Your Right to Know

Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for March 1, 2021 through March 7, 2021.
Dennis Bowie, 58, b/m – violation of probation
Devin Boyd, 21, b/m – aggravated robbery
Brandon Boyland, 20, b/m – aggravated robbery
Ingram Cole 3rd, 44, b/m – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Jimmy Daniels, 31, b/m – voluntary/involuntary manslaughter
Christopher Emery, 28, b/m – violation of probation
Celina Faulkner, 21, w/f – harboring or hiding a runaway child, adult contributing to delinquency of a child
Odell Fleming, 52, b/m – violation of probation
Eric Frazier, 46, b/m – violation of probation, capias
Jessie Gapen, 38, w/m – violation of probation
Jauquez Hall, 21, b/m – carjacking
Tyrone Hardge, 22, b/m – burglary, aggravated assault
Kippitt Johnson, 26, b/m – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat
David Manuel Jr, 49, w/m – attachment order
Giesler McGowan, 41, b/m – aggravated assault
Detareus Mitchell, 18, b/m – theft of property, carjacking
Tristian Peoples, 30, b/m – capias
Travis Robinson, 33, b/m – attachment order
Charles Tate, 41, b/m – violation of probation
Karen Truett, 47, b/f – worthless checks
Jeremy Ward, 28, b/m – capias
Scotty Beavers Jr, 38, w/m – capias
Kirk Carter, 63, w/m – accessory after the fact
J’Von Cavitt, 23, b/m – violation light law, Schedule II drug violations
Roger Collins, 43, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation light law, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation motor vehicle laws
Lauren Conner, 33, w/f – capias
Richard Goodman, 48, w/m – possession of controlled substance an alog, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Danny Goodman, 42, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm- domestic violence relat
Mariah Guiden, 21, w/f – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, contraband in penal institution
Brett Gungl, 42, w/m – attachment order
Michael Harvey Jr, 20, b/m – window tint, Schedule VI drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Richard Kincannon, 45, w/m – theft of property, attachment order
Jeremy Klenk, 37, w/m – knowingly falsify sex offender registry
Abbigail McCaleb, 26, w/f – reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat
Emily Pratt, 26, w/f – following too close, Schedule II drug violations
Nathan Stroud, 33, w/m – violation of order of protection/restraining order, harassment (non-verbal threat), stalking
Kelli Sullender, 28, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Aaron Taylor, 51, b/m – violation of parole
Jeremy Ward, 28, b/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Amber Wardlow, 23, b/f – attachment order
Jennifer, Dedmon, 42, w/f – weekender
Curtis Harrell, 37, b/m – weekender
Bruce Sims, 24, w/m – weekender
Colton Trimmer, 21, w/m – weekender
Jahem Warlick, 19, b/m – weekender
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from March 1, 2021 through March 7, 2021:
Ray Charles Bills, b/m, 42 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/04/2021; N. 14th; Charges: domestic assault, Arresting officer PTL wade.
Gayle Thomas Crawford, b/m, 50 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/07/2021; 21st and Mitchell; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to maintain control; Arresting officer LT rich.
Christopher Devonte Emery, b/m, 28 of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/02/2021; Jackson; Charges: aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, vandalism, aggravated assault, aggravated assault, theft of property, violation of order of protection, Arresting officers: US Marshalls & Lt Rich.
Antra Nickie Johnson, w/f, 42 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/06/2021; N 18th; Charges: public intoxication, Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.
Travis Louis Robinson, b/m, 32 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/03/2021; Post office; Charges: evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation open container; Arresting officer: SGT Moore.
