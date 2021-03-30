Your Right to Know
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for March 22, 2021 through March 28, 2021.
Micheal Bryant, 67, w/m – other
Caleb Clark, 28, w/m – domestic assault
Keshuna Crawford, 23, b/f- disorderly conduct, riot
Teri Eddlemon, 39, w/f – capias
Raven Hudgins, 34, w/f- attachment order
Nehemiah Jackson, 28, b/m – assault, vandalism, contraband in penal institution
Colby King, 20, w/m – capias
Marcus Kinnon, 37, b/m – capias
Martravious Smith, 19, b/m – disorderly conducts, riot
Ricky White, 31, w/m – aggravated assault
Tatiana Young, 23, b/f – disorderly conduct, riot
Jeff Akers, 36, w/m – failure to appear, violation of regulations of building/structure/land usage
Deshaun Alexander, 19, b/m – attachment order
Carl Barr, 62, w/m – aggravated assault, misuse of 911
Micheal Bryant, 67, w/m – capias
Robert Cook Jr, 27, b/m – attachment order
Charles Crawford, 27, b/m – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, aggravated assault
Chadwick Dickerson, 50, w/m – capias
Eric Frilling, 45, w/m – simple possession of methamphetamines, improper display of plates, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Wesley Karnes, 42, w/m – contempt of court
Bakari Lenon, 22, b.m – violation of probation, court
Kenneth Mays, 42, b/m – violation of probation
Angela McCoy, 38, w/f – capias
Shannon McCurry, 30, b/m – capias
Krisiti Oliver, 50, w/f – capias
Justin Reel, 34, w/m – drug sanction
Jennifer Sims, 38, w/f – violation of probation
Autumn Smith, 18, w/f – vandalism, driving under the influence, leaving scene of accident
Ashlee Smith, 36, w/f – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Faith Sorensen, 29, w/f – capias
Elizabeth Tatum, 23, w/f – attachment order, violation of probation
Hunter Taylor, 27, w/m – contempt of court
Deena Young, 51, w/f – improper display of plates, violation light law, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Bruce Sims, 25, w/f – weekender
Natasha Walker, 21, b/f – weekender
_______________________________________
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from March 22, 2021 through March 28, 2021:
Michelle Dawn Chavez, w/f, 51 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/23/2021; Walmart, Charges: theft of property, Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Valerie Lynnette Curry, b/f, 55 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/27/2021; N 3rd Ave; Charges: public intoxication, Arresting officer: SGT Fleming.
Nathanialle Ray East, w/m, 20, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/22/2021; Walmart; Charges: theft of property; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Desman Lamar Green, b/m, 26 of Bells – Arrest date and location: 03/27/2021; range/Bledsoe; Charges: public intoxication, Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.
Nancy Louann Hewitt, w/f, 56 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/24/2021; HPD; Charges: coercion of witness; Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Silvester Holmes, b/m, 57, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/22/2021; Etheridge St & 10th Ave; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility, Arresting officer: LT Smith.
Latoya Denise Johnson, b/f, 37 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/27/2021; HPD, Charges: domestic assault, Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Ricky Allen White, w/m, 31 of Milan – Arrest date and location: 03/26/2021; HPD; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, Arresting officer; PTL Lemus.
_____________________________
Real Estate Transfers
John William Moore and wife, Joyce Marie Moore to Ed Norman and Lynn Arnold – Milan – $236,250
Rickie Carson and Jeff Carson to Tamara Collins Roach – Dyer – $10,000
Mack Lowery to Riley Campbell and wife, Sarah Campbell – 12th CD – $22,000
Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction to Michael Adam Gearin, Jr. – Milan – $179,900
Robert H. Jenkins to Jacob Bolton Properties – Milan – $2,500
Mary Rene Lumpkin and husband, Leroy Lumpkin – Humboldt – $13,000
John Burnett, Barbara Burnett, Carolyn Burnett Hulsey, Eddie L. Burnet, Jr. and Brooksie Ann Robinson – to Kevin Hogan – Humboldt – $3,000
Ronald Lee Bates, Jr. and Dylan Lane Bates to Jose Adrian Rico Jimenez – Milan – $125,000
Kevin Lewis to Stephen Thomas Hardee – Trenton – $136,000
Brenda Smith and Paul Freeman to William F. Crisenberry and wife, Vickie Crisenberry – Rutherford – $43,000
Brent A. McBee to Chris Witherspoon – Trenton – $72,000
Joe Dean Mathis to Lisa Jacobs – 18th CD – $9,500
Randy Parham and wife, Reba Parham to Timothy J. Wronski and wife, Debra A. Wronski – Dyer – $70,000
William M. Oliver to Timothy M. Simons and wife, Linda A. Simons – Medina – $287,900
Patrick Allen Bishop and wife, Samantha Carol Bishop to Michael Paul Corder – Medina – $155,000
Daren Langston to Eric Langston – Rutherford – $16,000
Matthew L. Browning and Nathan B. Browning to Jesus Garcia and Roberto Garcia – Bradford – $53,000
Brittany Kimmons to Dexter Hickman and Jacqueline Rowley – Trenton – $35,000
Daniel E. Nelson to Deborah Goodman – Dyer – $52,900
Mark Wall and wife, Buffy Wall to Dwight E. Smothers – Trenton – $340,000
Flight Plan, LLC to John Hillsten – Trenton – $40,000
Gregory S. Wyatt and wife, Staci M. Wyatt to Andrew Rhodes and wife, Brooklyn Rhodes – Medina – $281,900
Adam Perry and wife, Lauren Perry to Matthew T. Lyles – Milan – $138,300
Sky View Homes, LLC to Lacy Gregory and Michael Gregory Humboldt – $168,000
Joseph Turner and wife, Kathy Turner to Jeffrey A. Fee and wife, Shirley A. Fee – Rutherford – $84,900
Janice Mays-Donald to James Robert Shivers and wife, Rita Denise Shiver and James Robert Shivers, II – Humboldt – $3,600
Marco McLemore to David W. Roberts – Dyer – $11,000
Kristin N. Skinner and husband, Bradley Skinner to Trey Andrew Standridge and wife, Haley Joslyn Standridge – Rutherford – $156,500
West Tennessee Healthcare, Inc. to Cura, LLC – $2,900,000
Josh Arnold to Neal Papich and wife, Jennifer Papich – Trenton – $33,010
Anthony Rodgers and wife, Phelicia Rodgers to Zack Culver and wife, Brenda Culver – Bradford – $10,000
The city of Trenton to Gibson County Memorial Library Foundation – Trenton – exempt
Sky View Homes, LLC to Elyse B. Cole – Humboldt – $172,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Brandy Nicole Williams and husband, Jacob Dane Williams – Medina – $225,200
Robert Wray to Gunner McRae – Humboldt – $132,500
Raymond Mills Powell to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $70,000
Vuong Dong to Ethan Farm, LLC – Bradford – $500,000
Kandi Volner and husband, Charles Adam Volner to Jeffrey Mark Racknor and wife, Michelle Racknor – Medina – $305,500
Denny Carol Gardner to Hunter D. McCall – Rutherford – $65,000
Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon to Michael Moorman – Gibson – $119,900
________________________________________________________________
Marriage License
William Steve Young of Trenton and Bonnie Carol Blanton Jones of Trenton
Neko Dante Shephard of Trenton and Shelia Renee Choate of Trenton
Raymond Keith Crenshaw of Milan and Olivia Renae Hopewell of Milan
Randall Keith Smith of Dyersburg and April Nicole May of Dyer
Brandon Andrew Ray of Trenton and Jessica Ann Mayfield of Humboldt
Justin Daniel Marlow of Dyer and Rebecca Marie Mistric Hollis of Dyer
_________________________________________________________________________