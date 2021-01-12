Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 4, 2021 through January 10, 2021:
Johnny Odis Brown, b/m, 25 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/09/2021; 44 Milan Hwy; Charges: speeding, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, felony evading in vehicle, possession of Schedule VI, financial responsibility law, possession of weapon in commission of felony, Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Bugz Bunny, w/m, 36 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/10/2021; Front St and Vine; Charges: theft of property, Arresting officer: PLT Cano.
Bugz Bunny, w/m, 36 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/10/2021; Central and Main; Charges: impersonation of a licensed professional; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Veronica Dinah Burgess, b/f, 41 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/08/2021; Clark St; Charges: identity theft, theft of property, filing false report; Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Mark Anthony Castro, w/m, 54 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/08/2021; Old Gibson Rd. Lot 37; Charges: sexual offender registration violation; Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Jacob William Eaves, w/m, 18 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/05/2021; Carriage Lane; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
James Harold Johnson, w/m, 76 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/07/2021; HPD; Charges: aggravated cruelty to animal; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Tony Alfonzo Martin, b/m, 57 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/06/2021; S 17th; Charges: trespass criminal aggravated; Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Zachary David Milstead, w/m, 24 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/08/2021; Dunagan; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism; Arresting officer: PTL Santiago.
Steve Royce Moore, w/m, 61 of Only – Arrest date and location: 01/10/2021; Walmart; Charges: public intoxication, disorderly conduct, theft of property-merchandise, Arresting officer: PTL Santiago.
Bruce Lynn Pafford, w/m, 56 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/10/2021; Charges: aggravated cruelty to animal; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Adam O Spinks, b/m, 63 of Milan – Arrest date and location: 01/10/2021; Wyatts Laundry; Charges: criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, violation of the sexual residential law; Arresting officer: PTL Santiago.
Rhyne Blake Thomas, w/m, 34 of Humboldt – Arrest date: 01/08/2021; Charges: picked up for other agency.
Olando Dwayne Waller, b/m, 40 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/10/2021; East End; Charges: failure to yield right of way, driving revoked/suspended license.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for January 4, 2021 through January 10, 2021.
Veronica Burgess, 41, b/f – identity theft/use of another’s information, theft of property, false report/statements
Stephen Carter, 62, w/m – weekender
Haley Patterson, 20, w/f – violation of probation
Jasmine Smith, 29, b/f – capias
Kathryn Gordon, 42, w/f – failure to appear
Dylan Huey, 20, w/m – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, attachment order
Jarred Penn, 23, b/m – capias
Sean Rhodes, 33, w/m – aggravated assault
Ronney Rogers, 37, w/m – violation of probation, aggravated assault
Jerry Sizemore, 36, w/m – capias
Rhyne Thomas, 35, w/m – violation of probation
Marriages
Ricky Lynn Gantt of Humboldt and Heather Jo Williams of Trenton
Michael Frank Williams, Jr. of Milan and Cassidy Elyse Humphreys of Milan
Brian Randall Knight of Trenton and Elise Nicole Hathorn Mosley of Trenton
James Bradley White of Milan and Barbara Denise Rhea White of Milan
Divorces
Desiree Danielle Holland vs James Frederick Holland III
Yolanda Cole Adams vs Timothy Isaiah Adams
Clayton W. Graves vs Shelby E. Graves
Annette Perry vs Randy D. Perry
Real Estate Transfers
Angela Dodd, f/k/a Angela Baker, to Bret McMillion – Humboldt – $46,060
Iris Vanessa Pierce, n/k/a Iris Vanessa Pierce Gray, to Jeremy Pierce – Dyer – $70,000
Joseph B. Reed and Natalie C. Reed to A Cut Above Lawn Service Corp. Dyer – $45,000
Mack Lowery to Mattie Jackson and Jerome Cannon – Trenton – $6,000
Stephanie Alexander to Cody Lynn Nelson and wife, April R. Nelson – Medina – $600,000
White Oak Farms at Medina, Inc. to Cody Lynn Nelson and wife, April R. Nelson – Medina – $460,000
OCM Investments to Carter Rental Properties, LLC – Trenton – $46,000
Joanne Rapp, Jason Rapp, Brian Rapp and Kristopher Rapp to Karen K, Bell and Andrea K. Balestrieri Rutherford – $90,000
Jonnie E. Thompson to Robert A. Stickel – Milan – $275,000
Deneice Frazier to Daniel R. Connell and Jessica S. Milligan – Trenton – $7,000
Jerald Knepp and wife, Jennifer Knepp to Bob Rowan and wife, Cindy Rowan – Humboldt – $23,000
Barry Allen to Gina Mosley – Milan – $183,900
16 House Company, Inc. and John A. Shoaf, III, B. Holt Shoaf, Camille S. Mussenden, R. Hedrick Shoaf, Ruth Shoaf Carmichael, a/k/a Ruth B. Shoaf, Nancy S. Graesser and Vance C. Shoaf to C. Timothy Crocker and wife, Rosemary Crocker and Gwen Green and wife, Nancy Green – Milan – $337,500
Kenneth M. Campbell to Nathan Abbott and wife, Sabrina Abbott – Milan – $79,900
Charlie L. Harper, d/b/a Charlie L. Harper Reunited Properties, to David A. Robinson – 1302/1304 22nd Ave. – Humboldt – $6,000
Charlie L. Harper, d/b/a Charlie L. Harper Reunited Properties, to David A. Robinson – 1306/1308 22nd Ave. – Humboldt – $6,000
David l. Zarecor, Sr. to Jerry Faulkner – Rutherford – $22,188.54
Hobock Properties, Inc to Jason Neil Davis and wife, Jennifer Rebecca Davis – Humboldt – $72,500
Matthew C. Simmons to Kevin Earnheart and wife, Brooke Earnheart – Trenton – $1,400,000
Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, to Richard Grunz – Milan – $185,265
HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Riley Hawk and wife, Sydni York – Milan – $136,500
Humboldt Court Report
General Sessions
Malion Davis – simple possession of Schedule VI
Bobby Smith Jr. – aggravated criminal trespass
Javarion Brooks – vandalism
James Fryer – driving without DL
Christopher Criswell – driving without DL
Tomar Smith – contempt of court
Sylvester Holmes – driving without DL
Jessica McDaniels – simple possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia
Thomas Blackmon – simple possession of Schedule II (meth)
Robert Todd – contempt of court
Christopher Warlick – evading arrest
Charles Hall – simple possession of Schedule VI
Shelby Parham – contempt of court
Rumalous Brown – simple possession of Schedule II
Danielle Martin – contempt of court
Victor Lofton – criminal impersonation
Thomas Ware – driving without DL
John Michael Cody Williams – possession of drug paraphernalia
Mark Smith – domestic assault
Elijah Petterson – simple possession of Schedule VI
Laquice Newbill – contempt of court
Karen Vandolah – public intoxication
Charles Hall – contempt of court
Justin Wheeler – simple possession of Schedule II, simple possession of Schedule VI
Joseph Coker – domestic assault, theft under $1,000, aggravated trespass
Tamez Price – criminal Trespass
Kathryn Gordon – contempt of court
Barbara Winberry – contempt of court
Nehemiah Jackson – contempt of court
Rothes Taylor – contempt of court
Civil
Discover Bank vs Sammie Lombas
Discover Bank vs Barbara A. Pyron
Shelter Insurance Companies ASO Pamela Graves vs Adam Ragsdale
U.S. Bank National Association vs Kate R. Nilsson
First Consumers Financial vs James A. Cottrell
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC as successor in interest to Exeter Finance LLC vs Debra Bedocs
Portfolio Recovery Association LLC vs Jessica Gordon
Portfolio Recovery Association LLC vs Kelcey Collins
Cavalry SPV I LLC as assignee of Comenity Bank vs Kimberly W. Graves
LVNV Funding LLC vs Matthew Smith
LVNV Funding LLC vs Jeffery Shivers
LVNV Funding LLC vs Kristin Frazier
LVNV Funding LLC vs Amanda Hicks
Heights Finance Corporation (TN P&L) vs Portia Jackson
Midland Funding LLC vs Oscar Northington
Midland Funding LLC vs Oscar Northington
Midland Funding LLC vs Anthony Courtright
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jaime Williams
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Tyrice Boykin
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Angela Doaks
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Montana Adkisson
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Renitta Foulks
Title Cash #308 vs Barbara Pledge
Title Cash #308 Credit Law Center PLLC vs Kentel Haywood
ABC Supply Company Inc vs Disaster Serv LLC aka Disaster Services LLC and Billy Lee Pope individually
Stewart Finance Inc vs Kimberly Hamil
Stewart Finance Inc vs Qauche Bonds
Stewart Finance Inc vs Jessica Mingle
Stewart Finance Inc vs Lucas Reasons
Stewart Finance Inc vs Samantha Simmons
Stewart Finance Inc vs James Shedd
Stewart Finance Inc vs Kim Farley and Randy Farley
