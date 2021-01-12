Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 4, 2021 through January 10, 2021:

Johnny Odis Brown, b/m, 25 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/09/2021; 44 Milan Hwy; Charges: speeding, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, felony evading in vehicle, possession of Schedule VI, financial responsibility law, possession of weapon in commission of felony, Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Bugz Bunny, w/m, 36 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/10/2021; Front St and Vine; Charges: theft of property, Arresting officer: PLT Cano.

Bugz Bunny, w/m, 36 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/10/2021; Central and Main; Charges: impersonation of a licensed professional; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Veronica Dinah Burgess, b/f, 41 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/08/2021; Clark St; Charges: identity theft, theft of property, filing false report; Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Mark Anthony Castro, w/m, 54 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/08/2021; Old Gibson Rd. Lot 37; Charges: sexual offender registration violation; Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Jacob William Eaves, w/m, 18 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/05/2021; Carriage Lane; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

James Harold Johnson, w/m, 76 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/07/2021; HPD; Charges: aggravated cruelty to animal; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Tony Alfonzo Martin, b/m, 57 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/06/2021; S 17th; Charges: trespass criminal aggravated; Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Zachary David Milstead, w/m, 24 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/08/2021; Dunagan; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism; Arresting officer: PTL Santiago.

Steve Royce Moore, w/m, 61 of Only – Arrest date and location: 01/10/2021; Walmart; Charges: public intoxication, disorderly conduct, theft of property-merchandise, Arresting officer: PTL Santiago.

Bruce Lynn Pafford, w/m, 56 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/10/2021; Charges: aggravated cruelty to animal; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Adam O Spinks, b/m, 63 of Milan – Arrest date and location: 01/10/2021; Wyatts Laundry; Charges: criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, violation of the sexual residential law; Arresting officer: PTL Santiago.

Rhyne Blake Thomas, w/m, 34 of Humboldt – Arrest date: 01/08/2021; Charges: picked up for other agency.

Olando Dwayne Waller, b/m, 40 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/10/2021; East End; Charges: failure to yield right of way, driving revoked/suspended license.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for January 4, 2021 through January 10, 2021.

Veronica Burgess, 41, b/f – identity theft/use of another’s information, theft of property, false report/statements

Stephen Carter, 62, w/m – weekender

Haley Patterson, 20, w/f – violation of probation

Jasmine Smith, 29, b/f – capias

Kathryn Gordon, 42, w/f – failure to appear

Dylan Huey, 20, w/m – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, attachment order

Jarred Penn, 23, b/m – capias

Sean Rhodes, 33, w/m – aggravated assault

Ronney Rogers, 37, w/m – violation of probation, aggravated assault

Jerry Sizemore, 36, w/m – capias

Rhyne Thomas, 35, w/m – violation of probation

Marriages

Ricky Lynn Gantt of Humboldt and Heather Jo Williams of Trenton

Michael Frank Williams, Jr. of Milan and Cassidy Elyse Humphreys of Milan

Brian Randall Knight of Trenton and Elise Nicole Hathorn Mosley of Trenton

James Bradley White of Milan and Barbara Denise Rhea White of Milan

Divorces

Desiree Danielle Holland vs James Frederick Holland III

Yolanda Cole Adams vs Timothy Isaiah Adams

Clayton W. Graves vs Shelby E. Graves

Annette Perry vs Randy D. Perry

Real Estate Transfers

Angela Dodd, f/k/a Angela Baker, to Bret McMillion – Humboldt – $46,060

Iris Vanessa Pierce, n/k/a Iris Vanessa Pierce Gray, to Jeremy Pierce – Dyer – $70,000

Joseph B. Reed and Natalie C. Reed to A Cut Above Lawn Service Corp. Dyer – $45,000

Mack Lowery to Mattie Jackson and Jerome Cannon – Trenton – $6,000

Stephanie Alexander to Cody Lynn Nelson and wife, April R. Nelson – Medina – $600,000

White Oak Farms at Medina, Inc. to Cody Lynn Nelson and wife, April R. Nelson – Medina – $460,000

OCM Investments to Carter Rental Properties, LLC – Trenton – $46,000

Joanne Rapp, Jason Rapp, Brian Rapp and Kristopher Rapp to Karen K, Bell and Andrea K. Balestrieri Rutherford – $90,000

Jonnie E. Thompson to Robert A. Stickel – Milan – $275,000

Deneice Frazier to Daniel R. Connell and Jessica S. Milligan – Trenton – $7,000

Jerald Knepp and wife, Jennifer Knepp to Bob Rowan and wife, Cindy Rowan – Humboldt – $23,000

