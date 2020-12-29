Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 21, 2020 through December 27, 2020:

Bryan Barrett, w/m, 28 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/26/2020; 45 and Sugar Creek; Charges: driving under influence, reckless endangerment; Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Danielle Daninsha Dowell, b/f, 18 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/23/2020; 413 N. 16th Ave; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Ivan Marquez Futrell, b/m, 19 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/25/2020; 121 McLin and Church; Charges: burglary, theft of property, assault; Arresting officer: Chief Buchanan.

Silvester Holmes, b/m, 57 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/23/2020; 316 S 16th; Charges: picked up for other agency; Arresting officer PTL Lemus.

Brenda Leigh Johnson, w/f, 60 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/26/2020; 1527 Woodhaven; Charges: public intoxication; Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Cindi Lee Morgan, w/f, 59 of Obion – Arrest date and location: 12/27/2020; 1527 Woodhaven; Charges: public intoxication, trespass criminal aggravated; Arresting officer: PTL Grisham.

Everett Shaw. b/m, 32 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/23/2020; Bongards; Charges: aggravated child abuse/neglect, child abuse and neglect, domestic assault, vandalism, failure to report accident; Arresting officer LT Williams.

Samantha Tate, w/f, 26 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/26/2020; 45 and Sugar Creek; Charges: driving under influence, reckless endangerment; Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Karen Joy Vandolah, w/f, 58 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/21/2020; 2154 Dodson; Charges: public intoxication; Arresting officer: PTL Santiago.

Carlos Devonte Wardlow, b/m, 24 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/23/2020; 413 N 16th Ave; Charges: domestic assault, Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Patrick B Welch, b/m, 54 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/22/2020; Walmart; Charges: public intoxication, retaliation past action; Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.

_________________________________________________________________

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for December 21, 2020 through December 27, 2020.

Silvester Holmes, 57, b/m – domestic assault, theft of property

Malcolm Lee Jr, 18, b/m – capias

Blaire McCaskill, 26, w/f – contempt of court

Laquice Newbill, 43, b/f – attachment order, theft of property

Jeremy Reynolds, 41, w/m – public intoxication, resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest or search (non-violent), assault, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, vandalism

Niquolas Springer, 28, b/m – capias

Carlos Wardlow, 24, b/m – capias

Rebecca Arnold, 28, w/f – capias, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, criminal impersonation, violation of probation

John Bills III, 46, w/m – window tint, false reports/statements

Khristopher Brown, 41, w/m – violation of probation

Seth Buchanan, 29, w/m – aggravated assault

Rosa Cox, 48, b/f – capias

Jeffery Epperson, 57, w/m – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, attachment order

Zoey Frame, 20, w/f – capias

Donald Martin, 64, w/m – driving under the influence

Blaire McCaskill, 26, w/f – forgery, theft of property

Shawntavious Milan, 21, b/m – capias

Samantha Overall, 29, w/f – possession of legend drugs with a prescription, resisting stop, halt, frisk, arrest or search (non-violent), manufacturing/deliver/selling/possession of controlled substance, assault, open container law, driving under the influence

Amanda Reynolds, 41, w/f – manufacturing, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines, contraband in penal institution, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence third or subsequent

Bruce Rishton, 52, w/m – violation of condition of community supervision

Real Estate Transfers

Dustin Graham and wife, Lindsay Graham to William J. Allen and wife, Tracy L. Allen – Medina – $390,000

Janice Lessenberry to Jeremy Robinson – Gibson – $14,000

Holt Shoaf and Jeff Harrison to Barry Hutchison – Trenton – $15,000

Roger Dale Coffman and wife, Robyn Lorraine Coffman to Christopher R. Isbell – Milan – $115,900

Darrel Huey to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 10 Ellis Cove – Medina – $30,000

Darrel Huey to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – Lot 214 – Medina – $30,000

James A. Petty, by and through attorney-in-fact Sharon L. Petty, and wife, Sharon L. Petty to Ricky Criswell and wife, Rebecca Criswell – Trenton – $237,000

Nathan Moffatt and wife, Candace Moffatt to Jonathan Sansing and wife, Jennifer Sansing – Trenton – $158,200

Marcus Rimmer and Christopher Rimmer to Jacob Hemann and wife, Jessica Hemann – Milan – $175,000

Twyla Lawler to James Paul Martin and Jessie Bryn Martin – Trenton – $139,000

Cathey M. Jones to Mark F. Farris and wife, Paula K. Farris – Milan – $66,100

Peggy Knott Stribling to Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership – Milan – $85,000

David Capps and wife, Sherry Capps to Haylee Danielle Martin – Bradford – $80,000

Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Lot No. 120 – Milan – $26,200

Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Lot No. 119 – Milan – $26,200

Jane Powers to Tegrah Resources, LLC – Milan – $115,800

Nadine Armour Miller to Sherrell Lee Davidson – Milan – $12,600

John Cooper and Jon Kendall to Walker Huey and Josh Arnold – Trenton – $53,500

HAK Acquisitions, LLC to John D Cooper and Jon Kendall – Milan – $47,500

Josh Arnold and Walker Huey to John Cooper and Jon Kendall – Milan – $53,500

Kevin Matthew Hornsby and wife, Candace Nicole Hornsby to Ronald D. Hightower and wife, Wanda Kay Hightower -Rutherford – $221,540

Jerry Belew to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Milan – $28,500