Karen Joy Vandolah, w/f, 58 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/01/2021; Dotson St; Charges: public intoxication, Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Erica Lashaun Wade, b/f, 34 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 03/05/2021; N 17th Ave; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Humboldt Court Report
General Sessions
Jeffrey Bolin – contempt of court
Albert Rook – public intoxication
Danterrance Brown – contempt of cour
Nicholas Apuzzo – contempt of court, possession of drug paraphernalia
Andy Riggs – contempt of court
William Maxwell – waived to Grand Jury
Steve Moore – contempt of court
Michael Palmer – simple possession of Schedule VI, contempt of court
Jamie Garrison – contempt of court
Xavier Evans – contempt of court
Lonnie Holloman – contempt of court
Stephanie McKeel – contempt of court
Joshua Ward – simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia (3 counts)
John Ballard – bound over to Grand Jury
Drew Hunt – simple possession of Schedule II
Alexis Campos Romero – contempt of court
Charles Peach – possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher Kirk – possession of Schedule I
James Carlton – contempt of court
Augusta Triplett – possession of drug paraphernalia
Bobby Bolin – contempt of court
Malcolm Lee – joyriding
Real Estate Transfers
Kimberly Ann Lowery, Trustee of the KAL Living Trust, to Timothy Smith and wife, Letitia Smith – Medina – $205,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 121 Springview Cove – Medina – $45,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings – 160 Willow Springs Drive – Medina – $45,000
Henry A, Burch and wife, Regina L. Burch to Marybeth Evelyn – Trenton – $50,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 124 Springview Cove – Medina – $45,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 115 Fawn Ridge Cove – Medina – $45,000
David Rodamaker and wife, Madison Rodamaker to Ronnie Coleman and wife, Tammy Coleman – Milan – $18,000
Jack Joyner to Nikita Reed – Milan $165,000
Gary D. Jack to Lynn Arnold and Josh Arnold – Milan – $75,000
Patricia Lynn Wright and husband, Reed Scott Wright to Nicholas Ramon Albea, Sr. and Jessica Ann White – Dyer – $215,000
Bobby Lee Crocker to Jacqueline L. Brown, Stephanie M. Hazlewood and Josh B. Hazlewood – Milan – $117,000
Joe Hardin and wife, Linda Hardin to Jose Manuel Ayala – Milan – $65,776
Sky View Homes, LLC to Percy Robinson – Humboldt – $171,500
Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, to Peggy McDonald and husband, Perry McDonald – Milan – $210,400
Molly J. Wallsmith Sams to Joseph Godwin and wife, Kimberly Godwin – Milan – $241,000
Robert J. Bradley and wife, Sharon L. Bradley to Frederick H. Agee – Humboldt – $344,999
Annette Schoneman, f/k/a Annette Wilkerson, to Richard D. Coonrod, Sr. and wife, Lori L. Coonrod – Milan – $103,000
Max G. Laman and wife, Margaret R. Laman to Jennifer Gibbons – Trenton – $56,000
Kay Hanks Jackson to Jennifer Lynn Wyatt and husband, Benjamin Steven Wyatt – Atwood – $235,000
W.F. Jones, Sr. to A. Brett McMillion and wife, Jamie McMillion – Humboldt – $146,050
Sara Brackeen and husband, Charles Brackeen to Eric Yates and Mallory Elaine Slaughter – Milan – $240,000
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christina Trust, Trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, to Lucy Ridley – Dyer – $29,900
R. Anthony Jenkins, a/k/a Robert Anthony Jenkins, and wife, Mary T. Jenkins to William Word – Humboldt – $7,000
The Myron W. Bentley Revocable Living Trust by Diana J. Overton as Trustee and The Sylvania Revocable Living Trust by Diana J. Overton as Trustee to Paige Edwards – Humboldt – $244,900
Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Milan – $26,200
Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC to Scott Barkley and Sandra Barkley – Bradford -$78,120
William M. Strum to Michael Anthony Snow and wife, Casey Denise Snow – Milan – $112,000
Michael Sowell to Corey Bardwell, Sr. and Mildred Hill – Rutherford – $2,000
Greg Garner and wife, Chloe Garner to Rock-It Properties, LLC – Dyer – $360,000
Sandra Joan Bradford Cash and Deborah Gay Bradford to Anthony Rodgers and wife, Phelicia Rodgers – Bradford – $10,000
Derek Yergin and wife, Kennedy Yergin to Gina Crunk – 22nd CD – $282,500
Gaylon Dale Holland and Cathy Dianne Holland to White Oak Property Management, LLC, a/k/a White Oak Property, LLC – Humboldt – $99,000
Jan L. Menard, a/k/a Jan-Lynn Balthrop Menard, Ralph Martin Balthrop. a/k/a Marty Balthrop, and Douglas Balthrop to Richard J. Coel and wife, Maria S. Coel – Trenton – $59,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, Medina – $45,000
