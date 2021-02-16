Your Right to Know
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for February 8, 2021 through February 14, 2021.
Robby Edwards, 36, w/m – capias
Jeremy Fathera, 41, w/m – capias
Brandy Flowers, 40, w/f – bond revoked
Dustin Fonville, 25, w/m – capias
Tyler Lane, 22, w/m =- capias
Eric Nolen, 49, w/m – capias
Coryokis Scruggs, 32, b/m – capias, hold for other agency
Taja Allen, 23, b/m – driving in revoked/suspended license
Bryan Breezee, 28, w/m – reckless endangerment, attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault
Lacey Cozart, 29, w/m – driving on revoked suspended license
Holly Crews, 24, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, Schedule VI drug violations, child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Ryan Estepp, 44, w/m – violation light law, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation registration law, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Dustin Fomville, 25, w/m – tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, improper lane usage, resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, aggravated assault
Thomas Forrest, 33, w/m – aggravated assault
Christopher Hamilton, 35, w/m – domestic assault
Scendarius Marable, 24, b/m – violation probation (circuit)
Lori Robertson, 34, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance
Billie Thompson, 45, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia and activities, window tint, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Kenneth Weatherspoon, 44, b/m – Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies
Shawn Williams, 42, h/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
_________________________________________________
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from February 8, 2021 through February 14, 2021:
Oscar Jamie Carrera, h/m, 28 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/13/2021; N. 20th Ave; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container; Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.
Charles Allen Crawford, b/m, 26 of Murfreesboro – Arrest date and location: 02/13/2021; Bledsoe Trailer Park; Charges: picked up for other agency; Arresting officer: INV Wilson.
Laruen Mackenzie Harrison, w/f, 20, of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 02/13/2021; 45 and E Main; Charges: manufacturing/delivery/sell controlled substance, speeding, financial responsibility law, Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Perrez D’Qurzar Hilson, b/m, 29 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/13/2021; Stop & Shop; Charges: domestic assault, filing false report, coercion of witness, harassment; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Kim Michael Mayes, w/m, 48 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/14/2021; 18th and Main; Charges: driving under influence, violation implied consent law; Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.
Dashawn Rodriguez Morgan, b/m, 25 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 02/13/2021, 02/14/2021; East End and Dealership; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding; Arresting officer: PTL Santiago.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Real Estate Transfers
Leonie B. Hefley and Michael A. Hefley, Monika B. Bosse-Janzing, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Leonie B. Hefley and Design Di Calabria LTD to Joseph A. Cannon and wife, Beverly Cannon – Humboldt – $189,900
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Lee Jones and wife, Dana Jones – Milan – $228,696
Thomas Russell Mills and wife, Tina Crawley Mills and Belinda Mills Jordan, f/k/a Belinda Mills, to Dennis M. DeBerry and Horace DeBerry, Jr. Humboldt – $190,584
Lawrence David Polasek, Jr. to Wiley Riggs and wife, Dorothy A. Riggs – Milan – $40,000
Johnny Keymon and wife, Debbie Keymon to Caleb Curlin – Milan – $50,000
Anita Thetford Barto to Ben Simmons – Bradford – $65,000
Joy Jean Cooper to Morgan Paige Cooper and husband. Tyler Chance Hooper – Dyer – $85,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $35,000
Jeffrey Paul Collins to Scott Cole and wife, Donna Cole – Bradford – $7,500
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $45,000
CAE Properties, LLC to Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Rentals – Milan – $411,000
James Richard Canada and wife, Jo Ann Canada to Danny G. Smith and wife, Linda Fay Smith – Milan – $54,000
Cary Prince and wife, Jennifer Prince to Nathaniel Prince – Milan – $100,000
Tommy Alexander, Trustee of the Joe Lynn Alexander Trust and Trustee of the Dillon Lee Alexander Trust, to Dillon Lee Alexander – Bradford – $93,000
Mark Langston, Michael Langston, Steve Hudson and Mark Hudson to Kevin Blake Sherron and Amber Olson – Trenton – $210,000
Thomas Pate and wife, Stephanie Pate to Tom Lac and wife, Socheata Than – Medina – $265,000
Matthew Coffman and wife, Lauren Coffman to Jacob Barham and wife, Tiffany Robinson – Medina – $239,900
Priscilla Maria Fitzgerald to Dale Denning and wife, Christie Denning – Milan – $185,000
Victor Parkins to Jonathan Jay Murphree – Milan – $10,000
Victor Parkins to Barry Allen Rental Properties, LLC – Milan – $70,000
Hugh Ellis Youmans and Rhetta June Youmans, Trustees of The Hugh Youmans and Rhetta Youmans Revocable Trust to Harris Rentals, LLC – Humboldt – $50,000
Judy Carol Hayes, a/k/a Judy Carol Baker to David Moore Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $31,000
