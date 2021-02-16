Your Right to Know

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for February 8, 2021 through February 14, 2021.

Robby Edwards, 36, w/m – capias

Jeremy Fathera, 41, w/m – capias

Brandy Flowers, 40, w/f – bond revoked

Dustin Fonville, 25, w/m – capias

Tyler Lane, 22, w/m =- capias

Eric Nolen, 49, w/m – capias

Coryokis Scruggs, 32, b/m – capias, hold for other agency

Taja Allen, 23, b/m – driving in revoked/suspended license

Bryan Breezee, 28, w/m – reckless endangerment, attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault

Lacey Cozart, 29, w/m – driving on revoked suspended license

Holly Crews, 24, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, Schedule VI drug violations, child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Ryan Estepp, 44, w/m – violation light law, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation registration law, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Dustin Fomville, 25, w/m – tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, improper lane usage, resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, aggravated assault

Thomas Forrest, 33, w/m – aggravated assault

Christopher Hamilton, 35, w/m – domestic assault

Scendarius Marable, 24, b/m – violation probation (circuit)

Lori Robertson, 34, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance

Billie Thompson, 45, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia and activities, window tint, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Kenneth Weatherspoon, 44, b/m – Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies

Shawn Williams, 42, h/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

_________________________________________________

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from February 8, 2021 through February 14, 2021:

Oscar Jamie Carrera, h/m, 28 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/13/2021; N. 20th Ave; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container; Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

Charles Allen Crawford, b/m, 26 of Murfreesboro – Arrest date and location: 02/13/2021; Bledsoe Trailer Park; Charges: picked up for other agency; Arresting officer: INV Wilson.

Laruen Mackenzie Harrison, w/f, 20, of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 02/13/2021; 45 and E Main; Charges: manufacturing/delivery/sell controlled substance, speeding, financial responsibility law, Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Perrez D’Qurzar Hilson, b/m, 29 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/13/2021; Stop & Shop; Charges: domestic assault, filing false report, coercion of witness, harassment; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Kim Michael Mayes, w/m, 48 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/14/2021; 18th and Main; Charges: driving under influence, violation implied consent law; Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.

Dashawn Rodriguez Morgan, b/m, 25 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 02/13/2021, 02/14/2021; East End and Dealership; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding; Arresting officer: PTL Santiago.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

Leonie B. Hefley and Michael A. Hefley, Monika B. Bosse-Janzing, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Leonie B. Hefley and Design Di Calabria LTD to Joseph A. Cannon and wife, Beverly Cannon – Humboldt – $189,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Lee Jones and wife, Dana Jones – Milan – $228,696

Thomas Russell Mills and wife, Tina Crawley Mills and Belinda Mills Jordan, f/k/a Belinda Mills, to Dennis M. DeBerry and Horace DeBerry, Jr. Humboldt – $190,584

Lawrence David Polasek, Jr. to Wiley Riggs and wife, Dorothy A. Riggs – Milan – $40,000

Johnny Keymon and wife, Debbie Keymon to Caleb Curlin – Milan – $50,000

Anita Thetford Barto to Ben Simmons – Bradford – $65,000

Joy Jean Cooper to Morgan Paige Cooper and husband. Tyler Chance Hooper – Dyer – $85,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $35,000

Jeffrey Paul Collins to Scott Cole and wife, Donna Cole – Bradford – $7,500

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $45,000

CAE Properties, LLC to Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Rentals – Milan – $411,000

James Richard Canada and wife, Jo Ann Canada to Danny G. Smith and wife, Linda Fay Smith – Milan – $54,000

Cary Prince and wife, Jennifer Prince to Nathaniel Prince – Milan – $100,000

Tommy Alexander, Trustee of the Joe Lynn Alexander Trust and Trustee of the Dillon Lee Alexander Trust, to Dillon Lee Alexander – Bradford – $93,000

Mark Langston, Michael Langston, Steve Hudson and Mark Hudson to Kevin Blake Sherron and Amber Olson – Trenton – $210,000

Thomas Pate and wife, Stephanie Pate to Tom Lac and wife, Socheata Than – Medina – $265,000

Matthew Coffman and wife, Lauren Coffman to Jacob Barham and wife, Tiffany Robinson – Medina – $239,900

Priscilla Maria Fitzgerald to Dale Denning and wife, Christie Denning – Milan – $185,000

