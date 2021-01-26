Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 18, 2021 through January 24, 2021:

Danterrance Derrell Brown, b/, 33 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/21/2021; Maple Circle; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism, Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.

David Earl Goyer, b/m, 53 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/20/2021; Central Ave/Mitchell; Charges: picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Jeffrey Bernard Jelks, b/m, 39 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 01/20/2021; McLin and Westside; Charges: criminal trespassing, assault, Arresting officer: SGT INV Wilson.

Mitchell Thomas Langley, w/m, 25 of Milan – Arrest date and location: 01/21/2021; Marathon; Charges: driving under influence, violation implied consent law; Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.

Keisha Desirae Martin, b/f, 26 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 01/21/2021; 45/Bledsoe; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, improper passing of vehicle; Arresting officer: PTL Santiago.

Jeffery Glenn Moore, w/m, 31 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/21/2021; Maple Circle; Charges: domestic assault, Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.

Sonya Nicole Smith, b/f, 36 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 01/18/2021; 45 and Little Sugar Creek; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container, failure to maintain control, Arresting officer: PTL Santiago.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for January 18, 2021 through January 24, 2021.

Stephen Adams, 60, w/m – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage

Kaelyn Beal, 26, w/f – capias, violation of probation

Justin Bryant, 38, b/m – hold for other agency

Nekeya Fuller, 27, b/f – capias

Suzette Garcia, 53, w/f – improper lane usage, driving on right side of road, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Johnny Johnson, 46, b/m – capias

Jonathan King, 29, w/m – capias

Brittany Launsby, 31, w/f – criminal trespass, theft of property, conspiracy to commit, aggravated burglary

Shawna Reynolds, 36, w/f – contempt of court

Kenneth Adams, 61, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale of possession of methamphetamines

Earl Browning, 33, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Donna Campbell, 62, b/f – attachment order

Kyle Cogburn, 36, w/m – criminal trespass, theft of property, conspiracy to commit, aggravated burglary

David Goyer, 54, b/m – material witness order

Michael Gukeisen, 34, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage

Robert Lopez, 64, w/m – theft of property

Aleister Sikes, 20, w/m – improper lane usage, Schedule II drug violation

Joshua Ward, 42, w/m – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, capias, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

James Alton Williams, 42, w/m – aggravated assault, violation or parole

Marriages

Marcus Jovan Kelley of Milan and Shawdae Rae Ritchison of Milan

James Bradley McCollough, Jr. of Hernando, MS and Darby Lynn OKelley of South Fulton

Matthew Taylor Stuckey of Milan and Andrea Lea Lynch of Milan

Roger Dale Barber of Humboldt and Alicia Leigh Hughes of Humboldt

Christopher Dale Martin of Humboldt and Karen Ann Harvey of Humboldt

Tiffany Michelle Riley Jetton of Dyer and Mackenzie Nicole Delgado of Dyer

Tyler Franklin Jackson of Medina and Rebecca Anne Headden of Humboldt

Real Estate Transfers

Cindy Fuchs Lomax to James M. Scott and wife, Teamer M. Scott – Milan – $225,000

Sky View Homes, LLC to Stacey Bear and wife, Jamie-Lee Bear – Humboldt – $170,000

John Cooper and Michael Schoonover to Robert Whitley – 25th CD – $92,200

Timothy Arnold to Derrick Adkisson – Milan – $14,700

Barry Flowers and wife, Tammy Flowers to Jearod Flowers and wife, Sylvanna Zimmerman Flowers – 19th CD – $140,000

Hobock Properties Inc. to James Koffman – Humboldt – $72,500

Brenda Joyce McCartney and Leigh Anne Revelle to Brittany Leigh Dean – Milan – $164,900

Cathey M. Jones to Jessica Cowan – Humboldt – $54,000

Shanna Rene Vitullo and Dustin Langford McCartney to Richard Connell and wife, Deborah Connell – Idlewild – $319,000

Subrena L. Taylor to Christopher M. Quinn and wife, Chelsea A. Quinn – Medina – $150,000

Lindsay Tucker Crocker and husband, Charles Sidney Crocker to Matthew Taylor Stuckey and Andrea Lynch – Milan – $176,000

Leslie Huggins and husband, Keith Huggins to James Lowe and wife, Holly Lowe – Rutherford – $124,900

Dawn Hamm Williamson and Christopher Alan Williamson to Joel T. Barnes and wife, Alexis D. Barnes – Humboldt – $330,000

Robert M. Chapman to Joseph Miller – Humboldt – $38,500

Hugh Scott Barnett and wife, Holly Ann Barnett to Christopher Allen Plunkett and wife, Rhonda Jo Plunkett – 12th CD – $268,000

Regina M. Fields, f/k/a Regina M. Horner, to Riley Austin Sweatt – Milan – $172,500

Christopher D. Barkley and wife, Kayla M. Barkley to Gary Baker and Jennifer Baker – Dyer – $22,000

Freddie G. McCartney and wife, Glenda S. McCartney to Johnny M. McCartney and wife, Autumn S. McCartney – Milan – $138,000