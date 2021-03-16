Your Right to Know

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for March 8, 2021 through March 14, 2021.

Joseph Long, 35, w/m – capias

Marlon Rainer, 48, b/m – attachment order

Erin Reasons, 33, w/f – attachment order

Michael Reeves, 42, b/m – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, failure to exercise due care, improper display of plates, criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

Carrie Sansing, 46, w/f – capias

Rocky Snider Jr, 42, w/m – attachment order

Timothy Snider, 44, w/m – theft of property

Donald Taylor III, 35, w/m – improper display of plates, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment of plates, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Carl Barr, 62, w/m – public intoxication

Robert Barton, 39, w/m – domestic assault

Ashley Beckham, 36, w/f – violation of probation

Loretta Brake, 53, b/f – domestic assault

Tia Byars, 22, b/f – Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, improper lane usage

John Coble Jr, 51, w/m – capias

Takqari Crawford, 21, b/m – Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, attachment order, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Darrell Davis, 40, b/m – capias

Brandon Gilbert, 32, b/m – capias

Amanda Lee, 40, b/f – attachment order, capias

Andy Redmond, 35, w/m – capias

Joshua Russell, 37, w/m – evading arrest

Marcus St Clair, 24, w/m – violation of probation

Robert Barton, 39, w/m – simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, driving while possession of methamphetamine, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, speeding, reckless endangerment

Ronald Cravens, 38, w/m – violation of parole

Michael Fesmire, 52, w/m – violation of probation

Larry Hearod, 43, w/m – capias

Jason Hobbs, 39, w/m – violation of probation

William Johnson, 31, b/m – assault

Brandon Knight, 39, w/m – violation of parole

Joseph Leynes, 42, w/m – contempt of court

Joseph Perrigan, 29, w/m – violation of probation

Erin Reason, 33, w/f – criminal trespass

_______________________________________

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from March 8, 2021 through March 14, 2021:

Brewston Lamont Cole, b/m, 33 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 03/08/2021; Front St; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of weapon in commission of felony, theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, window tint, Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Maviqon Taeshun Green, b/m, 24 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/11/2021; Bledsoe lot 33; Charges: public intoxication, Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.

Lewis Montrell Jenkins, b/m, 28 of Oakfield – Arrest date and location 03/14/2021; Old Gibson/Tracks; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon, window tin; Arresting officer: LT Rich.

William Henry Johnson, b/m, 30 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/08/2021; Front St; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, possession of weapon in commission of felony, theft or property, possession of drug paraphernalia, Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Erin Hayley Reasons, w/f, 32 of Medina – Arrest date and location: 03/11/2021; 16th and Vine; Charges: simple possession, violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, Arresting officer PTL Phillips.

Quincy Cordero Smith, b/m, 34 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/14/2021; Old Gibson/Tracks; Charges: manufacturing/delivering. Selling counterfeit II substance, Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

_____________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Kimberly Ann Lowery, Trustee of the KAL Living Trust, to Timothy Smith and wife, Letitia Smith – Medina – $205,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 121 Springview Cove – Medina – $45,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings – 160 Willow Springs Drive – Medina – $45,000

Henry A, Burch and wife, Regina L. Burch to Marybeth Evelyn – Trenton – $50,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 124 Springview Cove – Medina – $45,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 115 Fawn Ridge Cove – Medina – $45,000

David Rodamaker and wife, Madison Rodamaker to Ronnie Coleman and wife, Tammy Coleman – Milan – $18,000

Jack Joyner to Nikita Reed – Milan $165,000

Gary D. Jack to Lynn Arnold and Josh Arnold – Milan – $75,000

Patricia Lynn Wright and husband, Reed Scott Wright to Nicholas Ramon Albea, Sr. and Jessica Ann White – Dyer – $215,000

Bobby Lee Crocker to Jacqueline L. Brown, Stephanie M. Hazlewood and Josh B. Hazlewood – Milan – $117,000

Joe Hardin and wife, Linda Hardin to Jose Manuel Ayala – Milan – $65,776

Sky View Homes, LLC to Percy Robinson – Humboldt – $171,500

Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, to Peggy McDonald and husband, Perry McDonald – Milan – $210,400

Molly J. Wallsmith Sams to Joseph Godwin and wife, Kimberly Godwin – Milan – $241,000

Robert J. Bradley and wife, Sharon L. Bradley to Frederick H. Agee – Humboldt – $344,999

Annette Schoneman, f/k/a Annette Wilkerson, to Richard D. Coonrod, Sr. and wife, Lori L. Coonrod – Milan – $103,000

Max G. Laman and wife, Margaret R. Laman to Jennifer Gibbons – Trenton – $56,000

Kay Hanks Jackson to Jennifer Lynn Wyatt and husband, Benjamin Steven Wyatt – Atwood – $235,000

W.F. Jones, Sr. to A. Brett McMillion and wife, Jamie McMillion – Humboldt – $146,050

Sara Brackeen and husband, Charles Brackeen to Eric Yates and Mallory Elaine Slaughter – Milan – $240,000

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christina Trust, Trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, to Lucy Ridley – Dyer – $29,900

R. Anthony Jenkins, a/k/a Robert Anthony Jenkins, and wife, Mary T. Jenkins to William Word – Humboldt – $7,000

The Myron W. Bentley Revocable Living Trust by Diana J. Overton as Trustee and The Sylvania Revocable Living Trust by Diana J. Overton as Trustee to Paige Edwards – Humboldt – $244,900

Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Milan – $26,200

Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC to Scott Barkley and Sandra Barkley – Bradford -$78,120

William M. Strum to Michael Anthony Snow and wife, Casey Denise Snow – Milan – $112,000

Michael Sowell to Corey Bardwell, Sr. and Mildred Hill – Rutherford – $2,000

Greg Garner and wife, Chloe Garner to Rock-It Properties, LLC – Dyer – $360,000

Sandra Joan Bradford Cash and Deborah Gay Bradford to Anthony Rodgers and wife, Phelicia Rodgers – Bradford – $10,000

Derek Yergin and wife, Kennedy Yergin to Gina Crunk – 22nd CD – $282,500

Gaylon Dale Holland and Cathy Dianne Holland to White Oak Property Management, LLC, a/k/a White Oak Property, LLC – Humboldt – $99,000

Jan L. Menard, a/k/a Jan-Lynn Balthrop Menard, Ralph Martin Balthrop. a/k/a Marty Balthrop, and Douglas Balthrop to Richard J. Coel and wife, Maria S. Coel – Trenton – $59,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, Medina – $45,000

Virginia Lee Forsyth Harber Rice to Ruthie A. Shoultz – Humboldt – $125,900

Holly C. Fenton and husband, Troy Daryl Fenton and Joe Patrick Owen to Chris Robbins and wife, Megan L. Robbins – 8th CD – $135,000

Roger Terry, Jr. to Casey Elliott – Bradford – $17,500

Debbie A. Zarecor, David Hall Zarecor and George Allen Zarecor to George Allen Zarecor – 8th CD – $45,000

Gary Smithson to William Taylor Vick and Brittany Polinski – Bradford – $37,000

Gibson County Habitat For Humanity to Amanda Cannon – Milan – $73,000

Brandon W. Moore and wife, Hollie J. Moore to Robert Jason Moore and wife, Morgan Moore – Humboldt – $120,000

Don Hazlewood and wife, Betty Hazelwood to Joseph L. Ragon and wife, Renee J. Ragon – Milan – $2,500

Danny Smith and wife, Linda Smith to Bradley Arnold – Milan – $60,000

Schneider Estates, LLC to David Moore Investments, LLC – Milan – $49,500

Scot Holloway d/b/a H & W Development to Kennon Lee Warrington and wife, Amber Warrington – Medina – $185,900

Jody S. Carrell and wife, Summer B. Carrell to Andrew B. Hernandez and wife, Catherine D. Hernandez – Rutherford – $219,000

Bradley D. Lindsey to Double Bogey Properties – Humboldt – $85,000

Tommy H. Rhea and wife, Luljeta H. Rhea to Russell A. Coker and wife, Sherri B. Coker – Trenton – $269,900

Russell Coker and wife, Sherri Coker to Amanda J. March – Medina – $225,000

Stephen Chad Lee to Camilo Rodrigo Florentino Da Silva and wife, Fabiane Stedile Da Silva – Medina – $345,000

Gary W. Thomas and wife, Donna J. Thomas to Dallas Brooks and wife, Whitney Brooks – Medina – $396,000

Roger P. Dudley and wife, Stella B. Dudley to Daniel L. Ball and wife, Fredia E. Ball – Rutherford – $435,000

Jesus Cardona to Samaritan’s Road, LLC – Trenton – $18,500

Michael Beal Jenkins to YH TN Jackson, LLC – Humboldt – $490,000

Sky View Homes, LLC to Jasmine Meadows – Humboldt – $165,500

Kristin Murdock to Ralph E. Langley – Humboldt – $120,000

Harold T. Jones to Salvatore Francis Venezia – Rutherford – $1,000

Kenneth R. Wallace to Angela L. Goodman and Eric S. Patterson, II – Humboldt – #135,000

Betty Hazlewood to Linda S. Ziegler-Robinson and husband, Michael R. Robinson – Milan – $556,000

Aurelio Baez and wife, Christina M. Baez to Michael Peters and Dawn Zificsak – Milan – $75,000

Eric Patterson to David Gustafson and wife, Gail Gustafson – Milan – $22,000

Joseph Currie Shearin to Stacey Cullember – Milan – $154,500

Margie Faye Asbridge Greer, f/k/a Margie Faye Webster Asbridge to David L. Suarez and wife, Sarah E. Suarez – Kenton – $190,000

Chad Lowery and Mitch Lowery and Carlton Lowery to Brandon R. Cox and wife, Jessica R. Cox – Humboldt – $112,805

Charles Adam Lee Cantrell and wife, Carrie Ellen Cantrell to Hunter Higdon – Medina – $199,400

Ralph Cochran and wife, Sandra M. Cochran to Natalie Timbes – Trenton – $52,000

Thomas Dean Corley and Lisa Brown Corley to Randy W. Allen Lot #48 – Trenton – $4,000

Thomas Dean Corley and Lisa Brown Corley to Randy W. Allen – Lot #49 – Trenton – $4,000

Curtis P. Jones to Manley James and wife, Judith James – Trenton – $60,000

________________________________________________________________

Marriage License

Casey Guy Conner of Milan and Emerald Elizabeth Moles of Milan

Seth Zachary Gibbs of Mansfield and Mary Grace Hayes of Trenton