Victor Parkins to Jonathan Jay Murphree – Milan – $10,000

Victor Parkins to Barry Allen Rental Properties, LLC – Milan – $70,000

Hugh Ellis Youmans and Rhetta June Youmans, Trustees of The Hugh Youmans and Rhetta Youmans Revocable Trust to Harris Rentals, LLC – Humboldt – $50,000

Judy Carol Hayes, a/k/a Judy Carol Baker to David Moore Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $31,000

Victor Parkins to Barry Allen Rental Properties, LLC – Milan – $15,000

Brandon R. Cox anL Jessica Renee Cox to Phillip D. Bryant and wife, Sandi K. Bryant – Humboldt – $375,000

Timothy G. Guy and wife, Kyoko Guy to Danny Robertson and wife, Cythia Shannon Robertson – Medina – $275,000

Betty Ann Rust to Milan Environmental Contractors, LLC Milan – $50,000

Misty Hopper and Bryan Cates to Joshua Gene Fisher and Jacob Thomas Fisher – Bradford – $70,000

________________________________________________________________________________

Building Permits

Ernest Turner, 22 EP Smith Road, Trenton

AAA Farms, LLC, 78 Twin Creek Road, Trenton

Curt Cochran, Chris East and Matt White, 91 Hadley Road, Rutherford

Darrel Huey Construction, 36 Tara Drive, Medina

Sharri O’Daniel, 290 Walnut Grove Road, Kenton

Clark Homes, 38 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

Clark Homes, 36 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

Grant Bloecher, 185 Fruitland-Eldad Road, Trenton

Josh Bloecher, 178 Eldad Road, Trenton

Tina Bloecher, 101 Johnson Chapel Road, Trenton

Kelsey Schweitzer, 28 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

Jason Crawford, 135 Jim Bob Scruggs Road, Humboldt

Tuan Dao, 1 Nora Rial Road, Bradford

Jeff Baker Construction, 12 Ellis Cove, Medina

Jeff Baker Construction, 10 Ellis Cove, Medina

Michael Newman, 146 Griers Chapel Road, Trenton

Ismal Quisque, 231 East Eighth Street, Trenton

Ken Wilson, 111 West Eaton Street, Trenton

Jeff and Sherry Whitby, 2051 Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton

Lisa Dorrough, 427 North College, Trenton

___________________________________________________________________

Marriage License

William Michael Cobb of Bells and Terry Wood Johnson Garner of Jackson

Timothy Carl Campbell of Trenton and Cheryl Renee Baucom Haste of Trenton

Ivan Darell Stoltzfus of Munnsville, New York and Joanna Sue Yoder of Bradford

Justin Mallory Hoferer of Rutherford and Angela Marie Roberts of Rutherford

O’Marquis Sherrod Wells of Humboldt and Dion Sharda Martin of Humboldt

Eric Hunter Partee, II of Atwood and Anna Renee Roberson of Atwood

Thomas William Cunningham, Jr. of Bradford and Morgana Jean Heaton of Bradford

Hollis Leroy Morris of Matthews, North Carolina and Janice Fay Cole Beard of Jackson

Garrett Marcus Lawson of Trenton and Emily Lauren Penney of Milan

_______________________________________________________________________________

Inspections

Jack’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Jack’s, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 95 score

Subway, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Professional Child Care Center Kitchen, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

Mom & Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, complete inspection, 97 score, one critical

Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Taco Bell, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Mama Mayo’s, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Burger King, Milan – complete inspection, 96 score, one critical

Burger King, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Taco Bell, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals

Taco Bell, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Wendy’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Sonic Drive-In, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Sonic Drive-In, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Humboldt Head Start. complete inspection, 100 score

La Fiesta, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

La Fiesta, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score

Papa John’s Pizza, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals

Bradford School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 96 score, one critical

Bradford School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Chow Wagon, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score

El Gallero, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

El Gallero, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

South Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score

South Gibson County Middle School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score

Mom &Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score

TLC, complete inspection, 98 score

China House, Milan, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical

China House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 96 score

Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 99 score

East End Elementary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

East End Elementary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score

El Gallero #2, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

El Gallero, #2, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Papa John’s Pizza, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Lee’s Famous Chicken, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Milan Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Milan Christian Care Center Kitchen, complete inspection, 98 score

Pickettville Nutrition Center, Gibson, complete inspection, 99 score

Trenton Rosenwald Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Humboldt High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Hannah’s and Doris’ Prayer, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Little Caesars Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score