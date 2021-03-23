Your Right to Know

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for March 15, 2021 through March 21, 2021.

Jonathan Gordon, 36, w/m – attachment order, violation order protection contempt

Nicholas Graves. 31, b/m – theft of property, aggravated burglary, domestic assault

Wesley Karnes, 42, w/m – violation of probation

James Orr, 59, w/m – aggravated assault, resisting arrest

Dennis Ricketts, 36, w/m – capias

Richard Shankle, 32, w/m – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Michael Walters, 29, w/m – capias

Deyonte Warren, 26, b/m – weekender

Darrell young, 47, b/m – assault

Christopher Younger, 42, w/m – theft of property

Vince Baggett, 24, w/m – violation of probation, attachment order

Justin Benson, 30, w/m – attachment order, criminal impersonation, capias

Keith Byrd, 58, w/m – theft of property, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Desirae Carter, 36, w/f – capias

Susan Escobar, 40, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Brandy Flowers, 41, w/f – court, driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange

Robert Grissom III, 53 w/m – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence

Charles Hall, 52, b/m – attachment order, violation of probation

Janice Harrell, 57, w/f – capias

Patti Hathcock, 20, b/f – capias

Misty Hurley, 40, w/f – capias

Travis Knotts, 33, w/m – violation of probation

Datrilveyon Moore, 25, b/m – violation of probation

John Patterson, 39, w/m – violation of probation

Amanda Pruitt, 41, w/f – driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence second offense, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Sean Rhodes, 33, w/m – attachment order, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession controlled substance, capias

Andre Simmons, 37, b/m – violation of probation

Christina Stepp, 41, w/f – capias

William Stewart, 51, w/m – aggravated assault

James Talley, 42, w/m – public intoxication

John Ward, 38, w/m – violation of order of protection/restraining order, theft of property, alteration of serial numbers, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon illegal possession of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm- domestic violence relat

Deyonte 26, b/m – domestic assault

Terrence Williams, 24, b/m – violation of parole

_______________________________________

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from March 15, 2021 through March 21, 2021:

Jeff David Buchanan, w/m, 46, of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 03/17/2021; Maple, Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, stop sign violation, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, improper charging of lanes, improper changing of lanes, improper turn, evading arrest, evading arrest, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, financial responsibility law, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.

Carlos Cordera Campbell, b/m, 34 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/18/2021; Sonic; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Mark Anthony Castro, w/m, 55 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/20/2021; Old Gibson Rd. Lot 37, Charges: rape, sexual/incest; Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Susan Marie East, w/f, 39, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/17/2021; 14th and Mitchell; Charges: picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Deborah Janene Jones, w/f, 56, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/19/2021; N 23rd Ave; Charges: meth-possession or casual exchange, aggravated burglary, theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Ramon Levin Jones, b/m, 35 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/21/2021; Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.

Marcus M Kinnon, b/m, 36 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location:03/21/2021; S 4th; Charges: domestic assault, violation of order of protection; Arresting officer: K9 Phillips.

Jeffery L Lane, b/m, 29 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/17/2021; Hawks Loop; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

William Nathaniel McKinley, b/m, 23 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/19/2021; HPD, Charges: aggravated burglary, theft of property, vandalism, aggravated burglary, theft of property; Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Rita G Raines, w/f 57 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/21/2021; Crestwood Apts 216, Charges: disorderly conduct; Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Travis Louis Robinson, b/m, 32 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/19/2021; 14th Ave; Charges: failure to report accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, vandalism; Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Michael Ray Walters, w/m, 29 of Bells – Arrest date and location: 03/16/2021; Waddell Trailer Park; Charges: picked up for other agency; Arresting officer: DTF.

_____________________________

Humboldt Court Report

General Sessions

Marilyn Riggs – driving without DL

Samantha Reasons – misdemeanor neglect

Orlando Walker – misuse 911, driving on revoked DL, contempt of court

Ashley Beckham – contempt of court

Amanda Lee – contempt of court

Kelli Sullender – contempt of court

Amber Wardlow – contempt of court

Rocky Snider – contempt of court, simple possession of Schedule II meth

Teresa Larue – DUI

Ivan Futrell – attempted auto burglary, vandalism

Jimmie D. Abercrombie – possession of drug paraphernalia

Harold Tate Jr. – driving without DL

Tirece Malone – attempt violation of sex offender registry

Karen Curtis – contempt of court

Charles Hall – contempt of court

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Raymond Mills Powell to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $70,000

Vuong Dong to Ethan Farm, LLC – Bradford –$500,000

Kandi Volner and husband, Charles Adam Volner to Jeffrey Mark Racknor and wife, Michelle Racknor – Medina – $305,500

Denny Carol Gardner to Hunter D, McCall – Rutherford – $65,000

Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon to Michael Moorman – Gibson – $119,900

Cathey M. Jones to Brian Bradberry and wife, Corrie Bradberry – Humboldt – $15,000

Henry A. Burch and wife, Regina L. Burch to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $35,000

Justin Bell and wife, Jill Bell to Reggie C. Adams and wife, Alicia M. Adams – Medina – $295,000

Michael A. Hardin and wife, Teresa L. Hardin to Kandi M. Volner and husband, Adam Volner – Milan – $394,900

Christopher Donovan Dycus to YH TN Jackson, LLC Humboldt – $26,000

Kelly Land Company, Inc. to Phillip E. Lennox – Trenton – $82,112

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Bradley Yarbro and wife, Lindsay Moore Yarbro – Medina – $255,400

Brandon T. Dowdy and wife, Courtney B. Dowdy to James Edward Ryan, III – Medina – $170,100

Bruce Roger Moore and wife, Theeraporn Moore to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Robin Glen Drive – Milan – $20,000

Bruce Roger Moore and wife, Theeraporn Moore to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Lots 28 & 29 Chickadee Drive – Milan – $20,000

Bruce Roger Moore and wife, Theeraporn Moore to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Lots 1 & 2 – Chickadee Drive – Milan – $20,000

Shirley J. Sisk, William Steven Sisk, Stuart Wayne Sisk and Susan Sisk Simpson to Michael L. Wallace and Gail D. Wallace – Trenton – $18,000

Regions Bank to Karen M. Hochschild – Dyer – $128,000

R. Scott Williams, Juli D. Williams and Cathy J. Williams to Jerry A. Vestal, Jr. – Milan – $75,000

Lester C. Carr, Jr. and wife, Deborah K. Carr to Michael Sipes and wife, Samantha Sipes – 8th CD – $93,000

Kristin Gordon and husband, Jeff Gordon to Gary Simpson and wife, Tammy Simpson – Yorkville – $130,000

Jeramie Redmond to Jeremy T. Bartholomew and wife, Amanda R. Bartholomew – Milan – $50,000

Jones Farms, Inc. to Kirt Parker and wife, Mary Parker – Trenton – $176,335.50

Arnold Shane Jackson and wife, Catherine Jackson to Robert B. Nelson and wife, Elizabeth Atkins – Humboldt – $172,500

Robert Wray to Gunner McRae – Humboldt – $132,500

Jacob Hopper and wife, Savannah Hopper to Larry Newman, Trustee and Nancy L. Newman, Trustee of the Newman Family Trust – Trenton – $200,000

________________________________________________________________

Marriage License

John Michael Phillips, II of Trenton and Loni Mykael Belew of Trenton

Kaelyn Paige Miller of Bradford and Dallas Michael Hayes of Bradford

Matthew Allen Watson of Medina and Amy Kristen Spears of Medina

Donald Ray Fisher, Jr. of Dyer and Christy Lynn Wagster of Trenton

Gage Anthony Schaffer of Milan and Shearra Dawn Britton of Milan

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Divorces

Amanda M. Sasser vs Marcus D. Sasser Jr.

Anna Faye Odom vs Carl Watson Odom