Victor Parkins to Barry Allen Rental Properties, LLC – Milan – $15,000
Brandon R. Cox anL Jessica Renee Cox to Phillip D. Bryant and wife, Sandi K. Bryant – Humboldt – $375,000
Timothy G. Guy and wife, Kyoko Guy to Danny Robertson and wife, Cythia Shannon Robertson – Medina – $275,000
Betty Ann Rust to Milan Environmental Contractors, LLC Milan – $50,000
Misty Hopper and Bryan Cates to Joshua Gene Fisher and Jacob Thomas Fisher – Bradford – $70,000
________________________________________________________________________________
Building Permits
Ernest Turner, 22 EP Smith Road, Trenton
AAA Farms, LLC, 78 Twin Creek Road, Trenton
Curt Cochran, Chris East and Matt White, 91 Hadley Road, Rutherford
Darrel Huey Construction, 36 Tara Drive, Medina
Sharri O’Daniel, 290 Walnut Grove Road, Kenton
Clark Homes, 38 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt
Clark Homes, 36 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt
Grant Bloecher, 185 Fruitland-Eldad Road, Trenton
Josh Bloecher, 178 Eldad Road, Trenton
Tina Bloecher, 101 Johnson Chapel Road, Trenton
Kelsey Schweitzer, 28 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt
Jason Crawford, 135 Jim Bob Scruggs Road, Humboldt
Tuan Dao, 1 Nora Rial Road, Bradford
Jeff Baker Construction, 12 Ellis Cove, Medina
Jeff Baker Construction, 10 Ellis Cove, Medina
Michael Newman, 146 Griers Chapel Road, Trenton
Ismal Quisque, 231 East Eighth Street, Trenton
Ken Wilson, 111 West Eaton Street, Trenton
Jeff and Sherry Whitby, 2051 Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton
Lisa Dorrough, 427 North College, Trenton
___________________________________________________________________
Marriage License
William Michael Cobb of Bells and Terry Wood Johnson Garner of Jackson
Timothy Carl Campbell of Trenton and Cheryl Renee Baucom Haste of Trenton
Ivan Darell Stoltzfus of Munnsville, New York and Joanna Sue Yoder of Bradford
Justin Mallory Hoferer of Rutherford and Angela Marie Roberts of Rutherford
O’Marquis Sherrod Wells of Humboldt and Dion Sharda Martin of Humboldt
Eric Hunter Partee, II of Atwood and Anna Renee Roberson of Atwood
Thomas William Cunningham, Jr. of Bradford and Morgana Jean Heaton of Bradford
Hollis Leroy Morris of Matthews, North Carolina and Janice Fay Cole Beard of Jackson
Garrett Marcus Lawson of Trenton and Emily Lauren Penney of Milan
_______________________________________________________________________________
Inspections
Jack’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Jack’s, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 95 score
Subway, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Professional Child Care Center Kitchen, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score
Mom & Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, complete inspection, 97 score, one critical
Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Taco Bell, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Mama Mayo’s, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Burger King, Milan – complete inspection, 96 score, one critical
Burger King, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Taco Bell, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals
Taco Bell, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Wendy’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Sonic Drive-In, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Sonic Drive-In, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Humboldt Head Start. complete inspection, 100 score
La Fiesta, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
La Fiesta, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score
Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score
Papa John’s Pizza, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals
Bradford School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 96 score, one critical
Bradford School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Chow Wagon, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score
El Gallero, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
El Gallero, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
South Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score
South Gibson County Middle School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score
Mom &Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score
TLC, complete inspection, 98 score
China House, Milan, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical
China House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 96 score
Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 99 score
East End Elementary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
East End Elementary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score
El Gallero #2, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
El Gallero, #2, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Papa John’s Pizza, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Lee’s Famous Chicken, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Milan Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Milan Christian Care Center Kitchen, complete inspection, 98 score
Pickettville Nutrition Center, Gibson, complete inspection, 99 score
Trenton Rosenwald Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Humboldt High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Hannah’s and Doris’ Prayer, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Little Caesars Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score