Barry Allen to Gina Mosley – Milan – $183,900

16 House Company, Inc. and John A. Shoaf, III, B. Holt Shoaf, Camille S. Mussenden, R. Hedrick Shoaf, Ruth Shoaf Carmichael, a/k/a Ruth B. Shoaf, Nancy S. Graesser and Vance C. Shoaf to C. Timothy Crocker and wife, Rosemary Crocker and Gwen Green and wife, Nancy Green – Milan – $337,500

Kenneth M. Campbell to Nathan Abbott and wife, Sabrina Abbott – Milan – $79,900

Charlie L. Harper, d/b/a Charlie L. Harper Reunited Properties, to David A. Robinson – 1302/1304 22nd Ave. – Humboldt – $6,000

Charlie L. Harper, d/b/a Charlie L. Harper Reunited Properties, to David A. Robinson – 1306/1308 22nd Ave. – Humboldt – $6,000

David l. Zarecor, Sr. to Jerry Faulkner – Rutherford – $22,188.54

Hobock Properties, Inc to Jason Neil Davis and wife, Jennifer Rebecca Davis – Humboldt – $72,500

Matthew C. Simmons to Kevin Earnheart and wife, Brooke Earnheart – Trenton – $1,400,000

Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, to Richard Grunz – Milan – $185,265

HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Riley Hawk and wife, Sydni York – Milan – $136,500

Humboldt Court Report

General Sessions

Malion Davis – simple possession of Schedule VI

Bobby Smith Jr. – aggravated criminal trespass

Javarion Brooks – vandalism

James Fryer – driving without DL

Christopher Criswell – driving without DL

Tomar Smith – contempt of court

Sylvester Holmes – driving without DL

Jessica McDaniels – simple possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia

Thomas Blackmon – simple possession of Schedule II (meth)

Robert Todd – contempt of court

Christopher Warlick – evading arrest

Charles Hall – simple possession of Schedule VI

Shelby Parham – contempt of court

Rumalous Brown – simple possession of Schedule II

Danielle Martin – contempt of court

Victor Lofton – criminal impersonation

Thomas Ware – driving without DL

John Michael Cody Williams – possession of drug paraphernalia

Mark Smith – domestic assault

Elijah Petterson – simple possession of Schedule VI

Laquice Newbill – contempt of court

Karen Vandolah – public intoxication

Charles Hall – contempt of court

Justin Wheeler – simple possession of Schedule II, simple possession of Schedule VI

Joseph Coker – domestic assault, theft under $1,000, aggravated trespass

Tamez Price – criminal Trespass

Kathryn Gordon – contempt of court

Barbara Winberry – contempt of court

Nehemiah Jackson – contempt of court

Rothes Taylor – contempt of court

Civil

Discover Bank vs Sammie Lombas

Discover Bank vs Barbara A. Pyron

Shelter Insurance Companies ASO Pamela Graves vs Adam Ragsdale

U.S. Bank National Association vs Kate R. Nilsson

First Consumers Financial vs James A. Cottrell

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC as successor in interest to Exeter Finance LLC vs Debra Bedocs

Portfolio Recovery Association LLC vs Jessica Gordon

Portfolio Recovery Association LLC vs Kelcey Collins

Cavalry SPV I LLC as assignee of Comenity Bank vs Kimberly W. Graves

LVNV Funding LLC vs Matthew Smith

LVNV Funding LLC vs Jeffery Shivers

LVNV Funding LLC vs Kristin Frazier

LVNV Funding LLC vs Amanda Hicks

Heights Finance Corporation (TN P&L) vs Portia Jackson

Midland Funding LLC vs Oscar Northington

Midland Funding LLC vs Oscar Northington

Midland Funding LLC vs Anthony Courtright

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jaime Williams

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Tyrice Boykin

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Angela Doaks

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Montana Adkisson

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Renitta Foulks

Title Cash #308 vs Barbara Pledge

Title Cash #308 Credit Law Center PLLC vs Kentel Haywood

ABC Supply Company Inc vs Disaster Serv LLC aka Disaster Services LLC and Billy Lee Pope individually

