Your Right to Know

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for March 22, 2021 through March 28, 2021.

Micheal Bryant, 67, w/m – other

Caleb Clark, 28, w/m – domestic assault

Keshuna Crawford, 23, b/f- disorderly conduct, riot

Teri Eddlemon, 39, w/f – capias

Raven Hudgins, 34, w/f- attachment order

Nehemiah Jackson, 28, b/m – assault, vandalism, contraband in penal institution

Colby King, 20, w/m – capias

Marcus Kinnon, 37, b/m – capias

Martravious Smith, 19, b/m – disorderly conducts, riot

Ricky White, 31, w/m – aggravated assault

Tatiana Young, 23, b/f – disorderly conduct, riot

Jeff Akers, 36, w/m – failure to appear, violation of regulations of building/structure/land usage

Deshaun Alexander, 19, b/m – attachment order

Carl Barr, 62, w/m – aggravated assault, misuse of 911

Micheal Bryant, 67, w/m – capias

Robert Cook Jr, 27, b/m – attachment order

Charles Crawford, 27, b/m – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, aggravated assault

Chadwick Dickerson, 50, w/m – capias

Eric Frilling, 45, w/m – simple possession of methamphetamines, improper display of plates, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Wesley Karnes, 42, w/m – contempt of court

Bakari Lenon, 22, b.m – violation of probation, court

Kenneth Mays, 42, b/m – violation of probation

Angela McCoy, 38, w/f – capias

Shannon McCurry, 30, b/m – capias

Krisiti Oliver, 50, w/f – capias

Justin Reel, 34, w/m – drug sanction

Jennifer Sims, 38, w/f – violation of probation

Autumn Smith, 18, w/f – vandalism, driving under the influence, leaving scene of accident

Ashlee Smith, 36, w/f – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Faith Sorensen, 29, w/f – capias

Elizabeth Tatum, 23, w/f – attachment order, violation of probation

Hunter Taylor, 27, w/m – contempt of court

Deena Young, 51, w/f – improper display of plates, violation light law, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Bruce Sims, 25, w/f – weekender

Natasha Walker, 21, b/f – weekender

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from March 22, 2021 through March 28, 2021:

Michelle Dawn Chavez, w/f, 51 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/23/2021; Walmart, Charges: theft of property, Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Valerie Lynnette Curry, b/f, 55 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/27/2021; N 3rd Ave; Charges: public intoxication, Arresting officer: SGT Fleming.

Nathanialle Ray East, w/m, 20, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/22/2021; Walmart; Charges: theft of property; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Desman Lamar Green, b/m, 26 of Bells – Arrest date and location: 03/27/2021; range/Bledsoe; Charges: public intoxication, Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.

Nancy Louann Hewitt, w/f, 56 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/24/2021; HPD; Charges: coercion of witness; Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Silvester Holmes, b/m, 57, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/22/2021; Etheridge St & 10th Ave; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility, Arresting officer: LT Smith.

Latoya Denise Johnson, b/f, 37 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/27/2021; HPD, Charges: domestic assault, Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Ricky Allen White, w/m, 31 of Milan – Arrest date and location: 03/26/2021; HPD; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, Arresting officer; PTL Lemus.

Real Estate Transfers

John William Moore and wife, Joyce Marie Moore to Ed Norman and Lynn Arnold – Milan – $236,250

Rickie Carson and Jeff Carson to Tamara Collins Roach – Dyer – $10,000

Mack Lowery to Riley Campbell and wife, Sarah Campbell – 12th CD – $22,000

Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction to Michael Adam Gearin, Jr. – Milan – $179,900

Robert H. Jenkins to Jacob Bolton Properties – Milan – $2,500

Mary Rene Lumpkin and husband, Leroy Lumpkin – Humboldt – $13,000

John Burnett, Barbara Burnett, Carolyn Burnett Hulsey, Eddie L. Burnet, Jr. and Brooksie Ann Robinson – to Kevin Hogan – Humboldt – $3,000

Ronald Lee Bates, Jr. and Dylan Lane Bates to Jose Adrian Rico Jimenez – Milan – $125,000

Kevin Lewis to Stephen Thomas Hardee – Trenton – $136,000

Brenda Smith and Paul Freeman to William F. Crisenberry and wife, Vickie Crisenberry – Rutherford – $43,000

Brent A. McBee to Chris Witherspoon – Trenton – $72,000

Joe Dean Mathis to Lisa Jacobs – 18th CD – $9,500

Randy Parham and wife, Reba Parham to Timothy J. Wronski and wife, Debra A. Wronski – Dyer – $70,000

William M. Oliver to Timothy M. Simons and wife, Linda A. Simons – Medina – $287,900

Patrick Allen Bishop and wife, Samantha Carol Bishop to Michael Paul Corder – Medina – $155,000

Daren Langston to Eric Langston – Rutherford – $16,000

Matthew L. Browning and Nathan B. Browning to Jesus Garcia and Roberto Garcia – Bradford – $53,000

Brittany Kimmons to Dexter Hickman and Jacqueline Rowley – Trenton – $35,000

Daniel E. Nelson to Deborah Goodman – Dyer – $52,900

Mark Wall and wife, Buffy Wall to Dwight E. Smothers – Trenton – $340,000

Flight Plan, LLC to John Hillsten – Trenton – $40,000

Gregory S. Wyatt and wife, Staci M. Wyatt to Andrew Rhodes and wife, Brooklyn Rhodes – Medina – $281,900

Adam Perry and wife, Lauren Perry to Matthew T. Lyles – Milan – $138,300

Sky View Homes, LLC to Lacy Gregory and Michael Gregory Humboldt – $168,000

Joseph Turner and wife, Kathy Turner to Jeffrey A. Fee and wife, Shirley A. Fee – Rutherford – $84,900

Janice Mays-Donald to James Robert Shivers and wife, Rita Denise Shiver and James Robert Shivers, II – Humboldt – $3,600

Marco McLemore to David W. Roberts – Dyer – $11,000

Kristin N. Skinner and husband, Bradley Skinner to Trey Andrew Standridge and wife, Haley Joslyn Standridge – Rutherford – $156,500

West Tennessee Healthcare, Inc. to Cura, LLC – $2,900,000

Josh Arnold to Neal Papich and wife, Jennifer Papich – Trenton – $33,010

Anthony Rodgers and wife, Phelicia Rodgers to Zack Culver and wife, Brenda Culver – Bradford – $10,000

The city of Trenton to Gibson County Memorial Library Foundation – Trenton – exempt

Sky View Homes, LLC to Elyse B. Cole – Humboldt – $172,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Brandy Nicole Williams and husband, Jacob Dane Williams – Medina – $225,200

Robert Wray to Gunner McRae – Humboldt – $132,500

Raymond Mills Powell to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $70,000

Vuong Dong to Ethan Farm, LLC – Bradford – $500,000

Kandi Volner and husband, Charles Adam Volner to Jeffrey Mark Racknor and wife, Michelle Racknor – Medina – $305,500

Denny Carol Gardner to Hunter D. McCall – Rutherford – $65,000

Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon to Michael Moorman – Gibson – $119,900

Marriage License

William Steve Young of Trenton and Bonnie Carol Blanton Jones of Trenton

Neko Dante Shephard of Trenton and Shelia Renee Choate of Trenton

Raymond Keith Crenshaw of Milan and Olivia Renae Hopewell of Milan

Randall Keith Smith of Dyersburg and April Nicole May of Dyer

Brandon Andrew Ray of Trenton and Jessica Ann Mayfield of Humboldt

Justin Daniel Marlow of Dyer and Rebecca Marie Mistric Hollis of Dyer

