Your Right to Know
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for March 8, 2021 through March 14, 2021.
Joseph Long, 35, w/m – capias
Marlon Rainer, 48, b/m – attachment order
Erin Reasons, 33, w/f – attachment order
Michael Reeves, 42, b/m – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, failure to exercise due care, improper display of plates, criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license
Carrie Sansing, 46, w/f – capias
Rocky Snider Jr, 42, w/m – attachment order
Timothy Snider, 44, w/m – theft of property
Donald Taylor III, 35, w/m – improper display of plates, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment of plates, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Carl Barr, 62, w/m – public intoxication
Robert Barton, 39, w/m – domestic assault
Ashley Beckham, 36, w/f – violation of probation
Loretta Brake, 53, b/f – domestic assault
Tia Byars, 22, b/f – Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, improper lane usage
John Coble Jr, 51, w/m – capias
Takqari Crawford, 21, b/m – Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, attachment order, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Darrell Davis, 40, b/m – capias
Brandon Gilbert, 32, b/m – capias
Amanda Lee, 40, b/f – attachment order, capias
Andy Redmond, 35, w/m – capias
Joshua Russell, 37, w/m – evading arrest
Marcus St Clair, 24, w/m – violation of probation
Robert Barton, 39, w/m – simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, driving while possession of methamphetamine, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, speeding, reckless endangerment
Ronald Cravens, 38, w/m – violation of parole
Michael Fesmire, 52, w/m – violation of probation
Larry Hearod, 43, w/m – capias
Jason Hobbs, 39, w/m – violation of probation
William Johnson, 31, b/m – assault
Brandon Knight, 39, w/m – violation of parole
Joseph Leynes, 42, w/m – contempt of court
Joseph Perrigan, 29, w/m – violation of probation
Erin Reason, 33, w/f – criminal trespass
_______________________________________
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from March 8, 2021 through March 14, 2021:
Brewston Lamont Cole, b/m, 33 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 03/08/2021; Front St; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of weapon in commission of felony, theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, window tint, Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Maviqon Taeshun Green, b/m, 24 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/11/2021; Bledsoe lot 33; Charges: public intoxication, Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.
Lewis Montrell Jenkins, b/m, 28 of Oakfield – Arrest date and location 03/14/2021; Old Gibson/Tracks; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon, window tin; Arresting officer: LT Rich.
William Henry Johnson, b/m, 30 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/08/2021; Front St; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, possession of weapon in commission of felony, theft or property, possession of drug paraphernalia, Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Erin Hayley Reasons, w/f, 32 of Medina – Arrest date and location: 03/11/2021; 16th and Vine; Charges: simple possession, violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, Arresting officer PTL Phillips.
Quincy Cordero Smith, b/m, 34 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/14/2021; Old Gibson/Tracks; Charges: manufacturing/delivering. Selling counterfeit II substance, Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
_____________________________
Real Estate Transfers
Kimberly Ann Lowery, Trustee of the KAL Living Trust, to Timothy Smith and wife, Letitia Smith – Medina – $205,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 121 Springview Cove – Medina – $45,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings – 160 Willow Springs Drive – Medina – $45,000
Henry A, Burch and wife, Regina L. Burch to Marybeth Evelyn – Trenton – $50,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 124 Springview Cove – Medina – $45,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 115 Fawn Ridge Cove – Medina – $45,000
David Rodamaker and wife, Madison Rodamaker to Ronnie Coleman and wife, Tammy Coleman – Milan – $18,000
Jack Joyner to Nikita Reed – Milan $165,000
Gary D. Jack to Lynn Arnold and Josh Arnold – Milan – $75,000
Patricia Lynn Wright and husband, Reed Scott Wright to Nicholas Ramon Albea, Sr. and Jessica Ann White – Dyer – $215,000
Bobby Lee Crocker to Jacqueline L. Brown, Stephanie M. Hazlewood and Josh B. Hazlewood – Milan – $117,000
Joe Hardin and wife, Linda Hardin to Jose Manuel Ayala – Milan – $65,776
Sky View Homes, LLC to Percy Robinson – Humboldt – $171,500
Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, to Peggy McDonald and husband, Perry McDonald – Milan – $210,400
Molly J. Wallsmith Sams to Joseph Godwin and wife, Kimberly Godwin – Milan – $241,000
Robert J. Bradley and wife, Sharon L. Bradley to Frederick H. Agee – Humboldt – $344,999
Annette Schoneman, f/k/a Annette Wilkerson, to Richard D. Coonrod, Sr. and wife, Lori L. Coonrod – Milan – $103,000