Stewart Finance Inc vs Kimberly Hamil

Stewart Finance Inc vs Qauche Bonds

Stewart Finance Inc vs Jessica Mingle

Stewart Finance Inc vs Lucas Reasons

Stewart Finance Inc vs Samantha Simmons

Stewart Finance Inc vs James Shedd

Stewart Finance Inc vs Kim Farley and Randy Farley

Stewart Finance Inc vs Gary Schoonover

Stewart Finance Inc vs Dorothy Schoonover

Stewart Finance Inc vs Yulonda Bufford

Stewart Finance Inc vs Kelsey Hunt

Farmers Home Furniture vs Santia Bradford

Hugh or Rhetta Youmans vs Agusta Douglas and Yolanda Nixon

Edward Guyton vs Ashley Gray

_____________________________

Trenton Court Report

Barbie Winberry – possession of drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Kevin C. Boxley – defendant waived preliminary hearing, bound over to Grand Jury

Bruce Sims – reckless endangerment – no weapon

Bruce Sims – possession of handgun while under the influence

Danny Cobb Jr. – possession of unlawful paraphernalia

Sandra Renee Thacker – criminal trespassing

Sandra Hughey – meth

Jeremy Goode – driving without license

Lauren Pierson – Sch. IV

Franklin Ingram- driving on suspended license

Carmen Johnson – driving without license

Jeremy Ward – assault

Jeremy Bratcher – domestic assault

Wayne Launsby – drug paraphernalia

Wayne Launsby – driving without license

Tristian Thomas – criminal trespassing

Tristian Thomas – theft up to $1,000

Summer Thomas – criminal trespassing

Summer Thomas – theft up to $1,000

Jaclyn Westmoreland – simple possession Sch. II

Jaclyn Westmoreland – simple possession Sch. IV

Jacob T. Gammons – simple assault

Jacob T. Gammons – aggravated criminal trespassing

Eric Nolen – drug paraphernalia

Summer Parker – simple possession, meth

Mason Keen – simple possession Sch. II

Cesar Morales – driving on suspended license

Joshua Markham – theft up to $1,000

Joshua Markham – simple possession meth

Joshua Markham – criminal impersonation

Tadd Martin – driving without license

Julian Jackson – defendant waived preliminary hearing, bound over to Grand Jury

Rodney Bane – evading arrest

Rodney Bane – child neglect – misdemeanor

Rodney Bane – evading arrest

Robin Rivas – simple possession Sch. IV

Tyshawn Roberson – underage DWI

Kevin Agee – driving without license

Rachel Gabel – simple possession Sch. VI

Nicholas Keto – reckless endangerment

Frank James McCord – drug paraphernalia

Amanda Long – simple possession Sch. VI

Dustin Campbell – driving without license

Tamaz Price – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Inspections

Lunch and Dinner To Go, Kenton, complete inspection, 99 score

El Vallarta, complete inspection, 96 score

Perkins, Milan, compete inspection, 88 score, four criticals

Perkins, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Milan Hampton Inn Food, complete inspection, 100 score

Hillbilly Jim’s BBQ, Medina, compete inspection, 99 score

The Salty Heifer, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score

Pizza Hut, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score

Famous Soul Food, complete inspection, 99 score

Wall Street Grill, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

Lady Bug Academy Kitchen, Dyer, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Lady Bug Academy Kitchen, Dyer, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Tacolima, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals

Mazzetti’s Pizzeria, LLC, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score

VFW Post #4780, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score

VFW Post #4780, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Happy Chinese, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Hig’s Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Hig’s Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Perry’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Toyami Steak House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

________________________________________________

Building Permits

David and Madison Rodamaker, 232 Medina Highway, Milan

DTB Construction, 25 Tara Drive, Medina

DTB Construction, 27 Tara Drive, Medina

Andy and Sonya Ervin, 248 Northerns Chapel Road, Rutherford

Hollis (Hunter) Cotham, 40 Cotham Road, Trenton

Camie Cantrell, 168 Rubin White Road, Bradford

Michael and Judy Milligan, 47 Dyer Highway, Yorkville

Joe and Lynn Morgan, 5 Gann Road, Milan

Timothy Huisel, Sr., 344 Happy Hollow Road, Newbern

Dave Bunney, 24 Tara Drive, Medina

Dave Bunney, 26 Tatra Drive, Medina

Gibson County Special School District, 11 South Gibson County High School Drive, Medina

Paula and Rusty Conway, 113 Shanklin Road, Dyer

Thomas and Jill Karnes, 41 Walnut Grove Road, Rutherford

John and Barbara Claybrook, 125 Marion Dodd Loop, Trenton

Clear Talk Ntch-West TN Inc., 43 Highway 186S, Humboldt

Richard Denton, 90 Johnson Chapel Road, Trenton

Tennessee Tractor, 2321 Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton

Crockett Manor, 2047 Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton