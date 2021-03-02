Your Right to Know
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for February 22, 2021 through February 28, 2021.
Augusta Triplett, 26, w/f – capias
Ronda Abbott, 59, w/f – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Antonio Bailey, 42, b/m – Schedule VI drug violations
David Bell, 26, w/m – capias
Bobby Bolin, 40, w/m – capias, attachment order
Casandra Bray, 54, b/f – attachment order
Dennis Cagle Sr, 64, w/m – manufacture, delivery, sa;e or possession of methamphetamines, violation light law, simple possession/casual exchange, Schedule II drug violations
James Carlton, 54, w/m – violation of probation
Tristan Carter, 31, w/m – capias, capias
Ericka Carter, 39, b/f – failure to appear, worthless checks
Trevor Garland, 30, w/m – simple possession/casual exchange, theft of property, driving without license, joyriding, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat
Lonnie Holloman, 41, w/m – violation of probation
Lana Hudson, 47, w/f – vandalism
Drew Hunt, 24, w/m – contempt of court
Kimberly Jenkins, 28, w/f – theft of property, burglary, evading arrest, attachment order
James Maness, 31, w/m – domestic assault
Tammy Newton, 31, w/m – attachment order, capias
Edward Oliver, 30, w/m – attachment order, violation of probation
Bruce Pafford, 56, w/m – violation of probation
Tyler Pipkin, 27, b/m – attachment order
Tina Powell, 45, w/f – driving on revoked/suspended license, capias
Samantha Reasons, 33, w/f – capias
Marilyn Riggs, 35, w/f – capias
Christy Smith, 56, w/f – capias
Jennifer Thomason, 48, w/f – violation of probation
Clifford, Vanalstine, 41, w/m – violation of probation, attachment order
Curtis Harrell, 37, b/m – weekender
Bruce Sims, 24, w/m – weekender
Colton Trimmer, 21, w/m – weekender
Jaheim Warlick, 19, b/m – weekender
_________________________________________________
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from February 22, 2021 through February 28, 2021:
Savanja Chonta Crawford, b/f, 27 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/22/2021; Humboldt PD; Charges: riot aggravated, disorderly conduct, Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Kalynn Reynard King, b/m, 25 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/22/2021; Humboldt PD; Charges: riot aggravated, disorderly conduct; Arresting officer: AGT Wilson.
Kimberly Snow King, w/f, 38, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/23/2021; Mitchell; Charges: public intoxication, disorderly conduct; Arresting officer: LT Bomer.
Terrica Danielle Lenon, b/f, 28 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/23/2021; W Main St; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, reckless driving, financial responsibility law; Arresting officer SGT Wilson.
Lekita Denise Martin, b/f, 27 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/22/2021; HPD, Charges: riot aggravated, disorderly conduct; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Edward James Oliver; w/m, 30 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 02/25/2021; Charges: Regal Inn; Charges: picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: TPL Wade.
Keoisha Smith, b/f, 32 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/24/2021; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of weapon in commission of felony, manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance, Arresting officer SGT DTF Hill.
Maurice Lamar Smith, b/m, 22 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/22/2021: South 13th Ave; Charges: riot aggravated, disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of a weapon, driving revoked/suspended/expired license’ Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Voskosty Rayon Smith, b/m 29 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/28/2021; 5th/W Maple; Charges: simple possession, driving revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law, stop sign violation, unlawful possession of a weapon, buy/sell/rec/poss stolen property, possession of weapon in commission of felony, Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Michael White, b/m, 18 of Markham, Ill – Arrest date and location: 02/24/2021; West Main and Hickonbottom; Charges: manufacturing/sell controlled substance, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia; Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Danny O’Neal Whiteside, b/m, 41 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/28/2021; N 23rd; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Real Estate Transfers
Orna Thompson to Franklin Brian Wells and wife, Lisa Jill Wells – Trenton – $100,000
Phillip L. Kemper and wife, Andrea C. Kemper to James M. Whitaker and Rebekah C. Whitaker – Humboldt – $205,000
Bobby R. Rushing to David Johnson and Ryan Hicks – Trenton – $300,000
The Secretary of Veteran Affairs to Stephen Michael Donahue and Wenderlin Ann Donahue – Dyer – $58,000
Deborah J. Bowers to Andrew Scott Butler, Hannah Claire Bridges and Vanessa Ann Hammonds- Trenton – $94,500
Esther Mae Richardson, f/k/a Esther Mae Hensley, to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $12,500
Lillian Marie Windom and William Windom to Nicole Torrance – Milan – $120,000
Liege Moss, n/k/a Liege Fichtel, to Kristina L. Walker – Medina – $175,000
Miguel Flor and wife, Milagros Flor to Janice Kay Keel – Milan – $130,000
Lee T. Williams and wife, Jessica Williams to Christine Lynn Huck – Humboldt – $56,500
Kyle Rudd and wife, Mica L. Rudd to Cathy Coleman and husband, Ronnie Coleman – Trenton – $324,000
Michael Morris and Diana T. White to Regina Smith – Rutherford – $17,500
Lloyd Butler to Stacy Horner and Mary J. Rush – Trenton – $40,000
Lloyd Butler to Stacey Horner – Trenton – $45,000
Haley P. Mallard, n/k/a Haley Mallard Earls, to Chad Hunter and wife, Sally Hunter – Rutherford – $135,000
Veronica Lynn Edwards to Julius E. Williamson and wife, Valerie A. Williamson – Milan – $15,000
Cathey M. Jones to Keith L. Autry – Milan – $105,000
Thomas L. Manner and Kevin W. Manner to Milan Farms Buying Group – Milan – $152,950
Mountain Express Oil Company to Lance Ratto and Nancy Ratto as Trustees of the Lance Ratto and Nancy Ratto 2007 Revocable Trust – Milan – $996,667
SCF RC Funding IV LLC to Mountain Express Oil Company – Milan – $690,000
Edwin Eugene Gibson and wife, Amy M. Gibson to Swain K. Steinhour and Cheryl A. Steinhour, Trustees of the Steinhour Family Trust – Rutherford – $188,000
Robert C. Burczak to Kellie Lindsey – Humboldt – $110,000
Robert Earl Bell and wife, Peggy Bell to Jeffrey C. Whiteside – Trenton – $37,000
Tony W. Capps and wife, Susan Elizabeth Capps to Matthew C. Pinson – Kenton – $12,500
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Cody Whitehead and wife, Heather Whitehead – Humboldt – $394,900
Anita Vandyke to Michael Welch and wife, Dana Welch – 8th CD – $30,000
Russell F. Dudley and wife, Jo A. Dudley to Brandie Rainey – Trenton – $10,000
_________________________________________________________________________________________
Marriage License
Payton Woodrow Brannon of Milan and Aubrey Nicole Walgren of Milan