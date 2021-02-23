Your Right to Know
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for February 15, 2021 through February 21, 2021.
David Holley, 33, w/m – domestic assault
Brandon Deberry, 39, b/m – evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, misuse of registration
Xavier Evans, 42, b/m – capias, violation of probation
_________________________________________________
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from February 15, 2021 through February 21, 2021:
Kade Thomas Cooper, w/m, 18 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/20/2021; 22nd and Mitchell; Charges: picked up for other agency, simple possession; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Laquice Annette Newbill, b/f, 43 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/17/2021; Mitchell St and Central Ave; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, following too close; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Jarred T. Penn, b/m, 23 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 02/20/2021; Trenton Hwy Cash Express; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to maintain control, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.
Rocky Allen Potts, w/m, 30 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/21/2021; Milan Hwy/Carwash, Charges: violation registration law, driving on revokes/suspended/expired license, driving under influence. Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Real Estate Transfers
Christy Elaine Pybas to Jerry Steele – $40,000
Marcy Pybas Tahmazian and Christy Pybas to Jerry Steele – Bradford – $40,000
Jones Farms, Inc. to Shawn Patton and wife, Toni Patton – Trenton – $40,000
P Smith Properties, LLC to Marcus Reynolds – Humboldt – $112,500
Maurice Stanley Evans and Joe Davis Evans, by and through his attorney-in-fact, Maurice Stanley Evans to Rodney Savage and wife, Margaret A. Savage – Humboldt – $217,000
Jack Finch to Jennifer Finch McEwen – Trenton – $252,000
Keith Blakemore to Prentice Eric Barnett – Humboldt – $130,000
Jennifer Roxanne Gibbons to Rochelle Vigil – Kenton – $105,000
Henry Albert Burch to James Allen Spencer – Trenton – $90,000
Janice Kay Keel to Roger D. Hanks and wife, Kathy A. Hanks – Atwood – $185,000
Robert L. Mullens, Jr. and wife, Glenda Mullens to Robert Lane Mullens, III – Bradford – $30,000
Walker Huey and Joshua Arnold to John Cooper – Milan – $157,500
Huey and Arnold Acquisitions, LLC to John Cooper – Milan – $150,000
HAK Acquisitions, LLC to John Cooper – Milan – $442,500
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Penny Marie Stegall – Medina – $211,900
Harold Wayne Davidson, by his attorney-in-fact Casey Davidson Moore, to Joseph P. Frizzell and wife, Lisa Frizzell – Medina – $275,000
Austin R. Clark and wife, Leah P. Clark to Kathy Wallis – Milan – $179,000
Alin Mansor to G & M Land Company, Inc. – Humboldt – $180,000
Gray A. Scott and wife, Lauren E. Scott to Carl V. Diffee, Jr. – Milan – $184,000
Ryan Shanklin and wife, Ashley Shanklin to Ricky L. Parker and wife, Crystal Parker – Dyer – $101,500
Joe Gunn to Vital Properties – Humboldt – $75,000
Alice Murriel, f/k/a Alice Wedley Gaines, to W.E. Lewis – Humboldt – $42,900
Jerry Faulkner to Ashley Simpson – $80,000
Timothy Belfiore and wife, Anita Belfiore to Timothy Ray Gammons, Jr. – Dyer – $129,900
Stephen Lowery and wife, Diane Lowery to Adam Lomax and wife, Cindy