphernalia
Ronald Stoots – contempt of court
Raneisha Ross – driving without DL
Dustin Lee – criminal impersonation
Michael Fesmire – contempt of court
Christopher Emery – contempt of court
Wesley Karnes – contempt of court
Drew Hunt – contempt of court
Steve Moore – theft under $1,000
Faith Sorensen – criminal impersonation
James T. Wilson – possession of drug paraphernalia
Jeremy Ward – simple possession of Schedule II Meth
Elizabeth Tatum – simple possession of Schedule II
Christopher Glenn – theft up to $1,000 (best interest)
Charles Hall – contempt of court
Mohamed Goad – child abuse
Vince Baggett – contempt of court
Carlos Campbell – simple possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia
Patricia Vaughn – reckless endangerment
Desman Green – public intoxication
Deshaun Alexander – contempt of court
______________________________________________________________________________________________
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for March 29, 2021 through April 4, 2021.
William Appleton, 42, w/m – reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relate, burglary, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies
Chauncey Hunt, 31, b/m – violation of probation, capias
Tristan Hunt, 31, b/m – violation of probation
Jonathan Willis, 35, w/m – criminal trespass, theft of services, attachment order, theft of property
Cody Johnson, 32, b/m – capias, attachment order
Bernard Johnson II, 19, b/m – violation of probation
Anthony Johnson, 46, b/m – violation of probation
Olivia Lee, 22, b/f – capias
Elizabeth Mathieu, 34, w/f – driving under the influence, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law
Brittany McCord, 29, w/f – theft of property, criminal trespass, theft of services
Jessica McDaniels, 31, w/f – violation of probation
Jeremy McFarland, 32, w/m – violation of probation
Destiny Miller, 32, u/f – capias
John Morrow, 50, w/m – capias
Kevin Redmond, 43, w/m – attachment order
Michael Smith, 27, b/m – capias
Floyd Sowell, 64, b/m – simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest
Tristan Thomas, 34, w/m – theft of property
James Wilson, 38, w/m – simple possession/casual exchange, improper display of plates
Bridget Drinkard, 34, w/f – weekender
_______________________________________
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from March 29, 2021 through April 4, 2021:
Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, b/m, 33 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 03/29/2021; Wall Street Grill; Charges: criminal trespassing; Arresting officer SGT Yarbrough.
John Paul Butler, w/m, 50 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/04/201; West Main and Hadley; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, driving under influence, driving without license, violation implied consent law; Arresting office: PTL Lemus.
Charena Rae Hall, w/f, 34 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/02/2021; Roberts Package; Charges: forgery, theft of property; Arresting office: LT Williams.
Carla M Hill, w/f, 33 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/29/2021; E Mitchell St; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer PTL Cooper.
Chauncey Desmond Hunt, b/m, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/02/2021; Brown St; Charges: evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, aggravated burglary; Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Joseph Lenard Lenon, b/m, 40 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/02/2021; 18th Ave. and Mitchell St., Charges: picked up for other agency; Arresting officer PTL Santiago.
Brittany Louise McCord, w/f, 29 of Cedar Grove – Arrest date and location: 03/29/2021; Northwood Carwash; Charges: theft of property, criminal trespassing; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Travis Louis Robinson, b/m, 32 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/30/2021; N 13th; Charges: filing false report; Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Quantavious Deshawn Spinks, b/m of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/03/2021; 45 at Little Sugar Creek; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container, simple possession, violation implied consent law; Arresting officer: PTL Grisham.
Troy O Tall, b/m, 26 of Dyer – Arrest date and location: 04/03/2021; Central/Fitzgerald, Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation of light law, Arresting officer PTL Barr.
Teresa Ann Turner, b/f, 57 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/31/2021; Walmart; Charges: theft of property; Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Vincent Lemont White, b/m, 48 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/29/2021; McLin St; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Jonathan Wayne Willis, w/m, 35 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/31/2021; Crockett County; Charges: theft of services, aggravated burglary, vandalism, Arresting officer LT Rich.
