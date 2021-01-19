Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 11, 2021 through January 17, 2021:

In the Humboldt Police report on January 12, 20221 a dispatcher in training entered a name Bugz Bunny, this entry should have been removed prior to the report been sent out.

Melissa Ann Ashley, w/f, 44 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/12/2021; Regal Inn; Charges: public intoxication, disorderly conduct; Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.

Christopher Andrew Currie, b/m, 35 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/16/2021; 1860 Ingram; Charges: aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon; Arresting officer: INV Wilson.

Kimberly Evette Lawerance, b/f, 36 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 01/17/2021; 45/Central; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, speeding, violation implied consent law; Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.

Michael Allen Murphy, w/m, 48 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 01/16/2021; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to maintain control; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Rodney Montrell Osler, b/m, 47 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/11/2021; 1401 N 17th; Charges: domestic assault, simple possession; Arresting office: PTL Phillips.

Karen Joy Vandolah, w/f, 58 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/12/2021; 20th and Ferrell; Charges: public intoxication; Arresting officer: SGT Moore.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for January 11, 2021 through January 17, 2021.

Larry Barbee, 56, w/m – capias

Hunter Hatfield, 24, w/m – capias

Jennifer Jordan, 33, w/f – capias

Kevin Walker, 19, w/m – aggravated burglary, theft of property

Jeffery Bolin, 48, w/m – violation of probation, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, capias, misuse of registration

Lisa Buchanan, 43, w/f – attachment order

Keith Byrd, 58 w/m – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of fire – domestic violence relat, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Bryan Cates, 34, w/m – conspiracy to commit, aggravated burglary, theft of property, criminal trespass

Maegen Cooper, 32, w/f – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Catherine Currie, 22, b/f – attachment order

Harold Ford, 52, w/m – violation of probation

Finis Hooten, 37, w/m – driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law, driving on right side of road, driving under the influence

Jeffery Lane, 30, b/m – capias

Wendy Matthews, 46, w/f – violation of probation

Joshua Montgomery, 37, w/m – violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, capias

Rachel Morgan, 45, w/f – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Wendell Perry Jr, 54, b/m – capias

Donnie Scobey, 47, w/m – violation of probation

Marriages

Dakota Kyle Agee of Kenton and Megan Elizabeth Parks of Kenton

Willie Bradley, Jr. of Medina and Gale Denise Piner of Medina

Roy Alan Crayton of Milan and Ruby Ann Slate Walker of Milan

Jerry Samuel Sizemore of Dyer and Krystal Rae Crowe Thompson of Trenton

Roger Gale Barber of Milan and Raven Michelle Street of Milan

Real Estate Transfers

James A. Davis, as Trustee of the James A. Davis Revocable Living Trust, and Darlene R. Davis, as Trustee of the Darlene R. Davis Revocable Living Trust, to Barry Flowers and wife, Tammy Flowers – Rutherford – $100

P. Smith Properties, Inc to Jonathan Jay Murphree – Humboldt – $50,000

Mickey DeLoach to Kyle D. Springer and wife, Jennifer Lynn Springer – Medina – 22,800

Robert L. Sanders to Lexie Callins – Dyer – $72,000

The Northrup Trust to Jacquelyn Dover – 18th CD – $65,000

Nathan Abbott to Faye Shultz – Milan – $15,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jonathan K. Afugu and wife, Serwaa Afugu – Humboldt – $403,000

WCO Crockett Manor, LLC to Crockett Manor. L.P. – Trenton – $1,085,615.86

Senior Way, Inc. to Hugh Allen Carter and wife, Linda K. Carter – Milan – $118,500

Dyer, LLC to Thomas R. Toliver and wife, Mary C. Toliver – Rutherford – $214,000

Timothy Wade Smith and wife, Letitia Ann Smith to Shelby Malynn Bland and husband, Mark Hunter Bland – Milan – $176,000

Helping Hand of Humboldt, Inc to Jeremy Donnell and James Grant – Humboldt – $6,000

Joe Dean Mathis to Brittni Jill Curtis – Humboldt – $90,000

Brian King to Thomas Tarrell Dance – Humboldt – $106,000

David Andrew Corvin and wife, Meghan Michele Cunningham to Paul T. Fallon and wife, Cyndee Ann Fallon – Bradford – $380,000

Roger Mack Lowery to Billy Tippett – Trenton – $20,000

Bettye Jo King, as Trustee of the Bettye King 2015 Trust, to Scott Reeves – Kenton – $15,000

Roy Bonds, Jr. to Timothy L. Frederick – Trenton – $99,900

GNC Properties to Charles Christian and Nancy Christian – Medina – $102,000

Louise A. Graves to Edward C. Barrett, Jr. and Heath T. Reed – Humboldt – $325,000

David Schrock and wife, Miriam Schrock to Norma Capps – 23rd CD – $38,000

Lanny Baugus Poteet, Jr., Susan Poteet Hammond and Michael Paul Poteet to The City of Trenton – $600

Shannon Wood to Robynne A. Going – Medina – $141,000

Northwest Tennessee Property to Ginger Lynn Hayman – Medina – $173,000

Carlton Knight and Laurie Cooper to John McLaughlin and wife, Lynsey McLaughlin – Trenton – $20,000

Betty Ann Rust, Charles William Rust, II and Leigh Ann Rust Keathley to John Paul Alexander and wife, Michelle Alexander – Milan – $90,000

Thomas Russell Mills and wife, Tina Crawley Mills and Belinda Mills Jordan, a/k/a Belinda Mills Jorden, a/k/a Belinda Mills to Jeff Lucas – $Humboldt – $50,000

Christopher Wade Vandiver and Jennifer Lynn Vandiver to James Hayse Pillow – Milan – $218,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $35,000

David Alex Blanton and wife, Michelle D. Blanton to Gary Jason Morris and wife, Katie Morris – Humboldt – $265,000

Jay Bryan Pinckley and wife, Tracy Alley Pinckley to Hugh Evans Pinckley – Trenton – $70,000

Margaret Horst and wife, Dan Horst to Joshua L. Breedlove and Charles A. Breedlove, Jr. – Rutherford – $84,000

William Anthony Duncan, Tamra Faye Mayo and Brandi Michelle Dodd to Amber Nicole Mayo – Kenton – $35,324.49

Chad Lowery, Mitch Lowery and Carlton Lowery to Nathan Tyler Cooper and wife, Jenna E. Cooper – Humboldt – $200,000

Building Permits

Crockett Manor, 2047 Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton