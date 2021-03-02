Your Right to Know

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for February 22, 2021 through February 28, 2021.

Augusta Triplett, 26, w/f – capias

Ronda Abbott, 59, w/f – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Antonio Bailey, 42, b/m – Schedule VI drug violations

David Bell, 26, w/m – capias

Bobby Bolin, 40, w/m – capias, attachment order

Casandra Bray, 54, b/f – attachment order

Dennis Cagle Sr, 64, w/m – manufacture, delivery, sa;e or possession of methamphetamines, violation light law, simple possession/casual exchange, Schedule II drug violations

James Carlton, 54, w/m – violation of probation

Tristan Carter, 31, w/m – capias, capias

Ericka Carter, 39, b/f – failure to appear, worthless checks

Trevor Garland, 30, w/m – simple possession/casual exchange, theft of property, driving without license, joyriding, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat

Lonnie Holloman, 41, w/m – violation of probation

Lana Hudson, 47, w/f – vandalism

Drew Hunt, 24, w/m – contempt of court

Kimberly Jenkins, 28, w/f – theft of property, burglary, evading arrest, attachment order

James Maness, 31, w/m – domestic assault

Tammy Newton, 31, w/m – attachment order, capias

Edward Oliver, 30, w/m – attachment order, violation of probation

Bruce Pafford, 56, w/m – violation of probation

Tyler Pipkin, 27, b/m – attachment order

Tina Powell, 45, w/f – driving on revoked/suspended license, capias

Samantha Reasons, 33, w/f – capias

Marilyn Riggs, 35, w/f – capias

Christy Smith, 56, w/f – capias

Jennifer Thomason, 48, w/f – violation of probation

Augusta Triplett, 26, w/f – capias

Clifford, Vanalstine, 41, w/m – violation of probation, attachment order

Curtis Harrell, 37, b/m – weekender

Bruce Sims, 24, w/m – weekender

Colton Trimmer, 21, w/m – weekender

Jaheim Warlick, 19, b/m – weekender

_________________________________________________

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from February 22, 2021 through February 28, 2021:

Savanja Chonta Crawford, b/f, 27 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/22/2021; Humboldt PD; Charges: riot aggravated, disorderly conduct, Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Kalynn Reynard King, b/m, 25 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/22/2021; Humboldt PD; Charges: riot aggravated, disorderly conduct; Arresting officer: AGT Wilson.

Kimberly Snow King, w/f, 38, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/23/2021; Mitchell; Charges: public intoxication, disorderly conduct; Arresting officer: LT Bomer.

Terrica Danielle Lenon, b/f, 28 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/23/2021; W Main St; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, reckless driving, financial responsibility law; Arresting officer SGT Wilson.

Lekita Denise Martin, b/f, 27 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/22/2021; HPD, Charges: riot aggravated, disorderly conduct; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Edward James Oliver; w/m, 30 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 02/25/2021; Charges: Regal Inn; Charges: picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: TPL Wade.

Keoisha Smith, b/f, 32 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/24/2021; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of weapon in commission of felony, manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance, Arresting officer SGT DTF Hill.

Maurice Lamar Smith, b/m, 22 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/22/2021: South 13th Ave; Charges: riot aggravated, disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of a weapon, driving revoked/suspended/expired license’ Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Voskosty Rayon Smith, b/m 29 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/28/2021; 5th/W Maple; Charges: simple possession, driving revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law, stop sign violation, unlawful possession of a weapon, buy/sell/rec/poss stolen property, possession of weapon in commission of felony, Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Michael White, b/m, 18 of Markham, Ill – Arrest date and location: 02/24/2021; West Main and Hickonbottom; Charges: manufacturing/sell controlled substance, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia; Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Danny O’Neal Whiteside, b/m, 41 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/28/2021; N 23rd; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Orna Thompson to Franklin Brian Wells and wife, Lisa Jill Wells – Trenton – $100,000

Phillip L. Kemper and wife, Andrea C. Kemper to James M. Whitaker and Rebekah C. Whitaker – Humboldt – $205,000

Bobby R. Rushing to David Johnson and Ryan Hicks – Trenton – $300,000

The Secretary of Veteran Affairs to Stephen Michael Donahue and Wenderlin Ann Donahue – Dyer – $58,000

Deborah J. Bowers to Andrew Scott Butler, Hannah Claire Bridges and Vanessa Ann Hammonds- Trenton – $94,500

Esther Mae Richardson, f/k/a Esther Mae Hensley, to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $12,500

Lillian Marie Windom and William Windom to Nicole Torrance – Milan – $120,000

Liege Moss, n/k/a Liege Fichtel, to Kristina L. Walker – Medina – $175,000

Miguel Flor and wife, Milagros Flor to Janice Kay Keel – Milan – $130,000

Lee T. Williams and wife, Jessica Williams to Christine Lynn Huck – Humboldt – $56,500

Kyle Rudd and wife, Mica L. Rudd to Cathy Coleman and husband, Ronnie Coleman – Trenton – $324,000

Michael Morris and Diana T. White to Regina Smith – Rutherford – $17,500

Lloyd Butler to Stacy Horner and Mary J. Rush – Trenton – $40,000

Lloyd Butler to Stacey Horner – Trenton – $45,000

Haley P. Mallard, n/k/a Haley Mallard Earls, to Chad Hunter and wife, Sally Hunter – Rutherford – $135,000

Veronica Lynn Edwards to Julius E. Williamson and wife, Valerie A. Williamson – Milan – $15,000

Cathey M. Jones to Keith L. Autry – Milan – $105,000

Thomas L. Manner and Kevin W. Manner to Milan Farms Buying Group – Milan – $152,950

Mountain Express Oil Company to Lance Ratto and Nancy Ratto as Trustees of the Lance Ratto and Nancy Ratto 2007 Revocable Trust – Milan – $996,667

SCF RC Funding IV LLC to Mountain Express Oil Company – Milan – $690,000

Edwin Eugene Gibson and wife, Amy M. Gibson to Swain K. Steinhour and Cheryl A. Steinhour, Trustees of the Steinhour Family Trust – Rutherford – $188,000

Robert C. Burczak to Kellie Lindsey – Humboldt – $110,000

Robert Earl Bell and wife, Peggy Bell to Jeffrey C. Whiteside – Trenton – $37,000

Tony W. Capps and wife, Susan Elizabeth Capps to Matthew C. Pinson – Kenton – $12,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Cody Whitehead and wife, Heather Whitehead – Humboldt – $394,900

Anita Vandyke to Michael Welch and wife, Dana Welch – 8th CD – $30,000

Russell F. Dudley and wife, Jo A. Dudley to Brandie Rainey – Trenton – $10,000

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Marriage License

Payton Woodrow Brannon of Milan and Aubrey Nicole Walgren of Milan