_____________________________
Real Estate Transfers
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $35,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina -$45,000
Gary R. Wood and wife, Mary A. Wood to Mary B. Barr and Suzan A. DeLawter – Humboldt – $149,000
Janice E. Cummings and Carolyn Evon Pratt to Brian Christopher Neal and wife, Kristy Dawn Neal – Milan – $130,000
Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Milan – $26,200
Wanda Brown and James Carson, Co-Executors of the Estate of William M. Stott, to Eldon Dinwiddie Kent, Trustee of the Kent Family Trust, – 5th CD – $455,000
Edward Everette Hockaday, Jr. and wife, Connie Curtis Hockaday to Scott Barnett and wife, Holly Barnett – 6th CD – $15,000
Anthony Rodgers and wife, Phelicia Rodgers to Joshua C. Hayes – Dyer – $12,000
Craig Rucki and wife, Patricia Rucki and Robert Rankin and wife, Ruth Rankin to Joshua C. Hayes – Trenton – $65,000
Jerry F. Smith and wife, Lavern Smith, Susan Smith Holbrook and Jerry Keith Smith to Michael Cates and wife, Mary Beth Cates – Milan – $213,125
Terry Clark, Sr, and wife, Joann Clark to Michael B. Work and wife, Melissa L. Work – 8th CD – $15,000
Mike Petty and wife, Sandra Petty to Nathanael R. Casey and wife, Janna R. Haskins – Trenton – $304,900
John Brown to John Ragan and wife, Lindsey Ragan – Medina – $24,000
Carissa C. Duncan to Amy McLemore – Humboldt – $71,250
Jesse Mullins and wife, Jeanette Mullins to Scott Holloway and Ronald W. Ragan – Medina – $60,000
Robert Fenn to Joshua H. Richardson and wife, Kayla Gaylord Richardson – Humboldt – $52,000
James Gordon Parkins to Walker D. Parkins – Milan – $95,000
Wilshire Properties, LLC to Jasmine Herron – Trenton – $2,000
Kenneth Bolerjack to Daniel L. Wyngarden – Gibson – $15,000
Linda Ross, Personal Representative for The Estate of Donald E. Busche, to Laura Figueroa and husband, Luis Figueroa – Humboldt – $100,000
Michael C. Lewis to Jerry Dean Emison and wife, Syble Emison and Bradford Box and wife, Angela Box – Humboldt – $128,500
Marcus Allen Yoder to James A. Casey and wife, Judith A. Casey – Rutherford – $145,000
Charles E. Ables, Sr. to Troy D. Nelson – Trenton – $44,500
Janet L. Trueman to William J. Mott and wife, Diana L. Mott – Medina – $215,000
Daniel Sidney East, II to Deanie Edward Watkins, Jr. and Deana Watkins Wyrick – Rutherford – $4,500
Randy Grayville and wife, Janice Grayville to Anthony Rodgers – Bradford – $4,500
Michael D. Corder and wife, Linda Corder to Nicholas Knowles – Humboldt – $83,400
James Kaleb Dinwiddie and wife, Katherine Dinwiddie to Jared L. Robertson – Trenton – $737,000
Randy Parham and wife, Reba Parham to Margaret Mitchell – Dyer – $76,000
________________________________________________________________
Marriage License
Jeremy Dakota Hicks of Lavinia and Abbye Celine Blurton of Milan
Tracy Lee Pickard of Humboldt and Paige Sanders Edwards of Humboldt
Edward Emmett Lucas of Humboldt and Katie Lynne Kulow of Humboldt
Kevin Wayne Longmire of Bradford and Samantha Marie Leynes of Bradford
Neil Brandon Yates of Bradford and Valorie Ann Jose Rinks of Bradford
Blake Marshall Rosberg of Rodeo, Cali. and Amanda Paige Saffell of Rodeo, Cali.
Joseph Clayton Rice of Humboldt and Chelsea Laman Arnold of Humboldt
Jerry Lewis Gray of Jackson and Latoya Laneal Windfield of Jackson
_________________________________________________________________________
Building Permits
Dennis DeBerry, 164 State Route 186N, Humboldt
Cotton Ridge Farms, Inc., 174 Loys Johnson Road, Newbern
Brian Beard, 13 Tara Drive, Medina
Grant McEwen, 243 Mount Orange Road, Trenton
Melissa Nelson, 11A Gann Road, Milan
Ronald and Leslie Lutz, 64 Reynolds Road, Bradford
Fisher Brothers Farms, LLC, 217B Shiloh Road, Bradford
Jim and Amy Crenshaw, 127 Mathis Crossing Road, Milan
Brandon Cox, 396 State Route 196S, Humboldt
Edwin and Amy Gibson, 142 Germantown Road, Milan
Clark Homes, 34 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt
Clark Homes, 30 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt
Casey Elliott, 77 Vernon White Road, Bradford
Leshaun Johnson, 151 Persimmon Grove Road, Trenton
Avery Leimkuehler, 19A Farrow Lane, Milan
The City Limits, 10 Milan Highway, Trenton
Ralph Bobbitt, 718 Brownsville Street, Trenton