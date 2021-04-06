Your Right to Know

Humboldt Court Report

General Sessions

Erin Reeves – possession of drug paraphernalia

Ronald Stoots – contempt of court

Raneisha Ross – driving without DL

Dustin Lee – criminal impersonation

Michael Fesmire – contempt of court

Christopher Emery – contempt of court

Wesley Karnes – contempt of court

Drew Hunt – contempt of court

Steve Moore – theft under $1,000

Faith Sorensen – criminal impersonation

James T. Wilson – possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeremy Ward – simple possession of Schedule II Meth

Elizabeth Tatum – simple possession of Schedule II

Christopher Glenn – theft up to $1,000 (best interest)

Charles Hall – contempt of court

Mohamed Goad – child abuse

Vince Baggett – contempt of court

Carlos Campbell – simple possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia

Patricia Vaughn – reckless endangerment

Desman Green – public intoxication

Deshaun Alexander – contempt of court

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for March 29, 2021 through April 4, 2021.

William Appleton, 42, w/m – reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relate, burglary, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies

Chauncey Hunt, 31, b/m – violation of probation, capias

Tristan Hunt, 31, b/m – violation of probation

Jonathan Willis, 35, w/m – criminal trespass, theft of services, attachment order, theft of property

Cody Johnson, 32, b/m – capias, attachment order

Bernard Johnson II, 19, b/m – violation of probation

Anthony Johnson, 46, b/m – violation of probation

Olivia Lee, 22, b/f – capias

Elizabeth Mathieu, 34, w/f – driving under the influence, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

Brittany McCord, 29, w/f – theft of property, criminal trespass, theft of services

Jessica McDaniels, 31, w/f – violation of probation

Jeremy McFarland, 32, w/m – violation of probation

Destiny Miller, 32, u/f – capias

John Morrow, 50, w/m – capias

Kevin Redmond, 43, w/m – attachment order

Michael Smith, 27, b/m – capias

Floyd Sowell, 64, b/m – simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest

Tristan Thomas, 34, w/m – theft of property

James Wilson, 38, w/m – simple possession/casual exchange, improper display of plates

Bridget Drinkard, 34, w/f – weekender

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from March 29, 2021 through April 4, 2021:

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, b/m, 33 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 03/29/2021; Wall Street Grill; Charges: criminal trespassing; Arresting officer SGT Yarbrough.

John Paul Butler, w/m, 50 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/04/201; West Main and Hadley; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, driving under influence, driving without license, violation implied consent law; Arresting office: PTL Lemus.

Charena Rae Hall, w/f, 34 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/02/2021; Roberts Package; Charges: forgery, theft of property; Arresting office: LT Williams.

Carla M Hill, w/f, 33 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/29/2021; E Mitchell St; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer PTL Cooper.

Chauncey Desmond Hunt, b/m, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/02/2021; Brown St; Charges: evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, aggravated burglary; Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Joseph Lenard Lenon, b/m, 40 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/02/2021; 18th Ave. and Mitchell St., Charges: picked up for other agency; Arresting officer PTL Santiago.

Brittany Louise McCord, w/f, 29 of Cedar Grove – Arrest date and location: 03/29/2021; Northwood Carwash; Charges: theft of property, criminal trespassing; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Travis Louis Robinson, b/m, 32 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/30/2021; N 13th; Charges: filing false report; Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Quantavious Deshawn Spinks, b/m of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 04/03/2021; 45 at Little Sugar Creek; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container, simple possession, violation implied consent law; Arresting officer: PTL Grisham.

Troy O Tall, b/m, 26 of Dyer – Arrest date and location: 04/03/2021; Central/Fitzgerald, Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation of light law, Arresting officer PTL Barr.

Teresa Ann Turner, b/f, 57 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/31/2021; Walmart; Charges: theft of property; Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Vincent Lemont White, b/m, 48 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/29/2021; McLin St; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Jonathan Wayne Willis, w/m, 35 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/31/2021; Crockett County; Charges: theft of services, aggravated burglary, vandalism, Arresting officer LT Rich.

Real Estate Transfers

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $35,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina -$45,000

Gary R. Wood and wife, Mary A. Wood to Mary B. Barr and Suzan A. DeLawter – Humboldt – $149,000

Janice E. Cummings and Carolyn Evon Pratt to Brian Christopher Neal and wife, Kristy Dawn Neal – Milan – $130,000

Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Milan – $26,200

Wanda Brown and James Carson, Co-Executors of the Estate of William M. Stott, to Eldon Dinwiddie Kent, Trustee of the Kent Family Trust, – 5th CD – $455,000

Edward Everette Hockaday, Jr. and wife, Connie Curtis Hockaday to Scott Barnett and wife, Holly Barnett – 6th CD – $15,000

Anthony Rodgers and wife, Phelicia Rodgers to Joshua C. Hayes – Dyer – $12,000

Craig Rucki and wife, Patricia Rucki and Robert Rankin and wife, Ruth Rankin to Joshua C. Hayes – Trenton – $65,000

Jerry F. Smith and wife, Lavern Smith, Susan Smith Holbrook and Jerry Keith Smith to Michael Cates and wife, Mary Beth Cates – Milan – $213,125

Terry Clark, Sr, and wife, Joann Clark to Michael B. Work and wife, Melissa L. Work – 8th CD – $15,000

Mike Petty and wife, Sandra Petty to Nathanael R. Casey and wife, Janna R. Haskins – Trenton – $304,900

John Brown to John Ragan and wife, Lindsey Ragan – Medina – $24,000

Carissa C. Duncan to Amy McLemore – Humboldt – $71,250

Jesse Mullins and wife, Jeanette Mullins to Scott Holloway and Ronald W. Ragan – Medina – $60,000

Robert Fenn to Joshua H. Richardson and wife, Kayla Gaylord Richardson – Humboldt – $52,000

James Gordon Parkins to Walker D. Parkins – Milan – $95,000

Wilshire Properties, LLC to Jasmine Herron – Trenton – $2,000

Kenneth Bolerjack to Daniel L. Wyngarden – Gibson – $15,000

Linda Ross, Personal Representative for The Estate of Donald E. Busche, to Laura Figueroa and husband, Luis Figueroa – Humboldt – $100,000

Michael C. Lewis to Jerry Dean Emison and wife, Syble Emison and Bradford Box and wife, Angela Box – Humboldt – $128,500

Marcus Allen Yoder to James A. Casey and wife, Judith A. Casey – Rutherford – $145,000

Charles E. Ables, Sr. to Troy D. Nelson – Trenton – $44,500

Janet L. Trueman to William J. Mott and wife, Diana L. Mott – Medina – $215,000

Daniel Sidney East, II to Deanie Edward Watkins, Jr. and Deana Watkins Wyrick – Rutherford – $4,500

Randy Grayville and wife, Janice Grayville to Anthony Rodgers – Bradford – $4,500

Michael D. Corder and wife, Linda Corder to Nicholas Knowles – Humboldt – $83,400

James Kaleb Dinwiddie and wife, Katherine Dinwiddie to Jared L. Robertson – Trenton – $737,000

Randy Parham and wife, Reba Parham to Margaret Mitchell – Dyer – $76,000

Marriage License

Jeremy Dakota Hicks of Lavinia and Abbye Celine Blurton of Milan

Tracy Lee Pickard of Humboldt and Paige Sanders Edwards of Humboldt

Edward Emmett Lucas of Humboldt and Katie Lynne Kulow of Humboldt

Kevin Wayne Longmire of Bradford and Samantha Marie Leynes of Bradford

Neil Brandon Yates of Bradford and Valorie Ann Jose Rinks of Bradford

Blake Marshall Rosberg of Rodeo, Cali. and Amanda Paige Saffell of Rodeo, Cali.

Joseph Clayton Rice of Humboldt and Chelsea Laman Arnold of Humboldt

Jerry Lewis Gray of Jackson and Latoya Laneal Windfield of Jackson

Building Permits

Dennis DeBerry, 164 State Route 186N, Humboldt

Cotton Ridge Farms, Inc., 174 Loys Johnson Road, Newbern

Brian Beard, 13 Tara Drive, Medina

Grant McEwen, 243 Mount Orange Road, Trenton

Melissa Nelson, 11A Gann Road, Milan

Ronald and Leslie Lutz, 64 Reynolds Road, Bradford

Fisher Brothers Farms, LLC, 217B Shiloh Road, Bradford

Jim and Amy Crenshaw, 127 Mathis Crossing Road, Milan

Brandon Cox, 396 State Route 196S, Humboldt

Edwin and Amy Gibson, 142 Germantown Road, Milan

Clark Homes, 34 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

Clark Homes, 30 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

Casey Elliott, 77 Vernon White Road, Bradford

Leshaun Johnson, 151 Persimmon Grove Road, Trenton

Avery Leimkuehler, 19A Farrow Lane, Milan

The City Limits, 10 Milan Highway, Trenton

Ralph Bobbitt, 718 Brownsville Street, Trenton