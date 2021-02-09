Your Right to Know
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for February 1, 2021 through February 7, 2021.
Robert Barton, 38, w/m – capias
Martha Blackwell, 37, w/m – violation of probation (circuit)
Kenasha Carruthers, 27, b/f – capias
Michael Courtney, 36, w/m – capias
Laquinta Cox, 20, b/f – theft of property, fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card, identity theft/use of another’s information
Xavier Epperson, 29, b/m – domestic assault
Dalantus Fussell, 28, b/m – capias
Cynthia Kiddy, 43, w/f – hold for other agency
Mark Pagan, 19, w/m – aggravated assault, assault
Sierra Smith, 33, b/f – theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information
Nyshiqua Turner, 28, b/f – capias
Olando Waller, 40, b/m – false report/statements, retaliation for past action
Robert Barton, 38, w/m – simple possession/casual exchange, reckless endangerment, driving while in possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, speeding, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, tampering with or fabricating/destruction of evidence
Christopher Bateman, 39, w/m – simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing, delivery, sale of possession of methamphetamines
Logan Brewer, 23, w/m – driving under the influence first offense
Michael Fesmire, 52, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage
Randal Hensley, 30, w/m – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Jessica Hubble, 32, w/f – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Lori Kennedy, 41, w/f – window tint, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license
James Kent, 49, w/m – aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, false imprisonment
Mary McDonald, 60, w/m – improper display of plates, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Stephanie McKeel, 53, w/f – capias, violation of probation
Dolan Murphy, 39, w/m – stalking, attachment order
Krystal Nolen, 35, w/f – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Tyler Pierce, 27, w/m – aggravated assault
John Smith, 71, b/m – driving on revoked/suspended license
Tristan Warmath, 25, w/m – violation of probation
Curtis Harrell, 37, b/m – weekender
Joe Johnson, 53, b/m – weekender
Daniel Kinkade, 37, w/m – weekender
Colton Trimmer, 21, w/m – weekender
Christopher Wells, 37, w/m – weekender
_________________________________________________
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from February 1, 2021 through February 7, 2021:
Jessie Junior Boyland, b/m, 54 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/02/2021; Campbell; Charges: rape of a child (less than (13) years of age), Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Nicholas Stephan Chism, b/m, 24 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 02/03/2021; 16th Ave and Elm St.; Charges: possession of Schedule IV, tampering with or fabricating evidence, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk: Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
LaQuinta Shardinae Cox, b/f, 20 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/04/2021; Humboldt Police Department; Charges: identity theft, theft of property, financial exploitation of elderly person; Arresting officer: LT Rich.
John Robert Croom, w/m, 40 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 02/05/2021; Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated assault, possession of handgun while under influence; Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Ieisha Marie Harris, b/f, 43 of Memphis – Arrest date and location: 02/02/2021; Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license; Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.
Octavious Pierre Lawrence, b/m, 34 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/06/2021; Maple Cir; Charges: public intoxication, simple possession; Arresting officer: PTL Grisham.
Joseph Lenard Lenon, b/m, 59, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/03/2021; Bailey Park; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to yield right of way, Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.
Steve Royce Moore, w/m, 61 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/05/2021; Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing; Arresting officer: LT. Williams.
Rocky Alen Potts, w/m, 30 of Bethel Springs – Arrest date and location: 02/03/2021; Milan Hwy Econo Mini; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Albert Wayne Rook, w/m, 68 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/01/2021; Ferrell St., Charges: public intoxication; Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.
Olando Dwayne Waller, b/m, 40 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 02/02/2021; St. Mary; Charges: filing false report; Arresting officer: LT Rich.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Divorces
Terri Jean Cole vs. Thomas Allen Cole
Robin Gary Francis vs. Tammye Joyce Francis
Shannon Denise McAlexander Hankins vs. David Eugene Hankins
Eric Alan Brown vs. Rebecca Jo Brown
David Hall vs. Seprina Hall
Barry Lynn Kellow vs. Diana Michelle Grooms Kellow
Vicki Frost vs. Harry Frost
Kenneth Wayne Avery vs. Rose Maria Avery
James Ainsworth vs. Tasha Ainsworth
________________________________________________________________________________