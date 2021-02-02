Your Right to Know
Humboldt Court Report
General Sessions
Carlos Wardlow – domestic assault
Kristopher Brown – contempt of court
Zachary Milstead – vandalism
Servo Thejia Duran – DUI
Sylvester Holmes – domestic assault
Alexis Arturo Campos Romero – simple possession of Schedule VI
Adam Spinks – contempt of court
Karen Vandolah – contempt of court
Donald Campbell – contempt of court
Joe Johnson – DUI, driving on suspended DL
Justin Reel – contempt of court
Ronney Rogers – simple assault
Nekeya Fuller – simple possession of Schedule VI
________________________________________________________________________________________________
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 25, 2021 through January 31, 2021:
Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, b/m, 32 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 01/29/2021; TN Motel; Charges: burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Stacey Diane Edge, w/f, 40 of Bells- Arrest date and location: 01/29/2021; Main and 18th; Charges: driving under influence, failure to maintain control, improper passing of vehicle, financial responsibility law, violation registration law; Arresting officer: SGT Cano.
Lucio Daniel Flores, h/m, 18 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/26/2021; McKnight; Charges: underage consumption; Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Brandon William Greene, w/m, 19 of Halls – Arrest date and location: 01/26/2021; East End/45 Bypass; Charges: contributing to delinquency of minor, simple possession, contributing to delinquency of minor. Arresting officer: PTL wade.
Martavious DeQuan Love, b/m, 24 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 01/26/2021; Charges: simple possession, tampering with or fabricating evidence, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, window tint. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Javian Terrill Merriweather, b/m, 19 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 01/27/2021; Charges: possession of Schedule VI, Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Steve Royce Moore, w/m, 61 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 01/27/2021; Wyatt’s Laundry; Charges: criminal trespassing, Arresting officer: LT Smith.
Daniel Nixon, b/m, 21 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 01/27/2021; 22nd and Main; Charges: stop sign violation, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession Schedule VI. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Adam Oliver Spinks, b/m, 63 of Milan – Arrest date and location: 01/27/2021; Wyatt’s Laundry; Charges: criminal trespassing, Arresting officer: LT Smith.
Braden P Vaughn, w/m, 18 of Alamo – Arrest date and location: 01/27/2021; HPD lobby; Charges: driving under influence, contributing to delinquency of minor, violation of drinking age law, contributing to delinquency of minor, Arresting office: PTL Wade.
Kylan Trevon Wade, b/m, 18 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/29/2021; 32nd Ave and Northwood; Charges: manufacturing/sell controlled substance; Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Robert Lee Williamson, b/m, 26 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/29/2021; Vance; Charges: domestic assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, child abuse and neglect, vandalism. Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for January 25, 2021 through January 31, 2021.
Amanda Cunningham, 37, w/m – manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession methamphetamines, murder, second degree
Jonathan Gordon, 35, w/m – violation of probation
Timothy Gordon, 37, w/m – capias
Sarah Hearod, 29, w/f – capias
Scott Hudson, 40, w/m – capias
Michael Hudson, 42, w/m – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Marvin Robertson, 73, w/m – mitigated criminal littering
Adam Spinks, 63, b/m – bond revoked
Nicholas Apuzzo, 42, w/m – capias, contempt of court
Glenn Bell, 57, w/m – capias
Pedro Compean, 36, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, domestic assault
Brent Davis, 52, w/m – capias
Jimmy Greenway, 28, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, capias, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Gaylon Holland, 28, w/m – aggravated rape of a child
James Johnstone, 51, w/m – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, knowingly falsify sex offender registry, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Dalton Lindsey, 21, w/m – attachment order, capias, aggravated robbery, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence relat
Armando Mendez, 45, w/m – violation light law, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving without license
Veronica Mills, 27, w/f – capias
Lisa Morgan, 31, w/f – domestic assault
Timothy Sikes, 52, w/m – capias
Carla Tarar, 41, w/f – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of legend drugs with a prescription
Kevin Thompson, 40, w/m – improper display of plates, simple possession/casual exchange
Brittni Thompson, 28, w/f – violation of probation, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery
Bradley Whitney, 41, w/m – domestic assault
Howard Whitney, 68, w/m – domestic assault
Michael Woodrell, 37, w/m – violation of probation
Richard Waltrip, 35, w/m – weekender
Jahem Warlick, 19, b/m – weekender
___________________________________________________________________________________________________
Marriages
Paxton Renwick Bond of Waynesboro, Georgia and Beverly Chenice Hollis of Waynesboro, Georgia
Jordan Lee Laster of Milan and Mackenna Grace Upchurch of Medina
Randall Little Russell of Humboldt and Joy Lynn Cost Liptock of Humboldt
Justin Tyler Landrum of Kenton and Ashley Diane Jones of Kenton.
Divorces
James Curtis McKinney vs Tabatha Michelle McKinney
_________________________________________________________________________________________________
Real Estate Transfers
ebecca P. Davis – Medina – $171, 900
Larry J. Hart, Kim Granger and Christie Henderson to KOKA Development, LLC – Milan – $225,000
Racheal Camereal Howard to Joshua K. Alexander and wife, Stephanie H. Alexander – Medina – $400,000
Jason Mathis, Kenneth Mathis, Adison Mathis, Wynne Woodard, Denise Flowers and Elise Mayo to Kenneth A. Mathis and wife, Scarlett M. Mathis – 16th CD – $468,000
Bennett F. Knott to Anthony Rodgers and wife, Phelicia Rodgers – Bradford – $16,000
Joy Cody and wife, Patsy Cody to Daniel White and wife, Dana White – Milan – $85,000
Lloyd Butler to Adam V. Joyner and wife, Carrie D. Joyner -Trenton – $220,000
Stephen Mark Brown and wife, Jacqueline L. Brown to Erik Petter Aune-Iversen – Medina – $349,900
Brian Phifer to Richard K. Allen and wife, Sharron K. Allen – Milan – $127,900
Bill A. Hutchison and wife, Malinda A. Hutchison, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Bill A. Hutchison, to Virjean Sharon Weber – Humboldt – $92,000
Sean A. Bongiovanni to Michael S. Bongiovanni and wife, Dawn M. Bongiovanni – Medina – $125,000
Steve McCormack and wife, Danielle McCormack to Alex Taracki and wife, Kristin Taracki – Milan – $540,000
Robert Jason Moore to Robert C. Burczak – Humboldt – $156,000
Garry W. Milligan to Tommy L. Milligan and Terry D. Milligan – Trenton – $10,000
Corinthia Edwina Blailock to Debra A. Hook – Kenton – $229,500
Ryan Adams and wife, Kelly Adams to Stephen L. Gilley, Jr. and wife, Anisha L. Gilley – Medina – $149,900