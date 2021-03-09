Your Right to Know

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for March 1, 2021 through March 7, 2021.

Dennis Bowie, 58, b/m – violation of probation

Devin Boyd, 21, b/m – aggravated robbery

Brandon Boyland, 20, b/m – aggravated robbery

Ingram Cole 3rd, 44, b/m – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Jimmy Daniels, 31, b/m – voluntary/involuntary manslaughter

Christopher Emery, 28, b/m – violation of probation

Celina Faulkner, 21, w/f – harboring or hiding a runaway child, adult contributing to delinquency of a child

Odell Fleming, 52, b/m – violation of probation

Eric Frazier, 46, b/m – violation of probation, capias

Jessie Gapen, 38, w/m – violation of probation

Jauquez Hall, 21, b/m – carjacking

Tyrone Hardge, 22, b/m – burglary, aggravated assault

Kippitt Johnson, 26, b/m – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat

David Manuel Jr, 49, w/m – attachment order

Giesler McGowan, 41, b/m – aggravated assault

Detareus Mitchell, 18, b/m – theft of property, carjacking

Tristian Peoples, 30, b/m – capias

Travis Robinson, 33, b/m – attachment order

Charles Tate, 41, b/m – violation of probation

Karen Truett, 47, b/f – worthless checks

Jeremy Ward, 28, b/m – capias

Scotty Beavers Jr, 38, w/m – capias

Kirk Carter, 63, w/m – accessory after the fact

J’Von Cavitt, 23, b/m – violation light law, Schedule II drug violations

Roger Collins, 43, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation light law, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation motor vehicle laws

Lauren Conner, 33, w/f – capias

Richard Goodman, 48, w/m – possession of controlled substance an alog, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Danny Goodman, 42, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm- domestic violence relat

Mariah Guiden, 21, w/f – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, contraband in penal institution

Brett Gungl, 42, w/m – attachment order

Michael Harvey Jr, 20, b/m – window tint, Schedule VI drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Richard Kincannon, 45, w/m – theft of property, attachment order

Jeremy Klenk, 37, w/m – knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Abbigail McCaleb, 26, w/f – reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat

Emily Pratt, 26, w/f – following too close, Schedule II drug violations

Nathan Stroud, 33, w/m – violation of order of protection/restraining order, harassment (non-verbal threat), stalking

Kelli Sullender, 28, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Aaron Taylor, 51, b/m – violation of parole

Jeremy Ward, 28, b/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Amber Wardlow, 23, b/f – attachment order

Jennifer, Dedmon, 42, w/f – weekender

Curtis Harrell, 37, b/m – weekender

Bruce Sims, 24, w/m – weekender

Colton Trimmer, 21, w/m – weekender

Jahem Warlick, 19, b/m – weekender

_________________________________________________

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from March 1, 2021 through March 7, 2021:

Ray Charles Bills, b/m, 42 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/04/2021; N. 14th; Charges: domestic assault, Arresting officer PTL wade.

Gayle Thomas Crawford, b/m, 50 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/07/2021; 21st and Mitchell; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to maintain control; Arresting officer LT rich.

Christopher Devonte Emery, b/m, 28 of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/02/2021; Jackson; Charges: aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, vandalism, aggravated assault, aggravated assault, theft of property, violation of order of protection, Arresting officers: US Marshalls & Lt Rich.

Antra Nickie Johnson, w/f, 42 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/06/2021; N 18th; Charges: public intoxication, Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.

Travis Louis Robinson, b/m, 32 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/03/2021; Post office; Charges: evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation open container; Arresting officer: SGT Moore.

