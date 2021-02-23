Your Right to Know

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for February 15, 2021 through February 21, 2021.

David Holley, 33, w/m – domestic assault

Brandon Deberry, 39, b/m – evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, misuse of registration

Xavier Evans, 42, b/m – capias, violation of probation

_________________________________________________

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from February 15, 2021 through February 21, 2021:

Kade Thomas Cooper, w/m, 18 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/20/2021; 22nd and Mitchell; Charges: picked up for other agency, simple possession; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Laquice Annette Newbill, b/f, 43 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/17/2021; Mitchell St and Central Ave; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, following too close; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Jarred T. Penn, b/m, 23 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 02/20/2021; Trenton Hwy Cash Express; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to maintain control, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.

Rocky Allen Potts, w/m, 30 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/21/2021; Milan Hwy/Carwash, Charges: violation registration law, driving on revokes/suspended/expired license, driving under influence. Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Christy Elaine Pybas to Jerry Steele – $40,000

Marcy Pybas Tahmazian and Christy Pybas to Jerry Steele – Bradford – $40,000

Jones Farms, Inc. to Shawn Patton and wife, Toni Patton – Trenton – $40,000

P Smith Properties, LLC to Marcus Reynolds – Humboldt – $112,500

Maurice Stanley Evans and Joe Davis Evans, by and through his attorney-in-fact, Maurice Stanley Evans to Rodney Savage and wife, Margaret A. Savage – Humboldt – $217,000

Jack Finch to Jennifer Finch McEwen – Trenton – $252,000

Keith Blakemore to Prentice Eric Barnett – Humboldt – $130,000

Jennifer Roxanne Gibbons to Rochelle Vigil – Kenton – $105,000

Henry Albert Burch to James Allen Spencer – Trenton – $90,000

Janice Kay Keel to Roger D. Hanks and wife, Kathy A. Hanks – Atwood – $185,000

Robert L. Mullens, Jr. and wife, Glenda Mullens to Robert Lane Mullens, III – Bradford – $30,000

Walker Huey and Joshua Arnold to John Cooper – Milan – $157,500

Huey and Arnold Acquisitions, LLC to John Cooper – Milan – $150,000

HAK Acquisitions, LLC to John Cooper – Milan – $442,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Penny Marie Stegall – Medina – $211,900

Harold Wayne Davidson, by his attorney-in-fact Casey Davidson Moore, to Joseph P. Frizzell and wife, Lisa Frizzell – Medina – $275,000

Austin R. Clark and wife, Leah P. Clark to Kathy Wallis – Milan – $179,000

Alin Mansor to G & M Land Company, Inc. – Humboldt – $180,000

Gray A. Scott and wife, Lauren E. Scott to Carl V. Diffee, Jr. – Milan – $184,000

Ryan Shanklin and wife, Ashley Shanklin to Ricky L. Parker and wife, Crystal Parker – Dyer – $101,500

Joe Gunn to Vital Properties – Humboldt – $75,000

Alice Murriel, f/k/a Alice Wedley Gaines, to W.E. Lewis – Humboldt – $42,900

Jerry Faulkner to Ashley Simpson – $80,000

Timothy Belfiore and wife, Anita Belfiore to Timothy Ray Gammons, Jr. – Dyer – $129,900

Stephen Lowery and wife, Diane Lowery to Adam Lomax and wife, Cindy