Max G. Laman and wife, Margaret R. Laman to Jennifer Gibbons – Trenton – $56,000
Kay Hanks Jackson to Jennifer Lynn Wyatt and husband, Benjamin Steven Wyatt – Atwood – $235,000
W.F. Jones, Sr. to A. Brett McMillion and wife, Jamie McMillion – Humboldt – $146,050
Sara Brackeen and husband, Charles Brackeen to Eric Yates and Mallory Elaine Slaughter – Milan – $240,000
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christina Trust, Trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, to Lucy Ridley – Dyer – $29,900
R. Anthony Jenkins, a/k/a Robert Anthony Jenkins, and wife, Mary T. Jenkins to William Word – Humboldt – $7,000
The Myron W. Bentley Revocable Living Trust by Diana J. Overton as Trustee and The Sylvania Revocable Living Trust by Diana J. Overton as Trustee to Paige Edwards – Humboldt – $244,900
Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Milan – $26,200
Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC to Scott Barkley and Sandra Barkley – Bradford -$78,120
William M. Strum to Michael Anthony Snow and wife, Casey Denise Snow – Milan – $112,000
Michael Sowell to Corey Bardwell, Sr. and Mildred Hill – Rutherford – $2,000
Greg Garner and wife, Chloe Garner to Rock-It Properties, LLC – Dyer – $360,000
Sandra Joan Bradford Cash and Deborah Gay Bradford to Anthony Rodgers and wife, Phelicia Rodgers – Bradford – $10,000
Derek Yergin and wife, Kennedy Yergin to Gina Crunk – 22nd CD – $282,500
Gaylon Dale Holland and Cathy Dianne Holland to White Oak Property Management, LLC, a/k/a White Oak Property, LLC – Humboldt – $99,000
Jan L. Menard, a/k/a Jan-Lynn Balthrop Menard, Ralph Martin Balthrop. a/k/a Marty Balthrop, and Douglas Balthrop to Richard J. Coel and wife, Maria S. Coel – Trenton – $59,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, Medina – $45,000
Virginia Lee Forsyth Harber Rice to Ruthie A. Shoultz – Humboldt – $125,900
Holly C. Fenton and husband, Troy Daryl Fenton and Joe Patrick Owen to Chris Robbins and wife, Megan L. Robbins – 8th CD – $135,000
Roger Terry, Jr. to Casey Elliott – Bradford – $17,500
Debbie A. Zarecor, David Hall Zarecor and George Allen Zarecor to George Allen Zarecor – 8th CD – $45,000
Gary Smithson to William Taylor Vick and Brittany Polinski – Bradford – $37,000
Gibson County Habitat For Humanity to Amanda Cannon – Milan – $73,000
Brandon W. Moore and wife, Hollie J. Moore to Robert Jason Moore and wife, Morgan Moore – Humboldt – $120,000
Don Hazlewood and wife, Betty Hazelwood to Joseph L. Ragon and wife, Renee J. Ragon – Milan – $2,500
Danny Smith and wife, Linda Smith to Bradley Arnold – Milan – $60,000
Schneider Estates, LLC to David Moore Investments, LLC – Milan – $49,500
Scot Holloway d/b/a H & W Development to Kennon Lee Warrington and wife, Amber Warrington – Medina – $185,900
Jody S. Carrell and wife, Summer B. Carrell to Andrew B. Hernandez and wife, Catherine D. Hernandez – Rutherford – $219,000
Bradley D. Lindsey to Double Bogey Properties – Humboldt – $85,000
Tommy H. Rhea and wife, Luljeta H. Rhea to Russell A. Coker and wife, Sherri B. Coker – Trenton – $269,900
Russell Coker and wife, Sherri Coker to Amanda J. March – Medina – $225,000
Stephen Chad Lee to Camilo Rodrigo Florentino Da Silva and wife, Fabiane Stedile Da Silva – Medina – $345,000
Gary W. Thomas and wife, Donna J. Thomas to Dallas Brooks and wife, Whitney Brooks – Medina – $396,000
Roger P. Dudley and wife, Stella B. Dudley to Daniel L. Ball and wife, Fredia E. Ball – Rutherford – $435,000
Jesus Cardona to Samaritan’s Road, LLC – Trenton – $18,500
Michael Beal Jenkins to YH TN Jackson, LLC – Humboldt – $490,000
Sky View Homes, LLC to Jasmine Meadows – Humboldt – $165,500
Kristin Murdock to Ralph E. Langley – Humboldt – $120,000
Harold T. Jones to Salvatore Francis Venezia – Rutherford – $1,000
Kenneth R. Wallace to Angela L. Goodman and Eric S. Patterson, II – Humboldt – #135,000
Betty Hazlewood to Linda S. Ziegler-Robinson and husband, Michael R. Robinson – Milan – $556,000
Aurelio Baez and wife, Christina M. Baez to Michael Peters and Dawn Zificsak – Milan – $75,000
Eric Patterson to David Gustafson and wife, Gail Gustafson – Milan – $22,000
Joseph Currie Shearin to Stacey Cullember – Milan – $154,500
Margie Faye Asbridge Greer, f/k/a Margie Faye Webster Asbridge to David L. Suarez and wife, Sarah E. Suarez – Kenton – $190,000
Chad Lowery and Mitch Lowery and Carlton Lowery to Brandon R. Cox and wife, Jessica R. Cox – Humboldt – $112,805
Charles Adam Lee Cantrell and wife, Carrie Ellen Cantrell to Hunter Higdon – Medina – $199,400
Ralph Cochran and wife, Sandra M. Cochran to Natalie Timbes – Trenton – $52,000
Thomas Dean Corley and Lisa Brown Corley to Randy W. Allen Lot #48 – Trenton – $4,000
Thomas Dean Corley and Lisa Brown Corley to Randy W. Allen – Lot #49 – Trenton – $4,000
Curtis P. Jones to Manley James and wife, Judith James – Trenton – $60,000
________________________________________________________________
Marriage License
Casey Guy Conner of Milan and Emerald Elizabeth Moles of Milan
Seth Zachary Gibbs of Mansfield and Mary Grace Hayes of Trenton