Karen Joy Vandolah, w/f, 58 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/01/2021; Dotson St; Charges: public intoxication, Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Erica Lashaun Wade, b/f, 34 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/05/2021; N 17th Ave; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Humboldt Court Report

General Sessions

Jeffrey Bolin – contempt of court

Albert Rook – public intoxication

Danterrance Brown – contempt of cour

Nicholas Apuzzo – contempt of court, possession of drug paraphernalia

Andy Riggs – contempt of court

William Maxwell – waived to Grand Jury

Steve Moore – contempt of court

Michael Palmer – simple possession of Schedule VI, contempt of court

Jamie Garrison – contempt of court

Xavier Evans – contempt of court

Lonnie Holloman – contempt of court

Stephanie McKeel – contempt of court

Joshua Ward – simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia (3 counts)

John Ballard – bound over to Grand Jury

Drew Hunt – simple possession of Schedule II

Alexis Campos Romero – contempt of court

Charles Peach – possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Kirk – possession of Schedule I

James Carlton – contempt of court

Augusta Triplett – possession of drug paraphernalia

Bobby Bolin – contempt of court

Malcolm Lee – joyriding

_____________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Kimberly Ann Lowery, Trustee of the KAL Living Trust, to Timothy Smith and wife, Letitia Smith – Medina – $205,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 121 Springview Cove – Medina – $45,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings – 160 Willow Springs Drive – Medina – $45,000

Henry A, Burch and wife, Regina L. Burch to Marybeth Evelyn – Trenton – $50,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 124 Springview Cove – Medina – $45,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 115 Fawn Ridge Cove – Medina – $45,000

David Rodamaker and wife, Madison Rodamaker to Ronnie Coleman and wife, Tammy Coleman – Milan – $18,000

Jack Joyner to Nikita Reed – Milan $165,000

Gary D. Jack to Lynn Arnold and Josh Arnold – Milan – $75,000

Patricia Lynn Wright and husband, Reed Scott Wright to Nicholas Ramon Albea, Sr. and Jessica Ann White – Dyer – $215,000

Bobby Lee Crocker to Jacqueline L. Brown, Stephanie M. Hazlewood and Josh B. Hazlewood – Milan – $117,000

Joe Hardin and wife, Linda Hardin to Jose Manuel Ayala – Milan – $65,776

Sky View Homes, LLC to Percy Robinson – Humboldt – $171,500

Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, to Peggy McDonald and husband, Perry McDonald – Milan – $210,400

Molly J. Wallsmith Sams to Joseph Godwin and wife, Kimberly Godwin – Milan – $241,000

Robert J. Bradley and wife, Sharon L. Bradley to Frederick H. Agee – Humboldt – $344,999

Annette Schoneman, f/k/a Annette Wilkerson, to Richard D. Coonrod, Sr. and wife, Lori L. Coonrod – Milan – $103,000

Max G. Laman and wife, Margaret R. Laman to Jennifer Gibbons – Trenton – $56,000

Kay Hanks Jackson to Jennifer Lynn Wyatt and husband, Benjamin Steven Wyatt – Atwood – $235,000

W.F. Jones, Sr. to A. Brett McMillion and wife, Jamie McMillion – Humboldt – $146,050

Sara Brackeen and husband, Charles Brackeen to Eric Yates and Mallory Elaine Slaughter – Milan – $240,000

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christina Trust, Trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, to Lucy Ridley – Dyer – $29,900

R. Anthony Jenkins, a/k/a Robert Anthony Jenkins, and wife, Mary T. Jenkins to William Word – Humboldt – $7,000

The Myron W. Bentley Revocable Living Trust by Diana J. Overton as Trustee and The Sylvania Revocable Living Trust by Diana J. Overton as Trustee to Paige Edwards – Humboldt – $244,900

Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Milan – $26,200

Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC to Scott Barkley and Sandra Barkley – Bradford -$78,120

William M. Strum to Michael Anthony Snow and wife, Casey Denise Snow – Milan – $112,000

Michael Sowell to Corey Bardwell, Sr. and Mildred Hill – Rutherford – $2,000

Greg Garner and wife, Chloe Garner to Rock-It Properties, LLC – Dyer – $360,000

Sandra Joan Bradford Cash and Deborah Gay Bradford to Anthony Rodgers and wife, Phelicia Rodgers – Bradford – $10,000

Derek Yergin and wife, Kennedy Yergin to Gina Crunk – 22nd CD – $282,500

Gaylon Dale Holland and Cathy Dianne Holland to White Oak Property Management, LLC, a/k/a White Oak Property, LLC – Humboldt – $99,000

