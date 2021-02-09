Your Right to Know

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for February 1, 2021 through February 7, 2021.

Robert Barton, 38, w/m – capias

Martha Blackwell, 37, w/m – violation of probation (circuit)

Kenasha Carruthers, 27, b/f – capias

Michael Courtney, 36, w/m – capias

Laquinta Cox, 20, b/f – theft of property, fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card, identity theft/use of another’s information

Xavier Epperson, 29, b/m – domestic assault

Dalantus Fussell, 28, b/m – capias

Cynthia Kiddy, 43, w/f – hold for other agency

Mark Pagan, 19, w/m – aggravated assault, assault

Sierra Smith, 33, b/f – theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information

Nyshiqua Turner, 28, b/f – capias

Olando Waller, 40, b/m – false report/statements, retaliation for past action

Robert Barton, 38, w/m – simple possession/casual exchange, reckless endangerment, driving while in possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, speeding, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, tampering with or fabricating/destruction of evidence

Christopher Bateman, 39, w/m – simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing, delivery, sale of possession of methamphetamines

Logan Brewer, 23, w/m – driving under the influence first offense

Michael Fesmire, 52, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage

Randal Hensley, 30, w/m – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Jessica Hubble, 32, w/f – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Lori Kennedy, 41, w/f – window tint, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license

James Kent, 49, w/m – aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, false imprisonment

Mary McDonald, 60, w/m – improper display of plates, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Stephanie McKeel, 53, w/f – capias, violation of probation

Dolan Murphy, 39, w/m – stalking, attachment order

Krystal Nolen, 35, w/f – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Tyler Pierce, 27, w/m – aggravated assault

John Smith, 71, b/m – driving on revoked/suspended license

Tristan Warmath, 25, w/m – violation of probation

Curtis Harrell, 37, b/m – weekender

Joe Johnson, 53, b/m – weekender

Daniel Kinkade, 37, w/m – weekender

Colton Trimmer, 21, w/m – weekender

Christopher Wells, 37, w/m – weekender

_________________________________________________

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from February 1, 2021 through February 7, 2021:

Jessie Junior Boyland, b/m, 54 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/02/2021; Campbell; Charges: rape of a child (less than (13) years of age), Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Nicholas Stephan Chism, b/m, 24 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 02/03/2021; 16th Ave and Elm St.; Charges: possession of Schedule IV, tampering with or fabricating evidence, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk: Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

LaQuinta Shardinae Cox, b/f, 20 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/04/2021; Humboldt Police Department; Charges: identity theft, theft of property, financial exploitation of elderly person; Arresting officer: LT Rich.

John Robert Croom, w/m, 40 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 02/05/2021; Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated assault, possession of handgun while under influence; Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Ieisha Marie Harris, b/f, 43 of Memphis – Arrest date and location: 02/02/2021; Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license; Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.

Octavious Pierre Lawrence, b/m, 34 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/06/2021; Maple Cir; Charges: public intoxication, simple possession; Arresting officer: PTL Grisham.

Joseph Lenard Lenon, b/m, 59, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/03/2021; Bailey Park; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to yield right of way, Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.

Steve Royce Moore, w/m, 61 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/05/2021; Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing; Arresting officer: LT. Williams.

Rocky Alen Potts, w/m, 30 of Bethel Springs – Arrest date and location: 02/03/2021; Milan Hwy Econo Mini; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Albert Wayne Rook, w/m, 68 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/01/2021; Ferrell St., Charges: public intoxication; Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.

Olando Dwayne Waller, b/m, 40 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/02/2021; St. Mary; Charges: filing false report; Arresting officer: LT Rich.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Divorces

Terri Jean Cole vs. Thomas Allen Cole

Robin Gary Francis vs. Tammye Joyce Francis

Shannon Denise McAlexander Hankins vs. David Eugene Hankins

Eric Alan Brown vs. Rebecca Jo Brown

David Hall vs. Seprina Hall

Barry Lynn Kellow vs. Diana Michelle Grooms Kellow

Vicki Frost vs. Harry Frost

Kenneth Wayne Avery vs. Rose Maria Avery

James Ainsworth vs. Tasha Ainsworth

________________________________________________________________________________