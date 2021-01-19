Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 11, 2021 through January 17, 2021:
In the Humboldt Police report on January 12, 20221 a dispatcher in training entered a name Bugz Bunny, this entry should have been removed prior to the report been sent out.
Melissa Ann Ashley, w/f, 44 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/12/2021; Regal Inn; Charges: public intoxication, disorderly conduct; Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.
Christopher Andrew Currie, b/m, 35 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/16/2021; 1860 Ingram; Charges: aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon; Arresting officer: INV Wilson.
Kimberly Evette Lawerance, b/f, 36 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 01/17/2021; 45/Central; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, speeding, violation implied consent law; Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.
Michael Allen Murphy, w/m, 48 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 01/16/2021; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to maintain control; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Rodney Montrell Osler, b/m, 47 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/11/2021; 1401 N 17th; Charges: domestic assault, simple possession; Arresting office: PTL Phillips.
Karen Joy Vandolah, w/f, 58 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/12/2021; 20th and Ferrell; Charges: public intoxication; Arresting officer: SGT Moore.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for January 11, 2021 through January 17, 2021.
Larry Barbee, 56, w/m – capias
Hunter Hatfield, 24, w/m – capias
Jennifer Jordan, 33, w/f – capias
Kevin Walker, 19, w/m – aggravated burglary, theft of property
Jeffery Bolin, 48, w/m – violation of probation, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, capias, misuse of registration
Lisa Buchanan, 43, w/f – attachment order
Keith Byrd, 58 w/m – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of fire – domestic violence relat, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Bryan Cates, 34, w/m – conspiracy to commit, aggravated burglary, theft of property, criminal trespass
Maegen Cooper, 32, w/f – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Catherine Currie, 22, b/f – attachment order
Harold Ford, 52, w/m – violation of probation
Finis Hooten, 37, w/m – driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law, driving on right side of road, driving under the influence
Jeffery Lane, 30, b/m – capias
Wendy Matthews, 46, w/f – violation of probation
Joshua Montgomery, 37, w/m – violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, capias
Rachel Morgan, 45, w/f – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Wendell Perry Jr, 54, b/m – capias
Donnie Scobey, 47, w/m – violation of probation
Marriages
Dakota Kyle Agee of Kenton and Megan Elizabeth Parks of Kenton
Willie Bradley, Jr. of Medina and Gale Denise Piner of Medina
Roy Alan Crayton of Milan and Ruby Ann Slate Walker of Milan
Jerry Samuel Sizemore of Dyer and Krystal Rae Crowe Thompson of Trenton
Roger Gale Barber of Milan and Raven Michelle Street of Milan
Real Estate Transfers
James A. Davis, as Trustee of the James A. Davis Revocable Living Trust, and Darlene R. Davis, as Trustee of the Darlene R. Davis Revocable Living Trust, to Barry Flowers and wife, Tammy Flowers – Rutherford – $100
P. Smith Properties, Inc to Jonathan Jay Murphree – Humboldt – $50,000
Mickey DeLoach to Kyle D. Springer and wife, Jennifer Lynn Springer – Medina – 22,800
Robert L. Sanders to Lexie Callins – Dyer – $72,000
The Northrup Trust to Jacquelyn Dover – 18th CD – $65,000
Nathan Abbott to Faye Shultz – Milan – $15,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jonathan K. Afugu and wife, Serwaa Afugu – Humboldt – $403,000
WCO Crockett Manor, LLC to Crockett Manor. L.P. – Trenton – $1,085,615.86
Senior Way, Inc. to Hugh Allen Carter and wife, Linda K. Carter – Milan – $118,500
Dyer, LLC to Thomas R. Toliver and wife, Mary C. Toliver – Rutherford – $214,000
Timothy Wade Smith and wife, Letitia Ann Smith to Shelby Malynn Bland and husband, Mark Hunter Bland – Milan – $176,000
Helping Hand of Humboldt, Inc to Jeremy Donnell and James Grant – Humboldt – $6,000
Joe Dean Mathis to Brittni Jill Curtis – Humboldt – $90,000
Brian King to Thomas Tarrell Dance – Humboldt – $106,000
David Andrew Corvin and wife, Meghan Michele Cunningham to Paul T. Fallon and wife, Cyndee Ann Fallon – Bradford – $380,000
Roger Mack Lowery to Billy Tippett – Trenton – $20,000
Bettye Jo King, as Trustee of the Bettye King 2015 Trust, to Scott Reeves – Kenton – $15,000
Roy Bonds, Jr. to Timothy L. Frederick – Trenton – $99,900
GNC Properties to Charles Christian and Nancy Christian – Medina – $102,000
Louise A. Graves to Edward C. Barrett, Jr. and Heath T. Reed – Humboldt – $325,000
David Schrock and wife, Miriam Schrock to Norma Capps – 23rd CD – $38,000
Lanny Baugus Poteet, Jr., Susan Poteet Hammond and Michael Paul Poteet to The City of Trenton – $600
Shannon Wood to Robynne A. Going – Medina – $141,000
Northwest Tennessee Property to Ginger Lynn Hayman – Medina – $173,000
Carlton Knight and Laurie Cooper to John McLaughlin and wife, Lynsey McLaughlin – Trenton – $20,000
Betty Ann Rust, Charles William Rust, II and Leigh Ann Rust Keathley to John Paul Alexander and wife, Michelle Alexander – Milan – $90,000
Thomas Russell Mills and wife, Tina Crawley Mills and Belinda Mills Jordan, a/k/a Belinda Mills Jorden, a/k/a Belinda Mills to Jeff Lucas – $Humboldt – $50,000
Christopher Wade Vandiver and Jennifer Lynn Vandiver to James Hayse Pillow – Milan – $218,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $35,000
David Alex Blanton and wife, Michelle D. Blanton to Gary Jason Morris and wife, Katie Morris – Humboldt – $265,000
Jay Bryan Pinckley and wife, Tracy Alley Pinckley to Hugh Evans Pinckley – Trenton – $70,000
Margaret Horst and wife, Dan Horst to Joshua L. Breedlove and Charles A. Breedlove, Jr. – Rutherford – $84,000
William Anthony Duncan, Tamra Faye Mayo and Brandi Michelle Dodd to Amber Nicole Mayo – Kenton – $35,324.49
Chad Lowery, Mitch Lowery and Carlton Lowery to Nathan Tyler Cooper and wife, Jenna E. Cooper – Humboldt – $200,000
Building Permits
Crockett Manor, 2047 Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton