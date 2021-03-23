Your Right to Know
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for March 15, 2021 through March 21, 2021.
Jonathan Gordon, 36, w/m – attachment order, violation order protection contempt
Nicholas Graves. 31, b/m – theft of property, aggravated burglary, domestic assault
Wesley Karnes, 42, w/m – violation of probation
James Orr, 59, w/m – aggravated assault, resisting arrest
Dennis Ricketts, 36, w/m – capias
Richard Shankle, 32, w/m – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Michael Walters, 29, w/m – capias
Deyonte Warren, 26, b/m – weekender
Darrell young, 47, b/m – assault
Christopher Younger, 42, w/m – theft of property
Vince Baggett, 24, w/m – violation of probation, attachment order
Justin Benson, 30, w/m – attachment order, criminal impersonation, capias
Keith Byrd, 58, w/m – theft of property, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Desirae Carter, 36, w/f – capias
Susan Escobar, 40, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Brandy Flowers, 41, w/f – court, driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange
Robert Grissom III, 53 w/m – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence
Charles Hall, 52, b/m – attachment order, violation of probation
Janice Harrell, 57, w/f – capias
Patti Hathcock, 20, b/f – capias
Misty Hurley, 40, w/f – capias
Travis Knotts, 33, w/m – violation of probation
Datrilveyon Moore, 25, b/m – violation of probation
John Patterson, 39, w/m – violation of probation
Amanda Pruitt, 41, w/f – driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence second offense, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Sean Rhodes, 33, w/m – attachment order, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession controlled substance, capias
Andre Simmons, 37, b/m – violation of probation
Christina Stepp, 41, w/f – capias
William Stewart, 51, w/m – aggravated assault
James Talley, 42, w/m – public intoxication
John Ward, 38, w/m – violation of order of protection/restraining order, theft of property, alteration of serial numbers, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon illegal possession of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm- domestic violence relat
Deyonte 26, b/m – domestic assault
Terrence Williams, 24, b/m – violation of parole
_______________________________________
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from March 15, 2021 through March 21, 2021:
Jeff David Buchanan, w/m, 46, of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 03/17/2021; Maple, Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, stop sign violation, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, improper charging of lanes, improper changing of lanes, improper turn, evading arrest, evading arrest, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, financial responsibility law, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.
Carlos Cordera Campbell, b/m, 34 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/18/2021; Sonic; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Mark Anthony Castro, w/m, 55 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/20/2021; Old Gibson Rd. Lot 37, Charges: rape, sexual/incest; Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Susan Marie East, w/f, 39, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/17/2021; 14th and Mitchell; Charges: picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Deborah Janene Jones, w/f, 56, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/19/2021; N 23rd Ave; Charges: meth-possession or casual exchange, aggravated burglary, theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Ramon Levin Jones, b/m, 35 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/21/2021; Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.
Marcus M Kinnon, b/m, 36 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location:03/21/2021; S 4th; Charges: domestic assault, violation of order of protection; Arresting officer: K9 Phillips.
Jeffery L Lane, b/m, 29 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/17/2021; Hawks Loop; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
William Nathaniel McKinley, b/m, 23 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/19/2021; HPD, Charges: aggravated burglary, theft of property, vandalism, aggravated burglary, theft of property; Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Rita G Raines, w/f 57 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/21/2021; Crestwood Apts 216, Charges: disorderly conduct; Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Travis Louis Robinson, b/m, 32 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/19/2021; 14th Ave; Charges: failure to report accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, vandalism; Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Michael Ray Walters, w/m, 29 of Bells – Arrest date and location: 03/16/2021; Waddell Trailer Park; Charges: picked up for other agency; Arresting officer: DTF.