Virginia Lee Forsyth Harber Rice to Ruthie A. Shoultz – Humboldt – $125,900
Holly C. Fenton and husband, Troy Daryl Fenton and Joe Patrick Owen to Chris Robbins and wife, Megan L. Robbins – 8th CD – $135,000
Roger Terry, Jr. to Casey Elliott – Bradford – $17,500
Debbie A. Zarecor, David Hall Zarecor and George Allen Zarecor to George Allen Zarecor – 8th CD – $45,000
Gary Smithson to William Taylor Vick and Brittany Polinski – Bradford – $37,000
Gibson County Habitat For Humanity to Amanda Cannon – Milan – $73,000
Brandon W. Moore and wife, Hollie J. Moore to Robert Jason Moore and wife, Morgan Moore – Humboldt – $120,000
Don Hazlewood and wife, Betty Hazelwood to Joseph L. Ragon and wife, Renee J. Ragon – Milan – $2,500
Marriage License
Bryan Lee Alexander of Milan and Danielle Christine Brown of Camden
Dakota Lee Kilzer of Trenton and Julie Lynn Britt of Trenton
Divorces
Ron N. Henry vs Taylor B. Henry
Judy L. Reasons vs Christopher B. Reasons
Amy B. Austin vs John R. Austin
Calandra Myers vs. Daqentous Jennings
Erin Lynn Howard vs. Kristian Thomas Howard
Anna Kathryn Richardson vs. William Robert Richardson
Michael James Connell vs. Michaela Katrin Connell
Linda Jones Herron vs. Marshall Herron
Andrew Evan Lynn vs. Summer Dawn Lynn
Joshua Manner McBride vs. Crystal Gail Gammons McBride
Building Permits
Sports Plus Rehab Center, 2051 Highway 45 Bypass S, Trenton
Flight Plan, LLC, 204 NE Court Square, Trenton
April Montgomery, 216 Herbert Neal Road, Milan
Justin Estes, 50 State Route 186S, Humboldt
Christopher Main, 27B Boone Road, Medina
Gary and Ladonna Main, 27A Boone Road, Medina
Whitney and Tyson Greene, 138 Cooper-Needham Road, Kenton
Tyson Greene, 409 Boham Road, Dyer
Casey and Sharon Cooper, 254 Wildcat Lane, Bradford
Anthony and Janan Connell, 24 Idlewild-Holy Leaf Road, Bradford
Tim Osmer, 669 Humboldt-Gibson Wells Road, Trenton
Inspections
El Palenque, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals
Stigall Middle School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Kids Land Kitchen, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Milan High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score
Kinder Academy Learning Center Food, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Hicks-Phelan VFW Lounge, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score
Hardee’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals
Hardee’s, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Dyer Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 98 score
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Domino’s Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score, one critical
Domino’s Pizza, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Milan Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Clifford’s, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Clifford’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Mosby’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals
Mosby’s Diner, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score
El Palenque, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Kenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Little People’s Daycare Food, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Milan Donuts, complete inspection, 96 score
Noah’s Ark Learning Center Kitchen, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Noah’s Ark Learning Center Kitchen, follow-up inspection, 99 score
The Coffee Shop, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
TN State University TN Cares Humboldt Food, complete inspection, 100 score
Mi Casita, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Mi Casita, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Humboldt Fitness, complete inspection, 98 score
Humboldt Fitness, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Presbyterian Day School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
McDonald’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score
The City Limits, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Golden Palace, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score
Golden Palace, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Yorkville School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 95 score
Yorkville School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Spring Hill Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Subway, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
321 Early Learning Academy Food, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
321 Early Learning Academy Food, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score
South Gibson County Elementary School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score