John A. Shoaf, III, B. Holt Shoaf, Camille S. Mussenden, R. Hedrick Shoaf, Ruth Shoaf Carmichael, a/k/a Ruth B. Shoaf, Nancy S. Graesser and Vance C. Shoaf to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Milan – $58,200

Brian Moss to Juan Manuel Ortiz Chavez and Genaro Ortiz and wife, Ma Eugenia Chavez Morales – Humboldt – $145,000

Kerry Sansing and wife, Corinthia Sansing and J Todd Sansing and wife, Jennifer Sansing to James L. Taylor and wife, Heather Danielle Taylor – Trenton – $72,000

Daniel Blair White and wife, Sarah Loflin White, f/k/a Sarah Loflin, to Benjamin T. Johnson – Humboldt – $141,900

Faye Curtis to David W. Kuni – Humboldt – $95,000

Jacob S. Hemann and wife, Jessica L. Hemann, f/k/a Jessica L. Essary, to Gary Thompson, Jr. Milan – $135,000

William Terry Holt, Individually and as Attorney-in-Fact for Kendall Beth Holt, and Lee Holt to Ryan Wayne Shanklin and wife, Ashley Ann Shanklin – Dyer – $173,800

Robert D. Carr to Benjamin D. Solorio and wife, Melodie A. Solorio – Humboldt – $196,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Kristen Nicole Massey and husband, Brandon Alan Massey – Humboldt – $377,500

Medina Gin Company, Inc. to Marty Hastings and wife, Kimberly Hastings – Medina – $18,000

Lindsay M. Yarbro and husband, Bradley Yarbro and Anthony W. Moore to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $80,000

Ray E. Whitlow to Anissa Grooms – Trenton – $183,000

Maranda Shane to Randy J. Shane and wife, Beverly Shane – Milan – $160,000

Obion River Farms Company, T. Mason Ashburn and Robert W. Hollomon to Curtis Cochran, Chris East and Matthew White – 9Th CD – $10,000

Lloyd Saxsma and wife, Rose Saxsma to Amy Lambert – Trenton – $20,000

Joann E. Gurley to Kevin R. Davis – Medina -$12,000

Larry Lumley and wife, Linda Lumley to Jennifer M. Allmon – Dyer – $145,000

Jerry G. Sowell to Juan Blanco and wife, Syra L. Perez-Padilla – Humboldt – $85,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Elton L. Brice – Medina – $286,900

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $35,000

Daniel E. Nelson to HAK Acquisitions, LLC – Milan – $56,900

Guy T. Taylor to Roger Bivins and wife, Monica Bivins – Milan – $8,000

Tennessee Housing Development Agency to Jeffrey A. Talley and wife, Haley A. Talley – Milan – $82,500

Victoria L. Crowe, n/k/a Victoria L. Davidson, to Amon Bruce McCaig – Trenton – $70,000

Laurie Ann White, a/k/a Laurie Ann Adams, to William Tompkins and wife, Laurie Tompkins – Dyer – $8,000

SCKC, LLC to Parkwood Place, LLC – Milan – $1,180,000

Cesar Quinteros and wife, Allison Quinteros to Sonya Strickland – Medina – $244,900

Bret McMillion to Darrel Huey – Medina – $32,500

Robert Lewis Harris to Terry Rogier – Humboldt – $29,000

Huy Minh Giang to Jenny Giang – Bradford – $175,000

Steven R. Dolan and wife, Erica R. Dolan to Jonathan Jay Murphree, Trustee or his successors in interest of the Jonathan Jay Murphree Trust – Humboldt – $71,500

Brian C. Neal and wife, Khristy D. Neal to Oscar Mandujano and wife, Alma F. Mandujano – Medina – $260,000

Brian B. Childress and wife, Jessica M. Childress to Michael D. Mayberry – Medina – $248,900

Jimmy G. Darty and wife, Carolyn Sue Darty to David Rodamaker and wife, Madison Rodamaker – Milan – $101,250

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Randolph Haywood, III – Medina – $214,900

Ross A. McMillan and wife, Brandi M. McMillan to Joel A. Pipkin and wife, Rohani Pipkin – Medina – $241,000

Kenny R. Johns and wife, Brenda F. Johns to Nicholas Fletcher and Ben Fletcher – Milan – $55,000

Nathaniel C. Prince to Richard Allen Merati and wife, Katherine Lynn Merati – Milan – $110,000

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Austin P. Harris and wife, Victoria A. Harris – Medina – $272,500

John Moore to Joel Pledge and wife, Linda Pledge – Milan – $108,000

Michael A. Smith and wife, Kathleen S. Smith to Lisa Dorrough and husband, Phillip Dorrough – Trenton – $40,000

Glenn Waymon Whitworth and wife, Jenny Lynn Whitworth to David L. Baker and wife, Savannah L. Baker – Kenton – $97,000

Dennis Swafford, a/k/a Herman Dennis Swafford, and Angela Dodd, a/k/a Angela D. Baker, to David Nelson – Humboldt – $254,340

Norman Thornton Robinson, Katherine L. Parks Dinwiddie, Emily Blaire Parks Smith, Andrew Robinson Parks, Michael Bobbitt Walters, Lisa Marie Cash and Claire Elizabeth Walters Tomlinson to Davis M. Miller and wife, Barbara A. Miller – Dyer – $239,000

The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York, to Steven Miller – Milan – $50,000

________________________________________

Marriage Licenses

Tyler Damion Helton of Milan and Valerie Nicole Grayson Saylor of Milan

T’Detrius La’Wayne Carter II of Milan and Skylar Kai Criswell of Milan

________________________________