Jan L. Menard, a/k/a Jan-Lynn Balthrop Menard, Ralph Martin Balthrop. a/k/a Marty Balthrop, and Douglas Balthrop to Richard J. Coel and wife, Maria S. Coel – Trenton – $59,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, Medina – $45,000

Virginia Lee Forsyth Harber Rice to Ruthie A. Shoultz – Humboldt – $125,900

Holly C. Fenton and husband, Troy Daryl Fenton and Joe Patrick Owen to Chris Robbins and wife, Megan L. Robbins – 8th CD – $135,000

Roger Terry, Jr. to Casey Elliott – Bradford – $17,500

Debbie A. Zarecor, David Hall Zarecor and George Allen Zarecor to George Allen Zarecor – 8th CD – $45,000

Gary Smithson to William Taylor Vick and Brittany Polinski – Bradford – $37,000

Gibson County Habitat For Humanity to Amanda Cannon – Milan – $73,000

Brandon W. Moore and wife, Hollie J. Moore to Robert Jason Moore and wife, Morgan Moore – Humboldt – $120,000

Don Hazlewood and wife, Betty Hazelwood to Joseph L. Ragon and wife, Renee J. Ragon – Milan – $2,500

___________________________________________________________________________________

Marriage License

Bryan Lee Alexander of Milan and Danielle Christine Brown of Camden

Dakota Lee Kilzer of Trenton and Julie Lynn Britt of Trenton

______________________________________________________________________________-

Divorces

Ron N. Henry vs Taylor B. Henry

Judy L. Reasons vs Christopher B. Reasons

Amy B. Austin vs John R. Austin

Calandra Myers vs. Daqentous Jennings

Erin Lynn Howard vs. Kristian Thomas Howard

Anna Kathryn Richardson vs. William Robert Richardson

Michael James Connell vs. Michaela Katrin Connell

Linda Jones Herron vs. Marshall Herron

Andrew Evan Lynn vs. Summer Dawn Lynn

Joshua Manner McBride vs. Crystal Gail Gammons McBride

____________________________________________________________

Building Permits

Sports Plus Rehab Center, 2051 Highway 45 Bypass S, Trenton

Flight Plan, LLC, 204 NE Court Square, Trenton

April Montgomery, 216 Herbert Neal Road, Milan

Justin Estes, 50 State Route 186S, Humboldt

Christopher Main, 27B Boone Road, Medina

Gary and Ladonna Main, 27A Boone Road, Medina

Whitney and Tyson Greene, 138 Cooper-Needham Road, Kenton

Tyson Greene, 409 Boham Road, Dyer

Casey and Sharon Cooper, 254 Wildcat Lane, Bradford

Anthony and Janan Connell, 24 Idlewild-Holy Leaf Road, Bradford

Tim Osmer, 669 Humboldt-Gibson Wells Road, Trenton

________________________________________________________________________

Inspections

El Palenque, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals

Stigall Middle School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Kids Land Kitchen, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Milan High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

Kinder Academy Learning Center Food, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Hicks-Phelan VFW Lounge, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score

Hardee’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals

Hardee’s, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Dyer Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 98 score

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Domino’s Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score, one critical

Domino’s Pizza, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Milan Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Clifford’s, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Clifford’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Mosby’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals

Mosby’s Diner, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score

El Palenque, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Kenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Little People’s Daycare Food, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Milan Donuts, complete inspection, 96 score

Noah’s Ark Learning Center Kitchen, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Noah’s Ark Learning Center Kitchen, follow-up inspection, 99 score

The Coffee Shop, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

TN State University TN Cares Humboldt Food, complete inspection, 100 score

Mi Casita, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Mi Casita, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Humboldt Fitness, complete inspection, 98 score

Humboldt Fitness, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Presbyterian Day School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

McDonald’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score

The City Limits, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Golden Palace, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score

Golden Palace, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Yorkville School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 95 score

Yorkville School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Spring Hill Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Subway, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

321 Early Learning Academy Food, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

321 Early Learning Academy Food, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score

South Gibson County Elementary School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score