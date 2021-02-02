Your Right to Know

Humboldt Court Report

General Sessions

Carlos Wardlow – domestic assault

Kristopher Brown – contempt of court

Zachary Milstead – vandalism

Servo Thejia Duran – DUI

Sylvester Holmes – domestic assault

Alexis Arturo Campos Romero – simple possession of Schedule VI

Adam Spinks – contempt of court

Karen Vandolah – contempt of court

Donald Campbell – contempt of court

Joe Johnson – DUI, driving on suspended DL

Justin Reel – contempt of court

Ronney Rogers – simple assault

Nekeya Fuller – simple possession of Schedule VI

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 25, 2021 through January 31, 2021:

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, b/m, 32 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 01/29/2021; TN Motel; Charges: burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Stacey Diane Edge, w/f, 40 of Bells- Arrest date and location: 01/29/2021; Main and 18th; Charges: driving under influence, failure to maintain control, improper passing of vehicle, financial responsibility law, violation registration law; Arresting officer: SGT Cano.

Lucio Daniel Flores, h/m, 18 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/26/2021; McKnight; Charges: underage consumption; Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Brandon William Greene, w/m, 19 of Halls – Arrest date and location: 01/26/2021; East End/45 Bypass; Charges: contributing to delinquency of minor, simple possession, contributing to delinquency of minor. Arresting officer: PTL wade.

Martavious DeQuan Love, b/m, 24 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 01/26/2021; Charges: simple possession, tampering with or fabricating evidence, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, window tint. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Javian Terrill Merriweather, b/m, 19 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 01/27/2021; Charges: possession of Schedule VI, Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Steve Royce Moore, w/m, 61 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 01/27/2021; Wyatt’s Laundry; Charges: criminal trespassing, Arresting officer: LT Smith.

Daniel Nixon, b/m, 21 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 01/27/2021; 22nd and Main; Charges: stop sign violation, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession Schedule VI. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Adam Oliver Spinks, b/m, 63 of Milan – Arrest date and location: 01/27/2021; Wyatt’s Laundry; Charges: criminal trespassing, Arresting officer: LT Smith.

Braden P Vaughn, w/m, 18 of Alamo – Arrest date and location: 01/27/2021; HPD lobby; Charges: driving under influence, contributing to delinquency of minor, violation of drinking age law, contributing to delinquency of minor, Arresting office: PTL Wade.

Kylan Trevon Wade, b/m, 18 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/29/2021; 32nd Ave and Northwood; Charges: manufacturing/sell controlled substance; Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Robert Lee Williamson, b/m, 26 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/29/2021; Vance; Charges: domestic assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, child abuse and neglect, vandalism. Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for January 25, 2021 through January 31, 2021.

Amanda Cunningham, 37, w/m – manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession methamphetamines, murder, second degree

Jonathan Gordon, 35, w/m – violation of probation

Timothy Gordon, 37, w/m – capias

Sarah Hearod, 29, w/f – capias

Scott Hudson, 40, w/m – capias

Michael Hudson, 42, w/m – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Marvin Robertson, 73, w/m – mitigated criminal littering

Adam Spinks, 63, b/m – bond revoked

Nicholas Apuzzo, 42, w/m – capias, contempt of court

Glenn Bell, 57, w/m – capias

Pedro Compean, 36, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, domestic assault

Brent Davis, 52, w/m – capias

Jimmy Greenway, 28, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, capias, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Gaylon Holland, 28, w/m – aggravated rape of a child

James Johnstone, 51, w/m – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, knowingly falsify sex offender registry, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Dalton Lindsey, 21, w/m – attachment order, capias, aggravated robbery, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence relat

Armando Mendez, 45, w/m – violation light law, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving without license

Veronica Mills, 27, w/f – capias

Lisa Morgan, 31, w/f – domestic assault

Timothy Sikes, 52, w/m – capias

Carla Tarar, 41, w/f – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of legend drugs with a prescription

Kevin Thompson, 40, w/m – improper display of plates, simple possession/casual exchange

Brittni Thompson, 28, w/f – violation of probation, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery

Bradley Whitney, 41, w/m – domestic assault

Howard Whitney, 68, w/m – domestic assault

Michael Woodrell, 37, w/m – violation of probation

Richard Waltrip, 35, w/m – weekender

Jahem Warlick, 19, b/m – weekender

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

Marriages

Paxton Renwick Bond of Waynesboro, Georgia and Beverly Chenice Hollis of Waynesboro, Georgia

Jordan Lee Laster of Milan and Mackenna Grace Upchurch of Medina

Randall Little Russell of Humboldt and Joy Lynn Cost Liptock of Humboldt

Justin Tyler Landrum of Kenton and Ashley Diane Jones of Kenton.

Divorces

James Curtis McKinney vs Tabatha Michelle McKinney

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

Real Estate Transfers

ebecca P. Davis – Medina – $171, 900

Larry J. Hart, Kim Granger and Christie Henderson to KOKA Development, LLC – Milan – $225,000

Racheal Camereal Howard to Joshua K. Alexander and wife, Stephanie H. Alexander – Medina – $400,000

Jason Mathis, Kenneth Mathis, Adison Mathis, Wynne Woodard, Denise Flowers and Elise Mayo to Kenneth A. Mathis and wife, Scarlett M. Mathis – 16th CD – $468,000

Bennett F. Knott to Anthony Rodgers and wife, Phelicia Rodgers – Bradford – $16,000

Joy Cody and wife, Patsy Cody to Daniel White and wife, Dana White – Milan – $85,000

Lloyd Butler to Adam V. Joyner and wife, Carrie D. Joyner -Trenton – $220,000

Stephen Mark Brown and wife, Jacqueline L. Brown to Erik Petter Aune-Iversen – Medina – $349,900

Brian Phifer to Richard K. Allen and wife, Sharron K. Allen – Milan – $127,900

Bill A. Hutchison and wife, Malinda A. Hutchison, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Bill A. Hutchison, to Virjean Sharon Weber – Humboldt – $92,000

Sean A. Bongiovanni to Michael S. Bongiovanni and wife, Dawn M. Bongiovanni – Medina – $125,000

Steve McCormack and wife, Danielle McCormack to Alex Taracki and wife, Kristin Taracki – Milan – $540,000

Robert Jason Moore to Robert C. Burczak – Humboldt – $156,000

Garry W. Milligan to Tommy L. Milligan and Terry D. Milligan – Trenton – $10,000

Corinthia Edwina Blailock to Debra A. Hook – Kenton – $229,500

Ryan Adams and wife, Kelly Adams to Stephen L. Gilley, Jr. and wife, Anisha L. Gilley – Medina – $149,900