Stewart Finance Inc vs Gary Schoonover
Stewart Finance Inc vs Dorothy Schoonover
Stewart Finance Inc vs Yulonda Bufford
Stewart Finance Inc vs Kelsey Hunt
Farmers Home Furniture vs Santia Bradford
Hugh or Rhetta Youmans vs Agusta Douglas and Yolanda Nixon
Edward Guyton vs Ashley Gray
Trenton Court Report
Barbie Winberry – possession of drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Kevin C. Boxley – defendant waived preliminary hearing, bound over to Grand Jury
Bruce Sims – reckless endangerment – no weapon
Bruce Sims – possession of handgun while under the influence
Danny Cobb Jr. – possession of unlawful paraphernalia
Sandra Renee Thacker – criminal trespassing
Sandra Hughey – meth
Jeremy Goode – driving without license
Lauren Pierson – Sch. IV
Franklin Ingram- driving on suspended license
Carmen Johnson – driving without license
Jeremy Ward – assault
Jeremy Bratcher – domestic assault
Wayne Launsby – drug paraphernalia
Wayne Launsby – driving without license
Tristian Thomas – criminal trespassing
Tristian Thomas – theft up to $1,000
Summer Thomas – criminal trespassing
Summer Thomas – theft up to $1,000
Jaclyn Westmoreland – simple possession Sch. II
Jaclyn Westmoreland – simple possession Sch. IV
Jacob T. Gammons – simple assault
Jacob T. Gammons – aggravated criminal trespassing
Eric Nolen – drug paraphernalia
Summer Parker – simple possession, meth
Mason Keen – simple possession Sch. II
Cesar Morales – driving on suspended license
Joshua Markham – theft up to $1,000
Joshua Markham – simple possession meth
Joshua Markham – criminal impersonation
Tadd Martin – driving without license
Julian Jackson – defendant waived preliminary hearing, bound over to Grand Jury
Rodney Bane – evading arrest
Rodney Bane – child neglect – misdemeanor
Rodney Bane – evading arrest
Robin Rivas – simple possession Sch. IV
Tyshawn Roberson – underage DWI
Kevin Agee – driving without license
Rachel Gabel – simple possession Sch. VI
Nicholas Keto – reckless endangerment
Frank James McCord – drug paraphernalia
Amanda Long – simple possession Sch. VI
Dustin Campbell – driving without license
Tamaz Price – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Inspections
Lunch and Dinner To Go, Kenton, complete inspection, 99 score
El Vallarta, complete inspection, 96 score
Perkins, Milan, compete inspection, 88 score, four criticals
Perkins, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Milan Hampton Inn Food, complete inspection, 100 score
Hillbilly Jim’s BBQ, Medina, compete inspection, 99 score
The Salty Heifer, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score
Pizza Hut, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score
Famous Soul Food, complete inspection, 99 score
Wall Street Grill, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score
Lady Bug Academy Kitchen, Dyer, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Lady Bug Academy Kitchen, Dyer, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Tacolima, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals
Mazzetti’s Pizzeria, LLC, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score
VFW Post #4780, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score
VFW Post #4780, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Happy Chinese, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Hig’s Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Hig’s Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Perry’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Toyami Steak House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Building Permits
David and Madison Rodamaker, 232 Medina Highway, Milan
DTB Construction, 25 Tara Drive, Medina
DTB Construction, 27 Tara Drive, Medina
Andy and Sonya Ervin, 248 Northerns Chapel Road, Rutherford
Hollis (Hunter) Cotham, 40 Cotham Road, Trenton
Camie Cantrell, 168 Rubin White Road, Bradford
Michael and Judy Milligan, 47 Dyer Highway, Yorkville
Joe and Lynn Morgan, 5 Gann Road, Milan
Timothy Huisel, Sr., 344 Happy Hollow Road, Newbern
Dave Bunney, 24 Tara Drive, Medina
Dave Bunney, 26 Tatra Drive, Medina
Gibson County Special School District, 11 South Gibson County High School Drive, Medina
Paula and Rusty Conway, 113 Shanklin Road, Dyer
Thomas and Jill Karnes, 41 Walnut Grove Road, Rutherford
John and Barbara Claybrook, 125 Marion Dodd Loop, Trenton
Clear Talk Ntch-West TN Inc., 43 Highway 186S, Humboldt
Richard Denton, 90 Johnson Chapel Road, Trenton
Tennessee Tractor, 2321 Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton
Crockett Manor, 2047 Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton