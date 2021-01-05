Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 28, 2020 through January 3, 2021:

Timothy Ray Beard, b/m, 58 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/29/2020; W. Main St.; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation registration law, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Keith Brown, w/m, 57 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/28/2020; 2700 E. Main; Charges: disorderly conduct, vandalism. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Terrence Eugene Graves, b/m, 30 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/28/2020; Westside Grocery; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law; Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Joseph William Haynes, w/m, 30 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/29/2020; HPD; Charges: child abuse and neglect; Arresting officer: INV Williams.

James Kenneth Levingston, b/m, 59 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 01/01/2021; 707 N 21st; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.

Chris Cortez Peters, b/m, 37 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 12/31/2020; 6008 Dove Hollow; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for December 28, 2020 through January 3, 2021.

Robert Barton, 38, w/m – simple possession/casual exchange, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, contraband in penal institution

Christina Curtis, 30, w/f – attachment order

Dustin Davis, 20, a/m – aggravated assault

Calvert Vaughn, 51, b/m – domestic assault

Robert Barton, 38, w/m – attachment order

Stephanie Bolin, 41, w/f – intent to manufacture methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Chad Cates, 44, w/m – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of stop sign law

Jeffery Cunningham, 36, w/m – capias, capias

Julie Edie, 32, w/f – violation of probation, worthless checks

Johnny Flowers, 55, w/m – violation of probation

Michael Gant, 49, w/m – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, attachment order

Nehamiah Jackson, 28, b/m – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

William Maxwell, 31, w/m – sexual battery, capias

Mark Pagan, 19, w/m – assault, simple possession/casual exchange, aggravated assault

Jason Puckett, 38, w/m – driving on revoked/suspended license, violation light law, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Andy Riggs, 51, w/m – violation probation (circuit)

Gary Wallace, 51, w/m – driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange, open container law, driving under the influence, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of implied consent law

Autumn White, 26, b/f – attachment order

Real Estate Transfers

Dennis Keathley and Mary Angela Emerich to Barry Keith Yergin and wife, Carla S. Yergin – Kenton – $120,000

Steven Holt Robinson and Kimberly Lee Robinson, as Co-Executors of the Estate of Thomas C. Spellings, to Billy Spellings and wife, Beverly Spellings – Dyer – $275,000

Terry Alan Rogier to Roy Maddox – Humboldt – $74,000

That Church Medina to Tim Watt and wife, Justine Watt – Medina – $233,400

Hale Estates, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Humboldt – $142,500

EPSQ, LLC to Kevin Conway and wife, Rochelle Conway – Humboldt – $67,000

Jacqueline Dover to Jonah M. Hayes – 2nd CD of Carroll County – $78,945

American Woodmark Corporation to Beckett Road Partners, LLC – Humboldt – $3,850,000

Joe David Meals to WF Jones, Jr. and Cathey M. Jones – Medina – $180,950

Stuart Scott Russell to Larry Lumley and wife, Linda Lumley – Bradford – $86,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Cameron Williamson and wife, Anita Williamson – Milan – $198,400

Marriage Licenses

David Franklin Powell of Milan and Paula June Arnold Harris of Milan

William Scott Rowe of Humboldt and Lauren Nicole Taylor of Jonesboro, Arkansas

