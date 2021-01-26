Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 18, 2021 through January 24, 2021:
Danterrance Derrell Brown, b/, 33 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/21/2021; Maple Circle; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism, Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.
David Earl Goyer, b/m, 53 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/20/2021; Central Ave/Mitchell; Charges: picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Jeffrey Bernard Jelks, b/m, 39 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 01/20/2021; McLin and Westside; Charges: criminal trespassing, assault, Arresting officer: SGT INV Wilson.
Mitchell Thomas Langley, w/m, 25 of Milan – Arrest date and location: 01/21/2021; Marathon; Charges: driving under influence, violation implied consent law; Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.
Keisha Desirae Martin, b/f, 26 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 01/21/2021; 45/Bledsoe; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, improper passing of vehicle; Arresting officer: PTL Santiago.
Jeffery Glenn Moore, w/m, 31 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/21/2021; Maple Circle; Charges: domestic assault, Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.
Sonya Nicole Smith, b/f, 36 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 01/18/2021; 45 and Little Sugar Creek; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container, failure to maintain control, Arresting officer: PTL Santiago.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for January 18, 2021 through January 24, 2021.
Stephen Adams, 60, w/m – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage
Kaelyn Beal, 26, w/f – capias, violation of probation
Justin Bryant, 38, b/m – hold for other agency
Nekeya Fuller, 27, b/f – capias
Suzette Garcia, 53, w/f – improper lane usage, driving on right side of road, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Johnny Johnson, 46, b/m – capias
Jonathan King, 29, w/m – capias
Brittany Launsby, 31, w/f – criminal trespass, theft of property, conspiracy to commit, aggravated burglary
Shawna Reynolds, 36, w/f – contempt of court
Kenneth Adams, 61, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale of possession of methamphetamines
Earl Browning, 33, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Donna Campbell, 62, b/f – attachment order
Kyle Cogburn, 36, w/m – criminal trespass, theft of property, conspiracy to commit, aggravated burglary
David Goyer, 54, b/m – material witness order
Michael Gukeisen, 34, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage
Robert Lopez, 64, w/m – theft of property
Aleister Sikes, 20, w/m – improper lane usage, Schedule II drug violation
Joshua Ward, 42, w/m – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, capias, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
James Alton Williams, 42, w/m – aggravated assault, violation or parole
Marriages
Marcus Jovan Kelley of Milan and Shawdae Rae Ritchison of Milan
James Bradley McCollough, Jr. of Hernando, MS and Darby Lynn OKelley of South Fulton
Matthew Taylor Stuckey of Milan and Andrea Lea Lynch of Milan
Roger Dale Barber of Humboldt and Alicia Leigh Hughes of Humboldt
Christopher Dale Martin of Humboldt and Karen Ann Harvey of Humboldt
Tiffany Michelle Riley Jetton of Dyer and Mackenzie Nicole Delgado of Dyer
Tyler Franklin Jackson of Medina and Rebecca Anne Headden of Humboldt
Real Estate Transfers
Cindy Fuchs Lomax to James M. Scott and wife, Teamer M. Scott – Milan – $225,000
Sky View Homes, LLC to Stacey Bear and wife, Jamie-Lee Bear – Humboldt – $170,000
John Cooper and Michael Schoonover to Robert Whitley – 25th CD – $92,200
Timothy Arnold to Derrick Adkisson – Milan – $14,700
Barry Flowers and wife, Tammy Flowers to Jearod Flowers and wife, Sylvanna Zimmerman Flowers – 19th CD – $140,000
Hobock Properties Inc. to James Koffman – Humboldt – $72,500
Brenda Joyce McCartney and Leigh Anne Revelle to Brittany Leigh Dean – Milan – $164,900
Cathey M. Jones to Jessica Cowan – Humboldt – $54,000
Shanna Rene Vitullo and Dustin Langford McCartney to Richard Connell and wife, Deborah Connell – Idlewild – $319,000
Subrena L. Taylor to Christopher M. Quinn and wife, Chelsea A. Quinn – Medina – $150,000
Lindsay Tucker Crocker and husband, Charles Sidney Crocker to Matthew Taylor Stuckey and Andrea Lynch – Milan – $176,000
Leslie Huggins and husband, Keith Huggins to James Lowe and wife, Holly Lowe – Rutherford – $124,900
Dawn Hamm Williamson and Christopher Alan Williamson to Joel T. Barnes and wife, Alexis D. Barnes – Humboldt – $330,000
Robert M. Chapman to Joseph Miller – Humboldt – $38,500
Hugh Scott Barnett and wife, Holly Ann Barnett to Christopher Allen Plunkett and wife, Rhonda Jo Plunkett – 12th CD – $268,000
Regina M. Fields, f/k/a Regina M. Horner, to Riley Austin Sweatt – Milan – $172,500
Christopher D. Barkley and wife, Kayla M. Barkley to Gary Baker and Jennifer Baker – Dyer – $22,000
Freddie G. McCartney and wife, Glenda S. McCartney to Johnny M. McCartney and wife, Autumn S. McCartney – Milan – $138,000