_____________________________
Humboldt Court Report
General Sessions
Marilyn Riggs – driving without DL
Samantha Reasons – misdemeanor neglect
Orlando Walker – misuse 911, driving on revoked DL, contempt of court
Ashley Beckham – contempt of court
Amanda Lee – contempt of court
Kelli Sullender – contempt of court
Amber Wardlow – contempt of court
Rocky Snider – contempt of court, simple possession of Schedule II meth
Teresa Larue – DUI
Ivan Futrell – attempted auto burglary, vandalism
Jimmie D. Abercrombie – possession of drug paraphernalia
Harold Tate Jr. – driving without DL
Tirece Malone – attempt violation of sex offender registry
Karen Curtis – contempt of court
Charles Hall – contempt of court
___________________________________________________________________________________________________
Real Estate Transfers
Raymond Mills Powell to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $70,000
Vuong Dong to Ethan Farm, LLC – Bradford –$500,000
Kandi Volner and husband, Charles Adam Volner to Jeffrey Mark Racknor and wife, Michelle Racknor – Medina – $305,500
Denny Carol Gardner to Hunter D, McCall – Rutherford – $65,000
Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon to Michael Moorman – Gibson – $119,900
Cathey M. Jones to Brian Bradberry and wife, Corrie Bradberry – Humboldt – $15,000
Henry A. Burch and wife, Regina L. Burch to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $35,000
Justin Bell and wife, Jill Bell to Reggie C. Adams and wife, Alicia M. Adams – Medina – $295,000
Michael A. Hardin and wife, Teresa L. Hardin to Kandi M. Volner and husband, Adam Volner – Milan – $394,900
Christopher Donovan Dycus to YH TN Jackson, LLC Humboldt – $26,000
Kelly Land Company, Inc. to Phillip E. Lennox – Trenton – $82,112
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Bradley Yarbro and wife, Lindsay Moore Yarbro – Medina – $255,400
Brandon T. Dowdy and wife, Courtney B. Dowdy to James Edward Ryan, III – Medina – $170,100
Bruce Roger Moore and wife, Theeraporn Moore to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Robin Glen Drive – Milan – $20,000
Bruce Roger Moore and wife, Theeraporn Moore to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Lots 28 & 29 Chickadee Drive – Milan – $20,000
Bruce Roger Moore and wife, Theeraporn Moore to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Lots 1 & 2 – Chickadee Drive – Milan – $20,000
Shirley J. Sisk, William Steven Sisk, Stuart Wayne Sisk and Susan Sisk Simpson to Michael L. Wallace and Gail D. Wallace – Trenton – $18,000
Regions Bank to Karen M. Hochschild – Dyer – $128,000
R. Scott Williams, Juli D. Williams and Cathy J. Williams to Jerry A. Vestal, Jr. – Milan – $75,000
Lester C. Carr, Jr. and wife, Deborah K. Carr to Michael Sipes and wife, Samantha Sipes – 8th CD – $93,000
Kristin Gordon and husband, Jeff Gordon to Gary Simpson and wife, Tammy Simpson – Yorkville – $130,000
Jeramie Redmond to Jeremy T. Bartholomew and wife, Amanda R. Bartholomew – Milan – $50,000
Jones Farms, Inc. to Kirt Parker and wife, Mary Parker – Trenton – $176,335.50
Arnold Shane Jackson and wife, Catherine Jackson to Robert B. Nelson and wife, Elizabeth Atkins – Humboldt – $172,500
Robert Wray to Gunner McRae – Humboldt – $132,500
Jacob Hopper and wife, Savannah Hopper to Larry Newman, Trustee and Nancy L. Newman, Trustee of the Newman Family Trust – Trenton – $200,000
________________________________________________________________
Marriage License
John Michael Phillips, II of Trenton and Loni Mykael Belew of Trenton
Kaelyn Paige Miller of Bradford and Dallas Michael Hayes of Bradford
Matthew Allen Watson of Medina and Amy Kristen Spears of Medina
Donald Ray Fisher, Jr. of Dyer and Christy Lynn Wagster of Trenton
Gage Anthony Schaffer of Milan and Shearra Dawn Britton of Milan
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Divorces
Amanda M. Sasser vs Marcus D. Sasser Jr.
Anna Faye Odom vs Carl Watson Odom