Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 21, 2020 through December 27, 2020:
Bryan Barrett, w/m, 28 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/26/2020; 45 and Sugar Creek; Charges: driving under influence, reckless endangerment; Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Danielle Daninsha Dowell, b/f, 18 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/23/2020; 413 N. 16th Ave; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Ivan Marquez Futrell, b/m, 19 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/25/2020; 121 McLin and Church; Charges: burglary, theft of property, assault; Arresting officer: Chief Buchanan.
Silvester Holmes, b/m, 57 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/23/2020; 316 S 16th; Charges: picked up for other agency; Arresting officer PTL Lemus.
Brenda Leigh Johnson, w/f, 60 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/26/2020; 1527 Woodhaven; Charges: public intoxication; Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Cindi Lee Morgan, w/f, 59 of Obion – Arrest date and location: 12/27/2020; 1527 Woodhaven; Charges: public intoxication, trespass criminal aggravated; Arresting officer: PTL Grisham.
Everett Shaw. b/m, 32 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/23/2020; Bongards; Charges: aggravated child abuse/neglect, child abuse and neglect, domestic assault, vandalism, failure to report accident; Arresting officer LT Williams.
Samantha Tate, w/f, 26 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/26/2020; 45 and Sugar Creek; Charges: driving under influence, reckless endangerment; Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Karen Joy Vandolah, w/f, 58 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/21/2020; 2154 Dodson; Charges: public intoxication; Arresting officer: PTL Santiago.
Carlos Devonte Wardlow, b/m, 24 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/23/2020; 413 N 16th Ave; Charges: domestic assault, Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Patrick B Welch, b/m, 54 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/22/2020; Walmart; Charges: public intoxication, retaliation past action; Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.
_________________________________________________________________
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for December 21, 2020 through December 27, 2020.
Silvester Holmes, 57, b/m – domestic assault, theft of property
Malcolm Lee Jr, 18, b/m – capias
Blaire McCaskill, 26, w/f – contempt of court
Laquice Newbill, 43, b/f – attachment order, theft of property
Jeremy Reynolds, 41, w/m – public intoxication, resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest or search (non-violent), assault, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, vandalism
Niquolas Springer, 28, b/m – capias
Carlos Wardlow, 24, b/m – capias
Rebecca Arnold, 28, w/f – capias, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, criminal impersonation, violation of probation
John Bills III, 46, w/m – window tint, false reports/statements
Khristopher Brown, 41, w/m – violation of probation
Seth Buchanan, 29, w/m – aggravated assault
Rosa Cox, 48, b/f – capias
Jeffery Epperson, 57, w/m – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, attachment order
Zoey Frame, 20, w/f – capias
Donald Martin, 64, w/m – driving under the influence
Blaire McCaskill, 26, w/f – forgery, theft of property
Shawntavious Milan, 21, b/m – capias
Samantha Overall, 29, w/f – possession of legend drugs with a prescription, resisting stop, halt, frisk, arrest or search (non-violent), manufacturing/deliver/selling/possession of controlled substance, assault, open container law, driving under the influence
Amanda Reynolds, 41, w/f – manufacturing, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines, contraband in penal institution, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence third or subsequent
Bruce Rishton, 52, w/m – violation of condition of community supervision
Real Estate Transfers
Dustin Graham and wife, Lindsay Graham to William J. Allen and wife, Tracy L. Allen – Medina – $390,000
Janice Lessenberry to Jeremy Robinson – Gibson – $14,000
Holt Shoaf and Jeff Harrison to Barry Hutchison – Trenton – $15,000
Roger Dale Coffman and wife, Robyn Lorraine Coffman to Christopher R. Isbell – Milan – $115,900
Darrel Huey to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 10 Ellis Cove – Medina – $30,000
Darrel Huey to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – Lot 214 – Medina – $30,000
James A. Petty, by and through attorney-in-fact Sharon L. Petty, and wife, Sharon L. Petty to Ricky Criswell and wife, Rebecca Criswell – Trenton – $237,000
Nathan Moffatt and wife, Candace Moffatt to Jonathan Sansing and wife, Jennifer Sansing – Trenton – $158,200
Marcus Rimmer and Christopher Rimmer to Jacob Hemann and wife, Jessica Hemann – Milan – $175,000
Twyla Lawler to James Paul Martin and Jessie Bryn Martin – Trenton – $139,000
Cathey M. Jones to Mark F. Farris and wife, Paula K. Farris – Milan – $66,100
Peggy Knott Stribling to Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership – Milan – $85,000
David Capps and wife, Sherry Capps to Haylee Danielle Martin – Bradford – $80,000
Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Lot No. 120 – Milan – $26,200
Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Lot No. 119 – Milan – $26,200
Jane Powers to Tegrah Resources, LLC – Milan – $115,800
Nadine Armour Miller to Sherrell Lee Davidson – Milan – $12,600
John Cooper and Jon Kendall to Walker Huey and Josh Arnold – Trenton – $53,500
HAK Acquisitions, LLC to John D Cooper and Jon Kendall – Milan – $47,500
Josh Arnold and Walker Huey to John Cooper and Jon Kendall – Milan – $53,500
Kevin Matthew Hornsby and wife, Candace Nicole Hornsby to Ronald D. Hightower and wife, Wanda Kay Hightower -Rutherford – $221,540
Jerry Belew to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Milan – $28,500
John A. Shoaf, III, B. Holt Shoaf, Camille S. Mussenden, R. Hedrick Shoaf, Ruth Shoaf Carmichael, a/k/a Ruth B. Shoaf, Nancy S. Graesser and Vance C. Shoaf to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Milan – $58,200
Brian Moss to Juan Manuel Ortiz Chavez and Genaro Ortiz and wife, Ma Eugenia Chavez Morales – Humboldt – $145,000
Kerry Sansing and wife, Corinthia Sansing and J Todd Sansing and wife, Jennifer Sansing to James L. Taylor and wife, Heather Danielle Taylor – Trenton – $72,000
Daniel Blair White and wife, Sarah Loflin White, f/k/a Sarah Loflin, to Benjamin T. Johnson – Humboldt – $141,900
Faye Curtis to David W. Kuni – Humboldt – $95,000
Jacob S. Hemann and wife, Jessica L. Hemann, f/k/a Jessica L. Essary, to Gary Thompson, Jr. Milan – $135,000
William Terry Holt, Individually and as Attorney-in-Fact for Kendall Beth Holt, and Lee Holt to Ryan Wayne Shanklin and wife, Ashley Ann Shanklin – Dyer – $173,800
Robert D. Carr to Benjamin D. Solorio and wife, Melodie A. Solorio – Humboldt – $196,900
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Kristen Nicole Massey and husband, Brandon Alan Massey – Humboldt – $377,500
Medina Gin Company, Inc. to Marty Hastings and wife, Kimberly Hastings – Medina – $18,000
Lindsay M. Yarbro and husband, Bradley Yarbro and Anthony W. Moore to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $80,000
Ray E. Whitlow to Anissa Grooms – Trenton – $183,000
Maranda Shane to Randy J. Shane and wife, Beverly Shane – Milan – $160,000
Obion River Farms Company, T. Mason Ashburn and Robert W. Hollomon to Curtis Cochran, Chris East and Matthew White – 9Th CD – $10,000
Lloyd Saxsma and wife, Rose Saxsma to Amy Lambert – Trenton – $20,000
Joann E. Gurley to Kevin R. Davis – Medina -$12,000
Larry Lumley and wife, Linda Lumley to Jennifer M. Allmon – Dyer – $145,000
Jerry G. Sowell to Juan Blanco and wife, Syra L. Perez-Padilla – Humboldt – $85,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Elton L. Brice – Medina – $286,900
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $35,000
Daniel E. Nelson to HAK Acquisitions, LLC – Milan – $56,900
Guy T. Taylor to Roger Bivins and wife, Monica Bivins – Milan – $8,000
Tennessee Housing Development Agency to Jeffrey A. Talley and wife, Haley A. Talley – Milan – $82,500
Victoria L. Crowe, n/k/a Victoria L. Davidson, to Amon Bruce McCaig – Trenton – $70,000
Laurie Ann White, a/k/a Laurie Ann Adams, to William Tompkins and wife, Laurie Tompkins – Dyer – $8,000
SCKC, LLC to Parkwood Place, LLC – Milan – $1,180,000
Cesar Quinteros and wife, Allison Quinteros to Sonya Strickland – Medina – $244,900
Bret McMillion to Darrel Huey – Medina – $32,500
Robert Lewis Harris to Terry Rogier – Humboldt – $29,000
Huy Minh Giang to Jenny Giang – Bradford – $175,000
Steven R. Dolan and wife, Erica R. Dolan to Jonathan Jay Murphree, Trustee or his successors in interest of the Jonathan Jay Murphree Trust – Humboldt – $71,500
Brian C. Neal and wife, Khristy D. Neal to Oscar Mandujano and wife, Alma F. Mandujano – Medina – $260,000
Brian B. Childress and wife, Jessica M. Childress to Michael D. Mayberry – Medina – $248,900
Jimmy G. Darty and wife, Carolyn Sue Darty to David Rodamaker and wife, Madison Rodamaker – Milan – $101,250
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Randolph Haywood, III – Medina – $214,900
Ross A. McMillan and wife, Brandi M. McMillan to Joel A. Pipkin and wife, Rohani Pipkin – Medina – $241,000
Kenny R. Johns and wife, Brenda F. Johns to Nicholas Fletcher and Ben Fletcher – Milan – $55,000
Nathaniel C. Prince to Richard Allen Merati and wife, Katherine Lynn Merati – Milan – $110,000
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Austin P. Harris and wife, Victoria A. Harris – Medina – $272,500
John Moore to Joel Pledge and wife, Linda Pledge – Milan – $108,000
Michael A. Smith and wife, Kathleen S. Smith to Lisa Dorrough and husband, Phillip Dorrough – Trenton – $40,000
Glenn Waymon Whitworth and wife, Jenny Lynn Whitworth to David L. Baker and wife, Savannah L. Baker – Kenton – $97,000
Dennis Swafford, a/k/a Herman Dennis Swafford, and Angela Dodd, a/k/a Angela D. Baker, to David Nelson – Humboldt – $254,340
Norman Thornton Robinson, Katherine L. Parks Dinwiddie, Emily Blaire Parks Smith, Andrew Robinson Parks, Michael Bobbitt Walters, Lisa Marie Cash and Claire Elizabeth Walters Tomlinson to Davis M. Miller and wife, Barbara A. Miller – Dyer – $239,000
The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York, to Steven Miller – Milan – $50,000
________________________________________
Marriage Licenses
Tyler Damion Helton of Milan and Valerie Nicole Grayson Saylor of Milan
T’Detrius La’Wayne Carter II of Milan and Skylar Kai Criswell of Milan
________________________________